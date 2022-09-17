Cardano ADA Releases Weekly Report Confirming Hard Fork

The latest information about the Lace wallet is included in the study.
The ADA weekly report informs readers that the polls for Project Catalyst Fund9.
Cardano ADA weekly update report for the week of September 16 is now available. Cardano provides an update on the progress of the forthcoming Vasil hard fork and provides different ADA data in this report.
Input Output’s vice president of community and ecosystem, Tim Harrison, has said that the forthcoming Vasil hard fork would “significantly” enhance the capabilities of the top proof-of-stake blockchain. Incorporating Plutus V2 scripts, the update will improve smart contract capabilities with better throughput and improved efficiency.
Recent Developments
This report states that the main net hard fork will occur on the 22nd, with the PreProduction environment hard forking on the 19th. Currently, more than 95% of SPO blocks are mined by the new node v.1.35.3, and the main DApp projects are also scheduled for the upgrade. Furthermore, liquidity on exchanges is now at 55%, with excellent progress being made toward the goal of 80%.
The latest information about the Lace wallet is included in the study. Cardano-wallet builds a typed API for Typescript from Haskell, and the development team is polishing up a proof of concept to demonstrate this. Adestria is also working on getting cardano-js-sdk ready for release.
The Hydra Team is also deploying a persistent network of Hydra nodes running a Hydra groupware programme. The group was helpful in identifying issues that may be addressed in further updates.
Last but not least, the ADA weekly report informs readers that the polls for Project Catalyst Fund9 will close on September 19. Users of Fund9 are now voting on over a thousand different projects. Each and every wallet that votes could receive a reward. According to the report, 1,100 teams are working on projects on the Cardano network. There have been more than 50 million transactions using Cardano.
SHIB is near the support level, a dip below can take it back to $ 0.000006603.
Over 50 million SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-coin is in decline over the past month and the Ethereum merge has fueled the descent. Many altcoins are stuck in the dropping and few are taking up remedial steps to overcome. One such attempt by SHIB is the Shibburn mechanism. The token is oscillating near the support level, a dip below can take it back to $ 0.000006603, a year back low.
Shibburn tweets:
The SHIB ecosystem is putting in all efforts to bounce back, daily the SHIB burn numbers are also very much significant. As per the Twitter account, Shibburn, over 50 million SHIB was burned in the last 24 hours.
Shibburn’s Remedial Measures
Recently, Shibburn has also submitted Alexa Skill for the Shibburn Radio app. The application is expected to be compatible with both iOS and Android. Shibburn Radio is designed to play music and hit songs 24/7. And the revenue acquired from the app will be employed for burning Shiba Inu tokens.
Shibburn tweets:
We just submitted the Alexa Skill for Shibburn Radio. In a few hours we will submit the station’s app for iOS and Android for approval. The long-awaited app for Shibburn (main app) is also on it’s way. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4wMTUXhRgt
The developers expect the SHIB’s exposure to be more post the radio app launch. The ads and sponsorships will all be put into increasing the token burning. Parallelly, the Shibburn team is also worried about the expenses behind licensing and ownership-related struggles in the music industry.
Looking at the current status of the SHIB token, the price is $0.00001166, and the trading volume is $222.35 M. The market capitalization is over $6 B, with a 0.76% decrease in the last 24 hours.
The total energy demand for Ethereum is now only 2,600 MW hours per year.
Ethereum’s annual CO2 emissions reduced by over 11 million tons.
The long-awaited Ethereum merge has finally completed. It was designed to consume less energy, and the network has drastically reduced the overall energy consumption of the blockchain network. According to the initial report, Ethereum’s energy requirements and carbon footprints have both decreased even more than predicted.
The Merger Leads to Reduced Energy Usage
And, according to an analysis commissioned by Ethereum-centric software company ConsenSys from the Crypto Carbon Rating Institute (CCRI), Ethereum currently consumes 99.99% less energy than before the merge. It also implies that the blockchain’s carbon footprint has decreased by more than 99.99%.
The ETH Foundation previously stated that the merge will reduce the network’s energy consumption by 99.95%. Citing energy consumption estimates from Digiconomist, a site run by famous crypto critic Alex de Vries. This week, Digiconomist claimed that the true figure would be 99.98%.
As per the CCRI analysis, ETH overall energy demand is now only 2,600 megawatt hours per year, down from 23 million megawatt hours before the merge. Ethereum’s annual CO2 emissions reduced from over 11 million tons to just under 870 less than the combined total of 100 ordinary American houses, according to the EPA.
In a statement, CCRI co-founder and CEO Uli Gallersdörfer stated
“That Ethereum’s ecological cred is now on a level with those of other energy-efficient blockchain networks that began with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism rather than switching to one as Ethereum recently did.” ConsenSys also claimed the “biggest decarbonization in technology history.”
