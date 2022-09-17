News
Austin Jackson switches to IR; Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday’s Ravens game – The Denver Post
The Dolphins’ offensive line concerns grew more serious on Friday when coach Mike McDaniel said right tackle Austin Jackson (right ankle) will be on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he will be missing at least four games, and left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore with a toe injury.
“It was kind of close,” McDaniel said of putting Jackson on IR. “The ankles are a bit finicky. But what we really wanted to avoid after taking all the considerations into account is that we didn’t want it to last the whole season.
Jackson suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week’s 20-7 win over New England when he was rolled up on a run from fullback Alec Ingold. He stayed in the game for one more game before going to the sidelines.
Greg Little, who replaced Jackson in the game, will replace Jackson in the starting lineup, protecting the blind side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Armstead, who sat out the Patriots for two games in the fourth quarter, is suffering from a toe injury. When asked if he was confident Armstead would play on Sunday, McDaniel was wary.
“I’m confident he’s limited today and questionable for the game,” he said.
Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection who is the Dolphins’ best offensive lineman, could be a play call.
“It just depends if he’s worried about it, it’ll go all the way to the game because he’ll do whatever it takes to play,” McDaniel said. “If he feels pretty good, he won’t.”
McDaniel said the team was “very confident” in Little.
“He did a great job jumping in there [last week] and he really got the most out of all of his reps,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins carry just eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Dolphins intend to sign veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell, a 30-year-old who started 61 games in the past six seasons with Seattle and the New York Jets. The team made no such announcement.
The Dolphins have three offensive linemen on their 16-man practice squad: tackles Kion Smith and Larnel Coleman and James Empey.
Armstead has not committed to his status.
“Ideally the starting 11 will be there, but that’s not how the game works,” he said.
Armstead said he knows how to compensate when injured.
“Unfortunately, I had to become a master compensator and learn ways [to play],” he said. “I’ve added tools to my tool bag that have helped me succeed in games where I’m not feeling my best or facing something.”
McDaniel seemed encouraged by Armstead, although he is unsure if he will play on Sunday.
“He has a great pain tolerance, especially in games,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he thinks Armstead has played games with worse injuries, but said the Dolphins don’t want that injury to persist all season. He said he doesn’t think Armstead’s mobility will be too restricted.
“If he’s able to go, it’ll be full speed ahead with him because that’s how he is,” McDaniel said.
In other injury news, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (back), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) are debatable.
Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol), injured in the Patriots game, is listed as an out for the game.
Skip the game average?
Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t throw deep often last week against New England, he ranked in the middle of the NFL, according to a passing game metric. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, was above average.
Tagovailoa was tied for 12th in the Intended Air Yards by attempted pass at 8.3 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
IAY/attempt is defined as the average aerial yards per pass attempt, whether completed or not.
Baltimore led the league with 12.0 yards, slightly ahead of second-placed Tampa Bay (11.3 yards).
Incidentally, Tagovailoa stopped play 14 of his 33 attempts, which ranked him second in the league behind Philadelphia (16).
Ravens focus on the tackle
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can make a short home pass in the blink of an eye, so Baltimore emphasizes the importance of tackling and taking good angles. Waddle, a 1,000-yard receiver last year as a rookie, had a 42-yard touchdown reception last week in which he caught an 11-yard pass, split three defensemen and sprinted for 31 yards. And you know what six-time Pro Bowl selection Hill can do with his speed.
“The timing of their offense is what makes it work,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “If the ball comes out in time and a guy catches it and runs you’re in trouble. That’s something we’ll try to put in place for them.
()
denverpost sports
News
Doctors group lines up behind Walz in Minnesota governor’s race, not Dr. Scott Jensen
In the race for Minnesota governor this week, the non-doctor candidate — Gov. Tim Walz — got a boost from doctors over his opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen.
Why? In addition to Walz, a Democrat, earning praise from doctors for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Jensen, a former Republican state senator and Minnesota Family Physician of the Year, has eroded goodwill among some of his peers for his dubious stances surrounding COVID-19, according to interviews with several doctors — some of whom have supported Democratic causes in the past.
“Sometimes you have to make a stand,” said Dr. Peter Bornstein, an infectious disease doctor with Allina Health who said he has voted for candidates from both parties over the years but has generally tried to stay out of public political discourse.
