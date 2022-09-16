News
Vikings’ Jalen Reagor doesn’t deny having thoughts of revenge in return to Philadelphia
Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles essentially gave up on Jalen Reagor. That figures to be on his mind Monday night.
The wide receiver, who was traded to the Vikings on Aug. 31 for a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection, will return to Lincoln Financial Field for Minnesota’s first road game of the season. He was asked Thursday if he has any thoughts of revenge.
“Of course, why not?” he said. “But I’m not going to go into the game pressing. Just going to let the game come to me. Whatever plays I make, make the best of them.’’
Reagor was taken by Philadelphia with the No. 21 selection in the 2020 draft, one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson quickly became one of the NFL’s top receivers with Minnesota, Reagor caught just 64 passes in his two Eagles seasons, although he did average 9.2 yards on punt returns.
The Vikings acquired Reagor primarily to be their punt returner. He didn’t play a single snap from scrimmage in Sunday’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium but was back for all four punt returns. The only one he returned went for seven yards.
So how does Reagor think he will be greeted by fans at Lincoln Financial Field?
“Who knows?’’ he said. “It could be good, bad, indifferent. Those things I really don’t worry about because it’s out of my control.”
Since he was traded, Reagor said he has continued to keep in touch with Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and running back Miles Sanders. He said there has been no trash talking and that they communicate daily with group text messages and don’t discuss football.
CINE ‘EXCITED’ FOR DEBUT
After sitting out against the Packers due to a knee injury, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine is primed to make his debut against the Eagles.
“I’m real excited,’’ said Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round. “I’m stoked. I can’t wait to prepare and really start playing with the team. I really prepared the whole summer and in (training) camp. To finally get to show out, make my debut, is going to be important.”
Cine, who was sidelined after aggravating his knee injury last Thursday, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant.
“It was tough,’’ Cine said of missing the game against Green Bay. “But I had to be supporting of my teammates.”
All of Minnesota’s players on the 53-man roster were full participants in practice with the exception of rookie cornerback Andrew Booth, who did not take part due to a quadriceps injury suffered against the Packers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings are “still working through his treatment every single day.” His status for Monday is uncertain.
INGRAM CALLS DEBUT ‘SOLID’
Vikings rookie Ed Ingram was nervous when he started at right guard against the Packers, but it didn’t last long.
“Before the first play, there were some butterflies, but after that, it was just a normal game for me,’’ he said.
Ingram, rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s No. 6 guard after one game, called it a “solid” debut. He gave up a sack on Minnesota’s second possession to Rashan Gary but then settled down.
“You just kind of flush the bad plays and just move on, and try not to have any more bad plays,’’ he said.
BRIEFLY
Running back Dalvin Cook isn’t worried about the Vikings possibly being overconfident after a resounding win. “We’ve got a great group of leaders that keeps this team right where it needs to be,” said Cook, who sees no issue with Minnesota “handling success.” … O’Connell said quarterback Kirk Cousins’ “preparation is off to a great start.” Cousins had a passer rating of 118.9 after one game to rank fourth in the NFL. … Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said a key Monday will be to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 243 yards and ran for 90 in Philadelphia’s 38-35 win Sunday at Detroit. “He’s as dynamic as they come with his legs,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to stop him.”
Prince William says procession brought back memories of Diana
LONDON — Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind the coffin of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was “challenging” and brought back memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.
William and his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, spent almost an hour Thursday chatting with dozens of people and viewed floral tributes outside Sandringham Estate, the royal country residence in Norfolk.
During Wednesday’s coffin procession, William and his brother, Prince Harry, walked behind the queen’s coffin along with their father, King Charles III, and the king’s siblings from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
William, speaking of the procession, said: “The walk yesterday was challenging.”
Jane Wells, 54, was among the thousands who turned up outside Sandringham Thursday. “I said how proud his mother would have been of him, and he said how hard it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mother’s funeral,” she told reporters afterward.
Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Many in Britain still remember the image of a young William and his brother Harry walking with their father behind her coffin.
Stunning video shows the Northern Lights dancing in real time
FAIRBANKS, Alaska— Alaska is no stranger to Northern Lights displays, but a Sunday night show was sure to be one for the books.
Northern Lights hunter Vincent Ledvina captured this nearly 2 minute video of a brilliant green display of the Northern Lights near Fairbanks.
Watch above as green streaks dance across the sky… in real time.
Vivid aurora borealis usually follow a few days after solar events known as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. Flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s magnetic field that surrounds our planet’s exterior.
