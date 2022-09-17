News
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today
CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 today, September 17, 2022.
Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 2000 is October 7.
The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March, or April along with the annual examination. No application shall be accepted in offline mode. It is to be noted that no application shall be accepted without a fee. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.
Table of Contents
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here
Name of the event Check Important Dates Here
Registration begins September 17, 2022
Last date to apply September 30, 2022
Last date to apply (with a late fee) October 07, 2022
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Full Subject(Category): Check Eligibility to Apply as private students for secondary school examinations(Class 10)
Students whose result have been declared as Essential Repeat at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022 or
Students whose result have been declared as FAIL/ Essential Repeat at the Secondary School Examination (Class X) in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. or
Students who had completed regular courses of studies and has been allotted Roll No. for appearing at Secondary Examination but could not appear for the Class X examination due to the Medical reasons except the shortage of attendance at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022. To know more details about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the notification shared below.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Examination Fee
The CBSE board said the registration fee for general candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects and the fee for opting an additional subject is Rs 300.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to Apply Online?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, Click on व्यक्तिगतपरीक्षार्थी link available.
A new page will open for private candidates.
Click on continue and again a new page will open.
Click on the examination form link.
Now fill in the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the examination/application fees as required.
Once done, click on submit option.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
More Details Here
A fresh(New) roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2023. Examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for change of examination centre will be considered. The CBSE board exam centre will be allotted as per the choice of city filled in the online exam form. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
News
Working Strategies: Solving the puzzle of the long goodbye
This column is about the dangers of taking months to leave a job after announcing a planned departure. But first, let me ask: Do you have a Rubik’s Cube in a junk drawer somewhere?
Yes, you probably do. With 450 million sold worldwide since its introduction in 1974, this maddening little fidget toy is one of the most successful products ever created. I even found one in our garden a few years back, which I later learned a frustrated neighbor had tossed over the fence. Since they’re made of plastic, they’ll probably be among the most common fossil remnants of our existence millennia from now.
I sometimes think about my dirt-crusted garden discovery when I consider situations where one side looks settled while the picture behind the scenes is more chaotic. Just like a partially-solved Rubik’s Cube, it soon becomes clear that trying to improve other aspects of the problem will mess up something else you thought was already fixed.
And where was I heading with this long analogy? Oh, right — to the long workplace goodbye. In theory, leaving a job slowly can be a win-win-win, especially if the departing employee has been deeply embedded in the organization.
When all the stars align, the employee wins by having more time to ease out the door; the company wins by having a smoother transfer of institutional knowledge or client loyalty; and the replacement worker wins by having a mentor while acclimating to new responsibilities.
The reality? Almost always messier, with only one or two sides “winning,” or everyone not-winning in the end. Sometimes lack of planning is the culprit, and sometimes it’s lack of communication, where everyone assumes they’re on the same page when they’re not. That’s when a sense of territory can kick in, with everyone trying to solve their side of the Rubik’s Cube without realizing the impact they’re having on the other squares.
For example, when the company removes the departing worker from long-term projects, it establishes the new team and reduces reliance on the person who’s leaving. Unfortunately, it can also create a lame duck, with a loss of stature and relevance. For the person who’s leaving, that makes an awkward walk down the hall past meetings-in-progress.
But when the company keeps the departing worker in the picture, the result can be just as awkward: A feedback loop from someone who won’t be around later to pay the price for bad advice. Or worse, an actual obstacle in the form of someone vested in past practices to the detriment of new processes. Or, far, far worse: Continued interaction for the sake of appearances, with diminishing engagement or investment in the results.
Things don’t get any better when the new person in the job discovers they’re not really in charge after all, as long as the other person is still in the building. Trying to balance between respecting a long-time employee and getting on with the business at hand can take an enormous toll.
Even clients and vendors can get caught in the turmoil, finding it difficult to identify who has authority over decisions and projects.
I start to see why my neighbor tossed that unsolved cube over the fence.
Despite all these shortcomings, long leave-takings aren’t necessarily a terrible idea — they’re just tricky. If you’re thinking about a phased departure, these tips might make it go more smoothly:
Lean short. Trying to decide between three months and six? That’s a clear sign that three is better. If you need the longer income or benefits, just wait three more months before announcing your three-month plan (netting you the same six months in the end).
Let things go. If you’re phasing out of the position, don’t just do less of everything. Let some things go completely so someone else can take them over, perhaps asking you the occasional guiding question.
Set clear boundaries. Transfer inquiries from clients or others directly to the person now handling the situation, and acknowledge their authority as you do so. Repeat as often as needed to establish the new order in everyone’s mind.