Through a spokesman, Jensen declined to comment for this story. As a candidate, his identity as a family doctor has remained central to his message.
On Friday, his campaign released a TV ad touting his experience as a doctor. Wearing a white lab coat, Jensen says to the camera, “As a family doctor for more than 40 years, I have been a trusted voice for my patients.” The ad closes with the tagline “Heal Minnesota.”
MEDICAL ASSOCIATION BACKS WALZ
The most eye-opening endorsement of Walz over Jensen came from the Minnesota Medical Association’s political arm, MEDPAC, which represents more than 11,000 physicians and physicians-in-training across the state and had a previous record of endorsing Jensen.
The group has endorsed both Democrats and Republicans in selected legislative races over the years, including three Republicans and eight Democrats this year. But the group rarely endorses candidates in statewide races, and when it has, it’s been mixed, endorsing Democrat Mark Dayton in 2014, Independence Party candidate Tom Horner in 2010, and Republican Tim Pawlenty in 2002.
In 2016, the same year Jensen was named the Minnesota Family Physician of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, MEDPAC endorsed Jensen as he sought an open seat in the Minnesota Senate representing the Chaska area.
Dr. Will Nicholson, a hospitalist with M Health Fairview and chair of MEDPAC’s board of directors, announced the group’s endorsement of Walz in a letter Tuesday. In it, Nicholson said Walz “using science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and strongly advocates for widespread vaccination.”
The letter never mentions Jensen, and in an interview, Nicholson declined to criticize Jensen, emphasizing that “negative campaigning goes against our core values as physicians… We’re physicians, and we don’t talk a lot about the medicines we’re not using or the medicines that don’t work.”
DOCTORS SPEAK OUT
A few frontline local doctors have publicly criticized Jensen throughout the pandemic, as he has attempted to cast skepticism on the death count, endorsed unproven treatments, and stoked doubts about vaccine safety and effectiveness, but many remained silent.
Bornstein, who has made three donations to Democratic campaigns or causes since 2004, said he felt the situation changed when Jensen became the Republican nominee.
Adding to his unease with Jensen was when Jensen recently defended his statements equating mask mandates and other COVID restrictions to the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, said Bornstein, who is Jewish and treated COVID patients during pandemic.
“There’s a difference between public health skepticism and political opportunism,” he said at a news conference Friday.
PARTISAN OVERTONES AND ABORTION
The venue of Bornstein’s comments was a news conference organized by Protect Our Care, a Democrat-aligned advocacy group. The event featured numerous doctors from various disciplines, including prominent leaders like Dr. Penny Wheeler, who retired last year as CEO of Allina. Wheeler, like some of the other doctors present, have a public record of supporting Democrats — a fact seized upon by Jensen defenders.
They also noted that COVID wasn’t the only reason cited by doctors endorsing Walz. Jensen’s opposition to abortion hangs over the discussion as well.
MEDPAC’s endorsement of Walz states he “works to protect the patient-physician relationship and patient access to care, especially reproductive healthcare.” Abortion rights doesn’t appear to be a litmus test for candidates, however; some of the legislative candidates the group is endorsing this year describe themselves as pro-life.
In response to Friday’s event by the left-aligned Protect Our Care, Nick Majerus, communications director for the Republican party of Minnesota, released the following statement:
“Democrats want this election to be about abortion because they are desperate to distract from their failed records. Abortion is not on the ballot in November — it is protected in Minnesota by a supreme court case, Doe V. Gomez, and there is nothing the next legislature or governor can do to restrict abortion access here. Our Republican candidates are focused on the real issues impacting Minnesota families like rising inflation and a stagnating economy, fighting the Democrats’ crime wave, and improving educational outcomes while empowering parents.”
Jensen’s position on abortion has shifted since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion once hallowed in Roe v. Wade. After previously saying he would seek to ban abortions in Minnesota and didn’t support any exceptions for rape, last month he said he did support such exceptions.
News
Nanoracks cut a piece of metal in space for the first time TechCrunch
Nanoracks has just made space construction and manufacturing history with the first demonstration of metal cutting in orbit. The technique could be critical for the next generation of large-scale space stations and even lunar habitats.
The experiment was carried out in May by Nanoracks and its parent company Voyager Space, after going into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter 5 launch. The company only recently released additional details on Friday.
