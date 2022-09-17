It didn’t take long for the Ravens’ home opener plans to need an overhaul.

Amid an ongoing wave of injuries and recoveries, the team could welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium without four stars who finished last season on injured reserve. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back JK Dobbins and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are all doubts or doubts for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins (1-0).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for his first home game since Nov. 28, however, and his performance could be telling. Jackson battled mightily against the Dolphins’ pressure packs in their Week 10 meeting last season, a 22-10 loss on the road. A strong showing on Sunday could turn the page on the attack’s struggles against the blitz. Here’s what to watch in the teams Week 2 game.

Offense

1. After a disappointing start to the season, the Ravens’ running game needs a rebounding performance on Sunday. The offense ended with 21 carries for just 63 yards against the New York Jets, their second-fewest since 2019 and their fewest with Jackson as a full-time starter. (The Ravens, missing Jackson and other key contributors through injuries and the coronavirus last season, made 16 carries for 39 yards in their blowout Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.)

While the Ravens’ run blocking was inconsistent, especially in the first half, the rushing production probably could have been better. According to NFL Next Gen Stats modeling, running back Kenyan Drake (11 carries for 31 yards) finished 16 yards shy of his Ravens debut. Another week of practice should help Drake feel comfortable with the running patterns. A healthy and explosive Dobbins, who practiced as a full participant on Thursday and Friday and could play on Sunday, would also be a boon.

“I would describe [the running game] as very restless,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “We were rusty in some things; it was a guy here, a thing here, a thing there. So obviously it’s something we’re attacking and trying to improve. We really didn’t show much once this game opened up a bit, and we built a different lead. …

“But when it comes to the running game, we want to be more efficient. We will be. We have to work on it, work on it. But really, it wasn’t, like, a huge deal. It was a game-breaking thing. But we have a lot of work to do, and I feel really good that the guys are doing it.

2. If the Dolphins’ Cover 0 heavy blitz schemes aren’t as sure as their secondary’s weakest link, the Ravens could have a goal in mind for Sunday.

In last season’s meeting, Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones – the sixth- and ninth-highest paid corners in the NFL this year – played every defensive snap and helped hold Jackson to 238 yards. , a touchdown and an interception on 26 for -43 assists.

This time around, the Dolphins still have Howard and rising star safety Jevon Holland who can line up as a slot corner. Fellow starting safety Brandon Jones also performed well in Week 1, getting the backpack from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as outside linebacker Melvin Ingram returned for a touchdown.

But the Dolphins don’t have Jones, who started the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with an Achilles tendon injury. Nik Needham started in his place on Sunday, who allowed five completions on six targets for 93 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s far from inexperienced, having started 11 games over the past two seasons. But he only played four snaps in last year’s game.

3. The game of cat and mouse between the Ravens offense and the Dolphins defense on Sunday could be entertaining. As the Patriots’ Jones saw in Week 1, Miami can show off a Cover 0 look before the slam and deliver on that promise with an all-out blitz. The Dolphins can also post a Cover 0 look, wait for the offense to be audible in a more secure pass blocking pattern, then step back off the line before the snap and drop into a passive zone.

The Ravens argued this week that they were better prepared for the kind of shots the Dolphins threw last season. But they will also need to be prepared for Miami’s counterattacks.

“They play Cover 0, but they also play a lot of other things,” Roman said. “They want to show you ‘0’, and they don’t [run it]. … So, yeah, there are definitely layers to that. But that will depend on preparation, communication and execution. So if we’re good at those things, I like our chances.

4. Roman didn’t wait long on Sunday to show a new dimension in the Ravens offense. On their first play from scrimmage, Jackson faked a handoff to Drake and rolled to his right, where he completed a short pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

It wasn’t how the play unfolded that was new, but how it started. Jackson had lined up under center, a departure from Roman’s heavy shotgun and pistol formation tendencies. On first and second downs Sunday, the Ravens made three passes under center — Jackson went 3-for-3 for 30 yards — and had six passes under center for 24 yards. According to Sports Info Solutions, they had just 14 throwbacks and 26 runs (excluding knees) from the center on first downs all of last season.

