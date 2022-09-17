Best fitness trackers for 2022

Nothing is more motivating than a device that tracks your fitness. Visualizing your goals and progress with the best fitness trackers not only makes you feel good about what you’ve done, but pushes you to do more the next day. They keep you accountable for your physical activity with smart health and fitness features, such as sleep tracking, heartbeat calculation and monitoring of blood oxygen. Taking all of this and putting it together gives a broad yet detailed picture of your overall health and fitness.
There are dozens of dedicated fitness tracking options to choose from – from the classic fitness tracker watch design (including the much-loved Fitbit) to shoe insoles with fitness tracking features. activity to the famous smart watch, the Apple Watch. We’ve rounded up six of our favorite trackers based on price, form and function. Each of them requires a mobile app to track your progress, and some let you see phone notifications on your wrist.
Fitness tracking is great for keep you motivated, but remember that even the most advanced activity tracker won’t do the job for you. However, no matter your health and fitness goals, any of the activity trackers here will help you achieve peak performance. We’ll be testing and updating this list of the best fitness trackers regularly. If you’re looking for smarter features and advanced fitness insights, be sure to check out our list of best smartwatches for 2022 with recommendations for the best Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Polar wearables.
Read more: Best smartwatches under $100
Lexy Savvides/CNET
The Charge 5 improves on previous Charge models by adding a color screen and an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app on top of the already solid fitness and sleep tracking that Fitbit is known for. There’s built-in GPS so you can track outdoor workouts without your phone, as well as a blood oxygen sensor. With the recent addition of a new Daily Readiness Score, the Charge 5 can also tell you if your body is ready to exercise or if you should take a day off. But many of Fitbit’s most useful features, like this score, are only available as part of Fitbit’s $10-a-month Premium service. Without a Premium subscription, you can still use the Charge 5 for fitness and health tracking, it just won’t give you the most in-depth metrics and trends over time. The battery should last at least four full days and it’s compatible with iPhone and Android.
Read our Fitbit Charge 5 review.
You receive price alerts for Fitbit Charge 5
Lexy Savvides/CNET
Fitbit offers plenty of fitness trackers, but the Inspire 3 is the best choice if you value a small tracker with a color display and the longest overall battery life. It can last up to 10 days between charges and can also monitor your blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and heart rate. It’s also ideal if you want a fitness tracker that you can set up and forget it’s just keeping an eye on things in the background as you go through your day.
Read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review.
You receive price alerts for Fitbit Inspire 3
Lexy Savvides/CNET
If you’re looking for a low-key (and more affordable) fitness band, you might want to consider the Fitbit Luxe. You won’t get built-in GPS or mobile payment options, but it does have the essentials of health and fitness tracking, including heart rate monitoring, automatic workout detection, and a detailed sleep analysis.
This fitness band is also the closest thing to jewelry I’ve worn so far, especially if you pair it with the Gorjana link bracelet. You can also swap out the bands for more traditional silicone bands if you’re worried about sweating or using it to track swims. The biggest downside is that for some people the screen and text may be too small to read without much effort (or glasses).
Read our Fitbit Luxe review.
You receive price alerts for Fitbit Luxe
Lexy Savvides/CNET
For around $50, the Mi Band 7 is the best fitness tracker on this list. It has a large AMOLED color touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate and sleep tracking. Battery life is excellent too, with around six days of use before needing to charge. The main downside is that heart rate tracking for intense workouts tends to be spotty, and some features like contactless payments aren’t available in the US.
Read our Mi Band 7 and Fitbit Charge 5 comparison.
John Kim/CNET
These $300 smart insoles can turn any old running shoe into a high-tech tracker, giving you more fitness tracking information on your run than any wrist tracker we’ve ever had. tested. Each insole has 16 sensors that detect the pressure you put on your foot with every step you take. With the app and trackers, they can measure everything from step length to foot strike balance to give you real-time feedback on how to reduce injuries or improve your times.
Read our Nurvv Run insoles review.
Lexy Savvides/CNET
The Series 8 might be a bit fancier, but the $249 Apple Watch SE has everything you need in a fitness tracker with some extra smartwatch functionality. Not only does this Apple Watch keep tabs on your health and activity like the rest of the trackers on this list, this fitness watch also gives you access to dozens of fitness apps like Strava, Nike Training Club, and Fitness Plus. ‘Apple, to guide you. through any type of training.
Read our Apple Watch SE review.
Lexy Savvides/CNET
If you’re not quite ready to give up the look of a traditional wristwatch, but want something with smart features, consider the Garmin Lily. This is a tracker designed for smaller wrists and features a cool pattern etched into the background of the watch that gives it a unique look when the monochrome display is on or off. Despite its small footprint, it doesn’t skimp on all the important features you’d expect, including blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Unlike some of the other trackers on this list, the Lily doesn’t have built-in music storage, or built-in GPS.
Read our Garmin Lily review.
You receive price alerts for Garmin Lily
Lexy Savvides/CNET
The Third Generation Oura Ring is a wearable set-it-and-forget-it accessory. Put it on like a regular ring and in the background it will track your sleep, skin temperature and heart rate. Soon it will also be able to read blood oxygen levels and measure your heart rate during a workout. Unlike previous Oura Ring models, this version requires a $6 per month subscription – without it, you’ll just get access to a daily readiness score. We haven’t fully reviewed the Oura Ring yet as some of its key features are yet to launch, but it’s worth including as it’s a completely different design to all the other options in this listing.
Learn more about Oura’s Ring.