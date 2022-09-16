Twins sweep Royals; head to pivotal series in Cleveland down four games

By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and SYLVIA HUI

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched nearly 5 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she is in the state. King Charles III spent the day privately reflecting on his first week on the throne.

The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, winding across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames past Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait, and authorities installed portable toilets and other facilities to make the task bearable.

“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”

A week after the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, commemorations have focused on Westminster – the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will remain undisturbed in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be transported across the street to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

Buckingham Palace released details of the service on Thursday, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people in attendance, with a smaller private funeral service scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be buried in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

The guest list for the state funeral is a roll call of power and pomp, from Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who first met the Queen as a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada’s leader – said the Queen was “one of my favorite people in the world”.

“Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about everything and nothing, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful,” he said during the interview. a special session of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.

After a day of high ceremony and high emotion on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was carried in a mournful procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent Thursday working and “private reflection” at his residence in Highgrove, England. west of England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and spoken to a host of world leaders.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the royal family’s estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on Thursday to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers . The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public.

William told his well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday was ‘difficult’ and ‘brings back memories’ of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral after her death in 1997 when William was 15 .

“I said how proud his mum would have been of him, and he said how difficult it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mum’s funeral,” said Jane Wells, 54, after meeting the prince on Thursday.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time, carried in a horse-drawn carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.

Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and the Queen’s diamond-encrusted crown on a purple velvet pillow. The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state.

Meanwhile, his statehood has allowed many Britons to personally say goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.

It’s also a huge logistics operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first-aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders from various faiths to speak to those online.

Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the queue and join the queue.

“People were walking and walking and the police were saying ‘Go on, go on.’ It was like the yellow brick road,” she said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth’s funeral, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could totally, completely and absolutely trust, whose wisdom was remarkable”.

People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.

After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some were in tears; others lowered their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.

Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.

“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.

