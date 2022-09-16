News
Weekend things to do: A new hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer and that stunning David Bowie biopic on IMAX
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore.
The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances Antonio Martineau, returns on Saturday, a fulcrum for weekend events that conclude the annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.
In its return to The Kimpton Goodland Hotel from 12:30 to 5 p.m., FemAle Brew Fest will gather more than 30 local and national female brewers for what has traditionally been an engaging afternoon of beer and fellowship, if we may use that word. There also will be yoga, DJs and craftspeople showing their stuff.
Tickets start at $45+ for general admission at 2 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Fort Lauderdale’s Abandoned Pet Rescue. Visit FemAleBrewFest.com.
The after party will be hosted by Denielle Mizrahi of Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers in Lauderhill, who will throw a birthday celebration for brewer-husband Daniel Pfaffenbach from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. DJ Master Feathers will entertain for this come-as-you-are affair. There may be more beer. Visit Facebook.com/yeastybrews.
Weekend movie: In his prickly review of the David Bowie biopic “Moonage Daydream,” Esquire UK writer Alex Bilmes appropriately savages the rock biopic genre (films that “spin straw from gold”) before making his point — this documentary is different: “Bowie was beloved, and this film leaves those of us too young to clearly remember his imperial phase in no doubt about why that might have been. He is mesmerising.” The film screens this weekend in South Florida on a handful of IMAX screens — the only way to take in Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and the Thin White Duke. They include AMC West Palm Beach 12, Paragon Theaters Delray, Paragon Cinebowl & Grille in Delray Beach, AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater at Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, AMC Pembroke Lakes 9, Aventura 24, Regal South Beach, AMC South Beach 24 and Regal Kendall Village. Visit MoonageDaydream.film.
The new Kapow: As you may have heard, the new Kapow Noodle Bar is opening at 8 p.m. Friday in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park, a sublimely alluring space that will allow it to do all kinds of creative new things with the dining and drinking experience. The new Kapow is located across Plaza Real from the recently opened Calaveras Cantina, which bills itself as a home for “sexy Mexican food,” with a future location of the youthfully energetic American Social coming to the opposite corner. At some point in the near future, say when AmSo opens (November?), this intersection may be one of the hottest spots in South Florida. Visit KapowNoodleBar.com.
The big shows: For the record, there are no seats left for Alicia Keys at Hard Rock Live on Friday or for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band on Saturday. … For some reason, you can still get GA floor tickets for Green Day at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22, at MyHRL.com. Lady Gaga’s The Chomatica Ball Tour hits Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, and scattered tickets remain (it’s a big house). On Thursday, you could still find a 300-level seat for $56+ at Ticketmaster.com.
Chimney House party: Local treasure The Chimney House is celebrating a decade of warm, unpretentious dining in a historic house in downtown Fort Lauderdale Friday through Sunday. The festivities at the South American-style eatery — which will include live music, food and drinks specials, and giveaways — feature Spanish guitar on Friday, a salsa band on Saturday, and free sangria and beer samples on Sunday. Visit ChimneyHouseFL.com.
Weekend laughs: As more and more teachers are reportedly looking for an escape hatch from the increasingly challenging profession, we may see more people like educator-turned-comic J.R. De Guzman (and Eddie B., who was at The Parker last weekend). As seen on Netflix and Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City,” De Guzman began as a music teacher, quickly realizing “that means teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers.” Born in the Philippines and raised in Los Angeles, De Guzman has other stories to tell during his five-show run at the Dania Improv through Saturday. Tickets cost $25+ at DaniaImprov.com.
Warm Front: What were you doing in 1987? Iconic West Palm Beach live-music dance club Respectable Street will remind you with one of its famously free multistage parties on Saturday featuring Belgian industrial dance agitators Front 242. Part of a celebration of the club’s 35th anniversary, the evening will feature five stages and 35 bands (including popular Miami dramatists Astari Nite and Smiths tribute Ordinary Boys), beginning with an open bar inside the club from 8 to 9 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/respectablestreet/events.
