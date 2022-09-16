Connect with us

Blockchain

WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 At 3.24.48 Pm
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the price action in Ethereum following the Merge upgrade in both the ETHUSD and ETHBTC trading pairs.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Ethereum Price Analysis (ETHUSD): September 15, 2022

Overnight last night, the Ethereum Merge upgrade occurred. As many expected, it turned out to be a sell-the-news event for the second-ranked cryptocurrency and has fallen by more than 10% intraday on the USD pair.

ETHUSD Pair Turns Bearish Post-Merge

On daily timeframes, things continue to look bad for Ethereum and other top crypto assets. The stock market is also in danger, adding stress to the entire situation.

ETHUSD on daily timeframes could be forming a head and shoulders top, just as LMACD crosses bearish. More downside could be necessary where the Relative Strength Index would hopefully find support at a lower trend line.

Ethereum sold off sharply after The Merge update was completed | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The Remaining Bullish Signal On Ethereum Weekly Charts

Turning on the Ichimoku gives Ether bulls at least some hope of hanging onto recent gains. Finding support in the Ichimoku cloud could lead to renewed energy and a retest of highs. The Ichomuku on Ethereum weekly charts also is trying to find support above the Tenkan-sen. Slightly above the Tenkan-sen is an even more important line to hold: the middle Bollinger Band.

Finding support above the middle Bollinger Band has in the past led to some of the altcoin’s strongest bull trends.

ETHUSD attempts to hold above the middle Bollinger Bands on weekly timeframes | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin Brutalized After August CPI Data Release | BTCUSD September 13, 2022

Ether Takes Beating On ETHBTC Ratio

The downside in Ethereum could be due to ongoing bearish macro conditions and strength in the dollar, but Ether even took a dive on the BTC trading pair. 

Although the ETHUSD pair is hoping to find support at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud, the BTC pair is trying to establish support above the cloud both on daily and weekly timeframes. On the weekly, the bottom of the cloud was already tested and held, which is a bullish sign. However, the downtrend resistance line appears to have struck again and sent Ether tumbling against Bitcoin.

Despite the bearish signals on the ETHBTC pair, the video’s conclusion provides a longer-term bullish outlook you have to see for the full picture.

Was downtrend resistance able to stop Ethereum once again? | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Price Drops 8% Despite Successful Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 16, 2022

By

Ethereum (Eth) Price Down By 8% Despite Merge Developments
google news
  • The Ethereum price dropped below $1,500 today for the first time in almost a week.
  • After the overnight merge, the price of ETH initially remained quite stable.

Technically, the Ethereum merging went through without a hitch, but despite the switch to a greener consensus process, some investors may be losing faith in ETH. The Ethereum price dropped below $1,500 today for the first time in almost a week.

ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CMC, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has decreased by about 8% in the last 24 hours, hitting a low of $1,485. The whole cryptocurrency market is now down roughly 3%, with Bitcoin trading below $20k.

After the overnight merging, the price of ETH initially remained quite stable, moving in small, unpredictable increments around $1,600. Later, however, the price dropped significantly from about $1,585 to its current figure soon after 10 AM ET. 

All Eyes on Cardano Vasil Hard Fork

Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, published a report at the beginning of August highlighting data from derivatives exchanges that suggested the merger was building up to be a “sell the news” event. In July, when the merging was all the rage, Ethereum seemed to be riding a wave of optimism, but Glassnode reports that savvy derivatives traders were already hedging their bets, anticipating a dip in the price of ETH in the wake of the event. Now all eyes are on Cardano Vasil hard fork, scheduled around the 22nd of this month.

The merge is what Ethereum developers call the long-awaited departure from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, in which users use powerful computers to protect the network and possibly receive crypto rewards.

The Ethereum Foundation estimates that the network will consume over 99% less energy under the new proof-of-stake paradigm, in which validators stake (or keep) tokens in the network to execute transactions.

Recommended For You:

Ethereum Merge Completes and Next is Cardano Vasil Hard Fork

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Apollo DAO Announced Shutting of Vaults on Terra Classic

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 16, 2022

By

Terra Luna Dips More Than 30%, Triggering A U-Turn From The Surge
google news

35 mins ago |