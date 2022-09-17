News
As Mortgage Rates Surpass 6%, More Borrowers Are Choosing Adjustable-Rate Loans
Mortgage rates topped 6% this week, making already expensive homes even more out of reach for many borrowers.
Discouraged buyers might choose to wait, betting that prices and rates will fall in coming years as the market cools and inflation slows, as some economists predict. For those who want to move sooner, an adjustable rate mortgage is one way to do so, buying with lower payments now and refinancing when rates are better.
Brent Kallman can polarize Loons’ fanbase, but Woodbury native produced in massive moment
Brent Kallman’s goal celebration Tuesday can be broken down into three acts.
Act I: After his header put Minnesota United up 1-0 on Los Angeles FC, the center back walked toward the sidelines, arms outstretched but his face blank.
Act II: Kallman got a chest bump by Luis Amarilla and was in the middle of a group of teammates, including corner kick provider Emanuel Reynoso and fellow center back Michael Boxall. He got added high fives from Mender Garcia and Kervin Arriaga.
Act III: Before the restart at midfield, Kallman went over to the Loons’ family section to give loving gestures toward his 10-month-old son Briggs.
The displays in Acts II and III were traditional. “It was good. I had my son there,” Kallman said postgame. “It was cool. I feel like I am playing for more than just myself now.”
The action in Act I was an oddity, especially in a crucial game for MLS Cup Playoffs seeding — and especially for a defender unaccustomed to getting on the scoresheet. So, what was up with that seriousness?
“I think people have a lot to say when it comes to me,” Kallman said before pausing. “So, I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Kallman wants his play to do the talking, and he will get another chance at that when the Loons look to further solidify their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a game at Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Woodbury native is the Loons’ longest-tenured player, with a homespun career dating to the club’s NASL era. But with that status and connection, the 31-year-old doesn’t enjoy a full embrace from his community, which often boosts and protects those considered “one of us.”
With Kallman, it’s more complicated. His outspoken conservative political views, shared after the death of George Floyd in 2020, were met with resistance by the vocal liberal contingent in the MNUFC fanbase.
RELATED: Brent Kallman’s long road back to Loons: suspension, loan, blowback on social issues
Then after starting center back Bakaye Dibassy was lost with a season-ending injury in late August, there were doubts Kallman was capable of stepping up. He had dutifully waited in the wings for most of the season but had started and contributed to the Loons’ 2-1-2 start in February and March. Was that forgotten?
Political differences and questions about his performance perhaps have been intertwined.
While the club had limited roster mechanisms to use toward adding another center back before the roster freeze deadline in early September, United manager Adrian Heath repeatedly voiced support that Kallman could step up for the stretch run.
The Loons had a rocky stretch post-Dibassy with a pair of 3-0 losses to Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas, but have been incrementally better since, in a 1-0 loss to Portland and the 1-1 draw with first-place LAFC on Tuesday. Kallman and Boxall had shares of responsibility for the goal conceded in Oregon, but the breakdown against L.A. went primarily to a stretched midfield and specifically to Arriaga.
“From a personal standpoint, I’ve felt better every game that I’ve been playing in,” Kallman said. “I feel like my fitness and my form is better. I’m seeing the pictures and taking up better positions.”
Some fans’ views of Kallman will remain dissenting, but there sure was a lot of cheering in Allianz Field when he scored on Tuesday.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers game – plus our Week 2 predictions – The Denver Post
After picking up a wild victory in Week 1, the Chicago Bears will be looking to accomplish something Sunday night that they haven’t done since 2015 — win at Lambeau Field.
The Bears have lost six straight to the Green Bay Packers and 11 of 12, but will look to turn the tide when coach Matt Eberflus first looks at the rivalry.
As kick-off nears, here’s our preview of the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Aaron Rodgers
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has a message for his players this week.
“Don’t drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there’s gloom in Green Bay,” Williams said. “Don’t fall into this trap.”
Rodgers is in the spotlight for most Bears-Packers games given his 23-5 record in the series, but this time it’s because the Packers are coming off a 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Minnesota.
Rodgers threw an interception and lost a fumble. With Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins sidelined, the Vikings fired Rodgers four times. And rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped what could have been a 75-yard touchdown pass.