The objective of the Outpost Mars Demo-1 mission was to cut a piece of corrosion-resistant metal, similar to the outer shell of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and common in space debris, using a technique called friction milling .
Welding and cutting metals is a messy operation on Earth, but all that dust and debris just falls to the ground. But “when you’re in space, in a vacuum, it doesn’t really do that. It doesn’t necessarily float either,” Marshall Smith, senior vice president of space systems at Nanoracks, explained to TechCrunch in May. “What you want to do is contain this debris, not necessarily because it could be a micrometeor problem, which could also be the case, but mostly because you want to keep your working environment own.”
The entire demonstration lasted about a minute. The main objective – to cut a single small sample of steel – was successfully achieved. Inside the spacecraft were two more samples to be cut as a “goal to achieve”, and Nanoracks is investigating why they weren’t cut as well.
It was conducted in partnership with Maxar Technologies, which developed the robotic arm that performed the cut. This arm used a commercially available friction milling end effector, and the entire structure was contained within the Outpost spacecraft to ensure that no debris escaped. Indeed, one of the main objectives of the demonstration was to produce no debris – and it worked.
Nanoracks used a type of metal similar to a rocket upper stage precisely because the company’s long-term goal is to modify used upper stages and convert them into orbital platforms, or whatever. it calls “outposts”.
“We’re constantly throwing higher steps,” Smith said. “Imagine in the long run, you could go and collect 1, 2, 3, 4 of these and push them to make contact with each other and you can put them together and create large structures that can be used for a certain number of choices.
According to Smith, this is just the beginning. Going forward, Nanoracks will attempt larger scale cuts in its quest to eventually lead larger build efforts.
In addition to the Outpost program, Nanoracks and Voyager have partnered with Lockheed Martin develop a commercial space station, which the group calls Starlab. NASA has selected the group to further develop its plans under the agency’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program, for a contract worth $160 million. Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman also won contracts.
techcrunch
News
Annika Sorenstam on The Royal Club, the state of women’s golf and LIV’s potential impact
The most iconic figure in women’s golf was back in Minnesota this week, hosting her annual collegiate fall golf tournament — the Annika Intercollegiate, which brings 12 of the top women’s college teams in the nation to The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo.
Sorenstam watched the conclusion of the event from near the 18th green on Wednesday. It was the culmination of an action-packed week that included a welcome dinner, a youth clinic and a trip to a Twins game. It’s all part of an overall experience that makes the tournament such a draw for teams across the country, which lures the nation’s best to Minnesota every fall.
Sorenstam has hosted the event since 2014, always at the course she helped design; Sorenstam mapped out the front nine, and the late Arnold Palmer designed the back nine.
The Pioneer Press caught up with Sorenstam on Wednesday to discuss the event, the course and the state of the game.
What’s your favorite part of coming back and hosting this tournament?
AS: “Hanging out with the players, yeah, just hanging out with the teams. And of course, I enjoy them playing (the course) — the course is half mine — so it’s fun to see teams year after year and be able to give back. It’s pretty cool.”
Has this course played how you envisioned it would?
AS: “I think so, yeah. They were having a hard time on the front nine, and I said, ‘Why?’ (Laughs) Just kidding. But the course is really growing. This is five or six years, things are coming together, you see the fescue, things are starting to settle and it’s become more of just a mature course, so it looks better every time.”
Is it fun to watch your course grow up?
AS: “It is, but you’re always looking at what could I have done better, what could I have done with this? But overall, it’s been appreciated and people are happy. I spoke to the people here and it’s always busy, people have great things to say and it’s become a great destination for people — the Par 3 course. I don’t know, it’s a fun place to be.”
What do you think of the talent level right now in the college game?
AS: “I think women’s golf is in great shape — college golf, especially. I mean, you have 12 of the best teams here. You see they’re mature, polite, they’re respectful, they hit it a long way. They’re just very complete, and it makes me proud to be associated with women’s golf, because I think they’re great ambassadors and, in a lot of ways, influencers and role models. To have someone like 3M to be a part of it, I think that says a lot.”
We’re seeing a lot of change in golf in general right now. What do you hope the women’s game looks like in these next two to three years?
AS: “Of course, I would love to see the women’s tour grow and increase the experience, if that means courses, that means exposure, that means purses, everything about women’s golf to continue to elevate. Golf is in a funny spot right now, but I think women’s golf is very solid and consistent for now, so maybe we can capitalize on some of the changes and show this is kind of the product that we have.”
