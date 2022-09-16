Blockchain
The World’s Flagship Blockchain Event is Around the Corner￼
Excitement for the World’s Most Global Blockchain & Crypto Conference is at its peak as Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit date is approaching. Blockchain Economy Events are attended by famous TV&Film Stars, Pop-Stars, Ministries and industry leaders such as Blockchain.com, MicroStrategy, KuCoin, Crypto.com, BITMAIN, Ledger, Kraken, Gate.io, BitMex, OKX and many more since its very first 2019 edition.
Summit’s upcoming 5-th edition will be proudly hosted in Dubai, the largest crypto hub of the World. The event is set to be held on October 4-5, 2022 in the prestigious Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. According to the announcement that was made on this highly anticipated conference’s Twitter account, attendees from 63+ countries are already headed to Dubai for the Most Global Blockchain Conference of the World.
The Event provides unparalleled networking opportunities to its participants, as it is gathering in not only crypto companies, but government officials, institutional investors, and also industry giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Deloitte, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and many more. While part of the attendees will have a chance to listen to the mind-blowing panel discussions and keynote sessions about Bitcoin adoption, professional trading techniques, investment strategies, building on web 3.0, De-Fi, Metaverse, NFTs, usage and implementation of Blockchain technology in various industries and many other key topics on the Main Conference Stage, others can visit the participating companies’ booths, experience the various entertainment activities, explore the NFT Art Gallery and build new partnerships in extensive networking areas.
Influential names such as:
- Vas Modinos – Solution Lead at Microsoft
- Sumit Gosh – Founder and CEO of Chingari (Chingari is leading web 3.0 powered social app with more than 107mln downloads)
- Alena Afanaseva – Co-Founder and CEO of BeInCrypto
- Ivan Liljeqvist, a.k.a. Ivan on Tech – Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer
- Adrian Zduńczyk, a.k.a. Crypto Birb – Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest
- Matthew Graham – CEO of Sino Global Capital
- Mohamed Issa – Regional Manager at Chainalysis
are among the speakers of the conference. The conference will be hosted by Ramia Farrage, Senior Producer and Presenter from Forbes.
As Uphold’s Chief Platform Officer and award-winning compliance officer with over 18 years of experience Oonagh Van den Berg says “Blockchain Economy Events bring crypto conferences to the next level”. And this time, Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit participants will have a chance to meet Famous Titan the Robot and experience performances by this combination of man, ingenious animatronics, engineering and advanced electronics. Giant 8ft Titan Robot is the semi-finalist on “Britain’s Got a Talent 2022”, and will come alive to Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit for breathtaking spectacular shows.
Blockchain Economy Summit’s doors are open to all major players in fintech industry and new startups to discover the opportunities provided by the sanction-free “paradise” Dubai to reshape the financial future coming together under one roof.
“Dubai has a great potential in terms of regulating crypto platforms, crypto assets and its usage. This is precisely why we want to attract global players and new startups to Dubai.” says Event’s Project Manager Servi Aman.
The expected attendance for the 5-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is 3,000 from more than 60 countries.
Event info:
- Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit
- Date: October 4-5, 2022
- Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE
- Official Event Hashtag: #BEDubai2022
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Losses
Ethereum declined sharply from the $1,655 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses below the $1,450 level.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,650 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,610 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate further lower below the $1,450 support zone in the near term.
Ethereum Price Starts Fresh Decline
Ethereum failed to gain strength for a move above the $1,650 and $1,660 resistance levels. ETH formed a top near the $1,653 level and started a fresh decline.
There was a steady decline below the $1,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $1,550 and $1,520 support levels. There was a drop over around 10% and the price traded as low as $1,453.
Ether price is now consolidating losses above the $1,450 level and below the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,500 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,653 swing high to $1,453 low.
The next major resistance is near the $1,550 and $1,560 levels. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,653 swing high to $1,453 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,560 might send the price towards the $1,600 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,610 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,650 resistance in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,500 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,450 zone.
The next major support is near $1,420. A downside break below the $1,420 support might another sharp decline. In the stated case, ether price might decline towards the $1,350 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,450
Major Resistance Level – $1,550
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022 — Will MIR Hit $3 Soon?
- Bullish MIR price prediction is $0.30796 to $2.81860.
- Mirror Protocol (MIR) price might also reach $3 soon.
- Bearish MIR price prediction for 2022 is $0.14858.
In Mirror Protocol (MIR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MIR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is $0.231702 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,480,771 at the time of writing. However, MIR has increased by nearly 1.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Mirror Protocol (MIR) has a circulating supply of 156,055,246 MIR. Currently, Mirror Protocol (MIR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, WhiteBIT and OKX.
What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?
