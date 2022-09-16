News
Uber is investigating a breach of its computer systems
“It’s a total compromise, from what it looks like.”
Uber discovered its computer network had been hacked on Thursday, leading the company to take several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the extent of the hack.
The breach appears to have compromised many of Uber’s internal systems, and a person claiming responsibility for the hack sent images of emails, cloud storage and code repositories to cybersecurity researchers and The New York Times. .
“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs who corresponded with the person who claimed to be responsible for the breach. “It’s a total compromise, from what it looks like.”
A spokesperson for Uber said the company is investigating the breach and contacting law enforcement officials.
Uber employees were instructed not to use the company’s internal messaging service, Slack, and found other internal systems inaccessible, said two employees, who were not authorized to s express publicly.
Shortly before the Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon, Uber employees received a message that read, “I am announcing that I am a hacker and that Uber has suffered a data breach. ” The message then lists several internal databases that the hacker claims have been compromised.
The hacker compromised a worker’s Slack account and used it to send the message, the Uber spokesperson said. It emerged that the hacker was then able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal employee information page.
The person who claimed the hack told The Times that he texted an Uber employee claiming to be a corporate IT worker. The worker was persuaded to hand over a password that allowed the hacker to access Uber’s systems, a technique known as social engineering.
“These types of social engineering attacks aimed at gaining a foothold within tech companies are on the rise,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security. Tobac pointed to the 2020 Twitter hack, in which teenagers used social engineering to break into the company. Similar social engineering techniques have been used in recent breaches at Microsoft and Okta.
“We’re seeing attackers getting smart and also documenting what works,” Tobac said. “They now have kits that make it easier to deploy and use these social engineering methods. It has become almost trivialized.
The hacker, who provided screenshots of Uber’s internal systems to demonstrate his access, said he was 18 and had been working on his cybersecurity skills for several years. He said he broke into Uber’s systems because the company had weak security. In the Slack message announcing the breach, the person also said that Uber drivers should receive higher pay.
The person appeared to have access to Uber’s source code, email and other internal systems, Curry said. “It looks like maybe this kid who got into Uber and doesn’t know what to do with it, and is having the best time of his life,” he said.
In an internal email seen by The Times, an Uber executive told employees the hack was being investigated. “We don’t have an estimate at this time as to when full access to the tools will be restored, so thank you for your patience,” wrote Latha Maripuri, chief information security officer at Uber.
It wasn’t the first time a hacker stole data from Uber. In 2016, hackers stole information from 57 million driver and passenger accounts, then approached Uber and demanded $100,000 to delete their copy of the data. Uber arranged the payment, but kept the breach a secret for over a year.
Joe Sullivan, who at the time was Uber’s top security official, was fired for his role in the company’s response to the hack. Sullivan was charged with obstruction of justice for failing to disclose the breach to regulators and is currently on trial.
Sullivan’s attorneys argued that other employees were responsible for regulatory disclosures and said the company scapegoated Sullivan.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Boston
Aaron Rodgers says Luke Getsy’s next stop is ‘probably head coach.’ But first Getsy must unlock Justin Fields’ potential and revive the Chicago Bears offense.
When the Chicago Bears left the field at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers down 7-0, the offensive coaches and players didn’t have a lot of positive stats to discuss on the rainy day.
The Bears didn’t reach 49ers territory until there were 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter and even on that drive failed to get points because of an odd towel penalty on a field-goal attempt. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating. The Bears had 68 net offensive yards, and no wide receiver or tight end had a catch.
Yet as the Bears regrouped in the locker room for what would become a 19-point second half in a comeback win, Fields saw body language from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that “brought everybody (to) their feet.”
Getsy was smiling.
“It’s confident,” Fields said Wednesday. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. He gives the rest of the guys confidence. I didn’t ask him why (he was smiling). That’s just how he is.”
As Getsy prepares this week to return to Green Bay, where he spent seven seasons coaching for the Packers, the first-time NFL offensive coordinator still has a long way to go to have Chicagoans smiling on a consistent basis.
There has been a lot of false hope over the last decade about the Bears offense, which finished 22nd or worse in the league in scoring in seven of those seasons.
Enter Getsy, who spent his previous three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers, the player whose brilliance on the field has deepened the wound of the Bears’ ineptitude at the position. Again there’s hope, though maybe more tentative and fragile this time, that Getsy, the offensive leader hired by defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus, can help unlock a different style of brilliance from Fields.