The electrons briefly energize the oxygen and nitrogen molecules, and when the moment passes, the molecules release some light. The color of light depends on the gas – oxygen is mainly responsible for greens and yellows while nitrogen gives off more blue tints.
New York Post
Mets honor Roberto Clemente before Thursday’s matchup against his former team
Thursday was Roberto Clemente Day across Major League Baseball.
With the Pittsburgh Pirates — Clemente’s old team — in town for a nationally televised game, the Mets and Pirates were the only teams in the league to have every player wear Clemente’s iconic number 21 on their backs. Every MLB team had a 21 patch on their jerseys on Thursday and Puerto Rican players as well as past nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award were also permitted to wear 21 instead of their regular number.
“It’s still sad to think about how he passed,” Buck Showalter said before the game. “But, it’s a great thing that baseball is doing.”
The manager also mentioned that several of the Mets’ players visited the Roberto Clemente Museum when the team was in Pittsburgh earlier this month. He also said that the special day slightly impacted his managerial decisions for Thursday.
“I was going to DH [Francisco] Lindor today until I reminded myself what tonight’s about,” Showalter said. “I thought he would want to be on the field, which he does.”
In addition to the special Clemente tribute on the field, the Mets also hosted several former winners of the Clemente Award for a pregame press conference. The award is given each year to a player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Each team nominates a player, with the winner announced during the World Series.
Past winners Al Leiter, Carlos Delgado, Curtis Granderson, Jim Thome, Steve Garvey, Harold Reynolds and Dave Winfield were at Citi Field on Thursday to talk about the significance of the award.
“It’s hard to put it into words,” said Delgado. “As a Puerto Rican kid growing up, you say, ‘We’re going to the Roberto Clemente Arena, or the Roberto Clemente Ballpark or Roberto Clemente Street. It’s super important, and I couldn’t be any happier today.”
Garvey was in the Dominican Republic when Clemente’s plane went down.
“When the word got out, I thought to myself as a relatively young person, what [Clemente] did was truly the ultimate sacrifice and a sacrifice of trying to help others,” Garvey recalled. “I said to myself, ‘I’m going to figure out how I can make a difference also.’”
“I played winter ball in Puerto Rico in 1985,” Reynolds added. “I got the full impact of Roberto Clemente. If you go to Puerto Rico, like Carlos was talking about, they might as well rename the whole island. Everything is about Roberto, but you start to learn the story of the man.”
“I came in the league in 1973,” Winfield said. “I knew who Roberto Clemente was and I was going to be a right fielder, so I watched the way he charged that ball, picked it up and threw people out. I wish we could have been able to test each other’s arms! But, he was an incredible player and an even more incredible human being.”
EATING GOOD IN SYRACUSE
Max Scherzer came out of his Wednesday night rehab start feeling well, per Showalter.
“He’s good,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how the work day goes. If everything goes well he’ll pitch on Monday. That’s what I’m hoping. He’s a little disappointed that they didn’t let him finish the fourth inning. What would a trip to Syracuse be without something?”
The biggest news out of the Syracuse clubhouse, though, was the post-game spread. It’s tradition for big leaguers to spoil the minor leaguers with a lavish meal after the game, but apparently Scherzer went above and beyond.
“They were talking about the post-game meals. They wanted to know if Max wanted to make another start down there. I guess the meal he got for those guys at the game last night was second to none. Max said it was real expensive. Believe me, I’ve known some people who make a lot of money that didn’t do that.”
PETERSON IN THE PEN
David Peterson will move to the bullpen.
After getting steamrolled by the Cubs on Wednesday — Peterson recorded just one out before being pulled — the plan is to have him slide to a bullpen role to accommodate Scherzer’s return.
“Right now we think that he’ll be available in the bullpen on Friday or Saturday,” Showalter said. “He only threw 29 pitches last night. That was one good thing out of last night, we get him back in the bullpen earlier.”
The last time Peterson pitched out of the bullpen, which came on July 27 against the Yankees, he needed just eight pitches to blow the Mets’ lead.
“How’s he going to respond?,” Showalter wondered aloud. “If he throws 18 pitches to three hitters, is he going to be able to scratch his rear the next day? I don’t know.”
()
More people should watch the best show on Netflix
Looking for something new to watch between episodes of Dragon House and Rings of power? Maybe you should take a look at Dark. For my money, this is the best show on Netflix.
