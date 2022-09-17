News
2 Shot in the car at a house party at Back of the Yards – NBC Chicago
Two men were shot dead in a drive-by early Saturday at a party at Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The men, aged 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people at around 1.10am in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.
The young man was shot in the lower leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition also stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.
NBC Chicago
News
Save 40% on a new mattress during the Siena Sleep Flash Sale
Do you often find yourself tossing and turning at night, struggling to get comfortable? If you’re not sleeping well, maybe it’s time for a new one. the mattress. Look for one that is comfortable and provides the right level of support. A quality mattress can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep.
Although mattresses are often expensive items, you can usually find excellent economical mattresses if you shop. Right now, Siena Sleep is having a flash sale and offering up to 40% off mattresses, with prices starting at just $299. This offer is only available until September 19, so be sure to make your purchase as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of this offer.
Hers memory foam mattress has three internal layers of memory foam and stands at a height of 10 inches. It also has gel memory foam to help keep you cool at night, which is important if you are a hot sleeper. Also, as this mattress has no coils and comes with motion reducing foam, you shouldn’t feel your partner’s movements as much as with a traditional mattress, which means you should sleep more soundly, Longer.
During this sale, a standard Queen size mattress will set you back $419, saving you $280 off the list price. However, the sizes range from twin to California king, so you will be able to take the right size for your space and preferences.
In addition to the significant savings you can get at this sale, Siena Sleep is offering an 180-night in-home trial of your new mattress, along with free delivery within two to five business days and, if needed, free returns. Your mattress purchase is also backed by a 10-year warranty.
If you’re still not sold, check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals it happens now.
CNET
News
What’s behind the success of Sweden’s far-right Democrats?
STOCKHOLM — Magnus Karlsson, 43, works in information technology and is about to start his own business. Articulated and thoughtful, he closely follows the news, both in Sweden and around the world.
But fed up with what he sees as the Swedish political establishment’s complacency on issues of immigration, crime and inflation, he voted for the Swedish Democrats for the first time last week.
The party, which was founded in 1988 and has its roots in the neo-Nazi movement, won 20.5% of the vote in Sunday’s election, giving it the second most seats in parliament, after the centre-left social democrats. It is the largest party in the right-wing coalition that is expected to form the next government, winning more votes than the more traditional centre-right moderate party, whose leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister.
Despite their performance, Sweden’s Democrats will not take cabinet posts, largely because another coalition partner, the smaller Liberal Party, rejected the possibility. But Sweden’s Democrats and their leader, Jimmie Akesson, are expected to have a major influence on government policy. The party is strictly anti-immigrant and should also demand changes in policing, criminal justice, benefits and environmental regulations.
From Mr. Karlsson’s point of view, immigration is the key issue. “We have been naive as a country – that makes us Swedes, it’s in our DNA – and we think the best of people,” he said, referring to migrants and refugees. “But, if these people take advantage of us and our hospitality, we may have to change our minds.”
Sweden, with a history of openness to political refugees, accepted more migrants and asylum seekers per capita than any country in Europe, including Germany, during the mass migration crisis of 2015, most of them from Muslim countries. But the centre-left Social Democrats, who have ruled for eight years, have in many ways failed to assimilate the newcomers, while the far right has made progress in linking the long-standing problem from gun crime to immigration.
However, other European countries with similar levels of immigration have not seen the same increase in gun violence, and the researchers say more studies are needed to determine if a link exists.
Nevertheless, Mr Karlsson is adamant. “Swedish society is big and open, but it is eroding,” he said, citing “gang violence, shootings, non-existent integration policies and open borders.”
“We need a change,” he added, “and I think the Swedish Democrats are more aligned with my views.”
In Staffanstorp, a suburb of Malmö, where the crime rate is higher than in any other Swedish city, Maria Celander, a 42-year-old podiatrist, also voted for the Swedish Democrats.
“We have taken in too many refugees and it has turned things upside down here,” she said. “We cannot afford to take care of everyone.
She denied any bias against immigrants. “It’s not that we are racists, those of us who voted for them,” she said. “We are ordinary people who want law and order. I want a safer country.
She said she believed Swedish Democrats would push for lower energy prices and less restrictive environmental controls. “We have a good approach to the environment here, but it won’t do any good if we stop driving cars or scale things down if they don’t on the other side of the planet,” he said. she stated.
But Mr Karlsson and Ms Celander fear the party will fail to implement new policies, falling into what they see as the usual pattern of coalition governments that produce bland compromises and little change. And both would rather the party actually be in government, with ministerial posts, than just trying to influence it.
