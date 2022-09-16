WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the price action in Ethereum following the Merge upgrade in both the ETHUSD and ETHBTC trading pairs.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Ethereum Price Analysis (ETHUSD): September 15, 2022
Overnight last night, the Ethereum Merge upgrade occurred. As many expected, it turned out to be a sell-the-news event for the second-ranked cryptocurrency and has fallen by more than 10% intraday on the USD pair.
ETHUSD Pair Turns Bearish Post-Merge
On daily timeframes, things continue to look bad for Ethereum and other top crypto assets. The stock market is also in danger, adding stress to the entire situation.
ETHUSD on daily timeframes could be forming a head and shoulders top, just as LMACD crosses bearish. More downside could be necessary where the Relative Strength Index would hopefully find support at a lower trend line.
Ethereum sold off sharply after The Merge update was completed | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The Remaining Bullish Signal On Ethereum Weekly Charts
Turning on the Ichimoku gives Ether bulls at least some hope of hanging onto recent gains. Finding support in the Ichimoku cloud could lead to renewed energy and a retest of highs. The Ichomuku on Ethereum weekly charts also is trying to find support above the Tenkan-sen. Slightly above the Tenkan-sen is an even more important line to hold: the middle Bollinger Band.
Finding support above the middle Bollinger Band has in the past led to some of the altcoin’s strongest bull trends.
ETHUSD attempts to hold above the middle Bollinger Bands on weekly timeframes | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Ether Takes Beating On ETHBTC Ratio
The downside in Ethereum could be due to ongoing bearish macro conditions and strength in the dollar, but Ether even took a dive on the BTC trading pair.
Although the ETHUSD pair is hoping to find support at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud, the BTC pair is trying to establish support above the cloud both on daily and weekly timeframes. On the weekly, the bottom of the cloud was already tested and held, which is a bullish sign. However, the downtrend resistance line appears to have struck again and sent Ether tumbling against Bitcoin.
Despite the bearish signals on the ETHBTC pair, the video’s conclusion provides a longer-term bullish outlook you have to see for the full picture.
Was downtrend resistance able to stop Ethereum once again? | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com
The Ethereum price dropped below $1,500 today for the first time in almost a week.
After the overnight merge, the price of ETH initially remained quite stable.
Technically, the Ethereum merging went through without a hitch, but despite the switch to a greener consensus process, some investors may be losing faith in ETH. The Ethereum price dropped below $1,500 today for the first time in almost a week.
According to CMC, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has decreased by about 8% in the last 24 hours, hitting a low of $1,485. The whole cryptocurrency market is now down roughly 3%, with Bitcoin trading below $20k.
After the overnight merging, the price of ETH initially remained quite stable, moving in small, unpredictable increments around $1,600. Later, however, the price dropped significantly from about $1,585 to its current figure soon after 10 AM ET.
All Eyes on Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, published a report at the beginning of August highlighting data from derivatives exchanges that suggested the merger was building up to be a “sell the news” event. In July, when the merging was all the rage, Ethereum seemed to be riding a wave of optimism, but Glassnode reports that savvy derivatives traders were already hedging their bets, anticipating a dip in the price of ETH in the wake of the event. Now all eyes are on Cardano Vasil hard fork, scheduled around the 22nd of this month.
The merge is what Ethereum developers call the long-awaited departure from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, in which users use powerful computers to protect the network and possibly receive crypto rewards.
The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the network will consume over 99% less energy under the new proof-of-stake paradigm, in which validators stake (or keep) tokens in the network to execute transactions.
Around $200 million was trapped in the Apollo DAO network upon its inception.
Simultaneously with the issuance of an arrest order for Terra co-founder Do Kwon by a South Korean court, Apollo DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization built on the Terra blockchain, announced that it will be shutting its vaults on Terra Classic (LUNC), previously Terra (LUNA).
The project’s developers stated:
“Since the collapse of Terra, Apollo has continued to maintain its LP [Liquidity Provider] vaults on Terra Classic; however, due to the low return and high level of required maintenance, it no longer makes sense to support the Terra Classic network.”