Date night: Charismatic Colombian electro-trop duo Bomba Estéreo will bring their Deja World Tour to FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami at 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert includes a special buy-one-get-one “date night” ticket offer that works out to $14.75+ per ticket. Visit LiveNation.com. Reminder, Brightline’s MiamiCentral Station is just a few blocks away from the theater. Visit GoBrightline.com.
Unreading room: Inspired by its quietly provocative installation “Suggested Summer Reading” by Charles Jackson Adkins Jr. in Gallery 3, the Banned Book Club at Art & Culture Center Hollywood will discuss the Margaret Atwood classic “The Handsmaid’s Tale” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The conversation will be led by Elisa Albo, professor of composition and literature at Broward College, associate editor for the South Florida Poetry Journal and contributing editor (with Richard Blanco and others) of the anthology “Grabbed: Poets and Writers on Sexual Harassment, Empowerment, and Healing.” Admission is $7 (members free) and includes refreshments. Visit ArtAndCultureCenter.org.
Weekend laughs II: Actor, comedian and ubiquitous pop-culture presence Kevin Hart brings his Reality Check Tour to FTX Arena in Miami at 7 p.m. Sunday. There are tickets scattered about, starting at $54.75+, at Ticketmaster.com.
Game-day beers: Celebrate your 1-0 Miami Dolphins (that’s first place, for now) at a Sunday watch party with cans of Veza Sur Brewing Co.’s Born and Raised, with its distinctive Fins-branded cans. The beer is now available in four-packs and 12-packs at South Florida retailers including Publix, Whole Foods and Total Wine (prices may vary by location), as well as on draft at Veza Sur’s Wynwood tap room ($7 a pint). When the Dolphins are back in town against the Buffalo Bills nest weekend, you’ll also find it at Veza Sur’s bar buildout in the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium. Visit VezaSur.com.
Good vibes only: The Feel Good Music Fest is set for the beautiful Miami Beach Bandshell (formerly North Beach Bandshell) on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m. The lineup is led by reggae veterans Inner Circle, joined by Bachaco, Bahiano, Gondwana, Mulato, Gomba Jahbari, DJ Alesouljah and Kulcha Shok Crew. Tickets cost $49+ at NorthBeachBandshell.com. Bachaco, the easy-grooving Miami-based project created by Venezuela-born singer-songwriter Eddy Morillo, has been releasing a series of infectious live-music videos under the Sugarshack Sessions flag. Get a taste at Youtube.com/bachacomusic.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
Here’s what’s in the railroads labor agreement – NBC Chicago
Here’s what’s in the tentative agreement the rail unions have won to prevent a potential freight rail strike.
The final deal was negotiated by the unions that represent engineers and conductors, but the 12 railway unions are likely to benefit from the concessions made by the railways, as the unions that accepted the deals earlier all had provisions in their agreements that would allow them to do so. .
The increases workers will receive under this agreement will be the largest they have received in more than four decades. The rail industry has said average wages for railway workers will reach $110,000 by the end of this five-year deal in 2025.
The financial terms of the deal closely follow recommendations made by the Presidential Emergency Council last month after those arbitrators met with both sides.
Railroad-dependent businesses said a strike would be devastating, and the Association of American Railroads trade group estimated that a work stoppage would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day.
The talks included all major US railroads, including BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and Canadian National’s US operations. Canadian Pacific is negotiating separately with its unions.
WHAT ARE THE INCREASES?
Railway workers will receive 24% increases and $5,000 in bonuses under the agreement retroactive to 2020. Railway workers will therefore receive significant back wages of more than $11,000 on average once this agreement is ratified.
HOW LONG TIME OFF WILL WORKERS GET?
The deal includes an additional paid day off per year, but the railroads also agreed to let workers take unpaid time off for doctor’s appointments and medical procedures without being penalized under their rules. of presence.
