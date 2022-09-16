News
Who will win Sunday’s Week 2 game in Baltimore? – Denver Post
Here’s how the Baltimore Sun sports team views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 2 game between the Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, journalist
Dolphins 20, Ravens 17: Tua Tagovailoa’s lackluster arm strength shouldn’t be disqualifying here. Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger have no guns and they did surprisingly well against the Ravens last season. And if the Ravens’ defensive issues persist, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be unleashed. On offense, the Ravens need to prove they can handle not just looks under pressure, but an elite defensive front as well.
Mike Preston, columnist
Crows 21, Dolphins 17: The Ravens will take advantage of the Dolphins’ battered offensive line and quarterback Lamar Jackson has something to prove after Miami beat him last year with consistent Cover 0 blitzes. Additionally, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was nearly unbeatable in home openers.
Childs Walker, journalist
Crows 24, Dolphins 20: It’s the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from all angles on the line of scrimmage and dare Lamar Jackson to beat them at the top. Meanwhile, they’ll be counting on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to go wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. It would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will make enough field throws to get them home.
Ryan McFadden, journalist
Crows 23, Dolphins 20: The Dolphins defense caused the Ravens problems last year, and I expect Miami to do the same on Sunday. However, the Ravens’ pass rush and revamped secondary will be able to contain Miami’s offense, and Lamar Jackson will make enough opportunistic plays to lead Baltimore to a 2-0 start.
CJ Doon, editor
Crows 23, Dolphins 20: The Lamar Jackson who fell into oblivion against Miami last season is not the Lamar Jackson of this year. The star quarterback’s average target depth was 13.1 yards in Week 1, according to Football Outsiders, the deepest in the NFL. The Dolphins secondary is still great without cornerback Byron Jones, but I’m betting on Jackson and Co. to get the better of Miami’s defense this time around.
Tim Schwartz, Editor
Ravens 24, Dolphins 23: It looks like a bigger game than it probably should be in Week 2 given that the Dolphins exposed the Ravens last season and are clearly an AFC playoff contender. Sunday’s X’s and O’s will be fascinating to watch. Will Miami bring the Cover 0 blitz again and again? Will Baltimore be ready for this? What adjustment do they make? John Harbaugh has been in this league for a long time for a reason, and I suspect he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have an answer. The key for me is how the Ravens plan to slow down the Dolphins wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey doesn’t fit. Now would be a good time to see Marcus Peters back and ready to go.
Here's how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon's Week 2 game between the Ravens and Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Dolphins 20, Ravens 17: Tua Tagovailoa’s lackluster arm strength shouldn’t be disqualifying here. Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger don’t have cannons, and they fared surprisingly well against the Ravens last season. And if the Ravens’ tackling issues on defense linger, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should run wild. On offense, the Ravens have to prove they can handle not only heavy-pressure looks, but also an elite defensive front.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Dolphins 17: The Ravens will take advantage of the Dolphins’ banged-up offensive line and quarterback Lamar Jackson has something to prove after Miami beat him last year with consistent Cover 0 blitzes. Plus, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been nearly unbeatable in home openers.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20: This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare Lamar Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20: The Dolphins’ defense gave the Ravens problems last year, and I expect Miami to do the same Sunday. However, the Ravens’ pass rush and revamped secondary will be able to contain Miami’s offense, and Lamar Jackson will make enough timely plays to lead Baltimore to a 2-0 start.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20: The Lamar Jackson that was blitzed into oblivion against Miami last season is not this year’s Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback’s average depth of target was 13.1 yards in Week 1, according to Football Outsiders, the highest in the NFL. The Dolphins’ secondary is still formidable without cornerback Byron Jones, but I’m betting on Jackson and Co. to get the better of Miami’s defense this time around.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 24, Dolphins 23: This feels like a bigger game than it probably should in Week 2 considering the Dolphins exposed the Ravens last season and are a clear AFC playoff contender. The X’s and O’s on Sunday will be fascinating to watch. Will Miami bring the Cover 0 blitz time and time again? Will Baltimore be ready for it? What adjustment do they make? John Harbaugh has been around this league a long time for a reason, and I suspect he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have an answer. The key for me is how the Ravens plan to slow down the Dolphins’ wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey doesn’t suit up. This would be a good time to see Marcus Peters back and ready to go.