Getsy is operating with confidence as he tries.
When asked Thursday about his halftime demeanor, Getsy returned a compliment to Fields, saying the quarterback’s “stone cold” mentality helped get the Bears through their struggles. It’s an attitude Getsy tries to model for his players.
“I try to be as consistent of a person every day for those guys,” Getsy said. “Positive energy is important to me.”
Getsy’s conviction comes from a coaching climb in which he has solidified his belief in who he is, how he wants to teach and what he values in an offense.
A ‘pretty strong dream’
Bears fans’ fear, premature but potentially valid, already has been expressed on sports radio and social media.
If Getsy actually succeeds in reviving the Bears offense, he could go the way of so many young, gifted offensive coaches before him — to a head coaching job. And with forgiveness for being asked about the topic before he even started his first game as Bears offensive coordinator, Getsy agreed that is his ultimate goal.
“I think so, yeah,” he told the Tribune last week.
Getsy, 38, thinks at one point in his career he might have said he didn’t want to be a head coach. He was turned off by his experience as a player at the NFL combine, when “they try to turn you into a recording” and subsequently feeling like he needed to conform to some predetermined mold in coaching interviews.
But working under guys who brought their own personalities to their jobs helped convince him he would like it. That started with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and continued with Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State, Matt LaFleur with the Packers and now Eberflus.
“I watched (McCarthy) and I got to see a guy be humble, a guy get to be himself and not have to put on some show or be a fake person,” Getsy said. “(Watching all of them) proves you can be yourself and you can attack it the way you want to and still have success and people will rally around you. So it’s becoming a pretty strong dream of mine now.”
Coaching wasn’t necessarily the dream when Getsy was a quarterback at Akron, where he threw for 6,117 yards and 41 touchdowns over two seasons.
He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2007, but they released him before the season, and he went back to Akron to train between tryouts with other teams. Zips coaches asked him to help, noted his aptitude for coaching and suggested he try it full time.
Getsy had to discard the idea of playing in other professional leagues as he began a coaching career that took him to five colleges in seven years, but the NFL dream was still alive.
“Even though maybe I didn’t have the ability to play in the league, I wanted to be a part of it,” Getsy said. “How it happened, it happened organically. I wasn’t necessarily chasing it, but when it was there, I was prepared to jump on it.”
After joining the Packers as an offensive quality control coach in 2014, he was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016 and worked with Davante Adams during Adams’ rise to becoming one of the best receivers in the league. Former Packers offensive coordinator and current Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said at the NFL owners meetings in the spring that Adams and Getsy learned from each other and that “Luke’s fingerprints are on that — 100%.”
Hackett noted Getsy’s ability to connect with people has helped him on his rise. And part of that ability comes from how Getsy strives to be his authentic, passionate self.
“Later in my career, I just got to the point where I’m going to talk about what I believe in, I’m going to talk about the kind of person I want to be, what I believe in — my faith and my family are important to me,” Getsy said. “And I’m not going to change my thoughts or my philosophies or my beliefs for somebody else to have a job or be in a position. That’s where you hear the authentic part of it. I truly believe in being myself and … I want to be an example for my children. And I would expect my children could be in that room and enjoy the experience the same.”
‘Constant dialogue’
When Getsy returned to Green Bay to be quarterbacks coach after a one-year stint at Mississippi State to work for Moorhead, the first season under LaFleur in 2019 wasn’t entirely smooth.
The new staff encountered bumps as they tried to merge Rodgers’ background with LaFleur’s vision of the offense.
“You had a guy who had been in a system for a really long time, and he became really strong in his beliefs and the way he wanted to play the game,” Getsy said. “And now here comes a new staff, new philosophies, new style and asking him to conform to that. Initially it just didn’t work.”
But as Getsy began to understand what LaFleur wanted and how Rodgers learned from past experiences, he tried to adjust his teaching.
“I was able to apply it a little bit more to the way I know Aaron likes to hear it, how he can reflect on what he’s done in his past and how really it’s not that (different),” Getsy said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I know we called it this, but really we’re just trying to accomplish the same thing. We’re just calling it that.’ And then you give video evidence and then you talk about the footwork and how it matches and marries, and now there’s a connection. Once you have a connection to a play, you’re able to perform it at a much higher level. Each player is a little different in how they connect to that play.”
