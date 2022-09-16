U.S OFAC Sanctions Wallet Addresses of Ransomware Group

A rural electric utility company, a children’s hospital, and others are among the sanctions.
The suspected attackers and their firms have been added to OFAC’s sanctions list.
A ransomware gang linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which has also blacklisted the related Bitcoin wallet addresses.
The agency claims that the newly sanctioned people and organizations were involved in coordinated ransomware operations against a wide range of U.S.-based enterprises and organizations dating back to at least 2020.
Hackers use ransomware to lock down a computer or network remotely by taking advantage of security holes in the program, and then they hold users hostage until they pay a ransom. Most of the time, these are paid in cryptocurrency, which, despite the open nature of blockchain networks like Bitcoin, makes it harder to monitor than traditional forms of digital payment.
Criminal Charges As Well
A rural electric utility company, a children’s hospital, and other companies are among the Treasury’s alleged targets of the Iranian group’s alleged activities in the United States. It has been determined that the people in question are either current or former employees of Najee Technology Hooshmand Fater LLC and Afkar System Yazd Company.
The suspected attackers and their firms have been added to OFAC’s sanctions list, making it illegal for American people and businesses to do business with them. This contains Bitcoin wallet addresses linked to the identities of the purported owners.
The Treasury Department announced that in addition to the OFAC sanctions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has filed criminal charges against three of the individuals involved in the ransomware attack. This comes after the Treasury in August decided to blacklist Tornado Cash, an Ethereum currency mixing tool created to hide the flow of crypto assets.
Recommended For You:
Coinbase Supports Lawsuit Against U.S Treasury in Tornado Cash Sanction
It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again.
Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means that cryptocurrency mining profitability is taking a double hit.
Typically, miners either mine a blockchain directly with their own mining equipment or will pool their resources together in a mining pool to find blocks and secure the network. Unfortunately, the profitability of both strategies has suffered dramatically as the price of Bitcoin falls.
However, besides mining directly and in a pool, there is another method to make money with mining in 2022.
This new method doesn’t require miners to invest in expensive mining equipment, nor does it require miners to educate themselves on the technical jargon needed to join mining pools.
Instead, this new mining method involves investing in an NFT or a coin that uses mining revenues to generate value. The pioneer in this space is about to launch its NFT before its protocol goes live.
This article will introduce you to Copium Protocol and explain how it can help you make money with mining in 2022.
What is Copium Protocol
Copium Protocol is a cryptocurrency mining investment ecosystem that provides a simple solution to participate in passive cryptocurrency mining. The entire idea behind the project is to revolutionize cryptocurrency mining by removing all the technical jargon associated with it and presenting an opportunity to participate without investing in expensive mining equipment.
The Copium Protocol is a multi-pronged Blockchain mining investment project. The entire ecosystem is made up of the following categories;
Copium Mining
The Investor Pass
Copium Coin
Copium Staking
The entire idea of the ecosystem is to use the daily cryptocurrency mining revenue generated from the Copium Mining facility to purchase Copium Coin from the open market and burn it – effectively reducing the supply, making it more scarce and valuable.
Let us describe each part of this ecosystem and explain how it fits together.
The Copium Mining Facility
The entire Copium Protocol is based around Copium Mining, an established cryptocurrency mining company. The company owns several mining facilities worldwide. However, their largest facility is situated in Otago, New Zealand.
The mining facility is temperature-controlled and is unique because a surplus supply of 100% clean, green, renewable energy powers it.
Cryptocurrency mining typically receives bad press due to the sheer amount of energy required to power blockchain technology. As a result, most mining operations tend to gravitate toward cheaper rates of electricity, which often come from fossil fuels that pollute the environment.
Fortunately, Copium Protocol won’t be receiving any negative press as their mining facility is totally powered by Hydroelectricity generated in the foothills of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. Hydroelectricity allows Copium Mining to operate a very efficient, profitable, low-cost business model.
The Investor Pass
The initial launch phase of the Copium Protocol will begin by releasing the Copium Protocol Investor Pass. This is a collection of 10,000 NFTs set to mint on the Ethereum network in early-mid October.
Holders of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass will receive the following benefits;
An exclusive airdrop of Copium Coin –
This native ERC-20 token powers the ecosystem. In total, every Investor Pass is entitled to a 10,000 Copium Coin airdrop.
