Waiting for the Queen’s coffin at London’s Westminster Hall reaches 2pm
The queue to view the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has reached a record 14 hours, the UK government has said.
Determined mourners braved the cold weather overnight in a desperate bid to pay their respects to Her Majesty one last time. The Queen after her death at the age of 96.
The monument opened to the general public on Wednesday and will remain open 24 hours a day before closing at 6.30am on September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s state funeral.
With each day to come since, royal fans ignored warnings of a 30-hour wait as they patiently approached Westminster Hall in a queue that snaked around the center of the capital.
On its official live tracker, the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has warned of a 14 hour wait time in a queue that winds over 4.9 miles around the capital.
People queuing are asked not to reserve space for others or leave personal items unattended. Pitching tents is also frowned upon.
Inside Westminster Hall, the silence was deafening.
Although it is not possible to see Queen Elizabeth’s body, the public has the chance to walk by the royal’s closed coffin, which is covered by the Royal Standard flag.
The coffin is guarded by four soldiers who are placed at each corner of the platform.
Mourners were asked to walk past the coffin without stopping to ensure the line continues to move quickly throughout the day and night.
Upon entry, the mourners were guided through an airport-style security clearance, according to the UK government’s website.
None of this, however, stopped those who wanted to be there.
“The Queen is everything I’ve ever known,” Kam Kaur, 37, told The Post. “As I entered and climbed the stairs, reality dawned.”
“I felt a little nervous, I don’t know why,” said Kaur, who took two hours just to find the bottom of the line. “It was silent. It was beautiful. It was graceful. It was special.
After she and her sister waited over 8 hours to see Her Majesty’s coffin for less than 5 minutes, Kaur admitted reality had set in.
“I would do it again tomorrow if necessary.”
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch. His funeral will mark the end of the 10-day national mourning period and will be a public holiday across the UK.
Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Mumbai, Lucknow Wall Collapse Kills 12 – Imd Issues Alert In These States
mini
Weather update today: The Lucknow administration has issued an advisory following a heavy rain alert. Meanwhile, Andheri Metro in Mumbai, which was closed to traffic due to water accumulation, is now open to traffic, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet on Friday.
Mumbai woke up to a heavy downpour on Friday morning and the rain gods haven’t relented since. The city has been experiencing heavy rain since Thursday evening. However, no cases of major waterlogging have been reported to date.
The Andheri metro, which was closed to traffic due to water accumulation, is now open to traffic, Mumbai traffic police announced in a tweet on Friday. However, he added, “Due to heavy rain, vehicle traffic on the West Expressway southbound at Siba Road is slow.”
JThe Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai among other parts of Maharashtra. These areas include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palgharm, Thane, Nasik, Pune and Satara.
In its weather update for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said: “Mainly cloudy skies with moderate rain in the city and suburbs (are likely). Chance of heavy rain in isolated places. It has been said that high and low tides are likely.
Amid heavy downpours, Central Railway and Western Railway said all trains were running as normal.
Here is a list of other states where heavy rainfall is likely:
Gujarat
An orange alert has been issued in Dangs, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Gir Somnath, Junagarh and Devbhoomi Dwarka. Other parts of the state are on yellow alert.
Delhi NCR
IMD predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR on Friday.
Uttarakhand
Most parts of Uttarakhand are on orange alert. These areas include Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.
Uttar Pradesh
Heavy rains hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. Heavier rains were forecast for the state on Friday. Kheri, Bahraich, Kannauj, Kanpur and Jalaun are on orange alert. The heavy rain belt will expand further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj over the next two days, Met Department officials said.
Meanwhile, at least 12 people have died in Lucknow after the perimeter wall of an army enclave collapsed following heavy rains, News 18 reported Friday. One person was pulled alive from the rubble, they said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the incident and gave instructions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial aid to relatives of each of the deceased , his office said in a tweet. District administration officials were tasked with arranging proper treatment for the injured.
Meanwhile, three people were killed in Unnao. UP District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said schools affiliated with all councils up to grade 12 will remain closed on Friday following heavy downpours and waterlogging in many many parts of Lucknow.