China’s slowdown eases, although real estate problems persist
HONG KONG—Renewed Covid-19 restrictions and a worsening real estate slowdown are clouding the outlook for China’s economy, despite some modest signs of improvement as stimulus measures take effect.
China released a slew of economic data on Friday, including figures showing the decline in house prices accelerated and consumer spending remained weak. The data wasn’t all bad, however. Infrastructure investment grew faster than expected and China’s labor market improved.
News
Staff picks for Week 2 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Bills and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 2:
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
Childs Walker (7-8-1 last week): Chiefs
Ryan McFadden (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
Mike Preston (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Browns
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Lions
Ryan McFadden: Commanders
Mike Preston: Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Patriots
Childs Walker: Steelers
Ryan McFadden: Steelers
Mike Preston: Steelers
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Colts
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bengals
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Bengals
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Broncos
Childs Walker: Broncos
Ryan McFadden: Broncos
Mike Preston: Broncos
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Eagles
Could Utah’s tank improve Heat’s weaponry? – Denver Post
Q: Danny Ainge always seems to sell. Should the Heat buy? – True.
A: I’ve already mentioned how intriguing Bojan Bogdanović could be, but certainly Malik Beasley (who at one point spent time with Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Jarred Vanderbilt could also have value. But with Danny Ainge still looking for first-round picks, I’m not sure that’s the way you want to spend them, instead of aggregating them for something bigger, like the Cavaliers did for Donovan Mitchell.
Q: Ira, Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal have shown how new blood can energize a team. Does this send a message to the Heat? – If we.
A: While I compared the speed of the Dolphins team yesterday to what the Heat might try to emulate in pace this season, I’m also not sure we should go too far in football comparisons. . As encouraging as the Dolphins and Hurricanes’ season starts were, neither team was able to match the enduring success of the Heat and Erik Spoelstra. And to Spoelstra’s credit, he constantly reinvented his approach based on both his own roster and outside competition. After all these years, the Spoelstra route has turned out to be many routes.
Q: Can the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of their young players mature fast enough before Jimmy Butler gets too old to win a title? – David.
A: Haven’t they already? If not for the thumb injury, Bam Adebayo could have become an All-Star again. And Tyler Herro is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Plus, you should be heartened by Gabe Vincent’s youthful contributions. It’s more about having a depth of contributing talent, an element that was missing at the critical moment last season, with Herro and Kyle Lowry sick, and with Duncan Robinson unable to step onto the court.
News
NFL Week 2 Bettors Guide: Not buying these Giants despite Week 1 stunner
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 5 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets simply lost to a far-better Ravens team while showing a few vestiges of improvement. So the opening line is somewhat eye-opening, considering that the Browns are no powerhouse. Now that it’s moved down, we’re not going to bite. We agree with Robert Saleh. These aren’t the same old Jets — but they are until their starting QB returns. The scary matchup has the statuesque Joe Flacco facing a Myles Garrett-led pass rush behind a flimsy O-line and the turnovers that might ensue. Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to light things up but he’s a capable game manager who can keep the offense moving.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
PANTHERS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 2 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Heck of a debut for Brian Daboll last week but we are not buying into the Giants as a sudden contender. The Titans had plenty to do with that outcome. In fact, the Panthers probably played better in their loss than the Giants did in their win. Look for the Panthers to stack the box against the rejuvenated Saquon Barkley and force Daniel Jones to beat them. We’d also look for Christian McCaffrey to be a lot more involved than he was last week. At best these teams are even so we’re taking the points.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
COLTS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Colts by 4 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Let this sink in: The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014, with the Jags 12-1-1 ATS against Indy since 2015. That includes last season when they blew a playoff berth in the final game of the season. That game’s goat (lower case), Carson Wentz, has been replaced by Matt Ryan, who had a nice day yardage-wise against the Texans but still looked so-so. The Jaguars blew an opening-day cover in Landover but they are no pushovers this year and we feel the teams are more evenly matched than most people think. That improvement should show up here. Heat, humidity and the potential for storms should also favor the underdog.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
BENGALS at COWBOYS
4:25 p.m., Bengals by 7 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Things couldn’t be worse for the Cowboys. They’ll be without Dak Prescott (we know how that’s gone for them in seasons past) and they will be facing the defending AFC champs, who will be primed to rebound after handing last week’s game to the Steelers. The Dallas D played admirably against Tom Brady. The problem is that the Cowboy offense gets shut down and Joe Burrow and Co. will simply wear them down. A rusty Burrow showed last week that he’s still dangerous even when he’s turning the ball over five times. He bounces back in a big way here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the under.