“We can do a lot of things under the middle,” Roman said. “We did some of that this week, and there will be more to come. We have to stay on top of what we’re doing under center, what we’re going to – maybe put the hook on a few things.

Defense

5. In his first game against the Ravens, in 2018, then-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 139 yards, including a miraculous 48 yards in the fourth and long late in the fourth quarter to maintain Kansas City’s return hopes. In 2020, Hill had five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore, plus two runs for 25 yards.

Last year, the Ravens decided they had seen enough. They often doubled Hill and shaded their cover to the six-time Pro Bowl selection, holding him to three catches on four targets for 14 yards – but leaving plenty of room elsewhere for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to carve out the Ravens secondary.

In Miami, Hill doesn’t have Mahomes throwing at him, tight end Travis Kelce lines up next to him, or Andy Reid drags him in. He does, however, have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as his running mate. The No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft, Waddle had 1,015 receiving yards as a rookie and started his season Sunday with a catch-and-run tally of 42 yards. The Ravens can’t double up on both teams.

“I think when you’re up against a team like this you really have to make sure that you’re on your fundamentals, that you’re running out of stacks, that the chase angles are good, that the communication in the background, fore and after the snapshot,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. said Thursday. “So that’s been a big priority for us this week.”

6. The Ravens don’t just want to communicate on defense. They want “odious” communication: everyone points, everyone talks, everyone shouts, everyone reads.

There wasn’t enough this past season at Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins’ two biggest wins have come on cover busts.

In the final minute of the first half, the Ravens knocked three zone defenders into coverage to the right of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, almost forming a 10-yard-wide line. But as wide receiver Isaiah Ford traveled a vertical route down that sideline, no one came with him. He was wide open for a 52-yard catch-and-run that set up a field goal.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens leading 15-10, they forgot to cover wide receiver Albert Wilson after he got in motion and zoomed down the left sideline. This time, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found him unmarked for a 64-yard catch-and-run. A minute later, Tagovailoa canceled the game with a touchdown.

In Week 1, the Ravens’ defensive game plan looked far from vanilla. The form the defense showed before the snap often changed at the snap. But security Chuck Clark later said the unit was on the same page throughout the afternoon.

With Kyle Fuller lost for the season and fellow cornerbacks Brandon Stephens, Humphrey and Peters struggling with their own injuries, that cohesion might not come so naturally on Sunday.

“What I’m most pleased with is our guys’ sense of urgency about communication,” Macdonald said Thursday. “It’s not that it wasn’t there, but it really feels like the biggest buy-in we’ve felt in the sense of urgency to make calls since we got here in the last two weeks. “It’s something we definitely emphasize; it’s a point of attention. You always hear the saying, ‘A strong defense is a good defense’, and that’s what we try to be.

seven. Tagovailoa was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL against zonal coverage last season — 72.4 percent against Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4 and Cover 6 shells, according to SIS — but far from to be one of the most effective. Seven of his 10 interceptions in 2021, and just three of his 16 touchdowns, have come against zone looks.

In their first year with Macdonald as coordinator, the Ravens could play more zone than they ever did under predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale, who favored aggressive man-to-man looks. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco saw the majority of area coverage in Week 1, going 21 of 29 for 183 yards and one interception (74.4 passer rating).

Bonus Points

8. The Ravens have won six straight home openers, outscoring their opponents by a combined 181-78 in those games. The Ravens are also 13-1 in home openers under coach John Harbaugh and 20-4 at M&T Bank Stadium in September since 2008, the best home winning percentage in the league. NFL during this period. A win on Sunday would be the 150th of Harbaugh’s career, including playoff wins.

9. How important would a victory on Sunday be? Of the 262 teams that started 2-0 since 1990, 165 (63%) ended up making the playoffs, according to CBS Sports. Teams that started 2-0 have also won 20 of the last 32 Super Bowls, including the 2000 Ravens.

Week 2

[email protected]

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2

()