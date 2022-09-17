Best fitness trackers for 2022

Dominique Robinson was left disappointed after the 2019 MAC Championship game.

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks won the game, upsetting Michigan’s center, but playing time was becoming increasingly erratic for the junior wide receiver. He thought it was time to ask whether to change position. After all, just about every post coach in the program had repeatedly asked him to come to their room.

Robinson was going to wait until the end of the season, but the RedHawks landed in the LendingTree Bowl on January 6, a month later, so he texted coach Chuck Martin and receivers coach Israel Woolfork and said asked for a meeting.

I really want to try playing defensive end.

Robinson felt instant relief on Martin’s face when he proposed. He hadn’t told the coaches what he wanted to talk about and thought they might wonder if he was about to transfer.

“I said, ‘I was thinking about H-back but I to like defensive end idea,” Martin recalls. “We had told him all along, you can basically go wherever you want.”

The group decided that Robinson would remain a wide receiver for the game against Louisiana — Robinson had just 14 receptions for 296 yards this season — but they would leave him with an idea of ​​the defensive end in a bowl practice.

“First shot, he beat the tackle and I was like, ‘Wow! That was pretty good,’” Martin said. “Just natural, stacked him, got his hands on him. We knew that first day.

“Any time you move an offensive guy, especially a skilled guy to defense, the #1 thing is his willingness to hit people, to be physical,” said defensive line coach EJ Whitlow, who joined the Air Force this season. “Especially when you’re talking about a wide receiver at the D line. When Dom came out, the speed and the turn, turning the corner and causing a problem, it was natural for him. But his willingness to put his face in there in the running game and be physical in contact, it was like, ‘Hey, we might have something.’ ”

Robinson could have surprised himself during this first practice. Miami was the only school to recruit him, and he arrived on campus as a quarterback, a position he held for all three practices.

“When I went from quarterback to receiver and watched myself on tape, you could tell I just didn’t look like a receiver,” Robinson said. “It took me a little while to look like a receiver. When I moved to D-end, it looked good. When I finished training and went up upstairs and watched the tape, I looked like I was supposed to be there.

COVID-19 threw every college football player on a loop the following year, especially Robinson. But he’s committed to gaining weight, lifting, working on a blocking sled, and learning the nuances of getting off the edge. The results came immediately. He had two sacks and a pass breakup against Ball State in the RedHawks’ first of three games in 2020. Robinson was quick to take up his new position, with Martin calling the improvement something they noted “daily.”

“When they come up with the decision, ‘Hey, Coach, I really want to try this,’ you’re going to get the investment to see it through,” Whitlow said. “Sometimes as a coach if you make a suggestion, if the guy isn’t convinced, he’s not going to give it his all.”

Miami used Robinson as a situational pass thrower in 2021, and while he wasn’t hugely productive — he had 4 ½ sacks and 8 ½ tackles for a loss — the tools made him an easy selection for the Senior. Bowl. Robinson was 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds in Mobile, Alabama, with a wingspan of 82 ⅜ inches. Bears coach Matt Eberflus covets that kind of length on his defense, and Robinson flashed enough that it didn’t take a big leap of faith to believe he could improve and do it quickly with more. time on the task.

When the Bears selected Robinson in the fifth round (No. 174 overall), it was with the idea that he would be a draft but could contribute right away. Khalil Mack’s trade to the Los Angeles Chargers also created a need, especially with Eberflus preferring to play linemen in waves.

Robert Quinn is a reserved veteran in his 12th season, not one to have much to say, but Robinson was able to glean some advice from watching him and the few words he shares.

“On the pitch, he makes sure I come in with a game plan,” Robinson said. “When I’m about to do a one-on-one rehearsal, he always comes up to me and asks me, ‘Do you have a move in mind?’ He makes sure I have something planned where if I get the set I need that’s the move I’m going to make us Sometimes I haven’t made it just because I I’m a young man and I’m going to react to anything I get. Robert said, ‘No, you have to come in with a plan.’ He was good with that. I watched him, taking keys.

Robinson’s debut against the San Francisco 49ers was a success. He had 1½ sacks, the first rookie in Bears history to have more than one sack in a first season. He beat 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey with a hard inside move and threw Trey Lance to the turf with one arm. He then shared a bag with Roquan Smithon. Robinson finished with seven tackles – five solos – on just 28 snaps.

According to the NFL, Robinson had three “quick saves,” defined as tackles made after going 20 yards or more, the most by a rookie defensive lineman since Next Gen Stats launched in 2016.

“It’s a big deal,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “You talk about the HITS principle, he shows it there. Every day, when you say something to him, it’s the first time he hears it. The great thing about him when he hears it, then he takes it to the field.

As Robinson left the field in the northwest tunnel of Soldier Field after the game, general manager Ryan Poles stood there in a sharp dark gray suit. The Poles approached and embraced the soaking wet Robinson with a giant hug.

“It meant something to me, honestly,” Robinson said. “I respect a man who comes to do that. Come on man.”

The 49ers game was Robinson’s 16th as a defensive end with 15 college games. Some have compared him to Mark Anderson, who burst onto the scene in 2006 as a fifth-round pick with 12 sacks, a Bears rookie record.

Robinson only scratches the surface.

“I’m glad he suggested the D-end and I’m glad we listened to him,” Martin said. “Between God-given ability and probably the best human being you’ve ever met, there’s probably nothing this kid can’t do. You can play it anywhere.

Screening report

AJ Dillon, Packers running back

Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.

Dillon, 6-foot, 247 pounds, is in his third season in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the second round in 2020. Dillon led the offense in rushing (803 yards) and rushing touchdowns ( five) last season and parted time in the backfield with Aaron Jones.

Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards in the season-opening road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Packers have talked about committing more to the rush this week as the offense strives to bring in young wide receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Historically when you look at this coaching tree that Matt LaFleur is in, the running game is the foundation of those offensive structures,” the scout said. “You can go to San Francisco, Los Angeles with Sean McVay, Arthur Smith when he was in Tennessee and now in Atlanta, it’s all built from the running game. So when you run the football effectively in that offense, it creates game opportunities and creates space in the passing game because of that downhill running action I think they need to direct the ball more because they’re working with young wide receivers who still have struggling with alignment, assignment and accountability. When you have that, it really limits your passing game and it gets disjointed.

“But they have two running backs, two different styles, and both can catch the ball out of the backfield. They’re going to be a big part of that offensive game plan on Sunday night in both the running game and the passing game. Starting with the running game with AJ Dillon, it’s a downhill backstroke with very light feet. For a man of his size, being able to move the way he does and be able to miss defenders in the open is impressive. Everyone knows he has power because of his build and physical profile, but what has always stood out to me since he was at Boston College is his footwork. Very good view. Can get small when he needs to, then when he has to drop the hammer he has thunder in his pads. He is developing as a receiver. He will never be Alvin Kamara. But Dillon can hurt you in the passing game in screens and balls thrown into the flat on checkdowns and swing lanes because when you have to tackle him, it puts a strain on your body as a defensive player. Defensively, that’s where you want the ball to go — throw it to Dillon in the flat, especially in zonal coverage, and the Bears will play a lot of zonal in this game. Now you’re asking defensive backs to tackle in space. They’re dropping 45 pounds and they’re making reservations to be in the workout room Monday morning.