The ability to stake the pass on the platform in exchange for a daily allocation of Copium Coins –
Every Investor Pass staked on the platform will receive a daily allocation of 10 Copium Coins.
The ability to stake Copium Coin holdings at much higher ROI than public staking rates –
The highest possible public staking rate is set at 11% for a 24-month lockup period. In comparison, the lowest Investor Pass holder staking rate is 12% for a 30-day lockup period.
Automatic entry to monthly Copium Protocol giveaways –
Copium Protocol hosts regular monthly giveaways, and all Investor Pass NFT holders are automatically entered.
In addition to all of these benefits, every Copium Protocol Investor Pass holder will go into a draw to win one of the two Bitcoin giveaways.
The Investor Pass NFTs are scheduled to be sold by Dutch Auction via copiumprotocol.io. The starting price for the NFTs will be 3.5 ETH. However, the first 2000 people that register through the project’s website will receive a guaranteed mint spot at a lower, fixed price of 3 ETH.
The Copium Coin
The Copium Coin is the native ERC-20 token that powers the Copium Protocol. The coin will be launched to the public simultaneously with the Investor Pass. However, the presale for the Copium Coin will run for 60 days before launch to generate the first batch of initial liquidity. The presale will cost $0.10 per coin.
In total, there will be a 1 billion Copium Coin supply, split into the following categories:
10% will be used in the initial airdrop for Investor Pass NFT holders.
10% will be used in the development fund.
3% is used for the rewards pool to provide rewards for staked Investor Passes.
10% will be given to the founders of the project.
3% will be used in the liquidity pool.
7% is given to the project’s team.
5% (soft cap) to 5% (hard cap) is used in the presale.
The remaining 46% is used in the total allocation.
The Staking Platform
The Copium Protocol team will implement the Copium Staking Platform following the successful launch of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass.
The Copium Staking Platform will be a crucial pillar of the overall ecosystem, allowing Copium Coin holders to stake their tokens for a range of locked and unlocked periods. In return, stakers will generate a high APY percentage return on their investment. In addition, the longer the lockup period, the higher interest rates stakers will receive on the platform.
The Staking platform is non-custodial, meaning that stakers will always retain ownership rights to their assets. Their wallets will be credited with the interest accrued after the staking contract has expired. If a user wishes to cancel a locked staking contract before the expiry date, they will forfeit any accrued interest for the entire duration of the staking contract.
The Staking Platform has a range of interactive features, allowing users to:
Customize personal stake settings.
Forecast future returns.
View current Copium Coin holdings.
View current contract expiry dates.
Investor Pass NFT holders will receive exclusive rates on the Copium Staking Platform. The minimum Investor Pass holder rate is still higher than the maximum achievable public staking rate. To illustrate this, take a look at the following table;
As you can see, the Investor Pass Holder rates provide a much higher APY return than public staking rates. Therefore, if you wish to maximize your return on your staking investment, ownership of the Investor Pass is imperative to secure this aim.
Furthermore, Investor Pass holders are also offered a one-time initial staking rate of 38% if they lock their stake for 36 months. To secure this high APY, Investor Pass holders must stake a minimum amount of 10,000 Copium Coins.
How Does The Ecosystem Fit Together?
The following flow chart illustrates how the ecosystem functions;
It’s time to explain how all of these separate parts of the ecosystem fit together.
The entire ecosystem relies on the Copium Mining Facility, which mines cryptocurrency on a daily basis. The revenue generated from the sales of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass NFTs will be used to upgrade the equipment and infrastructure at the Copium Mining facility.
Copium Mining has a successful long-term track record in cryptocurrency mining and is highly respected in the New Zealand Cryptocurrency industry. The facility has already established some strong business connections, allowing them to use the funds from the Investor Pass sale to purchase bulk quantities of the latest generation of cryptocurrency miners.
Once the mining facility has been upgraded, the daily cryptocurrency mining revenue generated from the facility will be used to purchase Copium Coins from the open market. This provides Copium Coin with sustained demand and constant liquidity.
The purchased Copium Coins will then be sent to a burn address to be removed from the supply. As a result, Copium Coin will be a deflationary token that becomes more scarce as time passes.
Conclusion
Overall, Copium Protocol presents a perfect solution to make money with mining in 2022 without requiring users to provide hefty down payments for expensive mining equipment.
