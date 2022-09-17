News
Antonio Conte quizzed for comments on Eric Dier and Leonardo Bonucci after Tottenham boss urged Spurs defender to ‘hit back’ at Italian veteran
Antonio Conte’s comments on Leonardo Bonucci and Eric Dier came far too soon, insists talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino.
The Tottenham boss has named the Juventus and Italy legend as an ‘example’ Dier could aspire to following his England recall.
After becoming a key player for Spurs and the Three Lions, Dier has suffered a bit of a career dip in recent years, only for Conte to rebuild him.
The 28-year-old has played every minute for Spurs this season in their eight games so far, even scoring in an opening matchday win against Southampton.
Conte is clearly a big fan of the former midfielder-turned-centre-back, mentioning him in the same breath as one of his stalwarts at his previous side Juventus.
Bonucci worked with Conte both at Juventus and in Italy between 2012 and 2016, winning three league titles after making a similar switch to Dier from midfield to defence.
Speaking recently about Dier, the Italian manager said: “With the ball, Bonucci can be a good example for Eric Dier.
“Bonucci has done a lot with his career that Eric can replicate. He has to continue the way he is playing right now, I will be very angry if he doesn’t.
talkSPORT host Cascarino was surprised to hear Conte go so far so soon using such a high benchmark, with the season still in its early stages.
“He had a good start to the season but comparing him to Bonucci is a bit long for me at the moment, I would hold back for that one,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have wanted him to be as versatile as Bonucci, maybe he was a failed midfielder more than a midfielder, he didn’t uproot trees.
“I think he’s not bad, I’m still reserved in my opinion on the course of a season on Dier.
“It’s a bit like Tottenham themselves, you judge Tottenham if they can claim the title, they have a lot of good players, they’ve been really good.
“He shone in September and August and I don’t know how good he will be over the course of a season.”
Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry at cancellations due to Queen’s funeral
It all started with football, Britain’s favorite national sport. Then flights to London’s Heathrow Airport were canceled out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, drawing weary sighs from critics.
By the time of the late monarch’s funeral on Monday, the UK will be almost at a standstill, with most businesses closed and thousands of events across the country canceled.
But for some who rely on Britain’s precious National Health Service – already creaking with long delays – or other services like food banks, the cancellations seemed like too high a price to pay in a country struggling with a cost crisis. of life.
“When I was called and told that all the appointments for the day were cancelled, I hung up and cried,” eight-month-pregnant Dan O’Brien said on Thursday. , to NBC News via Twitter.
O’Brien, 23, said she waited three weeks for a specialist maternity appointment because she has type 1 diabetes and her pregnancy is considered high risk. But this week she was told her Monday appointment had been canceled due to the declared national holiday for the funeral.
“I’m only six to seven weeks away from having my baby, so I feel like I’m running out of time to get the help I need before it gets too much,” the manager said. of the edition of Chelmsford, a small town of about 40 years. miles northeast of London.
O’Brien added that she was told she would have to be seen by a doctor next week, but that could also be delayed due to an appointment conflict.
Many people have also taken to social media to complain about canceled surgeries and medical appointments. One was Katie Brodie, who wrote on Twitter: ‘I am a chemo patient and have booked a carefully timed 19th Covid booster around my treatment,’ she wrote. “Now canceled and cannot book for weeks. I just hope I stay safe!
A spokesperson for NHS England told NBC News that on the day of the funeral, staff will work to ensure that “urgent and emergency services”, including urgent dentist and doctor appointments, were available.
Many social media also criticized the disruption of essential services due to the 10-day period of national mourning and the upcoming funeral, with much of the country and the world eyes on London for a one-day event. rare royal grandeur.
“Is canceling massively popular UK events really a good way to ‘honour’ it?” wrote comedian Rachel Parris on Twitter.
However, a survey published by UK pollster YouGov on Tuesday showed that 49% of those polled thought media coverage of the Queen’s funeral was “too much”, although 41% thought it was “about right”.
Media reports of the Queen’s death were prepared in advance and, therefore, “left little or no room for different perspectives or experiences to be included,” according to Deborah Madden, a senior lecturer at Britain’s University of Brighton who specializes in the politics of bereavement.