BUCS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Injuries on the Bucs offense have us liking the home underdog. Five of their six receivers, including Julio Jones, landed on the injured list with Chris Godwin most certainly out. Tom Brady’s O-line is also banged up and we all know how he likes getting hit. The Saints’ pass rush will not be chasing around Marcus Mariota this week. They’ll be after the same guy they sacked four times in their last meeting, forcing two Brady turnovers. The Saints have the formula against this team, winning seven of their last eight meetings with the Bucs, including a season sweep a year ago. They are also on a run of 8-1 SU, 9-0 ATS as conference home dogs.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the under.
BEARS at PACKERS
8:20 p.m., Packers by 9 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This may be a public play but after an awful Week 1 loss, the Packers should come back with a vengeance as they did last year following a Week 1 dud against the Saints. In fact, the Packers are 9-0 ATS following a loss under Matt LaFleur. Then there is Aaron Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears. If there is any team he’s going to rebound against, it’s the team that has beaten him just five times in 28 meetings. Rodgers looked totally frustrated without the departed Davante Adams last week but he gets back one of his familiar WRs in Allen Lazard. As for his counterpart, let’s just say that Justin Fields won’t exploit the Packers secondary as Kirk Cousins did.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
TEXANS at BRONCOS
4:25 p.m., Broncos by 9 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Broncos — and their new coach Nathaniel Hackett — laid an egg in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle but they are 19-3 straight up and 14-4-4 against the spread in home openers since 2000. Between their 12 penalties and their ineptitude at the goal line, they somehow scored just 16 points while rolling up 443 total yards. Meanwhile, the Texans gave up a league-high 517 yards while tying the Colts. They overachieved against a division rival at home. This is a mile high spot for a letdown while the Broncos justify their preseason hype.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the over.
TITANS at BILLS
Monday, 7:15 p.m., Bills by 9 ½, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: A total overreaction to the Bills’ domination of the Rams and the Titans’ flop against the Giants. Nearly everyone thinks the well-rested Bills will continue to toll in their home opener and that should set off alarm bells. The Titans are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games as an underdog and are historically undervalued. Derrick Henry has chewed up the Bills with five TDs in his last two meetings, including a 143-yard game last year. That should keep the incomparable Josh Allen on the sidelines long enough to keep this close. It’s the NFL. No one is as good or as bad as they looked the week before.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the over.
SEAHAWKS at 49ERS
4:05 p.m., Niners by 9 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: In one way the big line makes sense. The 49ers figure to bounce back after losing in that monsoon to the Bears and the Seahawks are due for a letdown after their big win over Russell Wilson’s Broncos. But then the question has to be asked. Why give all those points to the team with the better quarterback? Trey Lance is still facing growing pains and this is his first divisional matchup since he’s taken over as the full-fledged No. 1. Geno Smith will play well enough to keep this fairly close.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the under.