Hackett said Getsy was an “incredible communicator” during that process, and his understanding of the game was instrumental. With the help of LaFleur, Hackett and Getsy, who was named passing game coordinator for his final two seasons, Rodgers put together back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.
On Wednesday, Rodgers told reporters in Green Bay that Getsy, who is a few months younger than Rodgers, was a close friend and confidante, though the two are in “different stages of life.”
“He’s just a great human being, a great father, husband, phenomenal coach. He’s fun in the room,” Rodgers said. “I loved our constant dialogue during the week. I loved being coached by him and just kind of watching his development. … The next stop for him is probably head coach.”
Getsy has developed a tailored approach to working with players — from different motivating techniques to how he presents information — stemming from his experiences of how he connected with different coaches.
Getsy was never a guy who could read a book and then ace a test. He understands players absorb information in different ways, so he strives for a variety of presentations — film, slide shows, power points and demonstrations on the field and in various classroom settings around Halas Hall.
He records himself speaking and will make it available to players, so those who learn best by listening can watch it on their iPads. Coaches have used the multiple-choice quiz app Kahoot! to see who knows their homework. Getsy will call on people to teach or throw out snacks to those who get questions right.
“Now there are so many different ways technologically that people connect to each other,” Getsy said. “Why don’t we tap into those?”
Getsy also tries to keep it light. Early in his first stint with the Packers, he was struck by the idea that a team could simultaneously have fun and be demanding of focus at the same time. He doesn’t necessarily use the Star Wars references superfan Hackett incorporates in his teaching, but he adds his own twist.
“We might have a video, a GIF, a picture, but it’s always something,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “He’s going to have something on the slide and have a story with it to get the guys going and just make everybody laugh or be entertained.”
Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who at one point in the offseason called his confidence in Getsy “unshakable,” said the coach is good at knowing which players need tough love. That includes Fields, who has informed Getsy he wants him to “get on my ass.” And Getsy knows which ones need a softer approach too.
“Some guys need the pat on the butt and then some guys need you to pick him up on your shoulder and pull him along,” Patrick said. “He’s just really good at doing both.”
There’s no more important player for Getsy to connect with in Chicago than Fields.
Setting the standard
Getsy’s debut as an NFL playcaller comes with some scrutiny, and Fields’ smiling story might be met with a healthy dose of skepticism from the outside given the troubles the offense encountered moving the ball early on.
But what matters from that moment is how it affected Fields. And the quarterback so far has seemed satisfied with how his relationship with Getsy has developed. He called Getsy the best quarterbacks coach he has had, and that starts with Getsy’s ability to be straightforward. It also includes his understanding of the position from his time playing quarterback and coaching Rodgers.
“He’s not going to sugarcoat anything,” Fields told the Tribune. “He has a standard for us. And we’re going to have to meet that standard. Two, he’s the OC, but just his quarterback background with the feet. He has been around Aaron for a long time. So feet, timing, everything, he knows what it’s supposed to look like.”
Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian agreed Getsy is very clear about his expectations and standards but said the coach also allows some give and take with players about what they feel is best.
A criticism of Matt Nagy was that the coach was so married to his idea of what an offense should be that he didn’t take into account what worked best for his players. But Getsy has said from February that the Bears’ offensive identity would in large part be driven by what his players, and in particular his quarterback, do best. The Bears have shown glimpses of that so far with Fields, though a full game in better weather conditions could help give a better picture of the offense.
“It’s an interesting question for coaches, one I wonder too, is what’s the balance of input from players, and then falling back on the things you believe in and the principles you believe in,” Siemian said. “There is a balance there, and Luke does as a good job of anybody I’ve been around of striking that balance and getting feedback from players but also (maintaining) the standard, the expectations and the things he really believes in.”
In a season paramount to Fields’ development but with low outside expectations, it will be worth watching how Getsy maintains those standards when things get tough.
Getsy’s experience in Green Bay gave him exposure to how a winning team operates. The Packers were 78-35 with six playoff appearances in Getsy’s seven seasons there. But the Bears’ challenges this year will be a different animal than the bumps the Packers had with Rodgers in 2019.