But Williams wants his players to stay aware of Rodgers’ ability to bounce back from defeat, including the season-opening 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers won their next seven games.
Rodgers is in new territory playing without longtime top receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers also played without receiver Allen Lazard, and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said the absences were visible on film.
“They’re really learning,” Johnson said. “You can see (the receivers) aren’t in the places he would like them to be. You can tell he’s not as comfortable as he has been in previous years. But I really feel like they’re going to get better, so I’m not looking for that same mess or anything like that this coming week.
Williams thinks the quarterback will help his teammates.
“Don’t underestimate the power of great leadership,” Williams said. “He’s a great leader, and he’ll get these guys fit. What we’re trying to do is block out everything else and focus on the task at hand, which is getting better every week, to follow the process, to stay the course.
2. Urgent matter
Can Justin Fields and the Bears offense build on their Week 1 second half?
Despite a lousy first half in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy liked quarterback Justin Fields’ mindset.
“I was really impressed with how he handled every situation,” Getsy said, “the way we were able to talk about what happened on the pitch when you’re backed up and then he throws an interception .
“The whole time this guy was stone cold. He was ready to leave. There was no “woe to me” at all in this young man.
Fields’ final numbers weren’t great: 121 passing yards and two touchdowns, one interception and 28 rushing yards. But he helped the Bears to three straight second-half touchdowns to save the win.
Now the Bears face a Packers defense that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson destroyed on the way to nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears don’t have a player like Jefferson, but they’re hoping they can take advantage of the Packers’ mistakes to improve the passing game. Only running back David Montgomery had more than one catch on Sunday.
“There’s a lot of explosive plays that can be made,” Bears catcher Darnell Mooney said. “They kind of got mixed up on some things. But last year they were 0-1 (after) week 1 and they won seven games. You can’t focus on Week 1 at all. You have to go out there and play ball.
3. Keep an eye on…
Williams had an interesting name for the Packers’ two-headed running threat of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who combined for 94 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. They also had eight catches for 73 yards.
“We call them ‘thickeners’. That means they have thicker lower bodies,” Williams said. “They can move the stack. Good sautéed cuts. They have a big vision. They can catch football. They protect well. Two very complete backs. Two backs who can change the ball game. Two backs that can move the sticks.
“So we are going to have our hands full when it comes to that. We’re going to have to bring in some extra guys to make sure we stop those two. We need six, seven, eight guys to take care of these two guys.
4. Odds and Ends
Three prominent members of the Bears offense return to Lambeau Field for the first time since switching sides in the rivalry.
Getsy worked for the Packers for seven seasons, most recently as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Center Lucas Patrick played 73 games in five seasons in Green Bay. And wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had 37 catches for 543 yards in three seasons with the Packers.
Getsy said it was more fun than emotional returning to Green Bay, where he made his NFL debut in 2014.
“We had an amazing time up there,” Getsy said. “We have so many friends in this town. That’s the part where it was hard to leave, the friendships you have with the people of Green Bay. And obviously the people of the organization. Three of my sons love the ball – I mean the love ball. So they quickly focused on Justin Fields.
5. Injury Report
Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. looks likely to miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue. Jones was declared doubtful on Friday after missing on Friday. He also took time off from Thursday’s fieldwork, a day after trying things out as a limited participant.
Jones’ hamstring issue has persisted since the start of training camp. He missed the Bears’ first and third preseason games last month. Jones played 24 snaps on offense and six more on special teams against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18, but hasn’t been able to do much since.
“We’re just trying to work through it and see where it’s at and try to be positive with it,” Matt Eberflus said Friday. “We’ll see where it goes in the next 48 hours.”
On the offensive line, Patrick could stay in a right guard rotation with Teven Jenkins as he wears a cast while recovering from his right thumb injury. Getsy said he thought the rotation went well and benefited both players, although he wouldn’t commit to it this week. Patrick said he was comfortable with it.
“In my early years in the league, I was a rotating inside guy, so I understand internally how to prepare to come in anytime or get out anytime,” Patrick said. “I went and got some guys when their shoelaces broke and ran four plays and walked out. And I walked in when the guys unfortunately don’t come back to finish the game. So, another scenario where I have a lot of reps in the bank.
