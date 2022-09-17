Austin Jackson switches to IR; Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday’s Ravens game – The Denver Post

The Dolphins’ offensive line concerns grew more serious on Friday when coach Mike McDaniel said right tackle Austin Jackson (right ankle) will be on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he will be missing at least four games, and left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore with a toe injury.

“It was kind of close,” McDaniel said of putting Jackson on IR. “The ankles are a bit finicky. But what we really wanted to avoid after taking all the considerations into account is that we didn’t want it to last the whole season.

Jackson suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week’s 20-7 win over New England when he was rolled up on a run from fullback Alec Ingold. He stayed in the game for one more game before going to the sidelines.

Greg Little, who replaced Jackson in the game, will replace Jackson in the starting lineup, protecting the blind side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Armstead, who sat out the Patriots for two games in the fourth quarter, is suffering from a toe injury. When asked if he was confident Armstead would play on Sunday, McDaniel was wary.

“I’m confident he’s limited today and questionable for the game,” he said.

Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection who is the Dolphins’ best offensive lineman, could be a play call.

“It just depends if he’s worried about it, it’ll go all the way to the game because he’ll do whatever it takes to play,” McDaniel said. “If he feels pretty good, he won’t.”

McDaniel said the team was “very confident” in Little.

“He did a great job jumping in there [last week] and he really got the most out of all of his reps,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins carry just eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Dolphins intend to sign veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell, a 30-year-old who started 61 games in the past six seasons with Seattle and the New York Jets. The team made no such announcement.

The Dolphins have three offensive linemen on their 16-man practice squad: tackles Kion Smith and Larnel Coleman and James Empey.

Armstead has not committed to his status.

“Ideally the starting 11 will be there, but that’s not how the game works,” he said.

Armstead said he knows how to compensate when injured.

“Unfortunately, I had to become a master compensator and learn ways [to play],” he said. “I’ve added tools to my tool bag that have helped me succeed in games where I’m not feeling my best or facing something.”

McDaniel seemed encouraged by Armstead, although he is unsure if he will play on Sunday.

“He has a great pain tolerance, especially in games,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said he thinks Armstead has played games with worse injuries, but said the Dolphins don’t want that injury to persist all season. He said he doesn’t think Armstead’s mobility will be too restricted.

“If he’s able to go, it’ll be full speed ahead with him because that’s how he is,” McDaniel said.

In other injury news, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (back), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) are debatable.

Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol), injured in the Patriots game, is listed as an out for the game.

Skip the game average?

Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t throw deep often last week against New England, he ranked in the middle of the NFL, according to a passing game metric. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, was above average.

Tagovailoa was tied for 12th in the Intended Air Yards by attempted pass at 8.3 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

IAY/attempt is defined as the average aerial yards per pass attempt, whether completed or not.

Baltimore led the league with 12.0 yards, slightly ahead of second-placed Tampa Bay (11.3 yards).

Incidentally, Tagovailoa stopped play 14 of his 33 attempts, which ranked him second in the league behind Philadelphia (16).

Ravens focus on the tackle

Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can make a short home pass in the blink of an eye, so Baltimore emphasizes the importance of tackling and taking good angles. Waddle, a 1,000-yard receiver last year as a rookie, had a 42-yard touchdown reception last week in which he caught an 11-yard pass, split three defensemen and sprinted for 31 yards. And you know what six-time Pro Bowl selection Hill can do with his speed.

“The timing of their offense is what makes it work,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “If the ball comes out in time and a guy catches it and runs you’re in trouble. That’s something we’ll try to put in place for them.