A DeFi protocol called Mirror is powered on Terra’s smart contracts. It enables the creation of artificial assets referred to as Mirror Assets (mAssets). The governance token for the Mirror Protocol is called Mirror Token (MIR). It serves as a deposit for starting new governance polls as well as for staking and voting on current polls. It will do additional tasks in later iterations of Mirror to increase the utility and usability of the protocol.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022
Mirror Protocol (MIR) holds the 489th position on CoinGecko right now. MIR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Mirror Protocol (MIR) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Mirror Protocol (MIR) is in the range of $0.24362. If the pattern continues, the price of MIR might reach the resistance levels of $0.35985 and $1.01438. If the trend reverses, then the price of MIR may fall to $0.23724 and $0.15796.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Mirror Protocol (MIR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Mirror Protocol (MIR).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.30796
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.62337
|Resistance Level 3
|$1.45965
|Resistance Level 4
|$2.81860
|Support Level
|$0.14858
The charts show that Mirror Protocol (MIR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MIR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.81860.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) might plummet to almost $0.14858, a bearish signal.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MIR lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Mirror Protocol (MIR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, MIR has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MIR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MIR is 55.83. This means that Mirror Protocol (MIR) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of MIR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Mirror Protocol (MIR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Mirror Protocol (MIR). Currently, the ADX of MIR lies in the range of 59.953 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Mirror Protocol (MIR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MIR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is at 55.83 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of MIR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Mirror Protocol (MIR).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC, ETH and MIR are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of MIR decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of MIR increases.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might probably attain $5 by 2023.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MIR might rally to hit $7 by 2024.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2025
If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, MIR would rally to hit $9.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2026
If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MIR would rally to hit $11.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2027
If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MIR would rally to hit $13.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2028
If Mirror Protocol (MIR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MIR would hit $15 in 2028.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Mirror Protocol (MIR), it would witness major spikes. MIR might hit $17 by 2029.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Mirror Protocol ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MIR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might hit $19 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Mirror Protocol network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MIR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Mirror Protocol (MIR) in 2022 is $2.81860. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Mirror Protocol (MIR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.14858.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Mirror Protocol ecosystem, the performance of MIR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $12.90 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that MIR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Mirror Protocol (MIR) is the governance token for the Terra blockchain-based Mirror System, a protocol for synthetic assets created by Terraform Labs (TFL).
Mirror Protocol(MIR) (MIR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, WhiteBIT and OKX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Mirror Protocol platform, MIR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On April 10, 2021 Mirror Protocol (MIR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $12.90.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Mirror Protocol in the past few months, MIR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Mirror Protocol (MIR) will hit $3 soon.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025
Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support.
- The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a substantial decline if it breaks the $19,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave above the $20,300 resistance level. However, there was no upside break and the price remained in a bearish zone below $20,500.
Recently, Ethereum saw a major bearish reaction below the $1,500 support. As a result, BTC also moved a few points lower and declined below the $20,000 support. It even traded below the $19,600 and tested the $19,500 support zone.
A low is formed near $19,509 and the price is now consolidating losses. Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,000 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Besides, the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $22,790 swing high to $19,509 low is just above the trend line.
The next major resistance sits near the $21,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $22,790 swing high to $19,509 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $21,400. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,200 levels. A clear move below the $19,500 and $19,200 levels might open the doors for a move towards the $18,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,050 and $20,300.
Crypto Plummets As CPI Worsens, Any Chance For Reversal?
Crypto prices have maintained a strong correlation with most macroeconomic factors. It’s no longer debatable that inflation affects the trend in the crypto market. Most past digital asset declines took root from the swing in the general global economy.
The intensity of the crypto winter through the year’s first half had accumulated strength from potential inflation. However, due to the suspicions of inflation rise in the economy, crypto prices have shown signs of decline. The recent data on CPI have even pushed the market to another red region.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an economic indicator that measures inflation through the movement of the cost of goods and services. The percentage increase in the CPI over a given period provides the economy’s inflation rate for the given time.
However, the report for July brought a slight relief as CPI indicated almost zero impact on inflation. With the positive significance of July’s information on the crypto industry, lots of hope got high. Many participants expect a more favorable result for August, but their expectations have been squashed.
CPI Data Gets Below Crypto Community Expectations
Finally, August’s released CPI report contradicts the crypto space’s expectations. The result revealed a 0.1% MoM change and an 8.3% YoY change, indicating a wrong value for the industry. The crypto market had estimated the CPI to be -0.1% MoM and 8.1% YoY. Also, against the anticipated core CPI of 6.1%, the real value is a 6.3% YoY rise.
With the outcome of the CPI data, prices in the crypto market have started dropping. Bitcoin and Ethereum are taking the news badly as BTC and ETH have plummeted.
The action of the crypto assets over the CPI data is not surprising. This is due to the impact of inflation on cryptocurrency volatility. While making its monetary policy, the Federal Reserve always considers the CPI.
