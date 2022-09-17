Connect with us

News

Bob Raissman: Robert Saleh goes off the runway with his ‘receipts’ ravings

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

Bob Raissman: Robert Saleh Goes Off The Runway With His ‘Receipts’ Ravings
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Unless he is intent on being a collaborator in his own coaching demise, there was no reason for Robert Saleh to drop his “receipts” bomb on the media, and forever disgruntled Jets fans, during a Monday Zoom call with boss scribes.

A couple of days later, the faux-beleaguered coach tried explaining why he went down a dead-end street, saying it was a way of defending his players. The problem was there was nothing to defend them against. Salah was tilting at windmills.

The media covering the Jets, including Valley of the Stupid Gasbags, has been patient (aka hands-off treatment) with the coach after his first season. If anything, his message of hope had been embraced. Saleh should be known as Kid Charmin. If anything, the media focus has been on the inevitable return of quarterback Zach Wilson.

Nonetheless, Saleh became the second prominent Jets employee to see ghosts when he said: “I’m taking receipts [on Jets critics], and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when it’s all said and done.” His comments made us wonder if someone had serenaded Saleh with old Jets rants voiced by the poster boy for Jets misery, and former WFAN yakker, Joe Benigno. Saleh’s alleged frustration boiled over during his paid segment on ESPN-98.7′s “The Michael Kay Show.” Saleh said he couldn’t wait “until it comes around and we shove it down everybody’s throat.”

Saleh has put himself in a box with the media. His “receipts” declaration makes Sunday’s game against Cleveland bigger than it should be. Unless the Jets media goes soft, every analysis of a loss should include a reminder about having to wait yet another day to ”shove it down everybody’s throat.” Around here, when a coach points fingers at (in this case Saleh threatened) the media, and is not successful on the field, buffoon status can be “achieved” quickly.

So, it’s worth wondering how Saleh concluded it was a fine idea to pop off. It doesn’t sound like something an experienced Jets PR staff would recommend. Does Saleh have a small circle of advisers (none who work for the Jets) who suggested he go on the offensive? Or did he arrive at the decision through some solo soul searching?

Get it? Saleh also leaves the door open to question his decision-making process. If it can be questioned in the “receipts” case, a communications matter, how soon will his on-field coaching decisions come under intense scrutiny? Through one season, and one game, Saleh has not exactly been put under a microscope.

And it’s not like all Gasbags lined up against Saleh. Some (including 98.7′s Kay and Peter Rosenberg and ESPN/SNY’s Bart Scott) said he had every right — and was righteous — to fire off verbal missiles at fans and media. Still does an organization, looking to escape from the woods of dysfunction into the open spaces of stability really need a coach dishing irrational ravings?

Or should Woody Johnson & Co. look forward to caricatures of Saleh, and a flood of receipts, gushing out of the Jets Clown Car.

CBS SHOWS RESTRAINT

The NFL’s TV partners rarely have problems replaying vicious hits or grotesque moments during game coverage.

That’s why it was unusual to see CBS Sports’ crew show restraint during the final two minutes of the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the Jets. As he was covering Jets wideout Elijah Moore, Baltimore cornerback Kyle Fuller went down. Viewers could see a distant camera shot of Fuller holding his knee while his concerned teammates moved in for a closer look.

After a brief pause, play-by-play voice Andrew Catalon, working with James Lofton, said: “We’ve been told we shouldn’t show a replay of this…” Catalon did not have to go into it further. CBS’ crew made the right call. The sight of Fuller, who suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, going down was too gruesome. Even on an NFL Sunday.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

While residents of the Mets and Yankees TV booths, and other Seamheads, were analyzing MLB’s rules changes, including whether the pitch clock will speed up the game, they didn’t go deep on if commercial time between innings should be reduced.

If the number of spots were limited to under two minutes (the current break between innings) the pace of the game would be accelerated. Recently, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wondered if the TV suits, and baseball owners, would sacrifice and take a commercial cut to speed up the game.