Getsy’s halftime attitude in Sunday’s win and the adjustments that followed it — which Eberflus called “outstanding” but Getsy labeled as nothing “earth-shattering” — were at least a good start to how he handles adversity. He thought Bears coaches came up with a good plan together and stuck to it well.
“I’m a ‘feel’ guy. I’m an instinct person,” Getsy said. “That’s just how I’ve always been in my life. You get in the game, you’ve got some instincts and I trusted them. I’m glad I trusted them. Most of the time it worked. Sometimes it didn’t too. I want to stay true to who I am.”
It comes back to the confidence, something Bears running backs coach David Walker said flows from Getsy to the offensive unit.
“He’s a very aggressive guy and he’s very convicted in what he believes about what offensive football should look like,” Walker said. “When the ball is snapped, the offensive line dominating the line of scrimmage, everybody being physical, everybody blocks. There is no, ‘OK, this guy won’t block.’ Everybody blocks. And then the timing in which things need to happen with the quarterback and the rhythm of his feet and his throws.
“He’s very convicted in those things, and it shows in his teachings. It shows with his attitude and energy. And I think it’s going to show on Sunday afternoons for us.”
Shane Warne: Daughter of a cricketing legend calls the TV miniseries into her life ‘beyond disrespect’
CNN
—
The daughter of cricketing legend Shane Warne has called a TV miniseries that will dramatize her life “beyond disrespect”.
Warne’s sudden death from a suspected heart attack on the Thai island of Koh Samui in March shocked the cricketing world, particularly in Australia where he was considered one of the country’s greatest sportsmen.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Australia’s Channel 9 confirmed plans for a two-part miniseries titled “Warnie” that will document the spinner’s life.
Channel 9 called it’s a “fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved big” in what he describes as “the unmissable dramatic event of 2023”.
But Brooke Warne, Warne’s eldest daughter, called the series callous.
“Do any of you have any respect for Dad?” Or his family? she wrote on an Instagram Story. “Who has done so much for Channel Nine and now you want to dramatize his life and our families [sic] life 6 months after his death? You are beyond disrespect.
In June, Warne’s longtime manager James Erskine slammed the plans for the biopic, calling it a “shame”.
“He’s only been dead a few months and for them to turn it around and think of doing something sensational, well, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine told the Herald Sun.
“I will write to Peter Costello because he is their president and I will tell him, please explain. Why would Nine go there? It’s a shame and I will certainly make my voice heard.
Channel 9’s announcement comes a day after what would have been Warne’s 53rd birthday. Brooke took to Instagram to mark the day, saying, “Today will always be your day.”
Channel Nine sent a statement to CNN saying: “Our Warnie miniseries, we know, will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian – a man who lived his life great and loved passionately. We have tremendous respect for Shane and all of his achievements, and we hope that all Australians, including Warnie’s family, will feel that the program honors his legacy and his life.
Warne was one of cricketers greatest ever, reinventing the art of leg spin bowling and dominating Australia for around 15 years.
He had 708 Test wickets to his name – the most for an Australian and second all-time behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.
He was named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World three times and one of Wisden’s five cricketers in the 20th century. As a legacy, Warne’s is second to none – the sport’s greatest leg player.
Perhaps his greatest moment came in the 1993 Ashes series against England when he delivered ‘the ball of the century’ to completely bamboozle Mike Gatting. Video of the delivery was widely shared on social media as news of his death spread.
Following his death, tens of thousands of fans gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to say goodbye to ‘Spin King’ Warne at a state memorial service for great cricket.
In rematch with Dolphins, Ravens and Lamar Jackson seek new answers against the blitz
Four days earlier, Lamar Jackson had worked miracles.
He’d rallied the Ravens from a two-touchdown deficit against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 266 yards, running for another 120 and leading a 10-play drive to clinch the game in overtime. Eight weeks into the 2021 season, the Ravens stood 6-2, and it was not hard to find analysts who believed their quarterback was the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Jackson was back in his old South Florida stomping ground on a Thursday night, ready to add luster to his campaign as a national audience bore witness.
The Miami Dolphins, 2-7 coming in and hardly a defensive terror, had radically different notions of how the evening would unfold. From the first series, they crowded the line of scrimmage with eight defenders. Whether they actually rushed six or seven or just teased the possibility, they were daring Jackson to react quickly and precisely enough to punish them.