“I hope they want to stand up for what they say they stand for,” Ms Celander said. “You can’t go out and tell everyone you’re going to do this and that and not help govern.”
Mr. Karlsson, too, who in 2018 voted for the moderates, wants the Swedish Democrats “to walk the step”. He understands the complications of coalition but, he said, ‘we have to let them into government and see what they can do – either they can handle it or they’re just another group of people. who get together to complain about certain things.
Christian Sonesson knows something about what giving the Swedish Democrats a slice of power might mean. He is a moderate and has been Mayor of Staffanstorp since 2012. In 2018 he created a local coalition with the far-right party, having decided that their policies on taxation, governance, school, crime and economy were close to his own. This created a stir within the national party, but the coalition worked well at the local level, he said.
“I noticed that these people weren’t the monsters the media portrayed them to be,” he said. “They were very close to us,” he added: “Keep taxation as low as possible. Don’t let the gangs take over. The local coalition installed surveillance cameras and hired security guards; the result was a significant reduction in violence and unrest, Sonesson noted, adding that citizens’ sense of security had increased.
It should also be noted, he said, that local support for Sweden’s Democrats had fallen slightly, while votes for its moderates had increased.
“People don’t like it when they see a 20 or 30 percent party that has no power,” he said. “It’s unfair in people’s minds.”
Leaving Sweden’s Democrats out in the cold, he suggested, would help the party grow. “They get so big they can rule themselves,” he said. “But if you accept them as a coalition partner and they are forced to take responsibility, their popularity rises or falls depending on their own actions,” he said.
Many worry about normalizing what has been such an extreme party, a party that has played the cards of fear and racism – especially through its online magazine, Samtiden, and the YouTube channel it controls. Sweden’s Democrats back the country’s complete border closures, called for a ban on halal meat in schools and blamed the previous centre-left government for being soft on migrants, crime and Islamist extremists.
Mr Akesson, the leader of Sweden’s Democrats, has said in the past that Muslim migration to Sweden is “our biggest foreign threat since World War II”.
But there is also a growing belief that ostracism from the party simply allows him to play the role of critic without responsibility.
Anders Falk, 64, a construction company manager, sees danger in the influence of Sweden’s Democrats from behind and would prefer them to take responsibility in government. He cited experiences in Denmark, Finland and Norway, where far-right populist parties have either moderated the government or failed and lost support.
The Social Democrats, he said, deserved to lose, because “integration didn’t work”, when there seemed to be “a taboo” among established politicians to discuss issues such as the crime and unemployment. “I think the rest of Europe is laughing at us,” he said, referring to the fallout from the migrant crisis, adding that other countries “were much more restrictive on immigrants, and we took full responsibility for that”.
Erik Andersson, 25, works for television and cinema. He said he was frustrated with the difficulty of getting real change from coalition governments. Although he disagreed with Sweden’s Democrats and did not vote for them, they should be allowed to govern – and fail, he said.
“People will realize they can’t do anything,” he said, “and they’ll fall off a cliff.”
But there is a lesson for Sweden in their rise, Andersson added. The Swedish Democrats “talked about things that should be looked at, but because of taboos nobody wanted to discuss them”. Now, he says, the results can be seen.
“You have to be able to talk openly about the issues, because if you don’t, extremism will increase,” he noted. “You have to be able to speak openly and challenge the extremists.”
Steven Erlanger reported from Stockholm, and Christine Anderson from Staffanstorp, Sweden.
nytimes Eur
News
Philadelphia Parking Authority will install several new red light cameras in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention drivers, Philadelphia is preparing to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most important places is just outside the art museum.
The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval – right next to the Rocky statue – will get a camera.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to install new cameras on South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.
The PPA is just waiting for the mayor to approve the locations.
Grub5
News
Get Free Museum Day Tickets Saturday: NPR
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Museum Day is here for one day and one day only – so you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the chance to get free Saturday entry to one of the hundreds of participating museums.
The annual event is organized by Smithsonian Magazine and involves museums and cultural institutions coming together to offer free entry to patrons who would otherwise have to pay for entry. Although there are participating museums which usually have free entry.
You just need an email address to get a ticket
To get a ticket, you will need to go to the Smithsonian Magazine website and choose the museum you want to visit. You’ll be able to search to see which museums near you are participating, and from there, just enter your email address and name.
After that, you can download your ticket and go have fun. Each Museum Day ticket is good for two people, so if you’re part of a larger group, a few people may need to register.
Many museums are still feeling the financial stress of the pandemic
The event comes as museums are still grappling with the beatings they suffered in the early years of the pandemic.