”So, we’ll see how the number of commercials change over here [on Major League telecasts],” Lindor said. “We make the adjustment, let’s see now with the TV stations and the owners how they are going to make the adjustment.”

Sounds like a challenge, right?

Why are the owners included in this equation? If YES or SNY’s ability to sell between innings commercials was cut to one minute, the value of the TV rights to their games would decrease in value.

BENIGNO BLITZ

It was a takeover, alright — more hostile than docile.

Joe Benigno stormed onto the Monday edition of WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney” program and stole the show. Benigno was burning Jets fuel. His mouth was all gas, no break.

Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, two mouths who love the sound of their own voices, could hardly get a word in. At one point, Barber tried interrupting Benigno but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Benigno even came armed with one of his Jets conspiracy theories, suggesting the Jets won’t play Mike White at quarterback because they ”fear” he’s better than Zach Wilson. Of course, Benigno really believes this.

Anyway, whoever booked Benigno for Monday morning appearances during football season deserves kudos. Mr. Misery is also doing a Saturday show with Evan Roberts.

AROUND THE DIAL

Twice, in NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football studio, Tony Dungy mentioned how impressed he was by the league’s new coaches, specifying all by name except the Giants’ Brian Daboll. Dungy eventually went on Twitter and mentioned Daboll. One Peacock informer wondered if Dungy watched Giants-Titans. … Daboll is relaxed on his MSG coach’s show, much calmer than the animated Joe Judge. … Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo gloms much hype for his weekly spots on “First Take,” but his own regulars segments with Phil Simms and Steve Phillips on Doggie’s SiriusXM show are always compelling. During their recent one-on-one, Phillips said Mets owner Steve Cohen’s days of playing by the owner’s unwritten rules are coming to an end. “At some point, Steve Cohen is not going to play the ‘hands-off’ game, the former Mets GM said. Phillips said this could lead Cohen to make a serious run at Aaron Judge if he hits the free agent market. … Let’s hope that all mouths so eager to call Judge’s historic dingers that tie then break Roger Maris’ AL HR record don’t blow the calls. Lots of pressure involved in those moments. A miscue could stain a career. Anyone nervous yet? … The technical side has to tighten up too. On Tuesday (Yankees-Red Sox), TBS had a close call. The network returned from the commercial break about three seconds before Judge hit the first pitch of the sixth inning for a home run. … We know it’s too late for the Foxies to offer Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt any advice, but if they could they should’ve told them to pull-back down the stretch of the Alabama-Texas thriller. The two mouths would not shut up. … It’s early, but anyone else hoping Sean Payton, now working in Fox’s NFL studio, gets back into coaching — like tomorrow? … NBC Sports’ Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry will make its WNBC-TV Ch. 4 debut Sunday at noon. Berry’s show will go up against CBS (”The NFL Today”) and Fox (”NFL Sunday”) hour-long pregame studio shows.

* * *

DUDE OF THE WEEK: DOUG PEDERSON

The new Jaguars coach lost his first game and he did the unexpected. Pederson found his former quarterback, Washington’s Carson Wentz, and congratulated him on the Commanders’ 28-22 win. For Pederson, it was a display of class/sportsmanship in defeat.

DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MICAH PARSONS

After a disappointing season opener, the Dallas star defender skipped out on his new weekly paid guest spot on FS1′s Undisputed debate show. After a loss you must show your face and fulfill an obligation. Parsons sees it differently, saying after losing Dak Prescott: “I need to be a leader now and that’s not on TV.”

DOUBLE TALK

What Adam Silver said: “There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee.”

What Adam Silver meant to say: “I work for the owners. The grunts who keep the teams running? Not so much.”

()

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

The Forexlive Morning Forex Technical Report for September 16, 2022

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

The Forexlive Morning Forex Technical Report For September 16, 2022
google news

High Risk Warning:

Currency trading involves a high level of risk which may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional exposure to risk and loss. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and tolerance for risk. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose. Educate yourself about the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial or tax adviser if you have any questions.

