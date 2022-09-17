“America’s Got Talent”, the US Open and the Emmys celebrate Arab women. Ultimately.

On Wednesday night, all-female Lebanese dance group Mayyas were crowned winners of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. On Monday, Cherien Dabis walked the red carpet in Los Angeles as the first Palestinian female director to be nominated for an Emmy Award, for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Ons Jabbeur became the first Arab woman to reach the US Open final on Saturday.

Although Arab women do not seek validation from the West, seeing them finally recognized on a global scale is an inspiring and much-needed corrective to the stereotypes that have plagued them. For too long, narratives have focused either on their appearance and bodily form, or on their supposed role as submissive women to authoritarian husbands (unless they are portrayed as terrorists).

Cherien Dabis arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The “America’s Got Talent” judges celebrated the beauty of the Mayyas’ exceptional routine with all the right words to a perfectly choreographed dance routine using feathered props, handheld lights and intricate timing to wow the audience.

“Amazing” said Simon Cowell. Sofia Vergara was even more expansive: “There’s nothing I can say because you’re the best thing that ever walked through that stage on ‘AGT’.”

But it was judge Howie Mandel’s comment that best captured the group’s triumph: “It’s great for women, women’s empowerment, your culture.” He is right. Seeing Arab women flourish on the small screen, showcasing their talents and breaking the assumption that they are oppressed is very meaningful.

At the same time, it’s a shame that it took so long for the Western world to wake up to this reality. From Fatima al-Fihri founding the world’s first university in 859 to Zekra Alwach becoming Iraq’s first female mayor in 2015, Arab women have long proven they deserve more than objectification.

This does not mean that Arab women live in a utopia in the Middle East. Last month, for example, a Saudi woman was sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter. Nadim Cherfan, the choreographer of Mayyas, chose to have an all-female crew because he “wanted to convey a message about empowering women…because Arab women are still called upon as dancers.” With this philosophy, the Mayyas showed that Arab women can take control of their destiny – but such achievements are often overlooked in the West.

“Reel Bad Arabs” author Jack Shaheen points out how Hollywood marginalizes Arab women. Shaheen calls them “packages in black” because their roles are usually “in the background, in the shadows – submissive”. Although no statistical data on Arab women in Hollywood seems to exist, data on Muslim women can be an indicator of their portrayal, as the media often (incorrectly) confuses being Arab with being Muslim.

A study assessing Muslim portrayal by the University of Southern California Annenberg found that only 23.6% of all Muslim characters in film and television between 2017 and 2019 were women. The roles they received, according to the Geena Davis Institute, were those of often overpowered wives or mothers.

Such stories have reinforced the idea that Arab women need saving, with interventions ranging from the military to clothing. Productions like Netflix’s “Elite” and Apple TV’s “Hala” showcase this “backup” by portraying oppressed Arab women as having identity crises culminating in a battle over their headscarves. The shows culminate in dramatic scenes of hijab removal presented as memorable acts of liberation. The implication is that these Arab women have no depth to their character other than their attire.

Although some women find it difficult to wear the headscarf, for others it is a choice. Not only is it inaccurate to reflexively use Arab women’s attire as a sign that they lack agency, but such radical portrayal has had real consequences as countries like France attempt to control how women dress up.

At the other extreme, Western filmmakers portrayed scantily clad Arab women as being equally controlled by men. In James Bond’s “The Spy Who Loved Me” the objectification of the characters was so extreme that they were unnamed credited as Arab Beauty 1, 2, 3 and so on. Disney’s “Aladdin,” meanwhile, has Princess Jasmine using her physical beauty to seduce the villain as a distraction. Such portrayals of Arab women have led to their hypersexualization, with many reporting how they are often fetishized as part of an exotic Jasmine-like fantasy.

Equally common are images of Arab women living as concubines in harems waiting to please men. Elvis’ “Harum Scarum” portrayed this misogynistic stereotype. The reality, as Moroccan author Fatima Mernissi writes in “Scheherazade Goes West,” is that harems were a display of power for women. Mernissi clarifies that a harem in Arab culture is a “private space” but has been misinterpreted as a place of sexual fantasy by Western men. The way Scheherazade, literature’s most famous harem-dweller, disarms her husband by captivating him with her magical use of language — not her body.

A gradual shift in how the West portrays Arab women has begun, with nuanced Arab female characters struggling with the complexities of life through career choices, health issues, relationships and more. What’s important is that they don’t just answer calls from their husbands. This year, May Calamawy became the first Arab superhero in a Marvel series, while the Hulu comedy-drama release “Ramy” respectfully navigates the complexities of life as an Arab American.

It goes without saying that there is still a lot of progress to be made for Arab women in the Middle East and in their representation in Western media. But the achievements of the past week should help break stereotypes surrounding Arab women and inspire them to dream big.