For the Packers, Bakhtiari (knee), Jenkins (knee), guard Jon Runyan (concussion) and Lazard (ankle) all practiced Friday. Bakhtiari and Lazard were limited. All four players were listed as questionable for Sunday.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (0-1)
The last time the Packers lost consecutive games in the regular season, the Bears were 12 games off Matt Nagy’s diet. It was a very long time ago. The Packers are looking for consistency with young wide receivers, and injuries are complicating things for the offensive line protecting Aaron Rodgers. The Bears have their own challenges on offense, and it’s hard to imagine Rodgers & Co looking uncomfortable again after a rocky start on the road against the Vikings.
Packers 24, Bears 17
Colleen Kane (0-1)
I’m with Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams: Don’t let the Packers’ season opener loss to the Vikings fool you. Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers, and while he can adjust to life without Davante Adams, he always seems to find a way to lead the Packers to victory. At least against the Bears, who seem to be drawing his motivation. The Bears offense still has a lot to prove, and they don’t have Justin Jefferson to tear up the Packers defense. The Bears’ rivalry losing streak looks set to continue.
Packers 23, Bears 17
Dan Wiederer (0-1)
Aaron Rodgers has five Week 1 losses on his career resume but has never started 0-2. Even with so many moving parts around him – a young, revamped receiving corps, an injury-riddled line, new attacking assistants – Rodgers has a knack for figuring things out. He also has a knack for getting up to face the Bears. Yes, Matt Eberflus’ team is focused and fiery enough to keep this game competitive. But they might still have a few steps to go before they’re ready to win a top-flight road match against a championship contender.
Packers 24, Bears 13
()
Jets notebook: Robert Saleh says sense of urgency is always high
Starting 0-2 in the NFL isn’t a death sentence, but it is pretty close.
Since 2007, 125 teams have gone 0-2 and only 12 have rallied to make the playoffs, according to ESPN Stats and Information. In 2021, seven teams started 0-2, including the Jets, and none of them qualified for the postseason.
Despite the numbers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says there won’t be any additional sense of urgency this week against the Cleveland Browns.
“To me, the sense of urgency is always going to be high,” Saleh said. “Week 1 loss, Week 2, Week 3, it doesn’t matter. You’re always trying to perform and show that you belong and making progress.
“The urgency is always going to be sky high. I would argue those stats are for a 16-game season and not a 17-game schedule. The focus is on this one and it is just finding ways to get better every single day so we can find the result that we are looking for.”
The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL as they haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. Gang Green also has a record of 63-115 during that span, which includes Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Saleh may say the pressure is not on him or the Jets players. However, starting 0-2 will only feed into the narrative that this Jets team is similar to the ones fans have seen during the past 11 years.
The road for the Jets doesn’t get any easier after Sunday’s game against the Browns. Gang Green has games against the Bengals, Steelers, Dolphins, Packers, Broncos, Patriots and Bills, all before the team’s bye week.
A win on Sunday could prevent the Jets from an 0-2 start and experiencing a snowball effect that could last the rest of the season.
“We ain’t even worried about going 0-2,” linebacker Kwon Alexander said. “That’s not even in our thought process. We are trying to put the last game behind us and we are trying to go 1-0 this week. That’s our main goal and that’s what we are headed to.”
WHITEHEAD IN, UZOMAH DOUBTFUL
After not practicing Wednesday, it appeared safety Jordan Whitehead might miss Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Two days later, it looks like Whitehead will be on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Whitehead (ankle) is questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. When asked about Whitehead’s status, Saleh said he’s going to “try to give it a go” against the Browns. The Jets added insurance in case Whitehead didn’t play this week as they signed Will Parks from the team’s practice squad.
The news isn’t as great about Tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) as he is listed as doubtful. Uzomah was placed on the injury report after Thursday’s practice. If Uzomah does not play, rookie Jeremy Ruckert will likely play in his first NFL game. Ruckert was selected by the Jets in the third round of April’s draft. He was inactive in the season opener against the Ravens.
Defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe), tackle George Fant (knee), punter Braden Mann (back), and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (heel) are all questionable, but each practiced without any limitations Friday.
Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is the only Jets player listed as out as he continues to work his way back from a meniscus injury he suffered during the preseason.
