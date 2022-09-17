A look at the international awards he has received

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16, 2022.Sergei Bobylev/Reuters

Modi explicitly criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine during his meeting with Putin on Friday.

“Today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi said.

“I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible,” Putin told Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday during a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin while the two were in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Putin, according to Reuters.

Putin told the Indian leader: “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.”

The Russian president’s remarks to his Indian counterpart echoed comments about Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine he had made to Chinese leader Xi Jinping the day before. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi at the summit in Uzbekistan.

“We understand your questions and concerns in this regard,” Putin added. “During today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have already spoken about it before.”

China and India have close ties with Moscow – and have continued to buy its oil, gas and coal as Western countries moved to cut purchases – but foreign policy experts and Russia watchers claim that the war in Ukraine seems to cause a major discrepancy in reports.

“Having been beaten on the battlefield, Putin is also getting beaten up at the conference table. It doesn’t take much foresight to see that Xi, Modi and others are deeply annoyed by Russia’s war fallout in Ukraine Staggering Erosion of Russia—and Putin—Diplomatic Stance,” Hal Brands, Professor of Global Affairs at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, said in a tweet.

The story continues

“Nobody likes losers, and now they’re losing in Ukraine,” Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, said during an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday.

Putin’s phrase, “as soon as possible,” might just be rhetoric to appease a trading partner. Putin has tried to justify the invasion as a war of necessity and alluded to it as a conquest of territory that is rightfully Russian amid intermittent attempts at diplomatic resolution that Western diplomats have dismissed as window dressing. Inside Russia, authorities are tackling those who protest or even describe the effort as a war — Putin has made it illegal to spread “fake news” about the military — despite the number of casualties the U.S. estimated at 80,000 troops.

Russia has suffered devastating troop losses in Ukraine, and its forces have recently been forced into retreat following a blistering Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east of the country, and as a wider effort to retake the territory in the south is gaining momentum. Meanwhile, Russia has been widely accused of war crimes, as it faces crippling economic sanctions during the war. The war caused an energy crisis and contributed to rising inflation around the world.

“I think what you’re hearing from China, from India, reflects concerns around the world about the effects of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, not just the Ukrainian people,” the official said on Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reporters. by Al Jazeera, adding: “I think this increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression.”

Read the original article on Business Insider