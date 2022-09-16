Us Cftc Is Preparing To Become A Regulator In The Crypto Market

The US CFTC is preparing to become a key crypto market regulator.
They will allow the CFTC to act quickly to implement this digital market monitoring.
According to the CFTC chairman, Rostin Behnam, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is prepared to become a major regulator of the cryptocurrency market. Rostin Behnam, says he has already directed his agency to begin preparations.
Behnam applauded the legislation and its plan for more agency funds, which will allow the CFTC to act expeditiously to establish the new authority over digital commodities assets, which judges, politicians, and regulators have all agreed to include bitcoins, though the status of other assets is unclear. Furthermore, with an increased agency budget, the CFTC will have a larger regulatory sway over the markets in the future.
Role of CFTC in Crypto Monitoring
Behnam estimated that his organization, which has a present budget of around $320 million per year, will require an additional $112 million for the first three years of implementing this increased oversight. The proposal would establish industry fees to cover the additional costs, which would primarily come from training and employing employees to handle the growing crypto burden.
Most people believe that the courts will allow the CFTC to play a prominent role in crypto monitoring. They will most likely impose additional controls on the industry shortly.
In Ultra (UOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about UOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ultra (UOS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ultra (UOS) is $0.395 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,247,327 at the time of writing. However, UOS has decreased by nearly 6.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ultra (UOS) has a circulating supply of 303,793,578 UOS. Ultra (UOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bybit.
What is Ultra (UOS) ?
The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain. Transactions or account creation with UOS are free. When the blockchain is at capacity and transactions start to queue up, UOS offers a staking mechanism that allows any actor on the blockchain to lock up their tokens in exchange for greater transaction priority.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022
Ultra (UOS) holds the 235th position on CoinGecko right now. UOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Ultra (UOS) laid out the ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Ultra (UOS) is in the range of $0.395. If the pattern continues, the price of UOS might reach the resistance levels of $0.495. If the trend reverses, then the price of UOS may fall to $0.33 and $0.20.
Ultra (UOS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ultra (UOS) .
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Ultra (UOS) .
Resistance Level 1 – $0.496
Resistance Level 2 – $0.787
Resistance Level 3 – $1.366
Resistance Level 4 – $2.499
Support Level 1 – $0.211
The charts show that Ultra (UOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, UOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.499.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Ultra (UOS) might plummet to almost $0.211, a bearish signal.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of UOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Ultra (UOS) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, UOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of UOS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the UOS is 57.93. This means that Ultra (UOS) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of UOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ultra (UOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ultra (UOS). Currently, the ADX of UOS lies in the range of 43.08 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ultra (UOS) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of UOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Ultra (UOS) is at 57.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of UOS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ultra (UOS) .
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of UOS is similar to BTC. This indicates when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of UOS also increases or decreases respectively.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ultra (UOS) might probably attain $9 by 2023.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ultra (UOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, UOS might rally to hit $14 by 2024.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2025
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, UOS would rally to hit $18.5.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2026
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, UOS would rally to hit $23.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2027
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, UOS would rally to hit $27.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2028
Ultra (UOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, UOS would hit $32 in 2028.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ultra (UOS), it would witness major spikes. UOS might hit $39 by 2029.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ultra Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in UOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ultra (UOS) might hit $42 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ultra Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for UOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) in 2022 is $2.499. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) price prediction for 2022 is $0.211.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Ultra ecosystem, the performance of UOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that UOS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Ultra (UOS) ?
The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain
2. Where can you purchase Ultra (UOS) ?
Ultra (UOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and BingX.
3. Will Ultra (UOS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ultra platform, UOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ultra (UOS) ?
On November 25, 2021 Ultra (UOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.49.
5. Is Ultra (UOS) a good investment in 2022?
Ultra (UOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ultra in the past few months, UOS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ultra (UOS) reach $5?
Ultra (UOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ultra (UOS) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2023?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $9 by 2023.
8. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2024?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $14 by 2024.
9. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2025?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $18.5 by 2025.
10. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2026?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $23 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bullish REEF price prediction is $0.007967 to $0.021918.
Reef (REEF) price might also reach $0.05 soon.
Bearish REEF price prediction for 2022 is $0.002944.
In Reef (REEF) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about REEF to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Reef (REEF) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Reef (REEF) is $0.00489382 with a 24-hour trading volume of $61,847,292 at the time of writing. However, REEF has decreased by nearly 3.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Reef (REEF) has a circulating supply of 20,022,808,474 REEF. Currently, Reef (REEF) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Huobi Global.
What is Reef (REEF)?
Denko Mancheski launched Reef in 2019, which is a Substrate-based layer 1 blockchain. To represent the project’s transition from a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform to a fully functional blockchain, Reef Finance was changed to the project’s new name in November 2021.
