Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022
Overall, there isn’t all that much more to report this week. Bitcoin is still struggling to maintain support and continues to creep lower and lower. We could get some sort of larger movement soon, however. The LMACD is close to crossing bearish on the daily. Sometimes, although the crossover looks all but guaranteed, the two lines can diverge upward and prices begin to climb.
Bears Uncross Bullish Weekly Signals, Bulls Have The Weekend To Counter
In fact, the bullish crossover reported earlier this week at the weekly open, has now been uncrossed by bears. The Relative Strength Index buy signal is also gone from weekly BTCUSD price charts. Bitcoin is also barely hanging onto horizontal weekly support. Losing it puts $14K in play.
There is also a potential diagonal trend line that might be demonstrating a flip of resistance turned support when drawn from the 2019 peak. The double-top then, could be a sign that a double bottom ultimately holds here. Or not.
Bears uncross bullish signals from Monday's video | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Is The Third Time The Charm For The Bitcoin Bottom?
On the two-week timeframe, both the LMACD and Relative Strength Index are at a level where BTC bottomed during past bear markets. While a third time isn’t guaranteed, it could also be the charm.
Could the third time be the charm? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
Why Final Capitulation In Crypto Could Still Be Ahead
The monthly LMACD histogram could show that there is more room for momentum to move down. The Relative Strength Index on monthly timeframes is now the lowest in Bitcoin history. Finally, the Ichimoku on the monthly shows what might have been a bullish signal, that is now looking much more ominous instead.
The Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen are crossed bullish, but are about to cross bearish after all this time. Final capitulation in BTCUSD always occurred after this signal fired.
If the monthly doesn’t close significantly higher, danger becomes much more imminent. It also may be too late at this point for bulls to avoid a crossover, even if Bitcoin skyrockets from here. How that may impact price action remains to be seen.
The final lows in Bitcoin should be due soon enough, or are already behind us, so stay sharp.
Is capitulation coming? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Crypto Regulatory Framework Released by White House
- President Joe Biden had ordered government agencies to assess cryptos’ pros and cons.
- A digital dollar might pave the way for a payment system as per the framework.
With widespread cryptocurrency use on the increase, officials have been keeping a close watch on the industry. For example, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said just yesterday that staked cryptocurrencies would fall under federal securities laws.
The most recent event is the Biden administration’s proposal of a crypto framework for how rules should be implemented. It’s worth noting that president Joe Biden ordered government agencies to assess cryptos’ pros and cons and report back to him on their findings. In light of these results, the present framework was developed.
Focus on CBDC and Stablecoin
The Federal Reserve will, notably, “continue its ongoing CBDC research, experimentation, and evaluation.” Furthermore, a digital dollar might pave the way for a payment system that is “more efficient, provides a foundation for further technological innovation, facilitates faster cross-border transactions, and is environmentally sustainable.”
Furthermore, a digital dollar might pave the way for a payment system. That is “more efficient, provides a foundation for further technological innovation, facilitates faster cross-border transactions, and is environmentally sustainable.”
The creation of the digital dollar, however, was qualified as something that should only be done if it served the “national interest.” The current chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, Jerome Powell, has previously stated that the primary motivation for the United States to launch its own CBDC would be to eliminate the use case for cryptocurrencies.
Because of the failure of the UST in the Terra ecosystem, authorities have been keeping an eye on stablecoins. The recently issued framework has placed an emphasis on the potentially disruptive effects of this asset class without proper regulation.
The framework also states that there is “increasingly intertwined” between cryptocurrencies and traditional banking. Conflicts might, thus, have “spillover effects.”
Bitcoin Whale Selling Pressure Continues As BTC Dips Under $20k
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to put selling pressure on the market as the price of the crypto now drops below $20k.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Has Spiked Up To High Values
As pointed out by a post from CryptoQuant, the exchange inflows that followed the US CPI release lead to the price crashing 10% in only a couple of hours.
The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the sum of the top 10 Bitcoin transactions to exchanges, to the total exchange inflows.
Since the ten largest transfers to exchanges are usually from the whales, this metric’s value tells us how much of the total inflows are coming from these humungous holders.
When the value of the ratio is high, it means whales are making up for a large part of the total transactions to exchanges. Such a trend can be a sign of dumping from this cohort.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio (EMA 7) over the year 2022 so far:
The value of the metric seems to have been quite high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day exponential moving average of the Bitcoin whale ratio has been elevated recently. This shows that a big part of the recent activity on exchanges has been coming from these holders.
