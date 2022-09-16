News
Utah desert farms thrive on Colorado River water
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The nation’s second-driest state, Utah, doesn’t supply much water to the Colorado River as it flows from the headwaters of the Rocky Mountains through Canyonlands National Park to the lake. Powell.
Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier, more populous states like Colorado, California, and Arizona.
Its sprawling urban centers along the Wasatch Front, home to 80% of the state’s population, lie outside the Colorado River Basin and rely less on the river than cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Only 27% of the water used in Utah comes from the Colorado River, with the majority of the state’s water supply coming from other rivers that feed into the Great Salt Lake.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River in the run up to the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact. The Associated Press, Colorado Sun, Albuquerque Journal, Salt Lake Tribune, Arizona Daily Star and Nevada Independent are working together to explore pressures on the river in 2022.
Under a 1948 agreement, Utah is entitled to 23% of the water used by the four states in the upper Colorado River basin – receiving less water than Colorado but more than Wyoming or New -Mexico – and it typically uses about 1 million acre-feet of Colorado water each year.
For decades, Utah has sought to develop diversions of the river by pursuing projects like the controversial Lake Powell Pipeline, which would transport 86,000 acre-feet of water from the reservoir to St. George and surrounding areas. But the state’s use has remained relatively stable since 1994 despite its rapidly growing population.
However, twenty-two years of drought in the basin prompted the Bureau of Reclamation to exert more pressure on Utah and the other six Colorado River states to reduce their use and abandon development plans, and States are preparing to renegotiate water use guidelines. which expire in 2026.
Utah’s designated representative in the talks, Utah’s Colorado River Commissioner Gene Shawcroft, said the drought has made planning difficult.
“It’s hard to forecast four or five years if you can’t see past next spring,” Shawcroft said. “Part of our challenge from the start has been to really focus on the renegotiations when faced with such a critical day-to-day situation.”
Shawcroft said Utah is committed to planning for 2026 while participating in more immediate water negotiations, such as the Bureau of Reclamation’s call on basin water users to reduce their use until to 30% next year to stabilize rapid depletion levels in Lakes Powell and Hydromel.
Utah is aggressively pursuing conservation measures through an extensive series of state laws passed this year, Shawcroft added, including a law that allows farmers to opt out of irrigation without losing their water rights. ‘water. But he said restoring the system to balance will likely require the biggest reductions to come from the largest water users in downstream states.
Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, said that since 2001 agriculture has used more than two-thirds of the water in Utah’s Colorado River. Another 15% is pumped out of the basin, mainly to feed the Wasatch Front.
More than 300,000 acres of land in the state is irrigated with water from the Colorado River, primarily to grow forage crops to feed livestock like alfalfa.
“Given the fact that 70 percent of the Colorado River’s total water is used by (agriculture),” Schmidt said, “it’s hard to imagine that agriculture won’t suffer the most significant cuts. “
But reductions in water use don’t have to hurt farmers’ bank accounts. “Farming could very well be fairly compensated for setting aside their fields,” he said.
Environmental groups like the Utah Rivers Council have pointed to Utah’s residential water usage – the highest in the basin, per capita – and low water rates as evidence that greater conservation in this area is possible and necessary.
The potential decommissioning of coal-fired power plants in Utah over the next decade, which use 6% of the Colorado River’s water, could also free up some of the supply for conservation or other uses.
Another consideration is tribal water rights in Utah, which must be satisfied by the state’s share of Colorado River water.
A court decree recognized the Ute Indian tribe’s right to 144,000 acre-feet of water, but the tribe can receive significantly more water if it settles its water rights claims with the state and government federal.
The Utah portion of the Navajo Nation settled its water rights in May and has a recognized right to 81,500 acre-feet.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his administration’s priority is to supply the thousands of Navajo homes in Utah that still lack running water, but he said the tribe may consider renting the rest of its water to other users.
“If we’re going to sit on paper water, as they say,” Nez said, “and we’re not able to use it, we might as well rent it to those who need it.”
All of these factors will likely have a role to play as basin states renegotiate guidelines ahead of 2026.
Utah’s goals in future discussions, according to Shawcroft, will be to push for greater adaptability while ensuring that states share water surpluses or reductions equitably as availability changes.
“I think we have to be resilient across a wide range of flows,” he said, “whether lower…or higher.”
latest news How to Get DWP Rebates for Air Conditioners
In the wake of the worst heat wave in recent memory, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity is making it much cheaper to cool low-income Angelenos.
The DWP triples the discount on portable or window air conditioners for customers enrolled in one of its discount rate programs. The rebate will increase to $225, covering 80% or more of the cost of a small window air conditioner.