Lucknow administration issued an advisory following a heavy rain alert:
> In the notice, the administration advised residents of the city not to leave home until absolutely necessary and to beware of old, dilapidated buildings and to avoid going to crowded and crowded areas. traffic jams.
> Residents are also advised to take care of their health and drink only boiled water and also use bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health center.
> The notice also mentioned to stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles and to contact the municipality’s control room for any civic problems such as waterlogging, falling trees, etc. .
> Hotline number 1912 in case of power failure, etc. In the event of a medical emergency, contact the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow Control Room on 0522-2622080.
> Additionally, a built-in Control Command Center number for any other issues has also been listed in the advisory – Log a problem at 0522-4523000.
Every Spider-Man Movie Ranked, From Spider-Man 3 to No Way Home
It’s time. It’s time to rank Spider-Man’s cinematic adventures from best to worst.
Spider-Man: No Coming Home was the biggest movie of 2021 in terms of box office and will return to theaters as an extended version on September 2, but how does its original cut fare as a standalone film? We rank every Spider-Man movie, from OG Tobey Maguire films celebrating their 20th anniversary, to Into The Spider-Verse and beyond.
No prizes for guessing which comes last on our list, but scroll down to see where we placed No Way Home in our ranking. Then decide whether you agree with us when you receive a chance to see it for yourself.
Pictures of Colombia
A weird parody of Sam Raimi’s earlier and much better Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man 3 was heavily criticized upon release, and rightfully so.
But the years have been kind to him, thanks in part to the reservoir of memes that have evolved in his wake. No movie – except perhaps Lord of the Rings or the Star Wars prequel trilogy – has been as responsible for as many GIFs and memes as Spider-Man 3. In that regard, rewatching it is a new and exciting experience. unique. When he first appeared, he was bloated and strange. In 2021, that’s an incredible amount of fun.
–Marc Serrels
where to watch it: Spider-Man 3 is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video. It's also available to stream on Starz, which costs $8.99 per month after a one-week free trial.
Sony Pictures
I watched Venom on a first date and quickly fell asleep halfway through. In the middle of a noisy and crowded cinema. My apologies to the toothy symbiote fans.
–Steph Panecasio
where to watch it: Venom is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, or stream via FuboTV, which costs $64.99 per month.
sony
9. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
It’s rare for a sequel to top the original, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage does it in every possible way. It’s a mile funnier, the action is much improved, and the overall story is considerably more compelling. What’s more, this movie actually wraps up the origin story framework started in the first movie, with our main character eventually deciding to be the anti-hero “the deadly protector” Venom. If you liked the first movie, you’ll love this sequel. And if you weren’t totally sold on the original Venom, chances are you’ll love this movie a whole lot more.
— Russell Holly
Where to watch it: Let There Be Carnage opened on October 1 in the US and hits UK theaters on October 15, while Australia is set to wait until November 25.
8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
All the work The Amazing Spider-Man did to make Peter a gritty Spider-Man who still had work to do in terms of his moral compass, has crumbled on himself in this sequel.
Peter has become the most talkative and confident Spidey iteration, torn between dragging Gwen into his drama, rekindling friendships from when he was a barely conscious preteen (no wonder Harry was confused when Peter is shown on his doorstep) and blow up a poor man with electricity. Certainly not talking about the increasingly awkward scenes with Aunt May.
As bloated and chaotic as Maguire’s Spider-Man 3. It will give you green goblin nightmares and not for the right reasons.
–Jennifer Bisset
where to watch it: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.
Jay Maidment
7. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
In a post-blip world, this Spider-Man movie does a great job of getting back to the core of what I love about movies in general. The romance and awkwardness between Peter and MJ gives this one a really nostalgic feel, even if the rest of the film is more flash than substance at times.
The effects are impressive, the twist is good, and Jake Gyllenhaal is a charismatic addition to the franchise – but what interests us most is Peter and his friends. This is exactly what these films thrive on! Yes, he swings and has crazy spider skills, but he’s also a high school kid with a crazy crush on his best friend. See him deal with it as well as an element-controlling villain bent on destroying the world and grief over his mentor’s death? That’s why I’m here.