Simply buying one of the Investor Passes for the Copium Protocol will help you get started to make money out of this project. The Investor Pass will provide you with a Copium Coin airdrop of 10,000 tokens and a daily allocation of 10 Copium Coins. You can then stake Copium Coin on the Staking Platform to generate further returns.
The investigator will also review the rationale behind the April service shift.
Previously, the U.S. Trustee mentioned the lack of clarity around few accounts.
A move to appoint an independent examiner to probe portions of crypto lender Celsius’ operations was granted by the federal court supervising Celsius’ bankruptcy case.
The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order on Wednesday stating that an examiner will be looking into Celsius’ digital assets, tax payment systems, and the present state of its mining company in response to requests for further information.
Significant Transparency Issues
The investigator will also review the rationale behind the April service shift that saw some clients transferred from the Earn Program to Custody Services and others to a “Withhold Account.”
Previously, the U.S. Trustee has mentioned the lack of clarity around these accounts, with clients being unsure of who owns certain accounts and for what purposes. Celsius had sought the court to restore assets to its “custody clients,” but not its “earn-and-borrow” clients, thus this distinction might be significant.
The United States Trustee in charge of Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings first filed a motion to appoint an examiner on August 18. The filing cited “significant transparency issues” in regard to Celsius’ corporate operations.
Since the motion was filed, however, BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon has said that the scope of the examiner’s probe has been reduced so that Celsius does not exhaust its financial resources.
Additionally, he said that Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network, would be required to disclose any funds he had withdrawn from the service prior to the freezing. According to the most recent ruling, Celsius and the official committee of unsecured creditors must be consulted before any further inquiry is launched.
Recommended For You:
Celsius CEO Propose Reforming the Firm to Focus Crypto Custody
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
The Great Exodus
In less than one hour, Ethereum miners, who had been one of the most important parts of the network, had found themselves obsolete. With the move from proof of work to proof of stake, there was no longer a need for highly sophisticated machines as the network now makes use of validators to confirm transactions.
Now that the Merge is complete, Ethereum miners are unable to mine the cryptocurrency and have instead moved to other GPU mineable tokens. This exodus from the Ethereum network has sent the miners into the arms of networks such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin.
ETH falls to $1,500 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Ethereum Classic has proven to be a natural destination for the miners since it is a fork of the original ETH network. As for Ravencoin, the team had been pushing hard to onboard displaced ETH miners to its network. This move has seen interest increase in both networks and has triggered massive growth in both in such a short time.
Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin Hashrate Soar
At the time of this writing, it has only been a couple of hours since the Ethereum Merge was completed, but there are already massive changes happening across the market. As displaced ETH miners move into other coins such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin, both networks have seen their hashrate soar.
In the last 24 hours alone, the hash rate has more than doubled across both networks. Ethereum Classic had already been recording accelerated growth since the date for the Merge was announced. On Wednesday, its total hash rate had sat around 52 TH/s, but by the early hours of Thursday, the hash rate had grown to more than 102 TH/s.
The same is the case for Ravencoin during this time. Similar to Ethereum Classic, its hashrate is up more than 100%, rising from around 7.4 TH/s on Wednesday to more than 14 TH/s on Thursday, after peaking at 14.8 TH/s.
However, despite the move to these networks, it is still not enough to accommodate the total mining power of ETH. Experts estimate that all GPU mineable coins will only be able to absorb 15% of the total ETH hash rate before mining the coins stop being profitable.
Featured image from Forkast, chart from TradingView.com
AVAX had time to recoup from June to July and then in August, the token slipped and formed a bullish cup and handle pattern.
AVAX intraday trading volume indicates a 38.7% plunge
Avalanche sellers successfully reclaimes the 20-day EMA slope
Trading volume skyrockets to 487 million
Now, the pattern which can be spotted at the market bottom will serve as a feasible launchpad for the crypto’s recovery but in order to complete the pattern, the coin price should barrel past the $30.6 key resistance.
With the reversal of the V-top formation seen at the key resistance level of $30.6, the AVAX coin price dropped to $18.4 of the Fibonacci retracement level. It is however beneficial for buyers who were able to position right at this level prompting a 25% spike to $22.53.
On the other hand, the massive selloff happening in the crypto market hinders the recovery of AVAX price and threatens a further downtrend.
The selloff that happened on September 13 has sloughed off the possibility of completing the pattern. Evidently, the downtrend that took place yesterday was triggered by the high CPI or Consumer Price Index data.