Chicago police officer, sergeant charged with shooting unarmed man in Pilsen in July
CHICAGO (SCS) — A Chicago police officer and sergeant each face felony charges after Cook County prosecutors said they shot and killed an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.
Chicago police previously described the July 22 incident at 18 and Morgan streets as a shooting, but Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Friday the two charged officers were the first to open fire and had no justification for opening fire on the 23-year-old man who was shot.
Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge with a firearm and official misconduct.
Their bail was set at $25,000 each, meaning they must pay $2,500 to be released. They were also ordered to hand over their guns and gun owner ID cards.
Both officers are assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Unit and have been relieved of their police powers. They visited on Thursday evening. Foxx said they face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Police said shortly before 7 a.m. on July 22, two officers from the Major Accident Investigation Unit were on their way to the police academy for training, when they spotted a group of four people wearing masks and strolling past a closed store near 18th and Morgan streets. .
Police said when one of the officers identified themselves as law enforcement, one person in the group pulled out a gun and began firing, prompting the officers to return fire.
“They were masked, obviously armed, and once our officer identified himself as a police officer, they started pulling out a gun and shooting at our officers, trying to kill them,” the superintendent said. from police. David Brown said at the time.
After the initial exchange of gunfire, officers got out of their car and the shooter fled, continuing to fire at officers, police said.
However, Foxx said a review of the evidence in the case contradicted the officers’ claims and showed that Liakopoulos and Reynoso fired first.
“The officers involved in this incident had no provocation or justification to shoot the unarmed victim during this incident. The evidence does not support the use of lethal force related to the shooting of the unarmed victim and does not weren’t legal,” Foxx said. “We cannot ignore or support unprovoked acts of violence, even from those who are sworn to serve and protect our communities.”
During the officers’ bail hearing on Friday afternoon, Assistant State’s Attorney Alyssa Janicki said, after Liakopoulos and Reynoso stopped to question a group of men they spotted in front of Closed businesses near 18th and Morgan Asking what they were doing there, a 23-year-old man and a miner started walking towards the passenger side of the officers’ unmarked car.
While the miner was carrying a satchel over his chest that had a gun on it, the 23-year-old was unarmed; holding a cellphone and a bottle of wine in one hand, the other hand empty, according to Janicki.
After approaching the police car, the minor turned around and fled, while the 23-year-old showed both hands to the officers. Janicki said that’s when Reynoso and Liakopoulos pointed their guns out the passenger side window and started shooting.
The 23-year-old was shot in the back and leg and fell to the ground, according to Janicki. The miner continued to run east on 18th Street, before firing several shots at officers, who fired several more shots.
According to Janicki, a pedestrian walking behind the miner at the time was grazed. Neither the miner nor the officers were injured.
Prosecutors said the 23-year-old man who was shot was unarmed and never fired at police.
“The victim, who was shot and injured in this incident, was not in possession of a weapon, nor did the victim fire a weapon at these two officers,” Foxx said.
This 23-year-old man, Miguel Medina, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Liakopoulos.
During an interview with detectives on the day of the shooting, officers told detectives that they only opened fire after the minor shot them, according to Janicki. The following day, in an interview with prosecutors and detectives, they said they did not know who fired first, but said the minor had pointed a gun at them before any shots were fired.
Several days later, video evidence obtained during the investigation contradicted officers’ accounts, showing a 23-year-old man standing in the street near the open window on the passenger side of the car, both hands visible, and that the minor was running away. the vehicle when officers began shooting.
Defense attorneys disputed prosecutors’ account of the shooting, saying the 23-year-old waved at officers as he and the minor walked towards the car, and saying the video surveillance who had fired first does not clearly indicate.
“We don’t know who fired first… but it doesn’t matter if he was pointing the gun at him,” Reynoso’s defense attorney Brian Sexton said.
Sexton also accused prosecutors of moving too quickly to press charges before the Civilian Police Accountability Office had even completed a review of the case.
“The state has jumped on the shark,” Sexton said.
The officers involved did not have body cameras, according to Foxx. The video evidence in the case came from surveillance cameras located near the scene.
Foxx said an investigation remains open regarding the minor.
The Civilian Police Accountability Office is also investigating police use of force, but has yet to announce any findings.