–Steph Panecasio
where to watch this: Spider-Man: Far From Home is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, and also available to stream through FuboTV, which costs $64.99 per month.
Sony Pictures
6. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
I’m here to tell you that rapping this movie for being a pretty mediocre movie is, well, only a little fair.
The aptly named Marc Webb, who directed (500) Days of Summer, made the entire first third of this movie feel like a little indie flick. Peter staring at Gwen across the room. ‘Til Kingdom Come, originally written by Coldplay to be played with Johnny Cash playing the skateboarding scene.
Then there are Peter’s Spider-Man moves which actually mirror skateboarding moves, while also looking more spider-like than his counterparts. Andrew Garfield’s stutter, jazz hands and overall endearing weirdness. The surprisingly sexy bare chest scene.
Parts of this movie rule. If only his the comedy was not so cringe and forced. If only there weren’t so many depressing deaths. Garfield is underrated and I’m glad he got another chance via the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.
–Jennifer Bisset
where to watch it: The Amazing Spider-Man is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, and also available to stream on Starz, which costs $8.99 per month.
sony
As someone who has a deathly fear of spiders, I’ve held on to watch this the longest, but despite a few fang-biting moments of arachnophobia, it’s well worth it. From the extremely theatrical performance of Green Goblin to some truly emotional moments (Uncle Ben, I’m looking at you), it was all a journey from start to finish.
Sure, watching it back makes me cringe at some of the memes, but it really is a great jumping off point with some awesome action and exactly the right amount of ridiculousness for a superhero movie. Sam Raimi balanced the ridiculous with the serious – something more modern superhero films should emulate. It’s not all solemn faces and punches! All in all, it’s worth it just for the performances of JK Simmons and Willem Dafoe.
–Steph Panecasio
Where to watch it: Spider-Man is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, and also available to stream on Starz, which costs $8.99 per month.
Jay Maidment
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
It’s hard to get excited about another reboot. But when Spider-Man Homecoming arrived, bringing Spider-Man to the MCU, it was clear this one was worth it. Bypassing the character’s well-worn origin story, the franchise got a relaunch that better served Peter Parker’s development and provided a stronger foundation for the follow-up.
Peter, MJ, Ned and the rest of the crew were created for believable high schoolers – quirky and still new to the world. And as much as angst is baked into Spider-Man’s DNA with those spider bits, Tom Holland delivered a lighter, almost irritating Peter Parker like the energetic little brother you can’t help but to like.
— Erin Carson
where to watch this: Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, and also available to stream through FuboTV, which costs $64.99 per month.
sony
3. Spider-Man: No Coming Home (2021)
And here it is. After all the hype, the record breaking trailer, the rumored villain returns – Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t high on the list, but let’s just say it’s super, super satisfying. Essentially the culmination of two decades of Spider-Man films, it manages to serve fans, string together a remarkably clean plot (unless you’re not paying attention and know nothing about Spider-Man in general), and elevating Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into mature, interesting, and complex territory worthy of seeing him take over as the next Tony Stark. Oh, and he has his own version of Spider-Man pointing to the Spider-Man meme. A winner.
–Jennifer Bisset
Sony Pictures
Pizza time. Spidey’s second live-action adventure builds on the momentum created in the first film and sends Peter Parker on an incredible journey that draws beautifully from the classic comic story of Spider-Man No More.
He also possesses a killer villain in Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. The operating room scene is a Sam Raimi classic and still utterly creepy years later. His battle with Spidey on the train is also a visual joy – I felt strongly that No Way Home was onto a winner who would bring him back.
The tie-in video game was also excellent. It captured the joy of browsing the web around Manhattan to a degree that was unmatched before the 2018 PS4 game.
— Sean Kean
Where to watch it: Spider-Man 2 is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, and also available to stream on Starz, which costs $8.99 per month.
Sony Pictures Animation
1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Into the Spider-Verse is so good, we have two entries on point.
Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just the best Spider-Man movie ever made, it’s the best superhero movie ever made, period.
The fast pace of fire, the visual flourishes, the razor tight script, the perfect characterization. Into The Spider-Verse avoids tropes and creates a world so dense with detail that it rewards many, various viewings. It is as unforgettable on its tenth viewing as on the first. A perfect movie.