While Ethereum claims to have reduced its environmental effect significantly. Many former ETH miners, that is, people who used expensive computers to protect the network and earn ETH rewards have simply gone on to mine money on other networks. Miners have moved their powerful rigs to other blockchain networks to mine. Including Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN), and Ergo (ERG).
In Numeraire (NMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about NMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Numeraire (NMR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Numeraire (NMR) is$16.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,040,964 at the time of writing. However, NMR has decreased by nearly 3.3% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Numeraire (NMR) has a circulating supply of 6,064,788 NMR.
Currently, Numeraire (NMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token. Numeraire is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain. NMR is the Erasure protocol’s token, on which programmes like Numerai’s classic tournament and Numerai Signals are constructed. It is built on Ethereum in line with the ERC20 token standard.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022
Numeraire (NMR) holds the 251st position on CoinGecko right now. NMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Numeraire (NMR) laid out the Symmetric Triangle pattern, Symmetric Triangle pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows. Currently, Numeraire (NMR) is in the range of $16.70. If the pattern continues, the price of NMR might reach the resistance levels of $19.83, $24.85 and $31.13. If the trend reverses, then the price of NMR may fall to $16.41 and $13.86.
Numeraire (NMR) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Numeraire (NMR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Numeraire (NMR).
Resistance Level 1
$33.86
Resistance Level 2
$63.80
Resistance Level 3
$101.18
Support Level 1
$14.30
Support Level 2
$7.56
NMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Numeraire (NMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $101.18
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Numeraire (NMR) might plummet to almost $7.56 , a bearish signal.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Numeraire (NMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, NMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of NMR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NMR is 43.13. This means that Numeraire (NMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of NMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Numeraire (NMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Numeraire (NMR). Currently, the ADX of NMR lies in the range of 37.57 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Numeraire (NMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of NMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Numeraire (NMR) is at 43.13 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of NMR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Numeraire (NMR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions NMR is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of NMR decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of NMR increases.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Numeraire (NMR)might probably attain $110 by 2023.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Numeraire (NMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, NMR might rally to hit $115 by 2024.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2025
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, NMR would rally to hit $120.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2026
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, NMR would rally to hit $125.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2027
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, NMR would rally to hit $130.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2028
If Numeraire (NMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, NMR would hit $135 in 2028.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Numeraire (NMR), it would witness major spikes. NMR might hit $140 by 2029.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Numeraireecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in NMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Numeraire (NMR) might hit $145 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Numeraire network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for NMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) in 2022 is $101.18. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) price prediction for 2022 is $7.56.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Numeraireecosystem, the performance of NMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $93.15 very soon. But, it might also reach $105 if the investors believe that NMR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token that is used to pay for services. Numerai is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Numeraire (NMR)?
Numeraire (NMR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which includeBinance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
3. Will Numeraire (NMR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Numeraire Platform, NMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Numeraire (NMR)?
On May 16, 2021 Numeraire (NMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $93.15.
5. Is Numeraire (NMR) a good investment in 2022?
Numeraire (NMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Numerairein the past few months, NMR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Numeraire (NMR) reach $105?
Numeraire (NMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Numeraire (NMR) will hit $105 soon.
7. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2023?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $110by 2023.
8. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2024?
Numeraire (NMR)price is expected to reach $115 by 2024.
9. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2025?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $120 by 2025.
10. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2026?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $125 by 2026.
Saylor tweeted a link to a recent blog article he authored about Bitcoin and the environment.
Saylor believes the world produces significantly more energy than it needs.
Michael Saylor, a Microstrategy executive, is a major believer in Bitcoin. Last week, the United States Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a paper claiming that proof-of-work mining activities are contributing to climate change.
The science and technology department believes the Biden administration should take action against the mining business and establish mining standards and restrictions. Following this, Saylor tweeted a link to a recent blog article he authored about Bitcoin and the environment.
Saylor stated:
Given the sheer volume of misinformation and propaganda circulating lately, I thought it important to share the truth regarding Bitcoin Mining and the Environment.
Bitcoin Mining and the Environment
The editorial is called Bitcoin Mining and the Environment and it discusses topics such as Bitcoin Energy Utilization, Bitcoin vs. Other Industries, Bitcoin Value Creation & Energy Intensity, Bitcoin vs. Other Cryptos, Bitcoin & Carbon Emissions, Bitcoin & Environmental Benefits, and Bitcoin & Global Energy. Each topic shows how several environmental misconceptions about the Bitcoin network can be looked at differently.
Saylor emphasizes that he feels the world produces far more energy than the planet requires. Saylor references a Bitcoin Mining Council presentation on the topic of Bitcoin vs. Other Industries. Saylor also discussed the Bitcoin network and the environmental benefits that the technology provides. Saylor mentioned the CEO of Geneious and ESG analyst, Daniel Batten, who published several papers about the subject.
