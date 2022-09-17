1 dead, 2 injured in Rosemoor House fire, CFD says – NBC Chicago

News
A 71-year-old woman died in a house fire that also injured a firefighter and a man early Saturday in Chicago’s Rosemoor neighborhood, officials said.
Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue to a fire on the second floor of the home, Chicago police said.
The woman was found unresponsive and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Another person in the home, a 77-year-old man, was also taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department said.
A responding firefighter was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a knee injury from a fall, fire officials said. It was listed in good condition.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Heat to host annual preseason scrum on Oct. 3 at FTX Arena – The Denver Post
The Miami Heat will hold their annual red, pink and white intra-squad scrimmage on October 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the FTX Arena.
Tickets are $1, with proceeds going to cancer care and research at Baptist Health South Florida’s Miami Cancer Institute.
Presale for subscribers begins Thursday at noon, going on general sale Friday at noon.
There is a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.
Parking will be available for $5 in the P2 garage on a first-come basis.
Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.
Kalvin Phillips suffers another shoulder injury as the Man City man withdraws from the England squad and could be left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad
Kalvin Phillips is doubtful for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar following a fresh shoulder injury.
The Manchester City man was a notable absentee for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.
It came after the midfielder featured for Pep Guardiola’s side in midweek in the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
The shoulder injury suffered is Phillips’ second of the season so far and could lead City to opt for him to undergo surgery to fix the problem.
While the injury means the 26-year-old will pull out of upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures with Italy and Germany, it also casts doubt on his place in England’s 23-man FIFA Cup squad. world.
Should Phillips undergo surgery, he would face a race against time to be fit for the competition which kicks off in just two months in November.
Since joining Leeds United in a £45million deal, Phillips has found life at the Etihad Stadium difficult.
Adding to his injury struggles, Phillips struggled to dislodge Rodri in City’s midfield, which significantly limited his match action for his new employers.
As a result, Phillips only made three appearances for the club, totaling 13 game minutes.
No money for shelves • TechCrunch
Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly newsletter on startups and markets. It is inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column from which it takes its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Register here.
Too many subscriptions? Many of us feel this, and so do businesses: in a downturn, cutting unnecessary spending is more important than ever. Is this why SaaS management solutions have become ubiquitous? Let’s explore. — Anna
Fighting the proliferation of SaaS
“The proliferation of SaaS is a natural consequence of the SaaS revolution,” TechCrunch contributors Mark Settle and Tomer Y. Avni wrote in a guest column last November. Paying for and managing a myriad of SaaS subscriptions may come naturally, but it’s still a headache for businesses, which is probably why solutions to help them manage this pain point are so popular among investors.
Just this week, UK SaaS management company Cledara announced a $20 million Series A funding round, TechCrunch’s Paul Sawers reported. This follows previous pre-seed and seed rounds, bringing the startup’s total funding to date to some $24 million.
Strange as it may seem to write this, $20 million isn’t a ton of money in our weird little world anymore. But Cledara’s Series A was closed in a downturn. And it’s the SaaS management category as a whole that VCs are betting on: several Cledara competitors have also raised notable amounts of venture capital over the past two years.
‘5 at 35′: Five Heat rivalries that defined 3 1/2 decades of NBA playoffs
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years and five notable Heat Lifers, today we look at five rivalries that have helped define the franchise since its 1988 inception.
1. New York Knicks (1997-2000). Put it this way, raise your hand if you weren’t suspended at some point during the peak of this postseason rivalry that was part basketball part MMA? Anyone? Any hands?
No, not as enduring, by any means, as Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers. But in four postseasons, arguably carried as much of a punch (actually punches).
In the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals, it was 4-3 Heat. In the 1998 first round, it was 3-2 Knicks. In the 1999 first round, it was 3-2 Knicks. And in the 2000 East semifinals it was 4-3 Knicks, with Pat Riley blowing up the roster thereafter.
From P.J. Brown spinning Charlie Ward like a top . . . to Jeff Van Gundy holding on for dear life to Alonzo Mourning’s leg, it was a rivalry that had it all. And don’t even get started on Larry Johnson vs. Mourning.
2. Boston Celtics (2010-12, 2020-22). There were two stages of the rivalry that bridged the Big Three era to the current rendition of the Heat.