Advisory Disclaimer:

FOREXLIVE™ is not an investment adviser, FOREXLIVE™ provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse opinions or recommendations from blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are encouraged to carefully consider the opinions and analyzes offered in blogs or other sources of information in the context of the client’s or prospect’s individual analysis and decision-making. None of the blogs or other sources of information should be considered as constituting a history. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and FOREXLIVE™ specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully consider all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, fund managers and system providers before investing any funds. or open an account with a Forex broker. Any news, opinion, research, data or other information contained in this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice. FOREXLIVE ™ expressly disclaims any liability for any loss of capital or profits without limitation which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this information. As with all such consulting services, past results are never a guarantee of future results.

Finance tycoons CY Limited

cnbctv18-forexlive

google news
Continue Reading

News

Best fitness trackers for 2022

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022
google news

Nothing is more motivating than a device that tracks your fitness. Visualizing your goals and progress with the best fitness trackers not only makes you feel good about what you’ve done, but pushes you to do more the next day. They keep you accountable for your physical activity with smart health and fitness features, such as sleep tracking, heartbeat calculation and monitoring of blood oxygen. Taking all of this and putting it together gives a broad yet detailed picture of your overall health and fitness.

There are dozens of dedicated fitness tracking options to choose from – from the classic fitness tracker watch design (including the much-loved Fitbit) to shoe insoles with fitness tracking features. activity to the famous smart watch, the Apple Watch. We’ve rounded up six of our favorite trackers based on price, form and function. Each of them requires a mobile app to track your progress, and some let you see phone notifications on your wrist.

Fitness tracking is great for keep you motivated, but remember that even the most advanced activity tracker won’t do the job for you. However, no matter your health and fitness goals, any of the activity trackers here will help you achieve peak performance. We’ll be testing and updating this list of the best fitness trackers regularly. If you’re looking for smarter features and advanced fitness insights, be sure to check out our list of best smartwatches for 2022 with recommendations for the best Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Polar wearables.

Read more: Best smartwatches under $100

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

The Charge 5 improves on previous Charge models by adding a color screen and an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app on top of the already solid fitness and sleep tracking that Fitbit is known for. There’s built-in GPS so you can track outdoor workouts without your phone, as well as a blood oxygen sensor. With the recent addition of a new Daily Readiness Score, the Charge 5 can also tell you if your body is ready to exercise or if you should take a day off. But many of Fitbit’s most useful features, like this score, are only available as part of Fitbit’s $10-a-month Premium service. Without a Premium subscription, you can still use the Charge 5 for fitness and health tracking, it just won’t give you the most in-depth metrics and trends over time. The battery should last at least four full days and it’s compatible with iPhone and Android.

Read our Fitbit Charge 5 review.

You receive price alerts for Fitbit Charge 5

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Fitbit offers plenty of fitness trackers, but the Inspire 3 is the best choice if you value a small tracker with a color display and the longest overall battery life. It can last up to 10 days between charges and can also monitor your blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and heart rate. It’s also ideal if you want a fitness tracker that you can set up and forget it’s just keeping an eye on things in the background as you go through your day.

Read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review.

You receive price alerts for Fitbit Inspire 3

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you’re looking for a low-key (and more affordable) fitness band, you might want to consider the Fitbit Luxe. You won’t get built-in GPS or mobile payment options, but it does have the essentials of health and fitness tracking, including heart rate monitoring, automatic workout detection, and a detailed sleep analysis.

This fitness band is also the closest thing to jewelry I’ve worn so far, especially if you pair it with the Gorjana link bracelet. You can also swap out the bands for more traditional silicone bands if you’re worried about sweating or using it to track swims. The biggest downside is that for some people the screen and text may be too small to read without much effort (or glasses).

Read our Fitbit Luxe review.

You receive price alerts for Fitbit Luxe

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

For around $50, the Mi Band 7 is the best fitness tracker on this list. It has a large AMOLED color touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate and sleep tracking. Battery life is excellent too, with around six days of use before needing to charge. The main downside is that heart rate tracking for intense workouts tends to be spotty, and some features like contactless payments aren’t available in the US.