It also offers all DWP customers a new “leveled bill payment” option to eliminate the steep cost increase you typically see in the warmer months of the year. The option, which becomes available on Monday, doesn’t reduce your total annual costs, it just spreads them evenly over the year.
“Countless Angelenos often put their own health and safety at risk by keeping their air conditioners off during dangerous heat waves for fear of not being able to pay their electricity bills if they run them. Some of our city’s most at-risk members can’t even afford to own air conditioners,” DWP Board Chair Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement.
DWP is taking steps “to help the most at-risk and vulnerable Angelenos by providing an option to stay cool and eliminate financial stress by allowing all customers to spread their summer utility bills over 12 month”.
The higher discounts and level bill payment plan are part of the Cool LA program announced by the agency in July. The DWP continues to offer rebates for energy-efficient windows, high-efficiency central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole-house fans, and reflective “cool roofs.”
One key difference about the new initiative, McClain-Hill said in an interview, is that air conditioner rebates will help renters, not just landlords.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added, “As we wait for the big changes to happen globally to stop climate change, we need to do things today that people can feel.” That’s especially true for lower-income Angelenos struggling with more and hotter heat waves, he said, noting that extreme heat kills more Americans than hurricanes, floods and wildfires. forest.
Granted, making air conditioning more accessible could increase demand for electricity, but Garcetti said the rebates dovetail with the city’s efforts to increase green power generation. “It’s a recognition that not everything we do will always be focused on reducing energy consumption. We are going to do certain things to survive,” he said.
Who is eligible for DWP discounts?
The DWP is offering all customers who purchase a more efficient portable, wall-mounted or window air conditioner a $75 discount during the summer. The discount usually drops to $50 the rest of the year.
Under the Cool LA program, the rebate increases to $225 for DWP customers who are enrolled in one of four programs that lower their utility bills: EZ-SAVE (formerly known as the rebate program for low-income individuals), Lifeline (which exempts low-income seniors and disabled Angelenos from paying taxes on their utility bills), the Survival Equipment Discount (for people with respirators, wheelchairs and other essential home life support devices) and the physician-certified allowance rebate (for households with members who are paraplegics, quadriplegics or have certain disabling conditions).
To register for one of these programs, visit the DWP Support Programs website.
Eligible customers can get up to two rebates for air conditioning units, the DWP says. Units must be installed in a home, townhouse, condominium, or apartment serviced by the DWP.
How will the new A/C discounts work?
You’ll need to purchase an air conditioner that meets the DWP’s efficiency requirements, so the place to start is the agency’s Cool LA Marketplace.
Some units can be purchased directly from the market, with the discount applied at the time of purchase – in other words, as a direct discount. These units are delivered by a local retailer.
For qualifying units purchased elsewhere, you’ll need to fill out a form on the Cool LA Marketplace to see if you’re eligible for a rebate. If you do, you’ll receive a virtual gift card of your choice, such as a prepaid credit card or a gift card for a specific retailer.
The DWP says it is working to make more purchases eligible for upfront discounts.
Depending on the size of the rooms you’re trying to cool, the discount could reduce your net cost to less than $20 for a window unit and less than $70 for a portable model. The more space you have to cool, the more powerful the unit you will need and therefore the higher the price will be.
What is Level Bill Payment?
This program looks at your past electricity usage and then charges a fixed amount each month based on your historical average. If you have accumulated a large debt to DWP over time, you can choose the 24 or 36 month plans to pay off your arrears over a longer period.
Tiered Payment is open to any DWP customer with a residential account. What it was designed to do, however, was to allay the concerns of customers who don’t turn on their air conditioning even during heat waves for fear of their bills rising.
According to the DWP, “existing payment terms continue to be available to customers who need additional time to pay their overdue LADWP bills, whether or not they enroll in Level Pay.”
Starting Monday, you can register by calling (800) DIAL-DWP.
How will people be notified of new programs?
McClain-Hill said the DWP would include notices of the discounts and the flat-rate pay option in its bills, as well as promoting them through advertisements and community groups.
What other discounts are on the horizon?
Under the Reducing Inflation Act, the federal government recently approved billions of dollars in rebates to help people make their homes more energy efficient and lower their electricity bills. Federal, state and local authorities are still working on how these discounts will be implemented.
About the Times Utility Journalism Team
This article comes from The Times Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions, and aids in decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles, including current Times subscribers and various communities whose needs have not been met by our coverage.
How can we help you and your community? Email utility(at)latimes.com or one of our reporters: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.
Where is the center of the startup world? Depends on the VC you request • TechCrunch
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
alexander, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa backing up, to talk about the biggest headlines.
- We started by looking at the Figma-Adobe deal, worth around $20 billion. TechCrunch’s news coverage is here, and Alex has more notes here.