He could not. He took four sacks, threw an interception, converted on two of 14 third downs and did not lead the Ravens to a touchdown until deep in the fourth quarter. Cover 0, the man-to-man, blitz-happy alignment that pulls a safety from zone coverage to overload the line of scrimmage, became the new buzz term in the Jackson-stopping business.
On paper, the Ravens’ season did not end with their dispiriting 22-10 loss in Miami. They would get to 8-3 and hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed after 12 weeks. But their offense was never the same, scoring more than 22 points just once over the last nine weeks after they’d averaged 28 over the first eight games. Jackson became a more nervous quarterback, rushing throws and taking sacks as his protection failed.
As the Ravens prepare for a rematch with the Dolphins in their home opener Sunday, they hope they have left the demons of 2021 behind. But until Jackson thrives against the style of defense Miami plays, doubts will linger.
“They just caught us off guard, really,” Jackson said, reflecting on last year’s matchup. “We hadn’t really gone over defenses doing all-up zero against us — like, just all-up flat-out zero. But I feel like we’ll have an answer for it this year. We watched film — watched a lot of film on those guys — because we don’t want it to happen again.”
The Dolphins subsequently replaced their defense-oriented head coach, Brian Flores, with offense-first Mike McDaniel, but they retained coordinator Josh Boyer (McDaniel refers to him as the head coach of the defense) and all of their key defenders, so there’s little reason to believe their approach will change. If the Ravens struggle this time around, it won’t be for lack of concocting and practicing counterattacks.
“We would have been negligent if we hadn’t worked on it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said with a self-deprecating laugh. “It was something we needed to get a lot better at, and we studied it the whole offseason. We’ll have a plan for it and hope it works, because these guys are probably the best in the league at doing it right now. They do it more than anybody, they do it better than anybody and it’s just something they’re committed to.”
The Ravens had their chances last November to make Miami pay for its approach. On the first drive of the game, they faced third-and-long with eight Dolphins hugging the line of scrimmage. The offensive line did its job. Jackson shuffled away from Miami’s lone free rusher and unleashed a pass downfield to Sammy Watkins, who’d zipped past his sole defender. Whether Watkins lost the ball in the lights or thought he could not reach it, he pulled up as Jackson’s pass landed a few feet from him in the back of the end zone.
It was a missed opportunity, not just for the points left on the table but for the chill it might have created in Miami’s ultra-aggressive defenders. Instead of hesitating a step in the wake of a 28-yard touchdown from Jackson to Watkins, they grew bolder as the game went on.
“It slows the defense down from blitzing, and it makes the safeties stay back, the corners stay back, and it just lets us do our thing,” Jackson said of connecting on an early downfield throw, as he almost did in the loss to the Dolphins. “Underneath, we might get some runs here, get some underneath passes here. And if they come up, we’re throwing the ball again, over the top.”
Instead of coasting on that positive chain reaction, the Ravens resorted to a series of check-down throws and inefficient handoffs on first and second down. Miami’s blitzes smothered Jackson the scrambler in addition to Jackson the passer. When the Ravens called plays that might have worked, their execution often faltered. Jackson threw low or behind receivers. He rushed plays that required him to set up a defender. Backs missed blocking assignments. Pass catchers dropped balls and did not adjust their routes to offer better targets. Jackson rediscovered some rhythm in the fourth quarter, but by then, it was too late.
“That was certainly one where there were a lot of things we could have done better — coaching, playing, whatever,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “But it’s something you’ve got to look at with a coldblooded mentality. You can’t get emotional about it. You’ve got to look at it strategically and fundamentally and figure out how you can fix certain things, explain certain things better, how to practice things a little bit better.”
The Ravens know they need to hit on a few big strikes in the rematch, much as they did in Week 1 when their offense found its footing in the third quarter against the New York Jets. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Devin Duvernay gave them a commanding lead, and a 55-yard connection with Rashod Bateman put the game away.
Those exact plays might not work against Miami, Harbaugh said, but the Ravens will have to find other ways to achieve similar results.
“It certainly builds confidence,” he said. “You’d love to hurt them that way. That’s the idea, hurt them any way you can in terms of that, and we’ll have different ideas in terms of how to do that, and I’m sure that they’ll be preparing for those things as well.”
Slow-developing routes might not be the ticket. Receivers will have to separate quickly, a challenge Bateman, who’s known for his sharp releases from the line of scrimmage, relishes. “It’s just having a plan and knowing what you’re doing,” he said. “Just play fast.”