Another indicator, the Spent Output Value Bands, tells us what the individual contributions to the inflows are from the different holder groups in the market. Investors are put into these cohorts based on the amount of BTC they are holding in their wallets.
The below chart shows the trend in this metric specifically for the 1k to 10k BTC and 10k+ BTC holder groups.
Looks like the two cohorts have been active in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As the graph shows, both the whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC and those with 10k or more BTC have actively contributed to the exchanges recently.
A few large spikes from them came right before the recent plummet in the Bitcoin price that took its value down to $20k.
The quant in the post notes that later today’s values of the exchange whale ratio can be important in judging how severe its moving average is going to be.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.7k, down 6% in the past week.
The value of the crypto has dipped below $20k now | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Andrew Bain on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Nine Chronicles and its NFT project, D:CC
NFTs are all the rage today. Among their multiple use cases, NFTs in games are one of the most popular utilities. Various industries, including games, music, sports, and more, are using NFTs for a wide range of purposes. NFTs can potentially change how users interact with each other within or outside the gaming world. Let’s find out how the top projects in the blockchain industry are leveraging NFTs and more about the Nine Chronicles NFT project.
How is the Gaming Industry using NFTs?
Game NFTs have multiple use cases. For one, they help ascertain ownership of in-game assets. This might be a sword a player has crafted, a character they have created, or even an artifact found while playing. The NFTs are stored on the blockchain and immutable, and players can sell or transfer them.
In other words, in a traditional game, when a game shuts down, the players will lose everything they have earned. But that doesn’t happen here. Instead, the game-based NFTs are part of the blockchain, so players will have access to the NFTs they own, no matter the status of the game.
And because these in-game assets are stored on the blockchain, it is also easier to gauge and prove their authenticity and rarity. Rare NFTs of course attract a higher price than common ones.
Lastly, the decentralized games working with NFTs are interoperable. In traditional games, in-game purchases can only be used in that specific game. However, in the case of decentralized games, the assets of one game may be used in other games.
Decentralized Platforms Using NFTs
The blockchain industry has a lot of platforms and games using NFTs for several purposes in addition to in-game assets. While there are many platforms leveraging NFTs and their capabilities, three notable organizations are using NFTs across their platforms: Sandbox, Decentraland, and Silks. Sandbox is a decentralized metaverse space where people can buy land, create and buy buildings, and more. The collectible NFTs in the Sandbox space are called ASSETs used for in-game activities. Users can either acquire these ASSETs from the metaverse or create them with the VoxEdit tool. On the same lines, there is Decentraland, which is also a metaverse space allowing people to interact with in-game elements.
Lastly, there is Silks, a play-to-earn metaverse game that has a rich world of virtual assets, all of which can be turned into NFTs. The player avatars and the horses players use for playing are both NFTs. They are tradeable and transferable on the blockchain.
Nine Chronicles and the NFT Project “D:CC”
Nine Chronicles has recently launched its NFT project, De:Centralized Cat (D:CC).. These PFPs are more than just profile pictures unique to every player and give them an alternative identity in the multiverse ruled by the one true Cosmic Cat God the Grrreat. In addition, each NFT grants its holders exclusive perks and in-game utilities.
These NFTs are designed by Sangmi Seon (Caesty), an Art Director and NFT Creative Director with over a decade of experience in game art and design at top game companies including Nexon and Capcom.
Nine Chronicles has recently announced its NFT minting date as the 21st of September. With this, they will get access to rewards, benefits, and unique in-game items. In total, there are 3000 NFTs to be minted. Of these, 2800 will go to the players accepted into the Pionyan programs. In addition, 200 will be allocated to the team.
All NFT owners will automatically become members of the D:CC. Besides the in-game benefits, the NFT ownership also gives owners governance rights, which they can use to vote on future decisions.
Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle
Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
Dogecoin Makes Top 10
After spending about a week out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap list, Dogecoin has reclaimed the 10th spot on the market. It is less a result of a rally in the price of Dogecoin and rather a decline in the price of Polkadot (DOT) over the past week.
Where DOGE had seen a price decline of 6.24% in the last 7 days, Polkadot had suffered a worse fate, losing more than 12% of its value in the same time period. DOT had inevitably lost its footing above $7, and its market cap dropped to $7.64 billion.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s market cap was sitting at $7.9 billion, less than $300 million higher than the market cap of DOT. This means that the meme coin is not completely out of the woods, and DOT could overtake the 10th position if DOGE’s price fails to hold up against the market.