–Marc Serrels
Mark Serrels is absolutely right. That being said, Into the Spider-Verse is much more than the best superhero movie – it’s an animated feature that experiments with visual aesthetics, variable frame rates and groundbreaking techniques to introduce us something completely different from any other animation item on the market. This Spider-Man saves us from the mediocrity of another animated by-the-numbers movie.
It doesn’t hurt that this is the only Spider-Man movie brave enough to let Peter Parker grow up and move on. Miles Morales forever.
-Sean Buckley
where to watch it: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
News
“Don’t watch club football then!”
Former England striker Darren Bent has been stunned by the inclusion of defender Harry Maguire in the latest Three Lions squad.
The Manchester United captain has been dropped from Erik ten Hag’s starting XI after a long spell of poor form dating back to last season.
Maguire has been one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s squad sheet in recent years, but questions persist over his future in the squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in November.
The 29-year-old defender retained his place in the squad ahead of Nations League matches against Italy and Germany – but Southgate has admitted concerns about the situation at Old Trafford.
He said: “Obviously we have a number of players, including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips, who don’t play many minutes with their club.
“It’s not ideal, but we think they have been and can be important players for us.
“It’s not a perfect situation but there’s still a lot of football to play before Qatar.”
Former Tottenham striker Bent was frustrated to see Arsenal right-back Ben White overlooked in favor of Maguire.
Mistake
Nike disappointed new England kits leaked with unveiling changed to state funeral
pleasant
The heartwarming reason for Sancho’s celebration as he dedicates his goal to a young fan
long live
Bournemouth close to takeover of Las Vegas-based consortium – sources talkSPORT
FORD
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United LIVE: Ronaldo and Sancho score in Red Devils win
joy
Whole stadium chants ‘SIUUU’ as Ronaldo scores first goal of the season and EL’s first strike
SHOCK
De Gea reveals club he was ‘very close’ to joining before Man United move
White has started every game for the Gunners at the top of the table this season, playing at right-back despite being a centre-half by trade.
“I don’t understand how White isn’t in the team,” Bent told talkSPORT.
“That’s where Southgate frustrates my life.
“He’s played every game for the team that’s currently top of the Premier League table. I know it was right-back, but he’s very good in midfield.
“Maguire, I understand. He never let England down, I understand.
“But if you look at his form last season and the way he started this season, he should be far from the team.
“He’s started three games this season and he’s lost all three.
“How is he in the team? If Southgate wants to choose fit players… why watch club football?
“If you’re not going to choose players in club form, just watch international games then.
“How can Maguire be in the team and White isn’t? Maguire isn’t even playing.
General Atlantic buys SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at around $152 million vs. SoftBank’s $215 million 2 years ago • TechCrunch
SoftBank’s pullback from its past investment exuberance continues apace. This morning Kahoot, the Norwegian startup that provides a popular platform for people to create and use educationally focused games, announced that General Atlantic is buying out SoftBank’s entire 15% stake in the company. ‘company. SoftBank exits at a loss. The company has invested at least $215 million in the business over the past few years. However, 15% of Kahoot’s current market capitalization (10.415 billion Norwegian kroner) is equivalent to approximately $152 million (1,562,250,000 NOK).
It looks like an entirely secondary cycle: no new investment comes alongside the redemption. (We are confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) said in a statement.
Nonetheless, the deal comes as Kahoot, like many other tech companies, continues to feel the pinch from the general downturn in tech stocks and the broader tech market. A year ago, its shares traded at NOK 70.25 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. They are now only worth NOK 22.77. And it is with a bump of almost 27% that Kahoot had this morning at the announcement of the investment / disinvestment.
SoftBank, meanwhile, has been in hot water itself, facing big losses in its splashy Vision Fund investment vehicles on the back of these broader tech industry slumps. In August, Vision Fund I announced a loss of more than $17 billion for a single quarter (Q1). Vision Fund 2 would have lost around 19% in value compared to the funds invested so far. Amid layoffs and big management changes, it’s no surprise, then, that he’s now divesting from underperforming holdings. (He’s still working on a Vision Fund 3, so never say die in the tech world.)