Unpaid leave is a key concession that addresses some of the unions’ concerns about working conditions. Under the current BNSF and Union Pacific system, workers receive a set number of points and lose points each time they take time off. If workers use all their points, they can be sanctioned or even fired.
WHAT ABOUT HEALTH INSURANCE?
Workers will have to pay a higher share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums will be capped at 15% of the total cost of the insurance plan. Currently, railroad workers pay $228.88 per month for their health insurance, which is about 12.6% of the total plan cost.
The railways have also agreed to increase the amount they will pay for hearing benefits and for speech therapy and other autism treatments.
WILL WORKERS SUPPORT THE AGREEMENT?
The members of the 12 railway unions will have to vote on these agreements. One union already on Wednesday rejected a deal narrowly based on recommendations from the Presidential Emergency Council, but two other unions have endorsed similar deals. These latest concessions could help win support from the union that rejected a deal.
Recommendations from the Emergency Presidential Council included significant increases, but failed to address union concerns over working conditions. Many railroad workers took to social media to say they would vote against a deal that only delivers what the Emergency Presidential Council recommended. It remains to be seen whether the railroad’s furlough concessions are enough to win workers’ support.
Earlier this summer, railway workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the two sides could not agree on a deal. Many workers are frustrated with current working conditions after major railways cut their workforce by almost a third over the past six years. Hundreds of railroad workers left the industry this year as the railroads aggressively hired new employees.
The railways need additional employees to handle all the freight. Shippers have complained loudly this year about delivery delays and poor service, and federal regulators have demanded that railroads improve service.
If unions and railway companies fail to reach an agreement by Friday, some rail workers have said they are ready to walk away. Here’s what a strike could mean for Americans.
LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Brandon Stephens among Ravens absent at Thursday’s practice
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Brandon Stephens were among the five Ravens missing during the open portion of practice Thursday.
Stanley (ankle) and Stephens (quadriceps) were both limited in practice Wednesday. Stanley, who also missed last Thursday’s practice, has yet to fully participate in a practice since being cleared to return. If he’s unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mekari is expected to start.
With cornerback Kyle Fuller on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Stephens was expected to start in Week 2 alongside Marlon Humphrey. If Stephens isn’t healthy, and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) remains unavailable, the Ravens could lean on rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis to contain explosive wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) was missing for the second straight practice, while wide receiver James Proche II (groin) was absent after being limited Wednesday. Tight end Nick Boyle, a full participant Wednesday, was out as well.
In Miami Gardens, Florida, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s workout with a toe injury and veteran rest. Right tackle Austin Jackson, who left Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots with a right ankle injury and did not return, was absent for the second straight day.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (toe), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) also returned to practice Thursday for Miami, while tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) remained sidelined.
Perez, Nathan: Want more learning and better mental health? Build on students’ strengths
Students will do far better in the coming year if given opportunities to help make a positive difference in their community as part of their course work. Helping successfully challenge Minnesota’s high school student unemployment policies, resolving actual consumer problems or designing and building a playground have helped K-12 students develop stronger “3-r” skills and justified self-confidence.
While counseling can help, it’s vital that schools NOT just focus mostly on students’ deficits and problems.
University of Minnesota professor Andrew Furco has documented the immense value of the student-asset-based approach that combines work on academic skills with opportunities to help others — aka “service-learning.” Along with stronger academic skills, he’s found that students develop “perseverance, resilience, and self-esteem.”
Jose’s life illustrates this. His journey began on a Guatemalan mountainside three hours from the nearest city. Jose’s mother, Marta Hernandez, was one of eight children of farmers.
At 17, Jose’s mother left Guatemala forever, bringing only the clothes on her back. She came to America like millions of others: to pursue the dream of a better life for her and her children. Her vision of success for Jose required an education.
For more than a decade, Jose struggled, and failed in traditional Twin Cities urban and suburban public schools that focused on his shortcomings.