Price fluctuations are a daily occurrence in the crypto markets now. Since the fight against inflation began, the overall financial markets have tanked. Nowadays, asset prices swing without warning, and the continuing crypto winter only heightened the volatility.
The recent event expected to boost market recovery has been completed. Ethereum is now operating on a proof-of-stake mechanism as planned. But after the successful launch, crypto asset prices dipped, and losses spilled over to the next 24 hours.
Related Reading: Valkyrie Crypto Trusts Gather Nearly $74 Million In Funding Amid Bear Market
Currently, almost all the assets are red in price movements. The leading crypto Bitcoin has lost 2.95% in 24 hours. Ethereum, the center of attention during this period, has also lost 1.70% in 24 hours and 15.73% in 7 days.
But not all hope is lost. Some cryptocurrencies are rallying impressively, and the top leader in this category is Chainlink LINK.
Chainlink LINK Gains 9.03% Amid Market Pullback
Chainlink LINK is one of the cryptocurrencies currently gaining each hour on September 16. As of the time of writing, the LINK price stands at $7.71, representing an 8.19% gain in 24 hours. The price movement on September 16 has been very encouraging. LINK recorded some dips in its 24 hours trading, but not the red lines. The coin saw an intraday high of $7.759 and an intraday low of $7.4948. The next low point during the day was a dip to $7.60 before regaining its upward momentum.
If the price continues upwards, LINK might grow considerably higher before the market closes. This gain is a welcome development for the crypto as its 7 days price growth sits at 2.23%.
What Could Be Pushing Chainlink Post-Merge
Chainlink has proven useful in the crypto space. The network has eliminated the struggle with oracles in smart contracts. It created a decentralized pool of oracles to provide real-time, accurate information for on-chain transactions. Smart contracts using Chainlink oracles can operate with reliable information.
A few months back, an analyst Austin Arnold, a crypto analyst, addressed some key factors capable of pushing a crypto project’s value. He aimed to help his 1.24 million YouTube subscribers pick the right crypto to invest in during the raging bearish trend.
The analysts picked four popular projects, of which Chainlink LINK was the first. According to Arnold, five factors will drive LINK’s future growth after the crypto winter.
The first is the right team with capable skills in controlling the network. Other factors include adequate funding, strategic partnerships, solutions for real-life problems in blockchains, and network positioning in verticals.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Whale Selling Pressure Continues As BTC Dips Under $20k
Arnold pointed out that the Chainlink network has these five characteristics. He noted how the Oracle network had improved BNB Chain BNB and Polygon MATIC, showing developers’ adoption.
Even during the crypto winter bloodbath in the market, Chainlink LINK maintained its price range between $6+ and $8+. It recorded a spike to $9.28 on June 10 but later dipped to $8.05. The lowest price LINK recorded between May to September 16 was $5.97 on July 13 before bouncing back to $6.18 the next day.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Lido DAO (LDO) showed so much strength as the price rallied from $0.5 to a region of $3, creating a new all-time high against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated “Ethereum Merge.” Lido DAO (LDO) benefited from the relief bounces across the crypto market as it continues to top the chart week in and week out but has since struggled after the merge. (Data from Binance)
Lido DAO (LDO) Token Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
LDO saw a decline in price from $3 to $1.8, setting its price up for a new all-time high despite the difficult market conditions. The price of LDO has since struggled to discover the mojo that helped LDO outperform so many altcoins, as many are confused if it is out of steam.
The price of LDO on the daily chart faced resistance at $2.2 as the price got rejected severally. LDO’s price formed a symmetric triangle as the price continued to range with two options available; an uptrend continuation or a break to the downside to test lower support.
For LDO’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break out of the triangle and rally to the upside. With good volume, the LDO price would have to break and hold above $2.2, acting as strong resistance preventing the price from the upside. If the price of LDO fails to break to the upside, we would expect the price of LDO to retest the support area at $1.4-$1.
Daily resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2.
Daily support for the price of LDO – $1.4-$1.
Price Analysis Of LDO On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The 4H timeframe for LDO prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside of key support of $1.8 as price struggles to reclaim this region for a chance to trend higher. If LDO fails to reclaim this zone, we expect the price to retest lower support zones of $1.7-$1.5.
On the 4H timeframe, the price of LDO is currently trading at $1.79 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for LDO price. The price of $1.9 and $2 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of LDO. The price of LDO needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $2.2. If LDO fails, the price of LDO will look for support below this area.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LDO is below 50 on the 4H chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Four-Hourly resistance for the LDO price – $1.9-$2.
Four-Hourly support for the LDO price – $1.7-$1.5.
Featured Image From Coinmarketcal, Charts From Tradingview