He was the team’s most productive receiver in Miami last season, catching six passes on eight targets for 80 yards.
Roman noted that the Dolphins are just as capable of playing patiently as attacking. Plenty of times in last year’s game, they showed Cover 0, only to drop two defenders into coverage to muddle the middle of the field.
“But if they’re going to roll the dice on having everybody up,” he said, “you’ve got to hit ‘em.”
Nearly a dozen US ambassadors to Latin America and the Caribbean are still not in place
Nearly two years after President Joe Biden took office, nearly a dozen ambassadors to key countries in the Western Hemisphere are still not in place, with eight candidates having their confirmation hearings suspended by a senator republican – all during a pivotal period in the Region.
Candidates for the posts of ambassador to Nicaragua, Brazil, Panama, Uruguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, El Salvador and the Organization of American States have been nominated, but their confirmation is blocked by the Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
Biden recently named an ambassador to Ecuador and has yet to name ambassadors to the Dominican Republic, as well as to Colombia — the United States’ strongest ally in the region which recently elected its first leftist president. Chile’s ambassador was recently confirmed after the post had been vacant for nearly four years.
“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas, a former State Department official and diplomat. “It’s been a trend for a long time. In other words, it gets worse with each administration.
Finding candidates has become more difficult over the years as the verification and confirmation processes have become more complex and could become tedious and frustrating for candidates. Along with Biden’s nominations in the region, partisan politics in Congress, and what some have described as the administration’s slow pace also complicated the confirmation process, even while still on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. .
The latest heist came in mid-May when Scott placed the “general hold” on all candidates for Latin America and the Caribbean after Biden lifted some restrictions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump. . Restrictions lifted included some on travel, as well as the amount of remittances that could be sent from the United States. Scott called the move “a silly attempt to revert to Obama’s failed appeasement policies.”
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., said, “It is unfortunate that the Republican filibuster continues to delay these much-needed appointments to a a number of critical roles, many of which would help our government respond to recent political transitions in Latin America.”
Scott’s office told NBC News in an emailed statement that “Biden’s appeasement of Cuba’s illegitimate communist regime is disgusting. I will be holding affected applicants until it is cancelled.
But even before Scott’s take in May, some of the nominees had been waiting for more than a year to be confirmed. The Senate confirmed 143 nominees to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but very few were from the Western Hemisphere.
“It’s embarrassing,” said Michael Shifter, the former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington, DC think tank. “It reinforces the perception that the United States doesn’t care about Latin America.”
Delays “on a different level now”
Of 49 State Department nominees pending in the Senate, fewer than 20 are on the floor. Nearly half of those who sit in the Senate come from the Western Hemisphere.
A White House spokesman said they continue to pressure the Senate to process as many candidates as possible given other competing demands for speaking time.
Shifter said confirming ambassadors in Europe and Asia has always been a higher priority for the United States than for Latin America.
“I think it’s on a different level now,” he said.
Compared to other parts of the world, the confirmation of ambassadors in the Western Hemisphere can become more politicized. There is no general hold on applicants in other regions, such as Europe or Asia, as there is in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Farnsworth said part of the problem driving ambassadorial vacancies is that “the political atmosphere in Washington escalates with each cycle. Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, you’re trying to get the other team.
Several senators such as Bob Menendez, DN.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are very focused on Latin America, particularly Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
“You have several senators who are passionately interested in Latin America and are very good at imposing their interests on candidates,” Farnsworth said. “It gets worse every time. I don’t know how you get out of this cycle. Ultimately it hurts our interests in the region.
Ambassadors officially represent the United States in a foreign country and have a level of authority that diplomatic officials of other ranks do not have. Ambassadors have the political clout to push things through the White House, while diplomats at other ranks may be more risk averse.
Hold-up in the face of regional challenges
The blocking of embassies comes at a time when Latin America is facing significant challenges. The region’s biggest economies are grappling with the highest inflation in 15 years after the shocks of the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In many countries, the inequality gap has widened.
Many countries have experienced historic migration flows to the United States, especially from Cuba and Venezuela. Nicaraguan migrants are also on the increase.