Ultimately Jose succeeded, graduating from St. Paul’s (charter) High School for Recording Arts, which encouraged his singing and leadership skills. While at HSRA, he became the Twin Cities’ youngest Chipotle manager and earned State of Minnesota Food Safety and Personal Care Assistant certifications. In 2021, St. Paul’s City Council appointed him to the Reparations Advisory Committee. He’s presented at two national conferences.
Part of Jose’s success comes HSRA’s individualized approach. Each August, the school holds individual goal-setting conferences with each student. Advisors get to know students as whole people, with challenges, strengths, and interests. District schools can do this too: St. Paul District’s Open World Learning Community has held August goal-setting conferences for 50 years. HSRA’s founder, David TC Ellis, graduated from Open School. He experienced the value of these meetings.
Jose’s progress also came from HSRA making students’ interests and concerns part of what they study. The school helps strengthen reading, writing and research skills by giving students credit for identifying and working on issues and problems that concern them.
Since 2020, HSRA students helped lead (as part of school work) a successful effort to change Minnesota state policies about students who’d been laid off. With help from Attorney General Keith Ellison, a pro-bono attorney and a terrific group called Youthprise, students convinced the Minnesota Court of Appeals that the state government was wrong to deny them federal pandemic unemployment assistance. Judges ruled Minnesota high school youth who’d been laid off due to the pandemic were eligible. This produced more than $30 million for laid-off Minnesota high school students.
As part of school work, HSRA students teamed with Youthprise, Bridgemakers and AARP-Mn to change Minnesota state law. Effective July 2022, Minnesota high school students who are laid off are eligible for state unemployment funds.
Other service-learning examples include a group of St. Paul elementary students designing, gathering materials and building a playground, and St. Paul students receiving, working on and successfully resolving 80% of 300+ consumer problems that adults referred to them. These projects were part of classes in which students improved their reading and writing skills.
A recently released study of 20,000 American students, “Insights from a Year of Listening,” by a group named Transcend found that many students eagerly seek and gain from opportunities to improve the world, now. Their most powerful learning experiences are “relevant, rigorous and customized.” A just-released 2022 national survey of 2,600 students by ACT found most are optimistic about the future. Schools should build on and encourage this.
Youth leadership helps produce significant learning. Students need opportunities to do this in class, not just in extracurriculars.
Focusing mostly on students’ deficits won’t work. Encouraging youth to develop interests, skills and passions as they help others is vital. Schools doing this will produce more graduates who are competent, constructive citizens.
Jose Perez, 22, is a board member of Bridgemakers, an artist and activist. Joe Nathan, PhD, former public school educator, directs the Center for School Change. He’s glad to provide references to interested readers; his email address is [email protected]
Dolphins-Ravens predictions: Will Miami pull off upset in Baltimore?
Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS, M&T Bank Stadium
Latest line: Ravens are favored by 4 points; over/under is 43.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 1-0): Baltimore 26, Miami 24
The Dolphins meet a different Baltimore team than the injured one they beat at Hard Rock Stadium last November. It’s better than the New England team the Dolphins beat in the opener just from the fact Lamar Jackson is under center. Close, but no 2-0 start for the Dolphins.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-0): Ravens 17, Dolphins 10
This is a winnable game for the Dolphins, but pulling off the upset on the road may be too much to overcome. The Dolphins’ offensive line health could also be a major factor. Look for both defenses to flex their muscles. This game should be close the entire time, unlike the Dolphins-Patriots game.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 1-0): Ravens 23, Dolphins 20
History is not on Miami’s side in Baltimore. The Dolphins may have discovered something last year in how they defended Lamar Jackson. Some of that will translate to this matchup, but the Ravens will make adjustments, too. Baltimore takes a close one, maybe on a late, game-winning field goal.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 1-0): Dolphins 26, Ravens 24