Read our Mi Band 7 and Fitbit Charge 5 comparison.

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

John Kim/CNET

These $300 smart insoles can turn any old running shoe into a high-tech tracker, giving you more fitness tracking information on your run than any wrist tracker we’ve ever had. tested. Each insole has 16 sensors that detect the pressure you put on your foot with every step you take. With the app and trackers, they can measure everything from step length to foot strike balance to give you real-time feedback on how to reduce injuries or improve your times.

Read our Nurvv Run insoles review.

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

The Series 8 might be a bit fancier, but the $249 Apple Watch SE has everything you need in a fitness tracker with some extra smartwatch functionality. Not only does this Apple Watch keep tabs on your health and activity like the rest of the trackers on this list, this fitness watch also gives you access to dozens of fitness apps like Strava, Nike Training Club, and Fitness Plus. ‘Apple, to guide you. through any type of training.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you’re not quite ready to give up the look of a traditional wristwatch, but want something with smart features, consider the Garmin Lily. This is a tracker designed for smaller wrists and features a cool pattern etched into the background of the watch that gives it a unique look when the monochrome display is on or off. Despite its small footprint, it doesn’t skimp on all the important features you’d expect, including blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Unlike some of the other trackers on this list, the Lily doesn’t have built-in music storage, or built-in GPS.

Read our Garmin Lily review.

You receive price alerts for Garmin Lily

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

The Third Generation Oura Ring is a wearable set-it-and-forget-it accessory. Put it on like a regular ring and in the background it will track your sleep, skin temperature and heart rate. Soon it will also be able to read blood oxygen levels and measure your heart rate during a workout. Unlike previous Oura Ring models, this version requires a $6 per month subscription – without it, you’ll just get access to a daily readiness score. We haven’t fully reviewed the Oura Ring yet as some of its key features are yet to launch, but it’s worth including as it’s a completely different design to all the other options in this listing.

Learn more about Oura’s Ring.

Best Fitness Trackers For 2022Best Fitness Trackers For 2022


Now Playing:
Look at this:

Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021

10:29

More for fitness enthusiasts

CNET

google news
Continue Reading

News

Newcastle v Bournemouth LIVE commentary: Eddie Howe faces former club for first time with Cherries close to takeover

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

Newcastle V Bournemouth Live Commentary: Eddie Howe Faces Former Club For First Time With Cherries Close To Takeover
google news

Newcastle host Bournemouth at St James’ Park this afternoon as Eddie Howe takes on his former club.

Howe will face the Cherries for the first time since leaving the South Coast in 2020 following their relegation from the Premier League.

Eddie Howe left Bournemouth in 2020 and now faces them for the first time

The Magpies boss has seen his side make a strong start to the season, however, despite losing just one game so far, they are currently winless in four.

They will face Bournemouth this weekend, which is set to be taken over by a Las Vegas-based consortium, sources tell talkSPORT.

Gary O’Neil is still in charge of the club on an interim basis after Scott Parker was sacked last month.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth: talkSPORT coverage

This Premier League game will take place on Saturday September 17.

Kick off at St James’ Park is at 3pm.

talkSPORT 2 will provide exclusive live coverage of the match with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Micky Gray.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Newcastle Have Lost Just One Game This Season, Drawing Four Of Their First Six Games

Newcastle have lost just one game this season, drawing four of their first six games

Confused

‘Why watch club football?’ Southgate slammed for choosing Maguire over White

UNSTOPPABLE

‘Goal pig’ Haaland closes in on 20-year Premier League record with Wolves

DIRECT

Villa 1-0 Southampton LIVE reaction: Ramsey goal relieves pressure on Gerrard

livid

‘If I see a silver brother…’ – Bassey hilariously pounces on ‘joking’ FIFA card reveal

target

Roberto De Zerbi emerges as favorite to become Brighton’s next manager

Wrong

‘Messi, Ronaldinho, Maradona, Pelé… Gallas?!’ – Carroll’s No. 2 jersey is controversial


Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Team News

The hosts are hoping to welcome influential trio Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson back from injury, having had more time to recover following recent Premier League postponements.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are set to start after their England call-ups on Thursday.