- Offers of the week: Maven, Patreon and Modulous.
- We also talked about the Launch House issue, and what to do with the business model and management. The conversation naturally led us to what community is.
- From there, Europe! This sees a wave of new venture capital funds, leading to notable intra-continental competition.
- And then we finished with a quick note on the latest from the Twitter-Musk deal.
If you come to Disrupt, use the code “EQUITY” to save 15%. It makes us look good internally and gets you a cheaper discount on our first Disrupt live show in podcast history.
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video
After six episodes, AMC Tales of the Living Dead wraps up this Sunday with a one-episode banger, titled “La Doña,” featuring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the episode, we meet not only their two characters, but a mysterious old woman, La Doña Alma, played by Julie Carmen.
“Working with Julie Carmen was just… What I take away the most is how unreal her career is, she gave the real real about what it is in this industry when she arrived, at what she is now,” Ramirez told Decider during an interview about the episode. “And the different battles she had to go through to keep going. Her association with the job was just different, and it was really inspiring to see how huge of a success it was. She was like, ‘It’s probably one of the first times I’ve been on a set where everyone’s Latino or Latinx’, and so to be such a massive percentage in a massive universe, it was like we were handed the keys to a really beautiful car. It was just fun to love seeing it light up and say, “That’s a huge step.”
In the scene, Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) beg the woman to stay with her for the night, noting that they found her home through a friend named Maria. The woman finally gives in and offers them food, as well as water to wash themselves.
Eric is amazed that the water is actually working in the house, but leaves anyway, leaving Idalia and La Doña Alma alone. This is when the old woman gets up to speed with her younger counterpart – or at least tries to get closer to the truth. She doesn’t believe the story Idalia is telling her, and it certainly seems, from the way Pineda plays the scene, that there’s something more going on.
…And, without getting into spoilers, there is a together there’s a lot more going on in this episode than two young people hanging in an old woman’s house at the end of the world. For those who have watched previous episodes of the anthology series, this fits more with the Parker Posey/Jillian Bell time-loop episode than the more classic Alpha (Samantha Morton) tale that aired a few weeks ago. . And while we don’t yet know if AMC will revisit this experiment, it’s wild swings like “La Doña” that could never happen overall. Walking Dead series that I think make the show worth it.
You can check out the rest of the clip above and the official synopsis below.
Episode 106: “La Doña” – Premieres Sunday, September 18 on AMC (Airs Sunday, September 11 on AMC+)
Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) are a traumatized young couple in desperate need of a safe haven. If they don’t quickly find a place to spend the night, they will freeze or, worse, get eaten. Recognizing where they were in the mountains, Idalia recalls hearing about an isolated house belonging to a Bruja, who was dedicated to helping others before the apocalypse. Shortly after Idalia and Eric arrive at La Doña Alma’s home, sinister, inexplicable events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever.
Realized by: Deborah Kammeier
Written by: Lindsey Villarreal
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville – NBC Chicago
A man was injured in a shooting in Wrigleyville, on the North Side, on Thursday evening.
At around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a 31-year-old man was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired a shot, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the back and was transported to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois, police said. His condition was not known.
No arrests were made.
Now is the time for the Broncos to flip the home-court wrestling script – The Denver Post
Eleven things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s home opener against the Houston Texans:
1. The Broncos’ home field advantage at Mile High — altitude and crowd noise — has all but disappeared during their current six-year playoff drought. The only way to get into the playoff race is to correct this trend. From 2012 to 2015, the Broncos were 28-4 at home in the regular season; from 2016-21, they were 23-26. The Texans game begins a series of three home dates in four weeks (San Francisco in Week 3 and Indianapolis in Week 5, both primetime starts). The Texans are 4-13 on the road the past two years.
2. “There’s nothing quite like being at home and having the crowd on your side,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “It was definitely a hostile environment last week (in Seattle). We’re so excited to be in front of our fans to hear them cheer and be excited for all the guys. The Broncos got three false start penalties against the Seahawks.
3. Quarterback Russell Wilson had 8-0 (2012), 7-1 (’13-14 and ’16) and 6-2 (’18) home seasons for Seattle. “I’m excited about (the home opener) because these fans are the best in the world,” he said. “I was amazed at how many fans were able to make it to the game in Seattle – there was a ton of orange in the crowd.”
4. Of the 16 red-zone snaps in Week 1, Wilson was in the shotgun nine times, including both plays in the third quarter from the 1-yard line. The shotgun on the goal line eliminates the quarterback’s stealth option; Melvin Gordon fumbled on fourth down and Javonte Williams on third to tie empty possessions.