Focus Now on Cosmos and Liquid Staking
Over 10,000 token holders make up Apollo DAO, and they created their vaults so that traders could easily buy and sell pairs of Terra USD (USTC) stablecoin and Terra Luna (LUNC) tokens. Since May, the value of both tokens has dropped dramatically, and company co-founder Do Kwon is sought in South Korea on charges of breaking the country’s capital market regulations.
The Apollo DAO plans to continue developing the Apollo Safe for use across several Cosmos chains and focuses on liquid staking in the near future. Around $200 million was trapped into the Apollo DAO network upon its inception in September of last year. Apollo DAO’s TVL has dropped below $125,000 at the time of writing. Users are urged to get their last dollars out of Terra before the new tax idea is implemented.
LUNC’s price rose from $0.000215 at the beginning of September to a peak of $0.000455 only two months later. The currency, which had plummeted in value four months earlier, has now recovered. Investors lost billions and several crypto platforms had a domino effect due to the crash.
On-chain data shows miners have sent a large amount of Bitcoin to spot exchanges recently, something that can be bearish for the value of the crypto.
Bitcoin Miners To Spot Exchanges Flow Has Surged Up Over The Past Day
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest spike in the miner exchange deposits is larger than any other recent peaks.
The relevant indicator here is the “miners to spot exchanges flow mean,” which measures the total amount of Bitcoin being transferred by miners to spot exchanges.
When the value of this metric shoots up, it means miners have just sent a large number of coins to exchanges. Since these chain validators usually deposit to spot markets for selling purposes, this kind of trend can prove to be bearish for the price of BTC.
On the other hand, the value of the indicator being low suggests there aren’t many transactions happening from miner wallets to centralized exchange wallets. Such a trend can be either neutral or bullish for the value of the coin as it implies there isn’t much selling pressure coming from this cohort right now.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin miners to spot exchanges flow mean over the last couple of weeks:
The hourly value of the metric seems to have been quite high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin miners to spot exchanges flow mean has observed a huge spike during the past day.
The last two weeks saw several exchange inflows coming from miners, after each of which the price generally suffered a short-term decline.
This latest increase in the miner spot deposits is significantly larger than any other seen in this period, and has come while the price has already plunged down. This is unlike the previous ones, which came as the price was around a peak.
If the same trend as the previous miner exchange inflows follows this time as well, then these fresh deposits are also likely to have a bearish impact on Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.1k, up 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 17% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto plummeted down a few days back and has since moved sideways | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
A rural electric utility company, a children’s hospital, and others are among the sanctions.
The suspected attackers and their firms have been added to OFAC’s sanctions list.
A ransomware gang linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which has also blacklisted the related Bitcoin wallet addresses.
The agency claims that the newly sanctioned people and organizations were involved in coordinated ransomware operations against a wide range of U.S.-based enterprises and organizations dating back to at least 2020.
Hackers use ransomware to lock down a computer or network remotely by taking advantage of security holes in the program, and then they hold users hostage until they pay a ransom. Most of the time, these are paid in cryptocurrency, which, despite the open nature of blockchain networks like Bitcoin, makes it harder to monitor than traditional forms of digital payment.
Criminal Charges As Well
A rural electric utility company, a children’s hospital, and other companies are among the Treasury’s alleged targets of the Iranian group’s alleged activities in the United States. It has been determined that the people in question are either current or former employees of Najee Technology Hooshmand Fater LLC and Afkar System Yazd Company.
The suspected attackers and their firms have been added to OFAC’s sanctions list, making it illegal for American people and businesses to do business with them. This contains Bitcoin wallet addresses linked to the identities of the purported owners.
The Treasury Department announced that in addition to the OFAC sanctions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has filed criminal charges against three of the individuals involved in the ransomware attack. This comes after the Treasury in August decided to blacklist Tornado Cash, an Ethereum currency mixing tool created to hide the flow of crypto assets.
It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again.
Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means that cryptocurrency mining profitability is taking a double hit.
Typically, miners either mine a blockchain directly with their own mining equipment or will pool their resources together in a mining pool to find blocks and secure the network. Unfortunately, the profitability of both strategies has suffered dramatically as the price of Bitcoin falls.
However, besides mining directly and in a pool, there is another method to make money with mining in 2022.
