3 things we learned from Chicago Cubs win, including Jared Young’s ‘surreal’ major league debut and Adbert Alzolay set to return

The wave of cheers was impossible to miss from second base, even as Jared Young tried to soak up the moment in front of 31,775 fans at Wrigley Field.

His two-out double to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday gave the 27-year-old Canadian his first major league hit.

“It’s probably the loudest building I’ve ever been in,” Young said afterwards. “So that was pretty cool. I really enjoyed that. It was a surreal day.

“I was 0-for-3, but that’s baseball. I felt like the first two drummers, I was like, ‘Oh, I need this, I need to do something here.’ But if you press in baseball, it normally doesn’t go your way. So relax and take them as they come.

Young’s personal cheering section included 15 friends and family, most of whom made the trip from his hometown of Prince George, British Columbia. Young, a 15th round pick of the Cubs in 2017, has worked hard to get there. He first reached Triple-A Iowa last season, spending half the year there, and returned to Des Moines for 2022, hitting .228 on .310 on-base percentage and .723 OPS in 108 games.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Young said, “but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Rafael Ortega’s season-ending broken left ring finger created a roster opening for Young to look back on over the past three weeks. He showed his glove work on Friday, twice delivering a smooth scoop on throws to first base. He recovered a jump from shortstop Christopher Morel, who made a deft play to his left, spun and threw a pitch to Young for the first out of the sixth inning.

The streak kept Marcus Stroman’s no-hitter intact until two batters later, when Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a home run to center field.

“Those are shifters, especially for me when I see my defense bringing that energy, it makes me want to be even better on the mound, so I kind of feed off of that,” said Stroman, whose the 14 strikes called with his lead was his second most with the field since the start of 2018. ball in play. I don’t accumulate strikeouts like that. So there’s usually low contact or ground balls going through or blocked shots, but that’s not necessarily something I focus on.

Here are two more things we learned on Friday.

1. Adbert Alzolay’s season debut is approaching

Alzolay never imagined his right shoulder strain would put his entire season in jeopardy.

The problem emerged on a pitch during his final bullpen session before reporting for spring training in March. It was the second time in his career that Alzolay suffered from the injury, and the Cubs took a cautious approach to ensure his shoulder is fully healed and the injury does not resurface. This left Alzolay with limited time to build big league innings for 2023. The time constraint means Alzolay will come out of the bullpen rather than try to prepare him for the workload of a starter .

On Friday, Alzolay had not been activated from the 60-day injured list, but he confirmed that he would join the active list in the coming days. His relief at finally being fully healthy was palpable, describing it as a “huge takeaway” heading into the offseason.

However, Alzolay isn’t looking too far to find out if he will be in the 2023 rotation.

“To be honest, at this point I’m not even thinking about it because it’s best for the team,” Alzolay said. “We are building something. We’re trying to win, so for me, if my role is best out of the bullpen, being a long guy, being a guy who can throw eighth or close again or whatever, I have the feel like I have the arms to do this. … I feel like there are a lot more options out there and that allows the team to keep going and be aggressive in the offseason.

Alzolay embraces the role of the bullpen, something he tasted for the whole of September last year. He’s learned to always be aggressive, an approach he plans to channel again.

“When you have hard pitches and you know your pitches are crisp, you don’t have to go around hitters or try to set up hitters,” Alzolay said. “You just go straight after them, which allows you to throw your breaking balls late in the count and have them chase the ball.”

2. Injuries persist for Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner

Manager David Ross sounded optimistic during the Cubs’ trip to New York earlier this week that Contreras (left ankle) and Hoerner (right triceps) would be ready to return to the lineup after Thursday’s bye.

Instead of starting on Friday, their deadlines are uncertain. Contreras, who is on the injured list, continues to make slow progress since spraining his left ankle. Ross estimated the receiver is about a week away from returning, which would leave him with about 10 games to play this season.

Hoerner hasn’t played since Sunday when he left the game with a strain in his right triceps. The shortstop had an MRI on Thursday and was scheduled to meet with a doctor Friday afternoon to discuss the results.

“He feels better every day, he just takes it a little more cautiously,” Ross said.

Right-hander Alec Mills’ season is over. He underwent lower back surgery on Monday to remove part of a disc.

Seiya Suzuki’s X-ray on his left hand was negative after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s game. He didn’t start on Friday but entered the game in the bottom of the ninth as a defensive backup in right field. Suzuki told the Tribune after Friday’s game that the swelling in his hand had gone down and he was feeling better every day.

“I told Rossy that I feel like I’m at the point where I can play in right field right now,” Suzuki said through performer Toy Matsushita. “That’s why I was there and I didn’t take sticks.”

()