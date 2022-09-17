Brent Kallman can polarize Loons’ fanbase, but Woodbury native produced in massive moment

After picking up a wild victory in Week 1, the Chicago Bears will be looking to accomplish something Sunday night that they haven’t done since 2015 — win at Lambeau Field.

The Bears have lost six straight to the Green Bay Packers and 11 of 12, but will look to turn the tide when coach Matt Eberflus first looks at the rivalry.

As kick-off nears, here’s our preview of the game.

1. Player in the spotlight

Aaron Rodgers

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has a message for his players this week.

“Don’t drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there’s gloom in Green Bay,” Williams said. “Don’t fall into this trap.”

Rodgers is in the spotlight for most Bears-Packers games given his 23-5 record in the series, but this time it’s because the Packers are coming off a 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Minnesota.

Rodgers threw an interception and lost a fumble. With Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins sidelined, the Vikings fired Rodgers four times. And rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped what could have been a 75-yard touchdown pass.

But Williams wants his players to stay aware of Rodgers’ ability to bounce back from defeat, including the season-opening 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Packers won their next seven games.

Rodgers is in new territory playing without longtime top receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers also played without receiver Allen Lazard, and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said the absences were visible on film.

“They’re really learning,” Johnson said. “You can see (the receivers) aren’t in the places he would like them to be. You can tell he’s not as comfortable as he has been in previous years. But I really feel like they’re going to get better, so I’m not looking for that same mess or anything like that this coming week.

Williams thinks the quarterback will help his teammates.

“Don’t underestimate the power of great leadership,” Williams said. “He’s a great leader, and he’ll get these guys fit. What we’re trying to do is block out everything else and focus on the task at hand, which is getting better every week, to follow the process, to stay the course.

2. Urgent matter

Can Justin Fields and the Bears offense build on their Week 1 second half?

Despite a lousy first half in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy liked quarterback Justin Fields’ mindset.

“I was really impressed with how he handled every situation,” Getsy said, “the way we were able to talk about what happened on the pitch when you’re backed up and then he throws an interception .

“The whole time this guy was stone cold. He was ready to leave. There was no “woe to me” at all in this young man.

Fields’ final numbers weren’t great: 121 passing yards and two touchdowns, one interception and 28 rushing yards. But he helped the Bears to three straight second-half touchdowns to save the win.

Now the Bears face a Packers defense that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson destroyed on the way to nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears don’t have a player like Jefferson, but they’re hoping they can take advantage of the Packers’ mistakes to improve the passing game. Only running back David Montgomery had more than one catch on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of explosive plays that can be made,” Bears catcher Darnell Mooney said. “They kind of got mixed up on some things. But last year they were 0-1 (after) week 1 and they won seven games. You can’t focus on Week 1 at all. You have to go out there and play ball.

3. Keep an eye on…

Williams had an interesting name for the Packers’ two-headed running threat of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who combined for 94 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. They also had eight catches for 73 yards.

“We call them ‘thickeners’. That means they have thicker lower bodies,” Williams said. “They can move the stack. Good sautéed cuts. They have a big vision. They can catch football. They protect well. Two very complete backs. Two backs who can change the ball game. Two backs that can move the sticks.

“So we are going to have our hands full when it comes to that. We’re going to have to bring in some extra guys to make sure we stop those two. We need six, seven, eight guys to take care of these two guys.

4. Odds and Ends

Three prominent members of the Bears offense return to Lambeau Field for the first time since switching sides in the rivalry.

Getsy worked for the Packers for seven seasons, most recently as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Center Lucas Patrick played 73 games in five seasons in Green Bay. And wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had 37 catches for 543 yards in three seasons with the Packers.

Getsy said it was more fun than emotional returning to Green Bay, where he made his NFL debut in 2014.

“We had an amazing time up there,” Getsy said. “We have so many friends in this town. That’s the part where it was hard to leave, the friendships you have with the people of Green Bay. And obviously the people of the organization. Three of my sons love the ball – I mean the love ball. So they quickly focused on Justin Fields.

5. Injury Report

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. looks likely to miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue. Jones was declared doubtful on Friday after missing on Friday. He also took time off from Thursday’s fieldwork, a day after trying things out as a limited participant.

Jones’ hamstring issue has persisted since the start of training camp. He missed the Bears’ first and third preseason games last month. Jones played 24 snaps on offense and six more on special teams against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18, but hasn’t been able to do much since.

“We’re just trying to work through it and see where it’s at and try to be positive with it,” Matt Eberflus said Friday. “We’ll see where it goes in the next 48 hours.”

On the offensive line, Patrick could stay in a right guard rotation with Teven Jenkins as he wears a cast while recovering from his right thumb injury. Getsy said he thought the rotation went well and benefited both players, although he wouldn’t commit to it this week. Patrick said he was comfortable with it.

“In my early years in the league, I was a rotating inside guy, so I understand internally how to prepare to come in anytime or get out anytime,” Patrick said. “I went and got some guys when their shoelaces broke and ran four plays and walked out. And I walked in when the guys unfortunately don’t come back to finish the game. So, another scenario where I have a lot of reps in the bank.

For the Packers, Bakhtiari (knee), Jenkins (knee), guard Jon Runyan (concussion) and Lazard (ankle) all practiced Friday. Bakhtiari and Lazard were limited. All four players were listed as questionable for Sunday.

Predictions

Brad Biggs (0-1)

The last time the Packers lost consecutive games in the regular season, the Bears were 12 games off Matt Nagy’s diet. It was a very long time ago. The Packers are looking for consistency with young wide receivers, and injuries are complicating things for the offensive line protecting Aaron Rodgers. The Bears have their own challenges on offense, and it’s hard to imagine Rodgers & Co looking uncomfortable again after a rocky start on the road against the Vikings.

Packers 24, Bears 17

Colleen Kane (0-1)

I’m with Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams: Don’t let the Packers’ season opener loss to the Vikings fool you. Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers, and while he can adjust to life without Davante Adams, he always seems to find a way to lead the Packers to victory. At least against the Bears, who seem to be drawing his motivation. The Bears offense still has a lot to prove, and they don’t have Justin Jefferson to tear up the Packers defense. The Bears’ rivalry losing streak looks set to continue.

Packers 23, Bears 17

Dan Wiederer (0-1)

Aaron Rodgers has five Week 1 losses on his career resume but has never started 0-2. Even with so many moving parts around him – a young, revamped receiving corps, an injury-riddled line, new attacking assistants – Rodgers has a knack for figuring things out. He also has a knack for getting up to face the Bears. Yes, Matt Eberflus’ team is focused and fiery enough to keep this game competitive. But they might still have a few steps to go before they’re ready to win a top-flight road match against a championship contender.

Packers 24, Bears 13