The American Alliance of Museums has estimated that it will take years for museums to fully recover. In February, the group published the results of an investigation detailing these financial losses.
AAM President and CEO Laura Lott noted that federal assistance has helped remove the threat of closure that many institutions faced, but “2021 has proven to be another painful year. during which operating income fell further and attendance fell nearly 40% for many museums in our country.”
But there is hope that a free day at the museums could trigger subsequent visits.
NPR News
News
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park.
The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with a 46-year-old woman on the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck hit their car at around 2 am after he failed to s stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
The elderly woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The major accident unit was investigating.
NBC Chicago
News
Can Dolphins duplicate last year’s effort vs. Ravens in their house, with surprise of blitz gone?
Last time the Miami Dolphins faced the Baltimore Ravens, they exorcised some demons against a franchise that has tormented them.
That, however, was in the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium — and done by surprising quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a blitz storm unlike anything they had previously seen.
In a Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, as the Dolphins hit the road for the first time in the 2022 regular season for the Ravens’ home opener, Miami will have an opportunity to prove it can replicate last season’s stunning upset. But the Dolphins will have to do it on the road and with the element of surprise now gone from last year’s successful game plan.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wasn’t with Miami for that win, which sprung the two teams in opposite directions for the final stretch of 2021. Nor was he with the Dolphins for the 59-10 loss to kick off the 2019 season. Or 40-0 blowout on a Thursday night in Baltimore in 2017. Or 38-6 loss in the same stadium the year before.
But as Sunday’s game begins a three-game gauntlet, with Buffalo at home and a trip to Cincinnati on a short week to follow, McDaniel fully understands the difficulties the Ravens present. It’s why he wasn’t in an overly celebratory mood over merely winning his first game as a head coach last Sunday, even if it came against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
“It’s as good of a challenge as you get in the National Football League,” said McDaniel, who noted he has picked up run-game concepts he uses from the Ravens. “You can’t take anything for granted, really, when you play a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position like they have Lamar Jackson. So, it’s going to be a fun game, a challenging game, one that we’re going to have to leave no stone unturned in the entire process for us to come out the way we want to come out.”
In the 22-10 win over the Ravens last year, the Dolphins were unprecedentedly aggressive with the blitz. They sent a defensive back at Jackson on 24 of his 48 dropbacks, the most since NextGen Stats began tracking those figures in 2016.
It shook up Jackson then, but now it’s on Baltimore to make adjustments.
“I really think they’re preparing for what we did to them last year, so we’re going to have to switch it up,” said cornerback Xavien Howard.
Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will weigh how much to keep pounding the Ravens with what they weren’t able to beat last time versus staying ahead of their expected counters.
“There’s a balance there, for sure,” Boyer said. “I don’t think you want to be predictable in anything you do. … But I think there’s a balance of giving them a little bit of an element of surprise and then really just trying to put your players in position to succeed.”
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will look to get the ball to his playmakers against a consistently stout Baltimore defense that goes into Sunday with a banged-up secondary. The Ravens already have Kyle Fuller on injured reserve and fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens enter Sunday questionable.
But Tagovailoa, who is coming off a 23-of-33 performance for 270 yards and a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, may have to get the ball out quickly. The Ravens pass rush will be attacking a hobbled Miami offensive line, specifically at tackle. Right tackle Austin Jackson landed on injured reserve on Friday with an ankle ailment. That sets him back at least four weeks as Greg Little likely steps in, all the while left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable with a toe injury.
The Dolphins look to build on the 20-7 win in the opener against the Patriots, but McDaniel won’t judge that based simply on the game outcome.
“If we’re on the journey that we want to be, that should be the worst game that we play all year,” McDaniel said of the Week 1 win, expressing a process-oriented view over one that is results-based.
“If your goals are more than to just win a few games here or there, you take that feeling that you have on Sunday and you put it to bed because the best teams are the ones that continually progress throughout the whole season.”
()
2 Shot in the car at a house party at Back of the Yards – NBC Chicago
Save 40% on a new mattress during the Siena Sleep Flash Sale
What’s behind the success of Sweden’s far-right Democrats?
Philadelphia Parking Authority will install several new red light cameras in the city
Get Free Museum Day Tickets Saturday: NPR
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
Can Dolphins duplicate last year’s effort vs. Ravens in their house, with surprise of blitz gone?
Kurt Warner’s son to start career as Temple football quarterback, sources say
Soucheray: Imagining a bright future. Except for the crime.
The abandonment of the Ivy League which has just sold its company to Adobe for 20 billion dollars
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags