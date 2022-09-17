A look at the international awards he has received

By CNBCTV18.com Sep 17, 2022 at 10:22 a.m. IST (Released)
Since being sworn in as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. His numerous campaigns and initiatives have yielded results that have won him praise not only from within the country but also from other nations. Today, as he turns 72, let’s look at some of the international awards won by Narendra Modi.
Seoul Peace Prize | The Seoul Peace Prize was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It was awarded in recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s work to improve international cooperation and boost global economic growth. (Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter)
Champions of the Earth Award | In 2018, Narendra Modi received the Champions of the Earth award, the United Nations’ highest environmental honor. The United Nations Environment Program has recognized his “bold environmental leadership on the world stage”. (Image: @UNEP/Twitter)
The scarf of King Abdulaziz | Prime Minister Modi received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash Award, in 2016. The award is named after the founder of the modern Saudi state, Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Image: @gssjodhpur/Twitter)
Legion of Merit | Donald Trump, then President of the United States, presented PM Narendra Modi with the Legion of Merit award in 2020. The prestigious award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the form of achievements and service. Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: @WHNSC45/Twitter)
Zayed Price | The highest civilian honor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in 2019. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)
If you received a HelloFresh meal kit with ground beef between July 2 and July 21, you should discard that meat. The ground beef, which comes in a 10-ounce vacuum pack, was eaten by six people who ended up in hospital. So far, the disease has affected people in six states: Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.
You can check if your package is contaminated by looking for the label “85% lean/15% fat ground beef” and has “EST.46841” inside the USDA inspection mark and “EST#46841 L1 22 155 or “EST#46841”. L5 22 155″ on the side of the package.
Experts are investigating whether another ground beef is contaminated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
The CDC added that you should discard any frozen ground beef and wash surfaces and containers it has touched. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. They usually start within three to four days of consuming the bacteria.
Seven cases of illness have been recorded so far, although the CDC noted that “it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”
HelloFresh said in an emailed statement that this “affects a small portion of HelloFresh customers in the United States who received ground beef from a specific vendor.”
The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.
Beyonce won’t let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records.
The Renaissance the artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records, according to rolling stone. Beyonce’s record nods include being the “first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums.”
She also had the highest annual earnings for a singer, according to the outlet.
But that’s not all for Queen B. Beyoncé also topped Guinness’ list of “most recent Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician.” And alongside her husband Jay Zshe also shares the world record for “highest-earning couple in Hollywood”.
A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars big social media companies from banning or censoring users based on “viewpoint,” a setback for tech industry groups that have argues that the Republican-backed measure would turn the platforms into bastions of dangerous content.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling establishes the ability for the Supreme Court to rule on the law, which conservatives and right-wing commentators say is necessary to stop ‘Big Tech’ from repress their opinions.
The Texas law was passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature and signed by its Republican governor.
Tech groups that lost out in Friday’s decision include NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube among their members.
Social media companies have sought to preserve the rights to regulate users’ content when they believe it may lead to violence. They have raised concerns that unregulated platforms will allow extremists such as Nazi supporters, terrorists and hostile foreign governments.
Some conservatives have called their practices abusive, pointing to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump by Twitter shortly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of supporters of the former president. Twitter had cited “the risk of further incitement to violence” as the reason for the decision.
Texas law, known as HB20, prohibits social media companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from acting to “censor” users based on their “viewpoint,” and allows users or the Texas Attorney General to sue for enforcement.
Signing the bill last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “There is a dangerous move by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values. It’s wrong and we won’t allow it in Texas.
Industry groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the law, challenging it as a violation of companies’ free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.
Because the 5th Circuit ruling conflicts with part of an 11th Circuit ruling, aggrieved parties have a stronger case for asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.
In May, the 11th Circuit found that most of a similar Florida law violated companies’ free speech rights and could not be enforced.
The US Coast Guard offloaded $475 million worth of drugs seized from smugglers in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said.
The Coast Guard offloaded the huge cargo in Miami Beach on Thursday after two of its vessels, a United States Navy ship and a Royal Netherlands Navy ship intercepted the drugs, the Coast Guard said.
A total of 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana were recovered during the operation.
“I’m proud of the crew’s continued dedication to duty that made this unloading possible,” said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare, a 270-foot Coast Guard Cutter stationed in Virginia.
“Through the coordinated efforts of teams from Legare, LEDET, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James and USS Billings, we have contributed significantly to the counter-narcotics mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations. The drugs seized through this coordinated effort will result in a significant decrease in drug-related overdoses. »
The Coast Guard said stopping drug smugglers on the high seas may require significant coordination with other agencies and other nations, including the Netherlands which has three territories in the Caribbean: Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten.
USDJPY traded above and below the 100/200 hourly MAs today with the most recent move lower.
The MA is converged at 143.29. In the early hours of the New York session, the price briefly extended above this level to 143.34, but could not sustain any momentum.
The price has since moved back below the 143.00 level to hit a so far low of 142.85. This low was within 3 pips of the Asian session low at 142.82.
Technically, a move to a new session low would open the door to Wednesday’s low at 142.509. Beneath that is a swing zone of recent lows between 142.01 and 142.30 (see numbered red circles). Move below this level and the 38.2% upside move from the August 23rd low would be highlighted at 141.475.
Ultimately, if the price cannot go below this level, the sellers are not winners in the medium term.
Modi explicitly criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine during his meeting with Putin on Friday.
“Today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi said.
“I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible,” Putin told Modi.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday during a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin while the two were in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Putin, according to Reuters.
Putin told the Indian leader: “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.”
The Russian president’s remarks to his Indian counterpart echoed comments about Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine he had made to Chinese leader Xi Jinping the day before. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi at the summit in Uzbekistan.
“We understand your questions and concerns in this regard,” Putin added. “During today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have already spoken about it before.”
China and India have close ties with Moscow – and have continued to buy its oil, gas and coal as Western countries moved to cut purchases – but foreign policy experts and Russia watchers claim that the war in Ukraine seems to cause a major discrepancy in reports.
“Having been beaten on the battlefield, Putin is also getting beaten up at the conference table. It doesn’t take much foresight to see that Xi, Modi and others are deeply annoyed by Russia’s war fallout in Ukraine Staggering Erosion of Russia—and Putin—Diplomatic Stance,” Hal Brands, Professor of Global Affairs at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, said in a tweet.
“Nobody likes losers, and now they’re losing in Ukraine,” Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, said during an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday.
Putin’s phrase, “as soon as possible,” might just be rhetoric to appease a trading partner. Putin has tried to justify the invasion as a war of necessity and alluded to it as a conquest of territory that is rightfully Russian amid intermittent attempts at diplomatic resolution that Western diplomats have dismissed as window dressing. Inside Russia, authorities are tackling those who protest or even describe the effort as a war — Putin has made it illegal to spread “fake news” about the military — despite the number of casualties the U.S. estimated at 80,000 troops.
Russia has suffered devastating troop losses in Ukraine, and its forces have recently been forced into retreat following a blistering Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east of the country, and as a wider effort to retake the territory in the south is gaining momentum. Meanwhile, Russia has been widely accused of war crimes, as it faces crippling economic sanctions during the war. The war caused an energy crisis and contributed to rising inflation around the world.
“I think what you’re hearing from China, from India, reflects concerns around the world about the effects of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, not just the Ukrainian people,” the official said on Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reporters. by Al Jazeera, adding: “I think this increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression.”