Bournemouth could bring Junior Stanislas back after returning to training last week.

Midfielders Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell will both be missed out again with their expected return after the international break.

Saint-Maximin Could Return To Newcastle This Weekend

Saint-Maximin could return to Newcastle this weekend

Newcastle vs Bournemouth: What was said?

Caretaker boss O’Neil remains focused on the game amid Bournemouth takeover talks.

“Obviously, I am not involved in any discussion of this kind. I worked hard on the other side, on the grass,” he said.

“Takeovers and talks of that level are obviously way out of my mind, and what I’m focusing on right now is Newcastle. It’s going to be a big test.”

“I know this is going to be boring for you guys, but I’m just completely focused. Literally every minute of my day is taken up with how we move around Newcastle.

“Just focus on how we go there, impact the game and come away with a positive result again.”

Maxim Demin (Centre) Is The Current Owner Of Bournemouth Who Are Set To Be Taken Over

Getty

Maxim Demin (centre) is the current owner of Bournemouth who are set to be taken over

Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Match facts

  • Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth has scored 49 goals in English league football (1 for Liverpool, 48 for Bournemouth). 45 of those strikes have come in his last three seasons (90 appearances), compared to just four in his first three campaigns (63 apps).
  • This will be Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s first-ever game against his former club Bournemouth. Howe won both games against Burnley in the Premier League last season (the only other team he managed), as many as he had won in his previous 10 against his former employers (D2 L6).
  • Only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36). However, the Magpies conceded just six goals, with their 17% shots on target, the lowest percentage in the division.
  • Bournemouth have managed just 34 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 22 less than any other side so far. They also had 12 efforts on target, the lowest in the league, but have the third highest shot conversion rate of 14.7%.
  • Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six Premier League games this season – the most at this stage by any team in the competition’s history. Four teams have conceded up to 20 in their first seven Premier League games – Derby in 2007-08 (20), Bolton in 2011-12 (21), Southampton in 2012-13 (20) and Watford in 2019-20 (20). ).
  • Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W8 D4), losing 1-0 to Liverpool in April. They haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of those 13 games, in their 3-3 draw against Manchester City last month.
  • Newcastle have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W3 D4), a 2-1 loss to Liverpool last month. However, the Magpies are currently also winless in five league games (D4 L1).
  • Newcastle have won their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, their longest streak since a run of seven between October 2013 and November 2014.
  • After failing to score in their first Premier League meeting with Newcastle, Bournemouth have found the net in each of their last seven against them. However, they only kept a clean sheet in their eight top-flight encounters with the Magpies.
  • Newcastle have lost just two of their eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W4 D2), although both of those defeats have come at St James’ Park (March 2016, November 2017).

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Northern Minnesota researchers find treasure after sorting through 7,000 wolf poops

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

A Metal Ear Tag That Had Been On A Beaver
google news

It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, or that time when your cousin swallowed a penny and then got it back later.

Researchers in the Voyageurs Wolf Project noted this week that they had collected, washed and sifted through the contents of a combined 7,000 wolf droppings since 2015 as part of their ongoing study of wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.

They found lots of interesting things in the scat, from blueberry seeds to deer hair to beaver bones.

“And some random stuff, like chunks of rubber … Part of a Land O’Lakes butter carton,’’ Thomas Gable, lead researcher on the Voyageurs Wolf Project, told the Forum News Service. “And then miscellaneous things they eat, like turtle shells and snake skins and bird feet. … If wolves can catch it and kill it, they will eat it.’’

They also found part of a mesh sports jersey in one wolf poop, but had no reports of any missing players. And it turns out, during bear hunting season, wolves will scavenge bait piles set out by bear hunters.