Yes, the Ravens are a better team than the Dolphins right now, and the game is in Baltimore, where the Dolphins have a terrible history. The Ravens are universally favored by a few points, and there is no reason to think they won’t win. However, there’s something going on with the Dolphins right now, and maybe the momentum from the season-opening win over the Patriots carries over. Maybe Miami’s running game kicks in. Maybe the defense rises to the tough challenge of stopping Lamar Jackson. Maybe he’s a bit distracted by all the talk about his contract negotiations. Maybe Miami squeaks it out.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 0-1): Ravens 24, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins’ struggling running game doesn’t figure to get on track against the Ravens — which could be the difference in the game. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out quickly with a banged-up offensive line. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be ready for the Dolphins’ heavy blitzes this time around. The Ravens, who wilted under the pressure of Miami’s Cover Zero scheme in their last meeting, have won the last two matchups in Baltimore by a combined 72 points. The Ravens also have one of the best kickers in the NFL in Justin Tucker.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 1-0): Ravens 26, Dolphins 16
Xavien Howard and the Dolphins hammered Lamar Jackson and company in October at Hard Rock Stadium, but Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for the franchise, with Miami owning an 0-4 record there. In an oddly imbalanced AFC series, this will be only the fifth Dolphins trip to the Inner Harbor in the past 17 matchups between the teams. Remember, a low-production outing by Tyreek Hill for the Chiefs in Baltimore last year in Week 2 (three catches for 14 yards) was cited by the Dolphins star receiver as an early friction point in a season that ended with his departure from Kansas City. Baltimore brought the heat in its opener against the Jets, sacking Joe Flacco three times and then blasting him while throwing on 11 more occasions. Can the Dolphins’ already-limping offensive line hold up under the Ravens’ onslaught?
()
High school football: Week 3 predictions
Lakeville South (2-0) at Eden Prairie (2-0), 7 p.m.
Picking against the Cougars is foolish, a lesson that was re-enforced last week. So we will not make that mistake again. But Eden Prairie, which also opened the season with two dominant performances to open, could provide Lakeville South with a stiff test in a potential Prep Bowl preview. Our pick: Lakeville South 27, Eden Prairie 14
Cretin-Derham Hall (0-2) at St. Thomas Academy (2-0), 7 p.m.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s early-season schedule is the same this year as it was last — absolutely brutal. Spring Lake Park, Mahtomedi and St. Thomas Academy represent three of the top programs Class 5A has to offer. Such a slate hasn’t been kind to the Raiders thus far in Steve Walsh’s first season as head coach, but the Raiders can take solace in knowing more favorable matchups are to come. Our pick: St. Thomas Academy 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 10
Rosemount (2-0) at Lakeville North (1-1), 7 p.m.
Last week’s shutout loss against its crosstown rival again begs the question for the Panthers: Can they find ways to score against elite defenses? They’ll have another chance to answer that question this week against Rosemount, which shut out Lakeville North last fall. The Irish defense has yet to allow a single point in any of the first three quarters this season. Our pick: Lakeville North 10, Rosemount 7
Johnson (0-2) at Highland Park (1-1), 6 p.m.
The Scots and Governors allowed a combined 23 points last week — and yet neither came away with a victory. Both St. Paul schools will look to get their respective offenses going in this intracity showdown. Our pick: Highland Park 21, Johnson 9
Menomonie (2-2) at Hudson (3-1), 7 p.m.
It comes as no surprise that after an 0-2 start in nonconference games, the Mustangs rebounded by opening the conference slate with consecutive victories. While River Falls looks to be the Big Rivers Conference favorite after its win over Hudson last week, one of these two teams can maintain strong positioning with a win this week. Our pick: Hudson 14, Menomonie 13
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 11-4
The French central bank raises its GDP forecast for 2022 but reduces that of 2023
The latest forecasts from the Banque de France:
- Sees 2022 GDP of 2.6% vs. 2.3% previously
- Sees a baseline 2023 GDP of +0.5% vs. +1.2% previously
- Sees 2022 inflation at 5.8% and 2023 in the range of 4.2-6.9%
Villeroy says any recession will be “limited and temporary with a strong rebound in 2024”.
We’ll see.
cnbctv18-forexlive