5. Hackett said of using the shotgun in the red zone, “In Green Bay, we saw it offered a lot of run-pass options. I think that makes (defenses) have to cover the whole pitch. You can still make runs overlapping some of those double teams at the back, but at the same time if you need to kick the ball you’re in a better position to get the ball out.
6. The Broncos were one of four teams not to hit a red zone in Week 1. They went 0 for 4, Seattle and Miami both 0 for 2 and Dallas did not execute a break zone red.
seven. When I released the stats on how often the Broncos slowed the game clock against Seattle (two late game penalties and 13 snaps to a second), Seahawks fans blamed Wilson, not the directed operation. by Hackett. In Wilson’s last five full seasons (2016-20), the Seahawks have taken 20 late game penalties (including 15 in 2018-20). From 2017 to 2021, the Broncos had 22 late game penalties.
8. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was the only Broncos rookie draft pick to play non-special teams snaps (three) in Seattle. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto didn’t play a role on defense or special teams, positioning himself as the fifth leading forward. Henningsen was active in place of Eyioma Uwazurike against the Seahawks.
9. The NFL released their Week 1 roster data and the Broncos’ average age was 26.26, their players averaged 4.0 years of experience, and they had nine rookies and 10 players at least 30 years.
ten. The Broncos are not inducting anyone into their Ring of Fame this year, choosing instead to honor the 25th anniversary of the first Super Bowl championship team. But next year there is an unofficial appointment for former coach Steve “Greek” Antonopulos. He started with the club in March 1976, is the only team employee to have made all eight Super Bowl appearances and retired in June 2021. The comparison to honor the Greek is the Ronnie Barnes, who enters the New York Giants ring. fame this season. Barnes joined the Giants in 1976.
11. Finally, on my last day at the Denver Post before joining The Buffalo News next week, thank you all for reading since I joined the paper in May 2018. The Broncos have lost a lot of games, but it’s something was always going on – five quarterbacks, three coaches, two general managers and a new group of owners.
latest news Hate attacks in OC remained at record highs last year, report says
Hate crimes declined in Orange County last year, while hate incidents — including hate speech and other nonviolent racial attacks — rose 14%, according to a report released Thursday.
Taken together, hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents are up 165% from five years ago and 424% from 10 years ago, according to the report from the Human Relations Commission of OC.
During the pandemic, racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans have increased in cities across the country, fueled in part by former President Trump and others who have highlighted the Chinese origins of the coronavirus.
Of the 301 hate incidents and 97 hate crimes recorded in Orange County in 2021, 60% were motivated by the race, ethnicity or national origin of the victim. The total number of attacks in both categories increased by 6% compared to 2020.
Hate incidents targeting Asian Americans increased 164% in 2021 from the previous year, for a total of 153 incidents.
Ten hate crimes were reported against Asian Americans, an increase of 43%.
“We like to talk about being ‘post-pandemic,’ but we’re still in a pandemic,” said Julie Vo, policy director for the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance. “There is a lot of continuous fear. I am not surprised that we continue to see these incidents.
Last year in OC, hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation increased by 83% to a total of 22.
Overall, hate crimes are down 13% from 2020.
“We have received numerous reports from members of the community about the hate inflicted on them in their own homes,” said Stephanie Camacho-Van Dyke, director of advocacy and education at LGBTQ Center OC. “There is more bullying of LGBTQ students which is unfortunately on the increase in schools.”
Black people in Orange County continued to be disproportionately targeted, accounting for 2% of the population and 16% of hate crime victims in 2021.
Eight percent of hate incidents were anti-black.
In one such encounter in January, a black basketball player was subjected to racist taunts such as “Chain him up” and “He’s a monkey” from the bleachers during a game at Laguna Hills High School.
“We should all be asking, ‘What’s going on?’” Sara Sheikh-Arvizu, hate prevention coordinator for OC’s Human Relations Commission, said in an online presentation. Thursday. “The job that we all need to take responsibility for is to make sense of the information we share and to address the roots of bias-driven hate so that these trends stop being trends.”
The commission collects reports of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents from individuals as well as law enforcement and organizations, including the LGBTQ Center OC, Stop AAPI Hate, and the Anti-Defamation League.
Hate attacks are likely underreported for reasons such as the trauma suffered by victims, fear of retaliation and lack of knowledge about where to go, according to the report.
“Given the LGBTQ community’s historical relationship with the police, we find that some members of our community do not feel comfortable making a police report,” Camacho-Van Dyke said.
In December, OC’s Board of Supervisors approved $1 million for the Hate Attack Commission.
The money will go towards expanding language accessibility and ways to report hate attacks, increased support for hate victims and a county-wide awareness campaign.