“Lots of non-native seeds and nuts and candy,’’ Gable said, noting that analyzing the scat, while time consuming, showed how different wolf diets varied through the year and how they varied between neighboring wolf packs. “None of them were the same.”

But perhaps the most unusual thing they found in wolf scat were little metal tags. The tags belonged to beavers that were part of a National Park Service study. The park happens to be one of the most beaver-rich regions in the U.S. and wildlife managers there study beaver population fluctuations. Beavers that were trapped, studied and released in the study got a tag in each ear.

“Turns out, on occasion wolves kill and consume these beavers … and their ear tags, which eventually get pooped out and left for us to discover like golden tickets in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,’’ Gable wrote in a Facebook post. “And they really are like finding golden tickets.”

A metal ear tag that had been on a beaver, part of a study in Voyageurs National Park, was found in a pile of wolf scat by researchers in the Voyageurs Wolf Project. (Voyageurs Wolf Project via Forum News Service)

For perspective, only a tiny fraction of the beavers in the area carried ear tags. And the hundreds of wolves in the area produce thousands of droppings each year, of which only a tiny fraction were actually picked up by researchers. So with all that dung and so few ear tags out there, the odds of finding a tag in a turd were pretty low.

In the end they found one ear tag per 2,330 droppings. The project no longer collects scat but uses GPS technology to track specific wolves and decipher what they are eating by checking their recent locations.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is an ongoing effort to learn more about wolves and their prey in and around Voyageurs National Park, especially during summer months when little had been studied about wolf behavior.

The project started in 2012 as an effort of the National Park Service, with Gable as a graduate student helper. Since then researchers have trapped and collared dozens of wolves from more than 15 packs, and then investigated tens of thousands of GPS points where the animals roam, hunt, eat, build their dens and sleep, and captured thousands of photos and hundreds of hours of video of wolf behavior from trail cameras.

The project was the first to document Minnesota wolves catching and eating fish out of a stream, wolves using blueberries as a primary summer food and wolves intentionally ambushing their prey, waiting for hours along beaver trails for a beaver to show up, the first confirmation that wolves don’t just chase what they kill and eat. Their research also explained how wolves alter the landscape they live in by limiting beaver numbers and reducing beaver ponds, keeping land from being flooded.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, officially a realm of the University of Minnesota, has been funded with grants from the state’s Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund, but this year also raised money from direct contributions from citizens. The project’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VoyageursWolfProject has nearly 200,000 followers.

google news
Continue Reading

News

America’s Christian majority is on the verge of extinction as more and more leave the religion: NPR

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

America'S Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr
google news

A new study modeled four scenarios for how religious affiliation could change in the United States, and it predicted that the percentage of people with no religious affiliation will increase.

DiggPirate/Getty Images


hide caption

toggle caption

DiggPirate/Getty Images

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

A new study modeled four scenarios for how religious affiliation could change in the United States, and it predicted that the percentage of people with no religious affiliation will increase.

DiggPirate/Getty Images

Eliza Campbell had spent her entire life as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was born in Utah, a state where the majority of residents belong to the church, and attended Brigham Young University, a private institution owned and operated by the church.

“It’s part of your whole professional network, your whole emotional community,” she said. “Basically, it touches every facet of your life.

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

Eliza Campbell said she started thinking about disaffiliating from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the age of 20, but it took her years to officially leave the Church .

Elisa Campbell


hide caption

toggle caption

Elisa Campbell

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

Eliza Campbell said she started thinking about disaffiliating from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the age of 20, but it took her years to officially leave the Church .

Elisa Campbell

Then, two years ago, after nearly three decades, Campbell left the church.

She is one of a growing number of Americans who were raised in the Christian faith but are disaffiliating from the religion.

America’s Christian majority faces steep declines

Christianity remains the majority religion in the United States, as it has been since the founding of the country, but it is in decline.

A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that America’s Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half of America’s population within decades.

The study found that Christians made up around 90% of the population 50 years ago, but by 2020 that figure had dropped to around 64%.