A mind-blowing show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest thing: a show without a single drop in quality. The three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Dark, at its core, is a mystery series. A little like stranger things – the show it’s most often compared to – Dark’s first season focuses almost exclusively on the search for a missing child. But in this show, the child did not escape to a parallel universe, but to another time 30 years in the past. Before long, Dark is a show that operates across multiple time zones and dimensions.
Dark has it all. It does intricate, interlocking twists on a level that makes Westworld look like a smart pretend show for kids. He earns these twists by too being a delicately written study of broken family interrelationships and small town claustrophobia.
It’s a show that easily juggles the risks of time travel stories. Dark’s plot is complex to the point that I do a sport waiting for it to completely fall apart. I spent three whole seasons waiting for Dark to drop the ball and crumble under his own weight, but he didn’t.
This TV show is a miracle.
Probably the worst thing you can say about Dark is that it’s pretentious. Unlike other time-traveling shows like, say, Outlander – which revels in camp and kind of begs you to watch ironically – Dark takes itself completely seriously. It’s almost relentless.
Dark asks you to sincerely care about what is happening on the screen. It imbues its plot with multiple explicit references to Ariadne and the Bible. In most sci-fi movies, that would be enough to cause my eyes to pop out of their sockets and fully back into my brain, but Dark earns his delusions of grandeur by actually being good enough to sustain them.
Black Lives Matter: Films and TV shows that highlight racism
View all photos
Want to pepper your airtight plot, driven by dazzling performances and stellar writing with hints of Greek mythology and classic literature? Who am I to say no? Go for your life.
Perhaps the best part of Dark is that, unlike other so-called “prestige shows”, there’s no drop in quality. No “wild” seasons like Lost. Or skippable episodes like Stranger Things. Darkness is not rushing to its conclusion like Game of Thrones, or betray years of character building at the service ground. No, it stays calmly and precisely extremely good from start to finish. I can’t think of another show like this. At least not on Netflix.
So why the hell is nobody talking about it? Why isn’t a show about Dark’s sustained quality trending on Twitter? Why don’t people get mad at spoilers or get into friendship-ending debates on Facebook? Dark literally just dropped its stellar final season on Netflix and it feels like no one – not even Netflix itself – even noticed?
Is it because it’s “complicated”? Maybe. Dark can be difficult to follow and 100% expects his audience to remember the intricate details of a sprawling family tree that spans multiple different timelines.
Is Dark under-promoted compared to other shows on Netflix? Maybe. I did start looking dark after the first season of Stranger Things. The show seems to operate in the shadow of more popular shows in the recommendations.
Is it because it’s German? Despite Parasites to win at the Oscars, I think subtitles are always a huge obstacle. I can absolutely see a major US network buying Dark’s license and producing a (probably inferior) version of this show using English speaking actors.
Either way, more people should watch Dark.
i mean it’s true the. Three seasons of perfect television, available on a streaming service you’re probably already subscribed to. Dark won’t disappoint you, or turn into shit like Game of Thrones. It won’t end unfinished like Deadwood, or make no sense like Westworld.
Dark is right there. To talk, to think. To be obsessed. Do yourself a favor and watch it.
CNET
Vikings’ Jordan Hicks ‘very excited’ to return to Philadelphia for first time since 2018
In the regular-season home finale on Dec. 23, 2018, Jordan Hicks started at linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans. Hicks hasn’t taken the field at Lincoln Financial Field since then.
That will change Monday night. Hicks, who played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-21 before signing with the Vikings last March, will be in the starting lineup at Philadelphia.
“I’m very excited,’’ Hicks, a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2018 who played his first four seasons with them, said Thursday. “I’m excited to see the city, play in that stadium. I’m sure it will bring back a lot of memories, but I’ll be on the other side and feel what it’s like being an away team playing there.’’
Asked about his favorite Eagles memory, Hicks didn’t hesitate in saying it was their “storybook” 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in February 2018.
Hicks actually didn’t play in that game, having been lost for the season with an ankle injury in October 2017. But he still cherishes the memories of that championship run.
“No matter how disappointed I was (in missing the Super Bowl), I was still a big part of that team,’’ he said.
With that in mind, Hicks said it was a bit emotional when the Vikings had a practice at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 29, his first visit there since that Super Bowl.
Last Sunday, the inside linebacker made his regular-season debut for the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it went well. In a 23-7 win over Green Bay, he had a team-high 14 tackles, including forcing a fumble on a sack of Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter that was recovered by defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson.