This new method doesn’t require miners to invest in expensive mining equipment, nor does it require miners to educate themselves on the technical jargon needed to join mining pools.
Instead, this new mining method involves investing in an NFT or a coin that uses mining revenues to generate value. The pioneer in this space is about to launch its NFT before its protocol goes live.
This article will introduce you to Copium Protocol and explain how it can help you make money with mining in 2022.
What is Copium Protocol
Copium Protocol is a cryptocurrency mining investment ecosystem that provides a simple solution to participate in passive cryptocurrency mining. The entire idea behind the project is to revolutionize cryptocurrency mining by removing all the technical jargon associated with it and presenting an opportunity to participate without investing in expensive mining equipment.
The Copium Protocol is a multi-pronged Blockchain mining investment project. The entire ecosystem is made up of the following categories;
Copium Mining
The Investor Pass
Copium Coin
Copium Staking
The entire idea of the ecosystem is to use the daily cryptocurrency mining revenue generated from the Copium Mining facility to purchase Copium Coin from the open market and burn it – effectively reducing the supply, making it more scarce and valuable.
Let us describe each part of this ecosystem and explain how it fits together.
The Copium Mining Facility
The entire Copium Protocol is based around Copium Mining, an established cryptocurrency mining company. The company owns several mining facilities worldwide. However, their largest facility is situated in Otago, New Zealand.
The mining facility is temperature-controlled and is unique because a surplus supply of 100% clean, green, renewable energy powers it.
Cryptocurrency mining typically receives bad press due to the sheer amount of energy required to power blockchain technology. As a result, most mining operations tend to gravitate toward cheaper rates of electricity, which often come from fossil fuels that pollute the environment.
Fortunately, Copium Protocol won’t be receiving any negative press as their mining facility is totally powered by Hydroelectricity generated in the foothills of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. Hydroelectricity allows Copium Mining to operate a very efficient, profitable, low-cost business model.
The Investor Pass
The initial launch phase of the Copium Protocol will begin by releasing the Copium Protocol Investor Pass. This is a collection of 10,000 NFTs set to mint on the Ethereum network in early-mid October.
Holders of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass will receive the following benefits;
An exclusive airdrop of Copium Coin –
This native ERC-20 token powers the ecosystem. In total, every Investor Pass is entitled to a 10,000 Copium Coin airdrop.
The ability to stake the pass on the platform in exchange for a daily allocation of Copium Coins –
Every Investor Pass staked on the platform will receive a daily allocation of 10 Copium Coins.
The ability to stake Copium Coin holdings at much higher ROI than public staking rates –
The highest possible public staking rate is set at 11% for a 24-month lockup period. In comparison, the lowest Investor Pass holder staking rate is 12% for a 30-day lockup period.
Automatic entry to monthly Copium Protocol giveaways –
Copium Protocol hosts regular monthly giveaways, and all Investor Pass NFT holders are automatically entered.
In addition to all of these benefits, every Copium Protocol Investor Pass holder will go into a draw to win one of the two Bitcoin giveaways.
The Investor Pass NFTs are scheduled to be sold by Dutch Auction via copiumprotocol.io. The starting price for the NFTs will be 3.5 ETH. However, the first 2000 people that register through the project’s website will receive a guaranteed mint spot at a lower, fixed price of 3 ETH.
The Copium Coin
The Copium Coin is the native ERC-20 token that powers the Copium Protocol. The coin will be launched to the public simultaneously with the Investor Pass. However, the presale for the Copium Coin will run for 60 days before launch to generate the first batch of initial liquidity. The presale will cost $0.10 per coin.
In total, there will be a 1 billion Copium Coin supply, split into the following categories:
10% will be used in the initial airdrop for Investor Pass NFT holders.
10% will be used in the development fund.
3% is used for the rewards pool to provide rewards for staked Investor Passes.
10% will be given to the founders of the project.
3% will be used in the liquidity pool.
7% is given to the project’s team.
5% (soft cap) to 5% (hard cap) is used in the presale.
The remaining 46% is used in the total allocation.
The Staking Platform
The Copium Protocol team will implement the Copium Staking Platform following the successful launch of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass.