The context of the UK’s current cost of living crisis is missing from the coverage and exposes “more deeply rooted and systemic inequalities”, she said, adding that the reports had been inadequate when dealing with with people “who openly dissent”. and resisted bereavement or bereavement.
UK government guidelines state that businesses are not required to close for funerals and that it is up to employers whether or not to allow their staff to have the day off.
But a number have already announced their closure and for some it has already turned out to be a public relations nightmare.
After saying it would evict guests from its venues and close for 24 hours out of respect for the Queen’s funeral, the holiday provider Central Parks quickly reversed his decision after much criticism in the media. He was further denounced when he said the facilities would be closed.
The company said in a statement that it had “contacted all guests scheduled to arrive on Monday, September 19 and offered them a number of different options.”
Having already canceled some flights on Wednesday when the Queen’s coffin was moved through London to rest in state, London Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest transit hubs, also warned against disturbances “to ensure silence” during the funeral.
The Musicians’ Union, the union representing British musicians, has criticized the decision by London transport network bosses to suspend all street entertainment. In a open letter at Transport for London he said musicians’ incomes would be at risk “particularly during a cost of living crisis”.
A TFL spokesperson said the decision was made to “maximize space for large crowds mourning the monarch while she is in state”.
Even well-established artists have had their shows canceled. Comedian and columnist Mark Steel told his supporters on Twitter that his Friday show was postponed by the local government of the town of Chatham in Kent because “we are in a time of mourning”.
In wild-card race, Orioles’ performance against left-handed pitchers could be the difference
Brandon Hyde has avoided these types of matchups lately. The Orioles manager has sat outfielder Cedric Mullins against the last five left-handed starters Baltimore has faced, and Hyde said Wednesday that Mullins hasn’t looked as “comfortable” against southpaws this season.
But with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi coming out of the bullpen Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, Mullins strode to the plate against a southpaw in the fourth inning. And after six pitches, Mullins stood on third base, having driven a triple into the right-center gap for just his ninth extra-base hit against a left-hander this season.
Putting too much stock into one at-bat can be a fool’s errand; after all, Kikuchi has been relegated to a bullpen role for Toronto because of how erratic he’s been. But when rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hit his first home run from the right side of the plate in the 6-3 loss, the breakout plays from the pair of stars provided something long unseen.
For so much of this season, Mullins and Rutschman — two of the Orioles’ best hitters — have struggled against left-handed pitching. With consecutive blasts, one finding the gap and the other leaving the yard, there’s a sign of hope. As the Orioles embark on the final 19 games of a postseason push, any improvement against southpaw pitching could go a long way.
“We’ve had our struggles against left-handed pitching in general,” Hyde said. “It would be big if we could get those guys going against left-handed pitchers.”
Entering Friday, Baltimore’s .229 batting average against left-handers is the sixth lowest in the majors. The team’s .678 OPS against southpaws is the eighth lowest. And the Orioles’ weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 94 is below average across the league. Few teams strike out as much as Baltimore does against lefties (24.9%).
That extends to Mullins and Rutschman, who often lead the lineup and have generated the most wins above replacement on the team.
Yet their numbers are vastly different against left-handers, with Mullins adapting to his second year of facing left-on-left matchups after giving up switch hitting and Rutschman still finding his footing from the right side as a switch hitter.
It’s an interesting development after Rutschman raked from the right side at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2021, posting a .350 average as a right-handed hitter compared with a .256 average as a lefty.
When Rutschman turned on a fastball from Kikuchi and lashed it down the left field line to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead Friday, it marked the rookie’s first major league homer as a right-handed hitter. He entered Friday with an .886 OPS against righties and a .517 OPS against lefties, providing just five extra-base hits against southpaws before that long ball.
Mullins has struggled in a similar fashion, hitting .812 against righties yet .554 against lefties. Those splits have led Hyde to sit Mullins, a 2021 All-Star, against left-handed starters of late; the last time Mullins started against a lefty was Aug. 8 against Kikuchi.
“I’ve been working on it the entire year, regardless of whether I get the start or not,” Mullins said. “Just always being prepared, and I was able to get a good swing on it.”
Hyde has also credited outfielder Ryan McKenna as a reason he feels more comfortable to leave Mullins on the bench against a left-hander. McKenna plays plus defense in center field, and he holds a .792 OPS against lefties this year.
