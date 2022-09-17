Bitcoin Loses $20,000 Grip, Extends Consolidation For 2nd Straight Day

Bullish Celsius price prediction is $2.39788 to $4.13498.

Celsius (CEL) price might also reach $5 soon.

Bearish Celsius price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.

In Celsius (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Celsius to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Celsius (CEL) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius (CEL) is $1.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,247,515 at the time of writing. However, Celsius has decreased by nearly 11.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Celsius (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 Celsius. Currently, Celsius (CEL) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global.

What is Celsius (CEL)?

CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies. It is based on an economic concept that challenges traditional banking models while putting the Celsius community first. Celsius (CEL) launched in June 2018. CEL enables users to take out loans, make payments, and gain additional loyalty advantages. CEL, on the other hand, is primarily utilized as a reward system for Celsius Network users and as a collateral currency to receive loans.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022

Celsius (CEL) holds the 66th position on CoinGecko right now. Celsius price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

Celsius /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Celsius (CEL) laid out the Ascending Channel Pattern. laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Celsius (CEL) is in the range of $1.47649. If the pattern continues, the price of Celsius might reach the resistance level of $2.43880. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius may fall to $1.41395 and 0.83657.

Celsius (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Celsius (CEL).

Celsius /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Celsius (CEL).

Resistance Level 1 $2.39788 Resistance Level 2 $4.13498 Support Level 1 $1.24787 Support Level 2 $0.84327 Support Level 3 $0.45380 Celsius /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Celsius (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Celsius might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.1349.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Celsius (CEL) might plummet to almost 0.45380, a bearish signal.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius (CEL) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Celsius lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend

Celsius /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius (CEL). Currently, the ADX of Celsius lies in the range of 19.74232 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius (CEL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Celsius lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Celsius (CEL) is at 19.74232 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Celsius /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



Comparison of Celsius with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Celsius (CEL).

BTC Vs ETH Vs Celsius Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of ETH and CEL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of CEL also increases or decreases respectively.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius (CEL) might probably attain $8 by 2023.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Celsius (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Celsius might rally to hit $11 by 2024.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2025

If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Celsius would rally to hit $14

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2026

If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Celsius would rally to hit $17

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2027

If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Celsius would rally to hit $20

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2028

Celsius (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Celsius would hit $23 in 2028.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius (CEL), it would witness major spikes. Celsius might hit $26 by 2029.

Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Celsius ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius (CEL) might hit $29 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Celsius network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Celsius. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) in 2022 is $4.13498. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that Celsius is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Celsius (CEL)? CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies. 2. Where can you purchase Celsius (CEL)? Celsius (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global. 3. Will Celsius (CEL) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius Platform, Celsius has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius (CEL)? On June 04, 2021 Celsius (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05. 5. Is Celsius (CEL) a good investment in 2022? Celsius (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsiusin the past few months, Celsius is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Celsius (CEL) reach $5? Celsius (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius (CEL) will hit $5soon. 7. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2023? Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023. 8. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2024? Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024. 9. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2025? Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025. 10. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2026? Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $17 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