VIKINGS at EAGLES
Monday, 8:30 p.m., Eagles by 1 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: First off, this is a clear over bet with these two explosive offenses. If the Lions could put up that many points on this Philly defense, think of what this new-look Vikings offense can do with all those weapons against the Eagles’ soft zones. Likewise, the Eagles are terrifically balanced to take on any defense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and that strong running game. The difference, though, is the Vikings defense. With speed at the edge, they can make just enough stops to tilt the game. They aren’t the Lions, that’s for sure.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
DOLPHINS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Ravens by 3 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s an intriguing matchup between two teams that looked good in their openers. The new Miami offense is a good fit for Tua Tagovailoa with his quick release to speed guys Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Baltimore, though, is a tough place to play and the Ravens will be looking for revenge against a team that blew them out a season ago. On paper, we’ll give the slight edge to Baltimore’s elite secondary and to a Ravens’ running game that can wear down the Fish.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Ravens and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
CARDINALS at RAIDERS
4:25 p.m., Raiders by 5 ½, 50 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
FALCONS at RAMS
4:05 p.m., Rams by 10 ½, 46
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
PATRIOTS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Pats by 1 ½, 40
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
COMMANDERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Lions by 1 ½, 47 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Commanders and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Broncos. Back to reality.
* *
LAST WEEK: 6-10 ATS; 9-7 OVER/UNDER; BEST BETS: 0-1
US seeks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan
The Block Island wind farm, pictured in 2016, is located in the waters off the east coast of the United States.
DON EMMERT | AFP | Getty Images
The White House said Thursday it is targeting 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035 as it seeks to compete with Europe and Asia in the nascent sector.
“The Biden-Harris administration is launching coordinated actions to develop new floating offshore wind platforms, an emerging clean energy technology that will help the United States take the lead in offshore wind,” a statement also said. released by the US Department of the Interior. .
The announcement says the 15 GW target would provide enough clean energy to power more than 5 million homes. It builds on the administration’s goal of reaching 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, an existing ambition that will be mostly met by fixed-bottom installations.
Alongside the 15 GW ambition, a “Floating Offshore Wind Shot” “would aim to reduce floating technology costs by more than 70% by 2035, to $45 per megawatt-hour,” the statement added.
“Scaling floating offshore wind technology will open up new opportunities for offshore wind power off the coasts of California and Oregon, in the Gulf of Maine and beyond,” he said. -he declares.
Floating offshore wind turbines are different from fixed bottom offshore wind turbines, which are rooted in the seabed. One of the advantages of floating turbines is that they can be installed in much deeper water than those with a fixed bottom.
In a fact sheet outlining its plans, the U.S. Department of Energy said about two-thirds of U.S. offshore wind potential exists “above bodies of water too deep for wind turbine foundations” at fixed bottom “which are fixed to the bottom of the sea”.
“Harnessing power on waters hundreds to thousands of feet deep requires floating offshore wind technology – wind turbines mounted on a floating foundation or platform anchored to the seabed with mooring lines” , did he declare. “These facilities are among the largest rotating machines ever built.”
In recent years, a number of large companies have played in the floating offshore wind sector.
In 2017, Norwegian energy company Equinor – a major oil and gas player – opened Hywind Scotland, a five-turbine, 30-megawatt facility it calls the “world’s first floating wind farm”.
The past year has also seen a number of major developments in the emerging industry.
In August 2021, RWE Renewables and Kansai Electric Power signed an agreement that would see the two companies “jointly explore the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project” in the waters off the coast of Japan.
Norwegian company Statkraft has also announced that a long-term purchase agreement related to a large floating offshore wind farm off Aberdeen, Scotland has begun. And a few months later, in December 2021, plans for three major offshore wind developments in Australia – two of which are expected to incorporate floating wind technology – were announced.
When it comes to broader offshore wind, the US still has a long way to go to catch up with Europe.
The country’s first offshore wind facility, the 30 MW Block Island Wind Farm, only started commercial operations at the end of 2016.
By comparison, Europe installed 17.4 GW of wind capacity in 2021, according to figures from industry body WindEurope.
Change is coming, however, and in November 2021, land was launched on a project dubbed the United States’ first commercial-scale offshore wind farm.