Currently, the Fed is using a hawkish approach as its control measure over inflation in the US. But, per Fed chair Jerome Powell, the Fed’s stance in controlling inflation will bring pain to businesses and homes alike.
Potential Hike In Interest Rates Could Hit The Market
Seeing the CPI data getting worse means more aggressive curbing actions from the Fed. A better report would have eased the tightening measures of the Fed. According to the CME Fed Watch tool, the Fed may impose about a 75bps rise in the interest rates. Such a hike in rates is a sad story for the prices of crypto assets.
While hopes are dropping for a potential salvage in the crypto market, some hands are pointing to the Ethereum upgrade. The Merge is promising in the industry and could facilitate a price rally in the future.
But lots of traders have no confidence in the success of the upgrade. Hence, the crypto market could not have a handy savior.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Coinbase Lists 4 Possible Risks Of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge remains one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space. The upgrade was scheduled to happen on September 15, 2022. It was a long-awaited blockchain transition as it moved from PoW to PoS. The change will merge the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet to become a single blockchain.
As an event in the industry, several reactions and discussions have occurred concerning the Merge. The Ethereum community is in high hope for the success of the transition. On its part, the Ethereum developing team has completed all the necessary checks and steps that will finally activate the Merge.
Following the recent flow of activities on the preparation and waiting for the Merge, reactions are getting intense. One of the global top crypto exchanges, Coinbase, has made some shocking disclosure.
Coinbase Cloud had identified four possible risks with the Ethereum Merge. The risks are operational, technical, lack of client diversity, and economic.
Potential Risks Of Ethereum Merge
Based on its highlighted points, Coinbase also offered some details on the risks.
Operational Risks: Recall that during the Bellatrix, there was a drop in the participation of node operators and validators. Some of the operators didn’t complete the upgrade for their clients. Also, there are some behind-the-scene activities such as testnets, client releases, last-minute releases, and others.
According to a recent developer report, just 85% of nodes have completed the necessary and latest client releases. In addition, there are records of about 25% to 30% of validators that couldn’t complete the Sepolia upgrade. They were thrown offline due to issues as per configuration.
Technical Risk: The Merge involves the merger of two different blockchains, the Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain. While the first is based on PoW, the second is based on PoS. This makes the Merge to be one of the most complex upgrades technically in the crypto space. Hence, it is highly prone to bug attacks and other technical hitches.
An instance of the bugs was experienced with the upgrade of execution layer clients Nethermind and Go Ethereum (geth). However, the developers’ team provided a handy fix and possible guidelines to avoid a repeat.
Risk of Lack of Client Diversity: Once a client lacks diversity, it could hike the risk of a consensus client being dominant among others. Such a client may violate consensus or even use its terms to propose blocks.
Economic Risk: With the Merge, miners will become irrelevant on the Ethereum blockchain as validators take over block production. Also, the type of GPUs for mining Ether differs from that for BTC. So, they can even switch to Bitcoin mining. Their alternatives will be on any available mineable coins.
Additionally, the Ethereum PoW fork may create significant issues with protocols and dApps on the blockchain.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive
The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
Merge Is Priced In
During the rallies that led up to the Ethereum Merge, there were debates on whether the upgrade had been finally priced into the value of the digital asset. At one point, ETH had rode the wave up to $2,000 but quickly lost its footing. Given this, it was a matter of what would be best for the digital asset.
Now, after the Merge has been completed, it seems more settled that the price had already been priced in. For market analyst Julius Baer, he says that the best-case scenario would have been for the Merge to end up being a non-event. If this is true, then the current resistance to any sort of significant movement on the part of the digital asset is a good thing.
Merge fails to move ETH price | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
However, it is concerning that such a highly anticipated event seemed to have no bearing whatsoever on the price movement of the digital asset. But the market decline that followed the release of the CPI data earlier in the week has likely led to fatigue in the market.
Can Ethereum Rebound From Here?
Before the Merge, the price target from Ethereum had been $2,000, given the upward momentum that was recorded during that time. However, the dip in price has put the digital asset in an especially difficult position.
With the price dropping to the $1,590 territory, the cryptocurrency is unable to properly clear important technical levels like the 50-day moving average. Additionally, the 100-day moving average looks worse. This spells the likelihood of more bearish movement over the next week.
The sell-offs have also not eased over the last couple of weeks. Ethereum had recorded massive exchange inflows leading up to the Merge, bringing the 7-day inflow volume to $11.52 billion. This large inflow volume, coupled with the decline below the 50-day moving average, has caused the 50-day MACD to skew heavily towards the selling pressure.
The next major support level for the digital asset now lies at $1,500. However, a failure to properly hold this level will likely see Ethereum test the $1,300 territory once more.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