Former Forest Lake shop teacher sentenced to a year in jail for sexual contact with students
A former Forest Lake middle school teacher convicted of sexually abusing two of his students was sentenced Friday to one year in jail followed by 25 years of supervised probation.
James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was sentenced via Zoom by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both felony charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.
A jury convicted Carter of the charges on June 10. He was found not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.
Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, would employ former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, told officials in August 2020 that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions over the previous two years after developing close friendships with them.
Washington County prosecutors asked that Carter be given one year in jail, which was the maximum allowed under presumptive guidelines.
“There are absolutely no mitigating factors present here to warrant the defendant being sentenced to anything less than a year in jail,” Assistant County Attorney Keshini Ratnayake said in court Friday. “The factors the defense will no doubt argue about his career in teaching and role in the community are the strongest arguments against serving less than a year in a jail, as the defendant’s abuse of those positions of authority enabled him to sexually abuse these children.”
Carter’s attorney, Paul Engh, argued for probation only, telling the judge that the label of being a convicted sex offender is a punishment that “never goes away.”
Carter’s sentence also includes a four-year prison term the judge stayed in lieu of 25 years of probation, with conditions that include the completion of a sex offender treatment program, and no contact with minors unless approved by the court, a probation officer and a therapist trained in the treatment of sex offenders.
Carter must report to the Washington County jail by Sept. 25 to begin serving his sentence. He will be given credit for four days already served in custody.
CHARGES
The 16-year-old boy told police he met Carter after getting into a fight in school that resulted in him being required to complete community service. He was given the option of completing his community service work helping Carter “clean his classroom and doing other odds and ends,” the complaint states. Carter became the boy’s advisory teacher and “would often take (him) out to restaurants and would always pay for him,” according to the complaint.
On six separate occasions, starting in the spring of 2019 and ending in early August 2020, Carter inappropriately touched the boy while giving him a “massage” in the basement of his house. Carter told the boy that “this is between us,” and he would get in trouble if anyone knew, the complaint states.
The 17-year-old told police that Carter inappropriately touched him while giving him a “massage” on New Year’s Eve 2018. The massage lasted between 10 and 15 seconds and ended when the boy got up and told Carter: “Don’t ever let that happen again.”
From 2018 until present time, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the 17-year-old, including a dirt bike, riding gear/clothing, a fishing-depth finder, expensive work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 mower for the boy to use for his lawn-mowing job.
The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged males — “worked” for Carter on various projects.
ALSO INVOLVED IN CHURCH
Carter worked in the Forest Lake school district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.
Carter also had volunteered and taught confirmation classes at St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake, according to court documents.
A mother of one of the two victims said in her victim impact statement she read in court that Carter was her son’s sponsor during his Confirmation process, in addition to being his shop teacher. “J.C. used his position in the community and his religious faith as a front to lure children to meet his needs,” she said.
A father of the one of the victims said it is yet unknown “the extent of damage our son or the other victim in this case will incur in the future” because of the abuse. He said the victims reported the abuse “to protect others.”
“Most victims do not come forward out of shame and embarrassment among other reasons,” the father said. “These two male victims did so with courage and with their own sense of right and wrong that the convicted did not have.”
Before receiving his sentence, Carter apologized to his victims and others in a brief statement he read to the court.
“I realize that the decisions that I have made, along with my lack of appropriate boundaries, have caused pain to many, many people, including the boys and their families, as well as my own family and my friends,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for any harm that I have caused, and I never, ever meant to hurt anyone.”
Food delivery robot rolls casually through LA crime scene
It’s Law and Order, CPU.
A food delivery robot was casually captured at a crime scene in Los Angeles, baffling officers in a video that has gone viral.
The robot, nicknamed Connie, was driving down the sidewalk on its food delivery mission on Tuesday afternoon when it came across yellow tape surrounding Hollywood High School, which was under lockdown after gunfire was fired. reported in the area, USA Today reported.
The dedicated robot stopped in front of the crime scene tape, apparently calculating how to clear the obstacle, when a news cameraman lifted it, allowing Connie to walk through the crime scene.
As Connie rolled down the sidewalk, confused officers peeked in but didn’t stop the robot from continuing on its way.
Luckily, the cops determined that the call for gunfire they received was a hoax.
As for Connie, it is not known if she has arrived at her final destination, but the video shows her continuing her journey.