“If recent trends in change [changing one’s religious affiliation] we projected that Christians could make up between 35% and 46% of the US population in 2070,” said Stephanie Kramer, the lead researcher who led the study.

The study modeled four scenarios for how religious affiliation might change, and in all cases found a sharp decline in Christianity.

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

Although the study does not address the question of why Christians are disassociating themselves with their religion, Kramer said there are some theories that could help explain this phenomenon.

“Some scholars say that the secularization of societies is just an inevitable consequence of development. Once there are strong secular institutions, once people’s basic needs are met, there is less need for religion” , said Kramer.

“Other people point out that affiliation really started to drop in the 90s. And it might not be a coincidence that it coincides with the rise of the religious right and more associations between Christianity and conservative political ideology.”

The Christian Right Wins In Court While Losing In Public Opinion

For Campbell, the conflict between the teachings of his faith and his own personal identity and values ​​were central to his decision to leave.

“For me, in particular, when I started coming out as queer, it became impossible for me to reconcile this church that was basically admitting that they wanted kids like me dead or suicidal,” she said. “I decided that I had to choose myself and my well-being.”

Those “without religious affiliation” could become the majority

Along with the downward trend in the number of Christians in the United States, the Pew study also found that the percentage of people who identify as “not affiliated with any religion” is increasing and may one day become the majority.

“That’s where the majority of the movement is headed,” Kramer said. “We don’t see many people leaving Christianity for a non-Christian religion.”

Importantly, Kramer said, “without religious affiliation” is not synonymous with atheist, as the term also includes those who identify as “agnostic”, “spiritual” or “nothing in particular”.

In the four scenarios modeled by Pew, Americans who were not affiliated with any religion were expected to approach or outnumber Christians by 2070. At the same time, the percentage of those who followed other religions was expected to double.

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

“It’s almost what I expected,” Stanford University student Hasan Tauha said of the growing number of people with no religious affiliation in the United States.

“I don’t think it’s surprising. I think it’s a product of modern conveniences. I think when life is good, when it’s better, you know, religion just isn’t as important. “

Tauha was not raised a Christian. He has spent most of his life as a devout Muslim but decided four years ago to leave his religion and now identifies as an atheist.

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

At one point, Hasan Tauha considered becoming an imam and even attended a seminary. However, he says studying history, philosophy and other subjects opened his mind to questioning his faith.

Hassan Tauha


hide caption

toggle caption

Hassan Tauha

America's Christian Majority Is On The Verge Of Extinction As More And More Leave The Religion: Npr

At one point, Hasan Tauha considered becoming an imam and even attended a seminary. However, he says studying history, philosophy and other subjects opened his mind to questioning his faith.

Hassan Tauha

Like Campbell, Tauha’s process of turning away from her faith was not just a matter of changing her beliefs; it involved disconnecting from the religious community in which he had been involved all his life.

“The process of letting go of faith, for me, was kind of torture,” he said. “[But] I look back on my experience and letting go of faith as generally productive and positive. In fact, I would say it remains the formative experience of my life. [and] gave me a new sense of direction. So I look back on it with emotion.”

NPR News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Column: It has been ‘a bummer’ of a season for Kris Bryant and many others from the 2016 champion Chicago Cubs

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

Column: It Has Been ‘A Bummer’ Of A Season For Kris Bryant And Many Others From The 2016 Champion Chicago Cubs
google news

The iconic image of the first burst of celebrating Chicago Cubs players remains as fresh in your mind now as the day it happened almost six years ago in Cleveland.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant suspended together in midair.

Mike Montgomery grabbing on to Bryant.

Javier Baez hugging Addison Russell as they fall forward.

The photo of the World Series Game 7 eruption can be found in bars and restaurants across Chicagoland, not to mention dens, living rooms and man caves around the world. When a once-in-a-lifetime event happens, you frame it.

But while 2016 was a very good year to be a Cub, 2022 has been a season most of the ‘16 Cubs would just as soon forget.