Act 1 featured Dwyane Wade, after a 4-1 loss to the Celtics in 2010, proclaiming “I’m not going out like this again,” after a second consecutive first-round Heat ouster (having lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2009 first round).
Two months later, the Heat added LeBron James and Chris Bosh, going on to take down the Celtics 4-1 in the 2011 second round and then 4-3 in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals on the The rivalry revved up again in the 2020 Disney World playoff bubble, when the Heat eliminated the Celtics 4-2 in the Eastern Conference finals, a series highlighted by Bam Adebayo’s game-saving block against Jason Tatum at the end of Game 1.
Then, after a year’s hiatus, the Celtics got the best of the Heat 4-3 in this past season’s Eastern Conference finals, a dramatic series that included Jimmy Butler’s 47-point performance in the Heat’s Game 6 victory in Boston.
3. Indiana Pacers (2004, 2012-14). There were a pair of stinging elements in this two-era rivalry.
First, in 2004, during Dwyane Wade’s rookie season, the Pacers knocked the Heat out of the playoffs with a 4-2 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals, after the Heat’s dramatic seven-game victory over New Orleans in the first round. Two months later, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant and Caron Butler would be traded from that Heat roster to the Los Angeles Lakers for Shaquille O’Neal.
Then, during the final three seasons of the Big Three run, the Heat knocked the Pacers out of the playoffs each year, 4-2 in the 2012 East semifinals, 4-3 in the 2013 East finals and 4-2 in the 2014 East finals. It was a rivalry that featured Udonis Haslem vs. Tyler Hansbrough, as well as the Roy Hibbert “principle of verticality.”
4. Dallas Mavericks (2006, ‘11). During both of those years the teams met in the NBA Finals, each series with a dramatic outcome.
In 2006, it was Dwyane Wade willing the Heat to victory, much to the chagrin of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
In 2006, it was Dirk Nowitzki carrying Dallas to victory at the conclusion of the Heat’s first Big Three season, much to the delight of Cuban.
5. San Antonio Spurs (2013, ‘14). Again a pair of NBA Finals meetings with different, gut-wrenching outcomes.
For the Spurs it was the sting of Ray Allen’s series-saving 3-pointers for the Heat in Game 6 that led to their seven-game demise, in what became the Heat’s third championship.
Then, the following year, the Spurs exacted revenge with a convincing 4-1 series win that brought an end to the Big Three era, with LeBron James returning to Cleveland in free agency a month later.
Up next: We begin our positional evaluations, with the top five shooting guards over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
These grocery items are probably costing you the most due to inflation – NBC Chicago
As inflation has affected US consumers a lot in the checkout queue, there are a few items in particular that have risen in cost at a faster rate than inflation.
With existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, prices for almost all items have risen over the past 12 months, with the overall national inflation rate standing at 8, 3%.
Groceries in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors price changes throughout the year for major grocery items, namely grains, meat, dairy and products. The food-at-home index recorded a sharp 13.5% increase, also outpacing the 11.4% increase seen in overall food prices.
The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly publication detailing year-on-year price changes across different industries.
Here are the grocery items that have seen the biggest price increases over the past 12 months:
- Eggs: 39.8%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Butter: 24.6%
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
The price of cereals and baked goods has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for home food and food in general.
A sharp rise in prices for dairy and related products has also been observed over the past year, with a jump of 16.2% compared to last August.
Here is a complete overview of the percentage price increases for different food products from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Breakfast cereals: 16.4%
- Rice: 13%
- Bread: 16.2%
- Fresh cookies, rolls and muffins: 17.1%
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4%
Meat, eggs and seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5%
- Pork: 6.8%
- Chicken: 16.6%
- Fish and seafood: 8.7%
- Eggs: 39.8%
Dairy
- Milk: 17%
- Cheese: 13.5%
- Ice cream: 14%
Fruits and vegetables
- Apples: 3.8%
- Bananas: 8.3%
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4%
- Potatoes: 15.2%
- Lettuce: 10.7%
- Canned fruit: 16.6%
- Canned vegetables: 16.1%
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4%
Beverages
- Soft drinks: 12.9%
- Non-frozen, non-carbonated juices and beverages: 13.4%
- Coffee: 17.6%
Candy
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9%
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9%
Baking, snacks and baby food
- Butter: 24.6%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
- Peanut butter: 15.2%
- Snacks: 16.7%
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4%
- Baby food: 12.6%
Your Money: Why pay for financial advice?