“We are very grateful to SoftBank for their partnership over the past two years. Like Kahoot! continues to pursue its mission to enhance lifelong learning by creating a leading global learning and engagement platform, we are thrilled to add a partner of the caliber of General Atlantic,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot, in a statement. “The GA team brings deep experience in scaling global education technology and software companies and positioning market leaders for long-term success, and we look forward to our next momentum phase to strengthen the learning ecosystem worldwide.”
“We believe Kahoot has significant growth potential as digital learning solutions continue to be adopted in its work, school and home markets,” added Chris Caulkin, MD and Chief technology for EMEA at General Atlantic. “With its highly regarded brand, product-centric approach, and engaged global user base, Kahoot is well positioned to scale, and we look forward to supporting Eilert and the full Kahoot! team in the years to come as they reach and engage ever more users around the world. General Atlantic and SoftBank have partnered on many deals in the past, so there was clearly already a relationship between the two and that may have played a role here as well.
To be fair, since SB Northstar (the SoftBank Group fund making the investment) made its first investment in Kahoot nearly two years ago in October 2020, Kahoot has grown a lot. It had 1.3 billion users (“participating players”) at that time; now that number is 8 billion.
What started out as a “YouTube for Education” style model (emphasis on user-generated content and a way to use what you’ve created for yourself or your own learning group, but also by diving and using material created by others) worked. to diversify deeper into the business and more. He said today that Kahoot! at Work is used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies for corporate learning and engagement, and Kahoot! at School is used by approximately 9 million teachers in the classroom. And Kahoot! at Home & Study has over 18 million users as a “gaming home learning solution”.
Indeed, the company has grown in stature during the Covid-19 pandemic, doubling down on being one of the platforms to help bridge the lack of fun and engagement for students who don’t. were more in class; and same for remote workers as a means of team building and more.
But like many businesses that have seen their business skyrocket due to market conditions, now that more people are heading back to the office, students are back in class and, generally, budgets are all kept under control in the current economic climate, it will have an effect on Kahoot as well.
We’ll update this post as we learn more.
China seeks to legislate mosquito extinction
China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), on Tuesday considered a proposal to completely eradicate mosquitoes.
The proposal was rejected by the Chinese National Health Commission, which stressed that it was not possible to kill all mosquitoes in China.
The health commission noted that “research on innovative mosquito control techniques remains relatively weak” even after decades of effort.
These observations apparently did not occur to the NPC MPs who signed the mosquito genocide proposal, or perhaps they were just looking for an easy way to get support from the mosquito segment of population.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a Chinese website organized an online survey of the mosquito killing proposal and garnered 40,000 votes in about five hours. Pro-mosquito voters turned in a surprisingly strong performance:
About 57% of those polled supported the proposal, saying that eliminating mosquitoes is necessary because they are “likely to transmit disease”. About 40% said it wasn’t a good idea because “creatures exist for a reason.”
“I’m all for killing all mosquitoes. They’re really irritating,” read a post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform. “Maybe one day they’ll be carriers. unknown diseases as complicated as the coronavirus!”
Many commentators have suggested the idea is short-sighted. “Have MPs ever considered the organic chain? Once the balance is broken, the consequences could be huge,” wrote one Weibo user. “I doubt that human beings can defeat mosquitoes. Even if technologies allow us to do so, we must first measure the economic, social and environmental costs,” writes another user. Others questioned the priorities of NPC MPs. “We are suffering from strict Covid-19 control measures. Why no proposal to change this? wrote one commenter.
Mosquitoes are indeed capable of transmitting diseases, including encephalitis, malaria, and the pandemic of yesteryear which has been completely eclipsed by the Chinese coronavirus, the Zika virus. Most strategies to control Zika were to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that carry it, including some innovative ideas for effectively neutral the mosquito with genetically modified sterile breeding stock.
Chinese commentators who worry about the ecological effect of eliminating all mosquitoes have some support from biologists, who point out that mosquitoes are annoying and often dangerous to humans, but they are also a source valuable food for many species of fish, birds, lizards, frogs and others.