“Solid,’’ Hicks said of his debut. “There are always things to clean up. It’s never a perfect game, but I felt comfortable out there. The defensive communication was good with (fellow inside linebacker Eric Kendricks) and the rest of the guys.”
Minnesota first-year coach Kevin O’Connell liked what he saw out of Hicks against the Packers. He was one of four key free agents the Vikings signed during the offseason in the rebuilding of their defense, the others being edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, nose tackle Harrison Phillips and nickel back Chandon Sullivan.
“I expected him to be flying around schematically sound doing his job, working hand-in-hand with (Kendricks),’’ O’Connell said. “We ask a lot out of those guys in our defense, but I really enjoyed the physicality he played with. He showed up to the ball violently sometimes.”
Vikings preparing for another game in a ‘crazy atmosphere’ at Philadelphia
Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill knows all about raucous Philadelphia Eagles fans. He used to sit in the stands himself at Lincoln Financial Field dishing it out to the opposing team.
O’Neill grew up an Eagles fan in Wilmington, Del., a half-hour from Philadelphia. But he’ll be on the opposite side when the Vikings (1-0) play at Philadelphia (1-0) on Monday night in their first road game of the season.
“They’re going to be pretty loud, they’re going to be pretty intense,’’ O’Neill said Thursday of the fans. “It’s their home opener. It’s a Monday night.’’
O’Neill said he went to about 10 Eagles home games when he was growing up. Monday will mark his second time playing at Philadelphia, having gotten in for 41 snaps as a rookie coming off the bench in Minnesota’s 23-21 win in Week 5 in 2018.
That was the Vikings’ last trip to Philadelphia and a bit of a revenge game since they had lost the 2017 NFC Championship Game there 38-7. But, of course, that was just a regular-season game in 2018.
Players remaining on the Vikings from 2017 are safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook was on injured reserve in the playoffs due to a knee injury.
“I was there back when we played to go to the Super Bowl,’’ said Cook, who also missed the 2018 game due to a hamstring injury. “It’s a crazy environment. I know their fans will be ecstatic (on Monday). … We got to go execute and block the noise out.”
Smith doesn’t deny he still thinks of the loss in the NFC title game when the Vikings were one win away from playing in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Instead, the Eagles two weeks later hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Patriots 41-33.
“It happened,’’ Smith said. “Just try to learn from it. It’s pretty much all you can do.”
At that game, there were reports of beers and batteries thrown at Vikings fans and also objects thrown at Minnesota’s team bus. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played for the Eagles from 2015-18 but missed the 2017 playoffs due to an ankle injury, said he first heard about the bus incident after joining the Vikings in March and speaking to Kendricks.
“I’m just now hearing the stories of getting there, and their buses got beat up a little with some beer and stuff,’’ Hicks said.
Hicks, who played from 2019-21 with Arizona, will make his first appearance at Philadelphia since his departure. He figures it will be “pretty hostile” playing on the opposing side.
“I’ve heard it’s rough,’’ Hicks said. “I’ve heard it’s a lot of boos and a lot of trash talk.’’
Then again, Hicks said if the Eagles aren’t playing well, the fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not hesitate to boo the home team.
Another former Eagles player on the Vikings is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who arrived last month in a trade after two seasons with Philadelphia. He expects the fans “will be riled up” Monday.
The Vikings will try to take the crowd out of the game by getting off to a fast start. And at least quarterback Kirk Cousins has had some success at Philadelphia.
While playing for Washington from 2012-17, Cousins went 2-2 as a starter at Lincoln Financial Field. In those games, he averaged 332.3 passing yards while throwing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Cousins also looked good in his only previous Minnesota appearance at Philadelphia. In the 2018 game, he completed 30 of 37 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s a great challenge,’’ Cousins said of Monday’s game. “Great fan base, historic fan base. Tough place to play.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has had less success at Philadelphia. When he was the quarterbacks coach at Washington from 2017-19, the team went 0-3 there. But was on the winning side when he was offensive coordinator and the Los Angeles Rams won 37-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020.
“It’s very difficult to go (play there),’’ he said. “It’s truly one of those places in the league where you can tell yourself it’s our group against 70,000-plus (fans).’’
O’Connell said the Vikings will try to simulate the atmosphere as much as possible in practice this week. O’Neill, who became a starter for good the week after that 2018 game at Philadelphia, is hoping for the second time he can help silence fans of the team he grew up following.
“At the end of the day, there’s a job do do, and we’ve played in wild atmospheres before,’’ he said.