Bryant’s return to Wrigley Field this weekend saw him rehabbing from a left foot injury that followed a back ailment that has limited his first season with the Colorado Rockies to only 42 games.

“Been a bummer, but I’m feeling better,” Bryant said Friday.

Bryant hopes to return before the end of this lost season but mostly is getting healthy for 2023. And though he perhaps is the most prominent of the former Cubs, he’s not the only member of the 2016 champs on a bummer.

The last three remaining Cubs from the championship team — Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras and Kyle Hendricks — were all on the injured list Friday, and Heyward was informed he’ll be released before the final year of his contract. The Toronto Blue Jays released Dexter Fowler in May after three games with their Triple-A affiliate, and Justin Grimm was released by the Oakland A’s the same month.

Albert Almora was let go by the Cincinnati Reds right after playing at Wrigley. Addison Russell played his second season in the Mexican Baseball League. Jake Arrieta officially retired after his disastrous return to the Cubs in 2021.

Montgomery is 2-10 with a 6.82 ERA with the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was demoted to a setup role and has a career-worst 4.70 ERA. Javier Baez has struggled all season with the last-place Detroit Tigers with 24 errors and a .651 OPS.

Joe Maddon was fired as Los Angeles Angels manager in June in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

The only three active players having successful season are sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber and Washington Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. Even Rizzo was on the IL for the Yankees with migraines following an epidural to treat lower back tightness.

Six years after the reign, it poured.

Bryant knows that all too well. In a casual conversation Friday in the Rockies dugout, Bryant said he had “no regrets at all” over the way it worked out for him in Chicago, where he once was considered the face of the franchise.

He confirmed he had no “serious” discussions about returning to the Cubs as a free agent after the shocking sell-off in July 2021.

“I feel like once I got traded last year, I closed the book a little bit when I came back (with the San Francisco),” he said. “Getting that recognition was awesome, but it was on to the next chapter. It was great for everybody — the fans, myself, the team — so they could focus on their guys here and the young guys they’ve got coming up and try not to worry about the old farts that left.”

Bryant, by the way, is 30.

While Rizzo and Schwarber left feeling a bit betrayed by the Cubs, Bryant said he had no animosity for the front office or David Ross, saying it was their decision to do what they felt had to be done. He said he “respected” their decision to move on.

“No hard feelings at all,” he said. “I just won’t name my kid Theo.”

Bryant laughed, and though Epstein wasn’t around when Jed Hoyer dealt him, the former Cubs president made him wait an extra year until free agency with service-time manipulation that led to a grievance being filed.

Bryant has been going to some old haunts since his return this week, saying he stopped by the North Buena Deli & Wine store in Uptown to answer a sandwich craving. He also wandered down Clark Street to see if his mural was still on the wall of a sports bar, taking some pictures on his phone in case they someday decide to paint over his face.

He spent his final season as a Cub living in a home near Wrigley after residing in a high-rise for most of his career.

“I was always going up elevators,” he said. “Living close to the field my last year was such a game-changer for me. I felt so much more at home. In Denver I have a home with a backyard. That would be my biggest advice to anyone playing here — stay close to the field because it really does feel like home.”

Chicago no longer is home for Bryant, and he said he doesn’t pay enough attention to the Cubs to know what their future looks like. He was surprised to know that no one remained from the 2016 Cubs on the active roster because of injuries to Contreras, Heyward and Hendricks. The only one left is David Ross.

“And he’s the manager,” Bryant said. “And he’s old.”

Being back at Wrigley on a warm September afternoon was another reminder of the days when everything seemed right in the world. As Miguel Montero once said after being booed upon his return with the Blue Jays: “Whether they hate me or love me, they’re going to remember me forever.”

Bryant doesn’t have to worry about his Cubs legacy. He saw many Cubs fans wearing his old jersey Friday at Wrigley. He might be gone, but the Cubs are still making some money off him.

“I do all I can,” he said.

()

google news
Continue Reading

Trending