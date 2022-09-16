Us Department Of Justice Announces New Approach To Tackling Corporate Crime

Looking for something new to watch between episodes of Dragon House and Rings of power? Maybe you should take a look at Dark. For my money, this is the best show on Netflix.

A mind-blowing show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest thing: a show without a single drop in quality. The three seasons rule in every way imaginable.

netflix



Dark, at its core, is a mystery series. A little like stranger things – the show it’s most often compared to – Dark’s first season focuses almost exclusively on the search for a missing child. But in this show, the child did not escape to a parallel universe, but to another time 30 years in the past. Before long, Dark is a show that operates across multiple time zones and dimensions.

Dark has it all. It does intricate, interlocking twists on a level that makes Westworld look like a smart pretend show for kids. He earns these twists by too being a delicately written study of broken family interrelationships and small town claustrophobia.

It’s a show that easily juggles the risks of time travel stories. Dark’s plot is complex to the point that I do a sport waiting for it to completely fall apart. I spent three whole seasons waiting for Dark to drop the ball and crumble under his own weight, but he didn’t.

This TV show is a miracle.

Probably the worst thing you can say about Dark is that it’s pretentious. Unlike other time-traveling shows like, say, Outlander – which revels in camp and kind of begs you to watch ironically – Dark takes itself completely seriously. It’s almost relentless.

Dark asks you to sincerely care about what is happening on the screen. It imbues its plot with multiple explicit references to Ariadne and the Bible. In most sci-fi movies, that would be enough to cause my eyes to pop out of their sockets and fully back into my brain, but Dark earns his delusions of grandeur by actually being good enough to sustain them.

Black Lives Matter: Films and TV shows that highlight racism View all photos

Want to pepper your airtight plot, driven by dazzling performances and stellar writing with hints of Greek mythology and classic literature? Who am I to say no? Go for your life.

Perhaps the best part of Dark is that, unlike other so-called “prestige shows”, there’s no drop in quality. No “wild” seasons like Lost. Or skippable episodes like Stranger Things. Darkness is not rushing to its conclusion like Game of Thrones, or betray years of character building at the service ground. No, it stays calmly and precisely extremely good from start to finish. I can’t think of another show like this. At least not on Netflix.

So why the hell is nobody talking about it? Why isn’t a show about Dark’s sustained quality trending on Twitter? Why don’t people get mad at spoilers or get into friendship-ending debates on Facebook? Dark literally just dropped its stellar final season on Netflix and it feels like no one – not even Netflix itself – even noticed?

Is it because it’s “complicated”? Maybe. Dark can be difficult to follow and 100% expects his audience to remember the intricate details of a sprawling family tree that spans multiple different timelines.

netflix



Is Dark under-promoted compared to other shows on Netflix? Maybe. I did start looking dark after the first season of Stranger Things. The show seems to operate in the shadow of more popular shows in the recommendations.

Is it because it’s German? Despite Parasites to win at the Oscars, I think subtitles are always a huge obstacle. I can absolutely see a major US network buying Dark’s license and producing a (probably inferior) version of this show using English speaking actors.

Either way, more people should watch Dark.

i mean it’s true the. Three seasons of perfect television, available on a streaming service you’re probably already subscribed to. Dark won’t disappoint you, or turn into shit like Game of Thrones. It won’t end unfinished like Deadwood, or make no sense like Westworld.

Dark is right there. To talk, to think. To be obsessed. Do yourself a favor and watch it.