To complicate matters, the United States suspended operations at the Venezuelan embassy in 2019 and severed diplomatic relations, although Ambassador James Story still plays an important role and has visited the country in an attempt to obtain the release of American prisoners. The Nicaraguan government withdrew its endorsement of the US nominee for ambassador to Nicaragua in July after criticizing the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, and said it would “support the use of all economic and diplomatic tools to bring about a leadership change in Nicaragua”.
While Nicaragua is under discussion at the Organization of American States, which recently passed a resolution condemning Ortega, the appointed US ambassador has still not been confirmed.
Several Latin American countries, such as Colombia, have elected leftist leaders and this could potentially change the relationship with the United States. Colombia has been the United States’ strongest ally in the region and its new president, Gustavo Petro, has criticized the US government’s war on drugs and has proposed an end to the extradition of drug traffickers. He also discussed the renegotiation of a 2012 trade deal with the United States. In the absence of an ambassador, the Biden administration sent a high-level delegation in July to start conversations on a range of topics.
“I don’t understand what’s going on with Colombia,” Shifter said, referring to the ambassadorial vacancy. “It’s just confusing to me.”
At the same time, China’s role in Latin America has grown rapidly over the past two decades and has become South America’s largest trading partner. It is a major source of investment, as well as energy and infrastructure lending. During the pandemic, it provided the region with medical equipment, loans and hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines.
Despite having a sway over eight nominees, Scott is an outspoken critic of China’s growing influence in Latin America and wrote in a 2019 CNBC opinion piece that “Latin America is the new field of the greatest geopolitical conflict of our time”.
Schumer, DN.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could negotiate legislation that would include confirmation of the eight ambassadors. A vote to end Scott’s sway would require a more bipartisan agreement from 60 of the 100 senators, which usually takes time.
“Latin America is sort of a child by marriage of foreign policy. It’s an afterthought,” Shifter said. “First you get Europe and Asia and eventually you move to Latin America.”
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
Queen Elizabeth’s pancake recipe is going viral, here’s how to make them – NBC Chicago
If you’re curious about what the life of a king is like, consider making the late Queen Elizabeth II pancakes recipe.
In the aftermath of her death, royal family pundits and fanatics pored over the records of the Queen’s life and interests. Recently on Reddit, Internet users participated by recirculating an old pancake recipe that the queen favored.
The recipe was included in a letter sent by the Queen to US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is available from the National Archives. The original letter and recipe were written in 1960 after Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, visited the Queen at her Balmoral Castle.
The Queen notably died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, a large estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
“Seeing a photo of you in the paper today standing in front of a barbecued quail reminded me that I never sent you the recipe for the drop scones I promised you at Balmoral,” she wrote. in the opening of his letter to Eisenhower. “I now hasten to do so, and hope you find them successful.”
The Queen went on to detail the ingredients and recipe for drop scones – a thicker version of standard American pancakes that are dropped onto griddles in dollops.
Ingredients:
4 cups flour
4 tablespoons caster sugar
2 cups of milk
2 whole eggs
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 teaspoons cream of tartar
2 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions:
“Beat the eggs, sugar and about half the milk together, add the flour and mix well, adding the rest of the milk as needed, along with the baking soda and cream of tartar, stir in the melted butter.”
Proving to be an expert on the recipe, the Queen also noted in her letter that ‘when there is less I usually put in less flour and milk but use other ingredients as directed. I’ve also tried using golden syrup or molasses instead of just sugar, and that can be really good too.
According to the Queen’s advice to the 34th President, “the mixture needs plenty of beating during preparation and should not sit too long before cooking”.
The sweet recipe would probably have been considered a treat for the late queen. In 2017, Darren McGrady, a former royal chef to the late monarch, told the Telegraph that she had followed a “disciplined” diet throughout her life.
“She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and stands and talks about food all day,” he explained, adding, “She’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule.
This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
China, Russia congratulate India on becoming Sco chair next year
SCO Summit Day 2 | What’s going on today?
> Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first in-person Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in two years in the Uzbek city. Besides the Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of Central Asian countries will also attend the summit.
> The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions – a restricted session which is only for SCO member states, then there will be an expanded session which is likely to see the participation of observers and special guests from the presiding country.
> Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi. “At the SCO summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of the SCO, and the deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within Organization,” Om Modi said in a pre-departure statement. “Under the Uzbek Presidency, a number of mutual cooperation decisions are likely to be adopted in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,” he said.