The Reef provides use cases for GameFi, DeFi, NFTs, and smart contract creation, similar to other networks. Valid blocks of transactions are processed by the network using Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS). REEF, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, is utilized to participate in governance and cover network transaction costs.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022
Reef (REEF) holds the 252th position on CoinGecko right now. REEF price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Reef (REEF) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern, which is also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Reef (REEF) is in the range of $0.005186. If the pattern continues, the price of REEF might reach the resistance levels of $0.006284, $0.013141 and $0.019494. If the trend reverses, then the price of REEF may fall to $0.002885.
Reef (REEF) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Reef (REEF).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Reef (REEF).
Resistance Level 1
$0.007967
Resistance Level 2
$0.012678
Resistance Level 3
$0.021918
Support Level 1
$0.004990
Support Level 2
$0.002944
REEF /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Reef (REEF) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, REEF might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.021918.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Reef (REEF) might plummet to almost $0.002944, a bearish signal.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Reef (REEF) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of REEF lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Reef (REEF) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Reef (REEF) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, REEF has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of REEF at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the REEF is 67.38. This means that Reef (REEF) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of REEF may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Reef (REEF). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Reef (REEF). Currently, the ADX of REEF lies in the range of 21.7117 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Reef (REEF). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of REEF lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Reef (REEF) is at 67.38 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of REEF with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Reef (REEF).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC and REEF are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of REEF also increases or decreases respectively.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Reef (REEF)might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Reef (REEF) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, REEF might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2025
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.1.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2026
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.3.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2027
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.5.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2028
If Reef (REEF) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, REEF would hit $0.7 in 2028.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Reef (REEF), it would witness major spikes. REEF might hit $0.9 by 2029.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Reef ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in REEF for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Reef (REEF) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Reef network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for REEF. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Reef (REEF) in 2022 is $0.021918. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Reef (REEF) price prediction for 2022 is $0.002944.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Reef ecosystem, the performance of REEF would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.057460 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that REEF is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Reef (REEF)?
The REEF token is used for on-chain governance and transaction fees. The Reef network’s utility token REEF features deflationary and inflationary mechanisms, as well as a flexible REEF supply.
2. Where can you purchase Reef (REEF)?
Reef (REEF) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Huobi Global.
3. Will Reef (REEF) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Reef platform, REEF has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Reef (REEF)?
On March 15, 2021 Reef (REEF) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.057460.
5. Is Reef (REEF) a good investment in 2022?
Reef (REEF) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Reef in the past few months, REEF is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Reef (REEF) reach $0.05?
Reef (REEF) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Reef (REEF) will hit $0.05 soon.
7. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2023?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023.
8. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2024?
Reef (REEF)price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024.
9. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2025?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025.
10. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2026?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Last Day was a great and a memorable day for the entire crypto users and ETH community. The big moment of launching the Ethereum Merge has happened treating the users, investors and the whole industry. As it is the current state, everyone is eagerly expecting for a positive note after the merge. To take a deep dive about the Merge, it was a great victory for the Ethereum community for a successful switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Surprisingly, there is a big twist for all the people out there! Unfortunately, the impact of the merge turned-down. In addition, the market witnessed a drastic price drop in Ethereum in the last 24 hours. Analysing the current market state, many crypto experts and analysts are predicting that there will be a massive plunge in the price of Ethereum despite the significant merge.
However, this negative impact about the price drop, alerts all the investors to lose faith in holding Ethereum for the long term. Probably if this continues, there will be a tremendous price fall and a bearish market for the ETH community. Hence it is now a remarking disappointment for the entire market and the users!
Ethereum Merge Affects ETH Price
Over recent weeks, Ethereum’s price range was performing far better than Bitcoin (BTC) in the market. It is clearly evident that it is because of the hype and excitement for the Ethereum POS. Even the price of ETH was standing at $1755, gradually rising to $1800 in a strong bullish trend.
But here are some of the popular crypto analysts sharing their predictions about Ethereum’s impact after the Merge. One of the popular crypto, Lark Davis suggests saying, the Ethereum Merge is significantly a bullish event. The system change can impact positive results in the long run only as it cannot reflect immediately. Following Davis, another famous influencer, Quinten Francios comments,
“The post-merge will affect the price of Ethereum. It implies that the BTC price will surge while ETH price plunges at the same time. To be honest, the Ethereum price will recover strongly very soon.“
Moreover, on the whole, it is something very clear that the Merge of Ethereum cannot sort out other prominent issues in the community. In addition, the crypto analysts revealed that the positive impacts of ETH Merge will not be effective soon.
According to CoinMarketCap, the live market price of Ethereum is $1,464.40 with a downfall of 7.86% in the last 24 hours.