“I think that Ced going forward could go back to being able to stay on left-handers a little bit better,” Hyde said. “Seems like there have been a lot of sliders away that he’s had trouble with, but I think he’s going to be fine going forward.”
In Mullins’ second matchup against a left-hander Friday, Tim Mayza forced him to groundout to first base. Rutschman struck out. But their first matchup against Kikuchi is a glimmer of what’s possible.
While it came against lesser competition in the minor leagues, Rutschman has shown he can excel on either side of the plate. And Mullins, who hit .277 against lefties last year, is experiencing the struggles that come when pitchers make adjustments. But Mullins is convinced he’ll catch up soon.
“I feel like I’ve been slowly making progress,” Mullins said. “And regardless of how the year finishes left-on-left, I know what I’ll be focused on and just go from there.”
Thousands of government workers join ‘mass casual leave’ in state over old pension plan
mini
“Our main demand was the OPS and this issue was not resolved by the state government on Friday. This issue affects every employee in the state and therefore they have decided to join the agitation mass CL today,” said Mahesh Mori, Organizer of Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, Saurashtra Region.
Thousands of Gujarat government employees, including teachers, joined the statewide “Mass Casualty Leave” protest on Saturday to demand the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS). Apex union bodies had ended the unrest on Friday, saying the state government had agreed to most of their demands, but district-level unions said the government had ignored their main request for OPS.
Nearly 7,000 government teachers were on furlough on Saturday in Bhavnagar district alone, he said.
Unions representing teachers, panchayat health workers and revenue workers have been protesting for some time for the reintroduction of OPS in the state. In Gandhinagar, a large number of disgruntled employees had staged a rally at the Old Sachivalaya campus and refrained from working.
“Our union leaders had put an end to the unrest saying that all our demands had been met. But our main demand for OPS still stands. The government has agreed to give OPS only to employees who joined the service before 2005, while most of us joined after 2005,” said one protesting employee.
In Kutch, nearly 8,000 government workers, mostly teachers, did not come to work to register their protest.
“Since our main request for OPS has not been granted, we have decided to continue with the CL mass unrest today. In Kutch district, nearly 8,000 employees, including teachers, are on furlough today,” said Jakhrabhai Kerashiya of Kutch Prathmik Shaikshik Mahasangh.
After a meeting with five BJP government ministers on Friday, Samyukt Karmachari Morcha Chairman Digvijaysinh Jadeja and Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha Chairman Bhikhabhai Patel said the mass leave movement had been called off as the government had accepted the majority of their demands, with the exception of the reintroduction of OPS. .
The state government announced on Friday that employees who joined the service before April 2005 will receive benefits from the General Provident Fund and the old pension scheme.
ASK IRA: A note to readers about how this works
Q: The fans that latch onto these people that should be in street clothes for games blow my mind. – Robert.
A: This was in response to Friday’s post headlined, “Could KZ Okpala be one that got away from Heat?” So perhaps this is as good a time as any to reiterate this: You ask the questions; I answer. The headline is not the answer, it is the question. Yes, some questions seemingly are sent from the theater of the absurd, which is why I particularly try to avoid trade rumors or suggestions. But the people also have the right to get their answers. So, please, read both the question and the answer. And then feel free to have at it. Thanks.
Q: Dwight Howard and Miles Bridges will help this team for sure. Instant impact. – Evo.
A: This was in response to the updated free-agent list I posted, as well as the list of the top remaining free agents. First, because of where the Heat stand against the luxury tax, the roster for the start of the season appears locked into place. Beyond that, based on the charges brought against Miles Bridges, I doubt anyone would sign him (or be able to sign him) any time soon. And while I generally believe that players make amends with rivals as soon as they join a team, I’m not sure that would be the case if Dwight Howard would make his way into a Heat uniform. I might be wrong, but Udonis Haslem might feel otherwise. Plus, with Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven, the Heat have ample depth at center.
Q: Hey Ira, as a Heat Fan Lifer from day one, I am very much enjoying your “5 at 35″ series. I am even doing OK predicting who is included in each segment so far. Perhaps there could be an asterisk for the work Ron Rothstein has contributed to the organization from the beginning to present, absent a few years. – David, Venice.