Is that where LIV Golf can be a force to drive some of those changes in women’s golf?
AS: “Yeah, I mean they’re talking about somehow getting into women’s golf. I don’t know what really means.”
Nobody seems to know. We’re kind of waiting and seeing.
AS: “Right, so I hope it’s for the good way.”
News
Fire burning homes along I-580 in the Laurel neighborhood of Oakland near 25th Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — A 2-alarm brush fire is burning along I-580 near 35th and MacArthur Friday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Officials said the fire started on or near I-580 and spread to nearby homes in the city’s Laurel neighborhood.
Crews work to put out structural fires on Quigley Street near Chevon Station.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
As he seeks second term, Walz rolls out framework for climate protection
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles.
Walz announced the package just a week before early voting starts in an election in which control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake. He said he announced it this late in his term because it had taken a long time to complete the plan and that campaign season is a good time to “foster conversations” about policy directions.
“This issue will transcend whoever’s elected. This issue is not going away. It needs to be addressed,” Walz said.
“The urgency is here,” he continued. “We’re moving forward on this. And I think it lets us set up a stark contrast.”
It was a change in direction for a campaign that has for weeks focused on Democrats energizing their base with warnings about threats from the GOP to abortion rights and Republican accusations of Democratic inaction on rising crime and inflation.
The 69-page plan details six broad goals: clean transportation; climate-smart natural and working lands; resilient communities; clean energy and efficient buildings; healthy lives and communities; and a clean economy. Each category contained long, detailed lists of proposals.
Katrina Kessler, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said the Walz administration can implement some of the proposals on its own, while others would require approval and funding from the next Legislature, and still others could be achieved through partnerships with local governments, businesses and farmers.
The plan includes a goal of increasing the share of electric cars on Minnesota roads to 20% by 2030 from the current 1%, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and achieving a zero net carbon emissions goal by 2050.
Minnesota is one of 17 states that have tied their vehicle emission standards to California’s tough rules rather than the looser federal regulations. Those states now face tough decisions about whether to follow California’s new, strictest-in-the-nation initiative to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035 or revert to the federal standards.
Kessler told reporters that the Walz administration currently has no plans to adopt the California rules, which would require a lengthy new rulemaking process. But she didn’t rule it out either, a commitment that Republican lawmakers and the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association have been seeking.
“This is too important and too pricey of an issue to let the Governor keep Minnesotans in the dark.” GOP state Rep. Chris Swedzinski of Ghent, said in a statement.
Kessler said the administration is focused instead on its existing plans for expanding availability of electric vehicles under the state’s current “Clean Cars” rule and will decide on next steps later.
“It’s premature to try to ask us what are you going to do in three days when we haven’t decided what we’re going to do tomorrow,” Kessler said.
Walz made the announcement at a research center for Ecolab, a Fortune 500 company that provides cleaning, sanitizing and water and energy management solutions.
The campaign of GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Walz’s climate change proposals. Jensen has said relatively little on environmental issues in this campaign but has proposed a slate of ideas to reduce energy costs, including scrapping the governor’s Clean Cars plan.
“It is really important for Minnesota to have a governor who understands the threat that climate change presents to Minnesota, for this generation and future generations,” said Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park. She added that Walz’s plan will build on the climate change provisions of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
“Climate has always been on the forefront of what Democrats are fighting for,” Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, of Edina, said.
News
Honig explains how Trump’s special master process will work
A federal judge has been appointed to serve as an independent arbiter to review documents seized during the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig explains how the special masters process will work.
Cnn
Austin Jackson switches to IR; Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday’s Ravens game – The Denver Post
Doctors group lines up behind Walz in Minnesota governor’s race, not Dr. Scott Jensen
ApeCoin (APE) Community Plans Separate NFT Marketplace
Nanoracks cut a piece of metal in space for the first time TechCrunch
Annika Sorenstam on The Royal Club, the state of women’s golf and LIV’s potential impact
Chainlink Remain Strong As Alligator Flashes Relief, Is $10 Possible?
Fire burning homes along I-580 in the Laurel neighborhood of Oakland near 25th Avenue
As he seeks second term, Walz rolls out framework for climate protection
Honig explains how Trump’s special master process will work
Black Swan’s Author Nassim Taleb Criticizes Bitcoin (BTC)
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags