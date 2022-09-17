Biden tells Putin not to use nukes as his forces are pushed back in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has warned Vladmir Putin to avoid using nuclear weapons as his forces are pushed back into Ukraine or face “consequences”.

In a preview for this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked the president what words he would have for his Russian counterpart if he considered using tactical chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Biden replied, “No.” Don’t. Don’t. You will change the face of war like never before since World War II.

When Pelley pushed the president on America’s response if Putin crossed the line, Biden declined to comment on a specific plan, saying only that the United States would act if nuclear weapons were put on the line.

“It will be consequential,” Biden said. ‘[Russia] will become more of an outcast in the world than they ever have been.

“And depending on the extent of what they do, that will determine what response would occur.”

The warning came as Russia suffered yet another defeat from Ukrainian forces backed by Western military aid. Pictured: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the newly recaptured town of Izium on Wednesday

Ukrainian forces, backed by military aid from the West, have managed to push back Russia in key towns as the Kremlin frontline retreats east

Biden’s response comes a day after his administration pledged an additional $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, which successfully recaptured another major city from Russian forces on Wednesday.

The White House said it was the 21st time the Department of Defense has removed weapons and other equipment from shelves for delivery to Ukraine.

The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that helped Ukrainian forces push back Russian forces in parts of the east and south.

More recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped raise his country’s flag over the newly retaken Russian stronghold of Izyum as he celebrated a stunning counterattack that routed Putin’s forces in the north of the country. .

“Ukraine is coming back to its own,” a military spokesman says, as growing hope for a comprehensive victory against Putin’s forces begins to spread across the country following the latest Russian humiliation on the battlefield.

Zelensky (pictured in Izyum) had used an overnight address to praise his troops’ advances, amid growing sentiment that pushing Russian troops out of the country is possible

As Russian news outlets tried to downplay Ukraine’s success, Zelensky (right) was back in Kyiv on Friday to present the Lifesaving Hero of the Year awards to strengthen the nation’s unity.

The victory came just a week after Ukraine liberated the town of Balakliya, as soldiers were seen cheering on local residents freed from Russian control.

The towns of Izyum, Kupyansk and Vovchansk, which formed the staging post for the Kremlin’s attacks in the region and contain essential railway lines to bring munitions and other supplies to its soldiers, are now under Ukrainian control.

Moscow’s recent rout in northeastern Ukraine was its biggest military defeat since the withdrawal of Russian troops from areas near Kyiv more than five months ago.

In a statement on the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “With admirable courage and determination, the Ukrainian people are defending their homeland and fighting for their future.

“The capabilities we provide are carefully calibrated to make the biggest difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.”

Pictured: Rubble in the town of Izyum, which was devastated by outgoing Russian forces as Ukrainian soldiers liberated the people

The conflict in Ukraine remains bloody, with government officials counting 440 separate graves for the conflict in Izyum on Friday.

The United States has committed an additional $600 million in military assistance to help Ukraine, with the total United States contribution amounting to $15.9 billion.

The decision to move quickly to new aid – on the heels of an injection of nearly $2.9 billion in aid and financial support announced last week and more than $3 billion announced at the end of August – underlines the intention of the United States to ensure that Ukraine can sustain its staggering counterattack that was launched earlier this month.

This most recent funding included $2.2 billion in long-term military funding that Blinken announced during a visit to Ukraine last week, and a $675 million weapons package announced by the Secretary of State. Defense Lloyd Austin in Europe on the same day.

The $2.2 billion announced by Blinken in Kyiv is earmarked for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, who potentially risk future Russian aggression, it said. United States.

The latest set of weapons systems brings total US aid to Ukraine to nearly $15.9 billion since Biden took office.

US officials watching the counteroffensive were careful not to declare victory premature, noting that Russia still has substantial troops and resources.

And they are wary of what Putin might do to reverse the trend.

But US leaders have also made clear that precision weapons and rocket systems supplied by the United States and its allies – including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and the Anti-Radiation Missile at high speed, or HARM – were essential for the radical change in momentum.