A tweet offered a hoax whereby the victim would get 100 ETH in exchange for a survey.
Scammers are targeting “verified” Twitter accounts, where they may pose as Buterin.
PoS advocates and the community of the second-largest cryptocurrency are quite enthusiastic about the completion of Ethereum Merge. Fraudsters have been trying to take advantage of this situation because it presented them with a potentially huge financial windfall.
The Ethereum Foundation has already issued a warning to the public about the heightened risk of frauds targeting users during this period of change. However, it didn’t stop these bad actors from changing Go First airline’s official Twitter account to “vitalik.eth” in the wee hours of September 14.
Targeting Verified Accounts
The profile photo of the hijacked account was changed to that of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Following the security compromise, a tweet offered a hoax whereby the victim would get 100 ETH in exchange for completing a survey.
Scammers are targeting “verified” Twitter accounts. Where they may pose as Buterin by using his likeness, name, and bio to fool investors. Several profiles have met with the same unfortunate end thus far. Anyone can easily spot fake Buterin accounts by looking at their Twitter usernames or handles.
Phishing schemes, mining pools, and bogus ETH 2.0 tokens are just a few examples of additional potential scams that might target investors who have been duped by false giveaways and airdrops.
Considering the novelty of the idea, many crypto newbies may be duped into joining a staking pool. That seems to have favorable conditions on the surface but then disappears with their money after they’ve placed it. The completion of what was perhaps the most anticipated event in the cryptocurrency sector over the last several years is now here. The transfer from the proof-of-work mainnet to the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain has been completed. Making PoS the default consensus mechanism for the Ethereum network.
Blankos Block Party enables players to play, sell, and purchase NFTs internally.
Epic Games is the company behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine graphics engine.
Epic Games, an American video game developer, stated on September 15 that their newest title, Blankos Block Party, will be the first NFT game available on the Game Store.
Blankos Block Party’s beta version was released in 2020 by Mythical Games, and the game has already amassed over a million users, so claimed the creators. The NFT that can be purchased and exchanged inside the game itself are the main draw for this shooter.
Free Early Access Version
There is now a free “early access” version of the game available for download, and on September 28 the first season of the complete game will be launched with a slew of graphical and interface upgrades. It’s important to note that, unlike other NFT games, Blankos Block Party enables players to play, sell, and purchase NFTs internally, however, it also supports Uphold accounts.
Epic Games claims that while Blankos Block Party utilizes a private blockchain built on EOSIO (now Antelope), neither the creation of NFTs nor their incorporation into the Marketplace necessitates the use of mining. Only Epic Games has taken a positive position on the metaverse and NFT games. In April of last year, they declared a $2 billion fund to create a metaverse.
The company behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine graphics engine, Epic Games, said at the time that it could use the funds it received from Sony and KIRKBI to develop new experiences based on its most successful games, therefore challenging Decentraland and The Sandbox.
Tim Sweeney, co-founder and CEO of Epic Games, has said on Twitter that the firm is open to any and all blockchain-based games that are in compliance with companies’ laws and regulations.
The modern consumer has a deep interest in crypto-based financial dealings.
As a result of the collaboration, stores will be able to take several cryptocurrencies.
BigCommerce, a Nasdaq-listed e-commerce platform, has revealed a new collaboration meant to strengthen and broaden the company’s crypto ecosystem. It has formed a partnership with two of the most prominent names in the cryptocurrency payment industry, BitPay and CoinPayments. This partnership will allow BigCommerce to more effectively serve merchants in targeted geographies by providing them with access to secure cryptocurrency payment processing.
Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce stated:
“Expanding our crypto ecosystem to include trusted best-of-breed partners is just one step towards driving innovation and growth for our merchants.”
Addition to Existing Payment Methods
Moreover, Ostryniec said, the modern consumer has a deep interest in crypto-based financial dealings. To that end, he’s eager to provide a hand. According to Ostryniec, successful businesses are the ones who embrace new payment methods.
BigCommerce’s flexible e-commerce platform means that merchants may integrate whatever crypto payment methods they like. As a result of the collaboration, stores will be able to take several cryptocurrencies.
BitPay CEO Stephen Pair stated:
“We’ve teamed up with BigCommerce to help minimize the lift for merchants to add crypto as a payment option alongside their existing payment methods in just a few clicks. Our strategic partnership and integration with BigCommerce moves crypto into the mainstream and supports a different future for payments.”
CoinPayments is accepted by over 115,000 businesses in 190+ countries. BigCommerce’s crypto payment solution will also benefit from this development. In addition, the platform is working to expand the crypto ecosystem to include more retailers.
This will allow tapping into a larger customer base while also reducing costs and threats associated with transactions. Also, the firm will be able to continue to innovate, which is important for offering new services to merchants and accepting other forms of payment.