Multiple research studies show that people who use financial advisers do better, on average, than those who don’t, so why don’t more people want to pay for financial advice?
There are a number of reasons. With so much information online, and index funds that offer inexpensive exposure to every corner of the investment universe, many investors think they can do it themselves. Some rely on computer models that automatically invest and rebalance their portfolios — without any human intervention. Others are flooded with information from every corner and don’t know who to trust.
HOW FINANCIAL ADVISERS ADD VALUE
People usually decide to hire an adviser when they settle into a career, start a family or experience some other major life event. With busy lives, many find they don’t have the time or inclination to manage their finances themselves. Financial advisers have the training and experience to help put your financial situation on solid footing.
It’s not all about investment returns. The greatest value that an adviser can add is in these seven areas of financial planning:
Values: An adviser can work with you to identify your values and what’s most important to you. Do you want to leave a legacy to your kids? Do you want to own two homes one day? Do you want to make sure that you do not run out of money before you run out of time? Once your adviser understands your values and your priorities, they can ensure that your financial plan is aligned with your long-term vision and determine whether or not you can financially afford to put your vision into reality.
Investment access: Larger advisory firms may be able to offer you investment options at a lower cost than you might get on your own, as well as access to difficult, highly rated, hard-to-access managers that may be closed to new investors. If an adviser is charging you 1% of your assets each year to manage your money, all in, you may recoup as much as half of that amount in terms of lower total costs.
Asset allocation strategy: An adviser’s fee should include creating an asset allocation strategy tailored to your individual goals and risk tolerance. Asset allocation is the process of spreading your assets across various types of investments, such as stocks, bonds and cash, and has the biggest impact on your investment results. You receive value when the adviser monitors your account and manages any future adjustments to keep that allocation strategy on target — either quarterly or annually. This can save you valuable time.
Retirement planning: Many investors don’t understand the different ways that various retirement-focused accounts can be used in income planning: 401(k)/403(b), traditional IRA, Roth IRA, income ladders, annuities or taxable accounts. When an adviser helps you diversify your tax exposure — which should also be included in their annual fee — you may be better positioned to make your money last longer in retirement.
Asset protection: Once you have accumulated financial and other types of assets, you need to protect them from loss. An adviser can help you purchase various types of insurance, including property and casualty, life, liability/umbrella, and special policies or riders to cover valuable art or collectibles.
Cohesive tax strategy: Probably half of the tax returns we review each year show that taxpayers don’t claim the right amount for Qualified Charitable Deductions (QCDs), especially if they are paying them directly out of an IRA. And many don’t understand the different tax treatments that apply to 401(k), traditional or Roth IRAs or taxable accounts — or how to diversify their tax exposure. Advisers can help you decide when to take Social Security benefits or required minimum distributions (RMDs) — which can be surprisingly complicated, depending on your situation.
Estate and gift planning: A full service advisory firm should be able to quarterback the creation of your legacy planning and gifting strategy — with input from your attorney and tax professional. This includes the creation of trusts to pass your wealth efficiently to future generations, or to distribute gifts of cash or securities to your loved ones or favorite causes in a tax-smart way.
Comprehensive planners will be able to address all seven of these areas of financial planning.
HOW TO CHOOSE AN ADVISER
If you’ve decided that working with an adviser could be helpful, it makes sense to interview two or three candidates before you make the hiring decision. If you know a trusted friend or family member uses an adviser and has had a good experience, ask for a referral. As part of your research, you should evaluate each candidate using these criteria:
• Can you have a conversation with this person? Do they listen to you? Did they seem to care about you?
• What is the adviser’s experience and expertise? Has she been through at least one recession? Does she focus on one specialty, such as retirement planning, or is she more of a generalist?
• What is their training and credentials? Are they a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA)?
• Finally, pay attention to how the adviser is paid. While a registered representative and a registered investment adviser (RIA) are both legally bound to work in your best interest, the way they are compensated will tell you a lot about where their monetary allegiances may lie. It always is a good idea to conduct a background check through the FINRA, SEC or CFP Board websites.
A great advisor should be able to demonstrate their value many times over in a number of areas of your financial life.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
