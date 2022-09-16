Us Sends New Military Aid To Ukraine To Boost Momentum

Rafael Nadal paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘friend and rival’ Roger Federer as Serena Williams welcomed the outgoing tennis icon to the ‘retirement club’.

After 20 Grand Slam titles – including eight Wimbledon Championships – Federer has announced he will be ending his career following the conclusion of the Laver Cup next week.

GETTY Federer ended an amazing career

Tributes to Federer from the sports world poured in, including from Nadal, with whom he locked horns on the biggest stage on several occasions, including the thrilling men’s singles final at Wimbledon in 2008.

Although their rivalry has been fierce on the pitch, there has always been respect there, with Nadal admitting he wishes Federer’s retirement was a day he never saw coming.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival,” the Spaniard tweeted.

“I wish that day had never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

“It has been a pleasure but also an honor and a privilege to share all these years with you, to experience so many incredible moments on and off the pitch.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there is still a lot to do together, we know that.

“For now, I really wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children, your family and enjoy what lies ahead. I’ll see you in London

@LaverCup.

Getty Nadal vs Federer is one of the iconic sports rivalries

Federer’s announcement saddened many, with icon Serena Williams expressing her gratitude for what Switzerland have done for the sport.

Williams, who less than a fortnight ago bid farewell to the sport at the US Open, wrote on Instagram that she was one of ‘millions and millions’ of people Federer had inspired throughout his career 24 years old.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said: “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you ended this game so eloquently – perfectly done, just like your career.

“I have always admired and admired you. Our journeys have always been so similar, so similar. You have inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.

“I congratulate you and look forward to all you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you.”

GETTY Federer and Williams ruled Wimbledon together

Federer announced earlier on Thursday that next week’s Laver Cup in London would be his last professional tournament after more than a year trying to recover from third knee surgery.

Wimbledon thanked their eight-time champion in a tweet that read: “Roger, where do we start? It has been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will miss you so much on our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and the joy you have given so many people.”

The ATP Tour paid their own tribute to Federer, saying simply, “You changed the game, #RForever. “

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis and the legacy he has built is impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger has brought in millions of adoring fans in the game.

“He spearheaded a new era of incredible growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in this way. Roger made us all feel proud and lucky to be part of the same sport.

Billie Jean King, who has won 12 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, added her tribute to Federer on Twitter.

“Roger Federer is a champion of a champion,” she wrote on her official account.

“He has the most complete game of his generation and won the hearts of sports fans around the world with incredible speed on the court and a powerful tennis spirit. He had a historic career with memories that will live on and on. Again.

“Congratulations, Roger Federer. We wish you the best as you continue on your journey.

Responding to Federer’s retirement letter, Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter: “What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. That’s exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!”

Rod Laver, after whom Federer named the Laver Cup, simply wrote: “Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket”

roger, Where do we start? It has been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will miss you so much on our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and the joy you have given so many people. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Federer’s rivals also paid tribute. Andy Roddick, beaten in three Wimbledon finals, wrote on Twitter: “Cheers Roger. Thank you for the memories shared my friend. It has been an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds of our sport. Don’t be a stranger.

Also, now seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (obviously just kidding).

Juan Martin Del Potro, the only player other than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to beat Federer in a Grand Slam final, said on Instagram: “You have made tennis a unique sport.

“Thank you for teaching us with your example, inside and outside the court. I am grateful to have shared your journey and to have been able to play so many games together.

“Thank you. Thank you for testing us all, for raising our standards in every tournament we have entered, for all you have given for our sport, for the way you have always been warm to me, and so many ‘other things. I’m sad, it’s something I didn’t want to hear. I wish you a good life with Mirka and your children.