The Copium Staking Platform will be a crucial pillar of the overall ecosystem, allowing Copium Coin holders to stake their tokens for a range of locked and unlocked periods. In return, stakers will generate a high APY percentage return on their investment. In addition, the longer the lockup period, the higher interest rates stakers will receive on the platform.
The Staking platform is non-custodial, meaning that stakers will always retain ownership rights to their assets. Their wallets will be credited with the interest accrued after the staking contract has expired. If a user wishes to cancel a locked staking contract before the expiry date, they will forfeit any accrued interest for the entire duration of the staking contract.
The Staking Platform has a range of interactive features, allowing users to:
Customize personal stake settings.
Forecast future returns.
View current Copium Coin holdings.
View current contract expiry dates.
Investor Pass NFT holders will receive exclusive rates on the Copium Staking Platform. The minimum Investor Pass holder rate is still higher than the maximum achievable public staking rate. To illustrate this, take a look at the following table;
As you can see, the Investor Pass Holder rates provide a much higher APY return than public staking rates. Therefore, if you wish to maximize your return on your staking investment, ownership of the Investor Pass is imperative to secure this aim.
Furthermore, Investor Pass holders are also offered a one-time initial staking rate of 38% if they lock their stake for 36 months. To secure this high APY, Investor Pass holders must stake a minimum amount of 10,000 Copium Coins.
How Does The Ecosystem Fit Together?
The following flow chart illustrates how the ecosystem functions;
It’s time to explain how all of these separate parts of the ecosystem fit together.
The entire ecosystem relies on the Copium Mining Facility, which mines cryptocurrency on a daily basis. The revenue generated from the sales of the Copium Protocol Investor Pass NFTs will be used to upgrade the equipment and infrastructure at the Copium Mining facility.
Copium Mining has a successful long-term track record in cryptocurrency mining and is highly respected in the New Zealand Cryptocurrency industry. The facility has already established some strong business connections, allowing them to use the funds from the Investor Pass sale to purchase bulk quantities of the latest generation of cryptocurrency miners.
Once the mining facility has been upgraded, the daily cryptocurrency mining revenue generated from the facility will be used to purchase Copium Coins from the open market. This provides Copium Coin with sustained demand and constant liquidity.
The purchased Copium Coins will then be sent to a burn address to be removed from the supply. As a result, Copium Coin will be a deflationary token that becomes more scarce as time passes.
Conclusion
Overall, Copium Protocol presents a perfect solution to make money with mining in 2022 without requiring users to provide hefty down payments for expensive mining equipment.
Simply buying one of the Investor Passes for the Copium Protocol will help you get started to make money out of this project. The Investor Pass will provide you with a Copium Coin airdrop of 10,000 tokens and a daily allocation of 10 Copium Coins. You can then stake Copium Coin on the Staking Platform to generate further returns.
The investigator will also review the rationale behind the April service shift.
Previously, the U.S. Trustee mentioned the lack of clarity around few accounts.
A move to appoint an independent examiner to probe portions of crypto lender Celsius’ operations was granted by the federal court supervising Celsius’ bankruptcy case.
The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order on Wednesday stating that an examiner will be looking into Celsius’ digital assets, tax payment systems, and the present state of its mining company in response to requests for further information.
Significant Transparency Issues
The investigator will also review the rationale behind the April service shift that saw some clients transferred from the Earn Program to Custody Services and others to a “Withhold Account.”
Previously, the U.S. Trustee has mentioned the lack of clarity around these accounts, with clients being unsure of who owns certain accounts and for what purposes. Celsius had sought the court to restore assets to its “custody clients,” but not its “earn-and-borrow” clients, thus this distinction might be significant.
The United States Trustee in charge of Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings first filed a motion to appoint an examiner on August 18. The filing cited “significant transparency issues” in regard to Celsius’ corporate operations.
Since the motion was filed, however, BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon has said that the scope of the examiner’s probe has been reduced so that Celsius does not exhaust its financial resources.
Additionally, he said that Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network, would be required to disclose any funds he had withdrawn from the service prior to the freezing. According to the most recent ruling, Celsius and the official committee of unsecured creditors must be consulted before any further inquiry is launched.