The safest compromise approach appears to be slowing the growth of the most dangerous disease-carrying mosquito populations, and the safest way to do it this is to entice male mosquitoes to waste their time with sterilized clogs. In a Chinese experiment described by the SCMP, these techniques reduced the population of a certain mosquito species on the targeted islands by 94 percent.
another experience conducted in Brazil from 2013 to 2015 went wrong because the mosquitoes were so fertile and the young mosquitoes clung to life so tenaciously that the genetic changes started spreading through the mosquito swarms instead of dying as expected. The researchers ended the project because they feared losing control of the modified genetic code that was supposed to sterilize only part of the mosquito population, and they feared that this code would mutate and begin to affect mosquito predators. . One of the nightmarish scenarios scientists envisioned was inadvertently creating highly pesticide-resistant mosquito races.
After rejecting a proposal to work on a method to eradicate all mosquitoes in China, the National Health Commission has recommended stepping up traditional control techniques, such as cleaning garbage, waste and foul water that help mosquitoes reproduce.
Daily horoscope for September 16, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Gemini.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 16, 2022:
You’re witty and interesting, and you definitely have a gift for words. You are also focused and hardworking, because safety is important to you. This year is all about hard work, building and building. For example, you could literally build a physical structure. However, you will also build internal structures within yourself.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
It’s a tough day at work, partly because you’re tired. You have reached the end of your rope. Don’t push things, especially if you’re in an accident-prone environment. Indeed, relations with colleagues will be difficult. Relax. Avoid arguments, which will create anxiety. Tonight: Fair Coast.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★
It could be a tough day with kids, art projects, and the entertainment world. Many situations are conducive to confusion and misinterpretations. Meanwhile, romance is also risky, as misunderstandings are likely. Assume nothing! Tonight: Be patient with the children.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Your relationships with family members, especially parents, are difficult today. You might even question someone’s veracity or if they are telling you the truth. You might also feel like you’re banging your head against the wall because you’re dealing with the same old, same old. Tonight: Relax at home.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★
Things are confusing today. Conversations with others can feel like two ships are passing in the night. Knowing this in advance, be sure to be very clear in all your communications with others. Assume nothing. Check the instructions. Tonight: Be patient with everyone.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
Check all financial trades today as it is a risky day for your money. For example, you might assume something and be wrong. Maybe something looks better than it is. Certainly, if you have doubts about something, do not act. The cooperation of others will be difficult. Tonight: Put things in order.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★
It’s a tough day. You feel more tired than usual, a bit drained. On top of that, you might also feel discouraged because dealing with parents, bosses, or anyone in a position of authority (including the police) is difficult today. Tonight: Do the best you can.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★
Disputes with others over academic matters, publication, or a medical situation are likely today. Similarly, legal issues will be difficult. During this time, you feel tired. It’s a perfect day for a nap, if you can swing it. Don’t expect too much from anyone. Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★
Be patient with your friends today (especially creative and artistic people you might spend time with), as confusion and misunderstandings are very likely. Therefore, don’t assume anything. Make an effort to clarify things if you are unsure. Avoid squabbles over shared ownership and debt payment. Take it easy. Tonight: be patient.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
There is real confusion today between you and authority figures. This may include family members. Since you are aware of this, you can go the extra mile to clarify things, because a misunderstanding is exactly that: a misunderstanding. It’s not really a disagreement. Tonight: Show respect.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★
It’s the classic day of confused communications. Ironically, some of this confusion is because people feel tired and almost too lazy to make an effort to be clear about what they want. (Weird, but true.) Conflicts at work are likely. Keep a low profile. Just walk on water. Tonight: avoid controversy.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
Be vigilant today, because it is easy to make a financial mistake or to be confused about a money transaction, whether it is to make purchases or do business. If you’re not sharp, a mistake can cost you money. Therefore, recheck everything! Meanwhile, disputes with children will need your patience. Tonight: Accept what is.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★
You are tired today. It’s so simple. However, this means that it is more difficult to communicate with others because everything seems to be too awkward. Be patient with family members, as well as partners and close friends, to avoid discord and arguments. Relax. Life is short and fat. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
Singer Nick Jonas (1992), actress Alexis Bledel (1981), actress, comedian Amy Poehler (1971)
