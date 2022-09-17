As India joins China in move away from Russia, Putin warns of escalation

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has pointed to great hypocrisy on the radical left as she expresses outrage at the DeSantis administration sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, noting they apparently don’t have the same problem when the Biden administration secretly dropped off immigrants in red jurisdictions in the middle of the night.

Members of the left are unhappy that the DeSantis administration sent dozens of migrants to the elite island this week. Many Florida Democratic lawmakers, who ironically voted in favor of the state’s Freedom First budget – which allocates $12 million to create a program within the Florida Department of Transportation “to make it easier to transport foreigners not allowed outside of Florida” – have judge the “disgusting”, “cruel” and “shameful” movement.

The outrage is not new, however, as other Democratic leaders have also expressed how disturbed they are by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) ferrying migrants to blue towns such as New York, Chicago and Washington, DC. But migrants coming to their own cities have Democratic leaders, such as Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), urging the federal government to “step up” and help — a seemingly bizarre request, given that these sanctuary cities have since boasted long of their willingness to care. for migrants.

But as Democrats decry sending migrants to their own cities, Senator Blackburn pointed out they didn’t have the same reaction when the Biden administration ferried illegal immigrants to his state, and others, in the middle of the night.

“The Biden administration had no problem flying illegal migrants into cities across Tennessee in the dead of night without notifying local officials,” Blackburn said Friday. “Now they are suddenly outraged.”

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilitated these thefts as part of its US taxpayer-funded Operation Catch and Release – ultimately releasing migrants inside the states. United, often without alerting the local authorities.

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) sum this way earlier this year:

Their open border policies have caused illegal immigrants to flood our border by the thousands, and Biden’s DHS and [Health and Human Services] now secretly fly these immigrants across the country in the dead of night to be resettled in American communities – giving no notice to federal, state or local authorities of who they are or where they are going.

Democrats apparently had no problem relocating migrants to various US cities in the dead of night, and while they are now expressing great outrage at red state governors sending migrants to safe haven jurisdictions, these leftists, ironically , do not dispute the elites in Martha’s Vineyard relocates migrants less than two days after arriving on the island. In fact, they are now congratulating themselves for allowing them to stay less than two days before shipping them off to a nearby military base, despite to defend oneself as empathetic benefactors:

It remains unclear why the Obamas, or other elite residents, have not opened their multi-million dollar Martha’s Vineyard vacation homes to house the migrants they claim to care about.