A: And, arguably, few have been as much a part of the fabric of the Heat over the years as Ron Rothstein, from coaching, to the Heat’s WNBA team to broadcasting. But the crux of Heat Lifers post was those in place each of these past 34 years, with Ronnie having coached elsewhere in the interim. And, again, because of the stability of the organization over these years, it also meant hard decisions with some other deserving members of the Heat’s 35-year club, including Sammy Schulman and Jeff Craney.
Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Diego Costa set to start as Erling Haaland targets Premier League goalscoring record to continue Citizens’ impressive away streak
Erling Haaland will have a Premier League record in sight as Manchester City travel to face Wolves live on talkSPORT this weekend.
Norwegian sensation Haaland will become the first player to score in his first four away games in the competition if he finds the net.
And that could prove likely with Wolves enduring a miserable start to the season, having won just one game so far this campaign and being the worst scorers in the league.
- Kick-off of the Premier League match at Molineux at 12:30 p.m.
- Man City haven’t lost in 21 consecutive away games and won 5-1 in that game in May
- The news of the team to follow at 11:30 a.m.
- talkSPORT will have live West Midlands commentary with Sam Matterface and Andy Townsend
Follow our live match blog below for regular updates…
Narendra Modi – A Leader Who Inspires The World
Narendra Modi, India’s current Prime Minister, came into power in May 2014. He has been credited with leading his state, Gujarat, from economic ruin to prosperity during his 12 years as chief minister of the state. Narendra Modi has stated that he wants to replicate this success at the national level, and his government has already introduced several economic reforms designed to improve the Indian economy’s performance and attract foreign investment. Read on to learn more about this passionate leader and see how he has inspired people around the world!
Also Read: Gautam Adani: From Nobody to World’s Third-Richest Person
Narendra Modi: A Leader Who Inspires The World
-
Leadership Style Of Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi has emerged as a force for both political watchers and the business community. He is the leader of India’s 16th largest party in terms of seats in the Parliament, an advocate for free enterprise, and a self-proclaimed nationalist. When he took office, Indians were feeling hopeless after years of corruption scandals and sluggish economic growth. His emphasis on personal responsibility over paternalism garnered great support from millions who feel that they have been long suffering under government bureaucracy. For example, he created Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, encouraging citizens to use dustpans to clean their front porches instead of clogging up sewage systems with dirty water from foot baths.
-
His Vision For India
Narendra Modi, who has served as Prime Minister of India since 2014, is known by many to be the savior of a country that has long suffered from poverty and corruption. The son of a tea seller, he was born in 1950 and first became involved in Indian politics at the age of 18 when he joined the RSS (a Hindu nationalist group). In 2001, elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As Chief Minister, his accomplishments included building coastal roads as well as campaigning for education reform. His reputation as an economic reformer and strong administrator led him to become one of the top prospects for becoming Prime Minister in 2014.
-
Work Ethic Of Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life story is one of grit and determination. He was born into a modest family in Gujarat, India. From a young age, he showed tremendous qualities of leadership and hard work. His first job was as a tea boy at his father’s stall at the Vadnagar railway station, where he delivered chai to passengers.
-
Dealing With Adversity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man who has undoubtedly had to overcome many obstacles. Born into poverty, he also was on track to be denied a chance at higher education as a child because of his lack of school uniform. And the purdah his mother observed.
-
Narendra Modi’s Life Before Politics
Prior to starting his political career, Narendra Modi completed his degree in civil engineering from the University of Gujarat. He then started a successful transport business which was later confiscated by the government following the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. After this, he went on to lead a socio-political organization known as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for about twelve years until he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1985. Finally, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat state in 2001 and served as such until 2014. In many ways, Narendra Modi’s life before politics tells us what kind of leader he is.
-
Favorite Quotes
– Good governance with good intentions is the hallmark of our government. Implementation with integrity is our core passion. – Narendra Modi
– If I am judged for my work, many myths about me as an autocrat or otherwise would become clearer. I feel false propaganda will not last, and the truth will ultimately prevail. – Narendra Modi
We believe in a Modinomics that provides equal opportunity for all. We believe in the power of democracy and its ability to unleash the talent and potential of people. When the combination of talent and enterprise happens with good government, great things happen! A leader can come in many forms, and India’s Narendra Modi is proof of that.
The post Narendra Modi – A Leader Who Inspires The World appeared first on MEWS.