DOGE Price Still Struggles
The re-entry into the crypto top 10 has not meant much for the digital asset. DOGE’s price is still sitting perilously below $0.06 and shows no sign of any positive recovery anytime soon. The bear market has not done the cryptocurrency any favors either because it has only recorded a 0.7% growth in the last 24 hours.
Investors have also felt the impact of this decline as profitability has been down over the last couple of weeks. Presently, there are more Dogecoin investors who are recording losses than those who are currently in profit.
A total of 50% of all wallets holding DOGE are currently in the red, while 48% are in the green. The rest (2%) are currently sitting in neutral territory. DOGE’s price is also more than 91% down from its all-time high price of $0.70, performing badly compared to its fiercest competitor, Shiba Inu.
Nevertheless, whales continue to be very active in the meme coin. Over the last 7 days, large transactions with values of over $100,000 have come out to a total volume of almost $1 billion. The meme coin also boasts more than 4.4 million holders, indicating strong hold sentiment among community members.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
ETH saw a decline in its price from $4,500 to around $1,024, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high despite having good fundamentals. The price of ETH bounced off after touching a weekly low of $1,024, and the price rallied to $2,000, showing some great strength ahead of the scheduled merge, but the price was quickly rejected as this area acts as resistance for the price of ETH.
The price of ETH on the weekly chart formed an uptrend line as the price continued to respect this support line bouncing off to maintain its bullish run, but the price of ETH broke this trendline after a while, creating mixed feelings in the heart of many holders of ETH.
ETH’s price is trading above the key support of $1,400; the price of ETH needs to hold above this support to avoid the price going lower to its weekly low. With the price of ETH holding this support, we could have the chance of trading higher to a region of $1,630. A break below $1,400 would mean retesting the key weekly support at lower regions of $1,200 and $1,000.
For ETH’s price to restore its bullish move price need to break and hold above $1,700 with good volume. A break and close above $1,700 give ETH price the boost it needs to rally to a region of $1,900 and possibly $2,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,630-$1,700.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,400-$1,200.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for ETH prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside of an asymmetric triangle signaling a downtrend to the next support area is ideal for bulls to build more buy orders as prices continue to range in this zone.
A break and close below $1,400 for the price of ETH on the daily timeframe would send the price of ETH to a region of $1,300-$1,200, where it seems to be a good zone for more buy orders and demand.
ETH price needs to hold above $1,400; breaking below this zone will flip the price into a resistance making it harder to trend to higher heights.
On the daily timeframe, the price of ETH is currently trading at $1,450 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for ETH price. The price of $1,620 and $2,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of ETH. The price of ETH needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $2,000; for the price of ETH to have a better chance to reclaim 50 EMA price needs to hold $1,400 support.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,620, $2,000.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,400.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Celsius Network Submits a Request To Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings Worth About $23M
A bankrupt crypto lending company, Celsius Network, reveals about its file request to sell its stablecoin holdings. All the documents related to the case were submitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York. In addition, the lender company states it will sell its both existing and the future stable coins which are yet to come.
On a clear note, the main intention of this sale by Celsius is to fund its Chapter 11 case, filed 2 months ago. Earlier in Mid July, the crypto lending firm filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the crash of $2 trillion cash. This unbearable case affected a large number of individual investors to face a massive loss at that time.
Now the bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius is waiting for its hearing for the case on October 6th, 2022. As all the relevant documents are submitted to the court, a legal procedure about the stablecoin sale will be discussed.
In addition, the disclosed documents reveal that Celsius possesses almost 11 different forms of stablecoin worth $23 million.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy Case of Celsius
The most significant reason for Celsius to get into a trap of liquidity crisis due to the bearish market conditions. Moreover, the crypto lender was tumbling down during the market crash with collapse in all cryptocurrency prices. Specifically, due to the popular TerraUSD and Luna tokens in May.
Thus, when the entire crypto market crashed, Celsius network immediately paused the withdrawals and transfers for its users. As a matter of fact, “halting the withdrawals was difficult but it is necessary” , adds the Celsius team.
Now the sale of the stablecoin case is directed to the Chief U.S. bankruptcy judge, Martin Glenn. More so, as the main intention of this sale is to generate liquidity for Celsius’s operations. So the proceedings of the sale will be directly paid to the company.
Additionally, The U.S Court appoints an independent examiner in Celsius bankruptcy case. In-order to monitor the crypto assets, tax payment systems and to oversee the present state of the mining company to collect further information.
Eventually, the loss is not only to the Celsius network, but also to the other crypto lenders facing a terrible year of 2022. Thus the crash of major Luna community tokens has affected large industry players causing a huge loss in a short period.