AVAX Low Volume Hints At Bulls’ Weakness
According toCoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price is down by 1.51% or trading at $18.84 as of this writing. The low volume seen with AVAX implies the bull’s waning commitment or weakness.
In the event that the selling pressure intensifies, AVAX could suffer a slump to $18.3 and then try to breach under that level which can further extend the decline to match the $13.6 low support seen in June.
Now, if the buyers are able to defend the support zone at $18.3, then the bullish movement may persist and the AVAX coin price will spike to $31.4.
Avalanche’s EMAs show all indicators going down with the exception of the 50-day EMA which proves to be a hurdle to AVAX price.
AVAX RSI shows a downtrend that heads under the midline hinting at a negative market sentiment.
CEO Announces KKR $417-Billion Merger
In other news, Emin Gün Sirer, Avalance (AVAX) Labs CEO announced on September 14 that KKR has made a $417-billion merger with Avalanche.
With Securitize, a FinTech company, Avalanche can proceed with tokenization and accessibility to a wider range of markets. The partnership announcement has amplified social media metrics in the past few months.
More so, AVAX social engagements escalated by 148.7%, plus also a surge of social mentions at 257.3%, as seen in the past three months.
Further, the AVAX market cap has also spiked by 4.31% as seen in the past week with trading volume skyrocketing from 324.2 million on September 12 to 487 million to date.
BTC total market cap at $384 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
BNB saw a decline in its price from $650 to around $200, with an over 60% drop from its all-time high despite having good fundamentals. The price of BNB bounced off after touching a weekly low of $200, and the price rallied to $330, showing some great strength.
The price of BNB on the weekly chart formed an uptrend after bouncing from its weekly low with so much bullish sentiment as the price rallied to $330, where it faced a major weekly resistance to trend higher.
BNB’s price failed to break above this resistance on the weekly chart as the price was rejected but continued to respect the trendline support it has built in recent weeks after creating swing highs with good buy order volume.
The price of BNB is $276.1 on the weekly chart, trading a bit below the trendline support; if the price of BNB fails to hold this trendline support and the weekly price closes below this level or zone, we could see the price of BNB going its support level of $230.
For BNB’s price to maintain its bullish structure, the price of BNB needs to reclaim its trendline support and rally towards the resistance at $330, with good buy order volume for BNB.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $330.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $260.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for BNB prices continues to weaken as the price broke out below the symmetric triangle BNB price has formed, losing its uptrend support on the daily timeframe.
The price of BNB needs to rally with good volume to assume its bullish structure in the daily chart as there are more sell orders for BNB presently.
On the daily timeframe, the price of BNB is currently trading at $276.1, as the price of BNB on the daily chart closed below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistances for BNB price. The price of $285 and $317 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of BNB.
If the 50 EMA fails to be reclaimed by the BNB price, we could see the price retesting the support at $260 or lower.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BNB is above 50 on the daily chart, indicating low buy order volume.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $285-$317.
Daily support for the BNB price – $260-$230.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Following the success of its US equivalent, we are bringing together industry experts in London this September 27 for Risk.net‘s inaugural Cryptocurrency Trading Forum Europe, offering a timely opportunity for risk managers, traders, portfolio managers and other risk professionals to gain practical insights that will guide decision-making on entering and navigating the still nascent market of digital assets.
The forum will address:
Market update: is investing in crypto still appealing after the recent collapse? / Ethereum merge
Stable coins – Regulatory perspective
Risk management for crypto
Stablecoins
Investment strategies and the role of crypto in investment portfolios
Access to data for crypto trading
Our expert speakers include:
Artur Sepp, Head of systematic solutions and portfolio construction, Sygnum Bank
Nikita Fadeev, Partner and head, Fasanara Capital
Anatoly Crachilov, CEO, Nickel Digital Asset Management
Carol Alexander, Professor of Finance at Sussex University Business School, Visiting Professor, Peking University HSBC Business School
Jean-Marc Bonnefous, Managing partner, Tellurian Capital Management
Thomas Wind, Senior vice-president, Aros Capital
Manuel De Luque Muntaner, Founder and chief executive, Block Asset Management
Alex Loreau, Chief risk officer, Bastion Asset Management
Christopher Rhine, Managing director, portfolio manager, Galaxy Digital
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.