Leave early if needed. If a replacement isn’t named or isn’t stepping up, and the supposedly diminished workload is piling up on your desk, advance your departure date. Sometimes these arrangements fail and when they do, guess who ends up with reputational damage? That would be you, the person no longer there to defend themselves. If this happens, make as clean and clear of a leave-taking as you can and move on to the next thing on your life agenda.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
When Queen Elizabeth invited White House Residence staff to dinner at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II was no stranger to the United States and the White House. She first visited in 1951 as a young princess, meeting President Harry Truman. As queen, she met every American president in the United States or Britain, from Dwight Eisenhower to Joe Biden, except Lyndon Johnson.
The Queen, who died on September 8 at 96 after a record 70-year reign, met more US presidents than any other head of state. She has been to the United States eight times on official and unofficial visits and has attended five state dinners.
Queen Elizabeth personified the “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom. In a show of solidarity with our country, The Queen ordered “The Star Spangled Banner” to be performed at Buckingham Palace two days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. A few days later, she broke protocol and joined in on American Singing. national anthem at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, with tears in his eyes.
The final White House State Dinner for the Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip, was held on May 7, 2007, hosted by President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.
In remarks as she toasted the state dinner, the Queen praised the United States for coming to the aid of her country and others in Europe during World War II. “I grew up knowing that Britain’s very survival was tied to this vital wartime alliance forged by Winston Churchill and President Roosevelt,” she said.
“Divided, alone, we can be vulnerable,” the Queen added. “But if the Atlantic unites us, not divides us, ours is a partnership to always be reckoned with in defending freedom and spreading prosperity.”
The 2007 State Dinner was literally fit for a queen. These elegant white tie dinners are the highest honor for any head of state visiting the United States.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a six-day tour that included a trip to Virginia to mark the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement, a stop at the Kentucky Derby and a reception at the British Embassy. The White House State Dinner was the highlight of the royal couple’s historic visit.
Mrs. Bush and her East Wing team spent six months preparing for the state visit. Elegant gold-edged invitations were engraved and handwritten by White House calligraphers. The White House florists have planned arrangements for each public space.
White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford arranged tastings weeks in advance. She designed a five-course menu that showcased the best of America with a bit of British flair.
The floors of the White House have been freshly polished and the walls (interior and exterior) have been repainted, the floors perfected. Photographs from past royal visits were on display, including one of President Gerald Ford dancing with the Queen at the White House in 1976.
After the State dinner, the famous violinist Itzhak Perlman performed. The Army Choir brought the evening to a moving close by singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip thanked all of the White House Residence staff who had worked so hard for the State Dinner, shaking their hands. And in a remarkable gesture of gratitude, the royal couple then sent out invitations to staff members and their wives for dinner at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen entertained on a grand scale with the help of many staff, so she appreciated the work of the White House staff and wanted to provide those who had worked so hard for the dinner in her honor with an equal memorable evening. to the one she had received at the White House.
When I interviewed him for my book “Entertaining at the White House, Decades of Presidential Traditions,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. Stephen Rochon, who served as director of the executive residence and chief usher at the White House from 2007 to 2011, praised the Queen for hosting him and other White House staff in London .
“While I have many wonderful memories of my service in the White House, being in the presence of Her Majesty, at her historic royal residence, was incredible,” Rochon told me. “His hospitality and thoughtfulness towards those who serve at the pleasure of the first family or the royal family spoke to me much of his character. I will never forget him.”
Queen Elizabeth’s popularity in America is a testament to the deep and enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom, which will no doubt continue during the reign of her son, King Charles III.
Hopefully in the near future, a State Dinner will be held at the White House in honor of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, further strengthening the special relationship between our two nations.
News
JKBOSE Notification Regarding Class 10th,11th and 12th Question papers
JKBOSE Notification Regarding Class 10th,11th and 12th Question papers
JKBOSE 10th,11th and 12th Board exams: It is notified for the information of all the concerned students of Secondary School /Higher Secondary Part-1/2 (Class 10th, 11th & 12th) Examination, who have to appear in Annual (Private) Bi-annual Examination likely to be held in the month of August, 2023 in Kashmir Division/winter/Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division including Ladakh Region have to follow new syllabi.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 declared, Biannual Private Kashmir Division
The Question papers will be set from the new syllabi & Courses of studies which are presently in vogue for Regular students. The old course question papers option of these subjects will not be available in the said examination session.
However, the option of old course will be available for the ensuing Annual (private) Bi-annual session 2022 in summer zone areas of Jammu Division only.
News
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit New York for the 77th UN General Assembly
mini
“During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), “said the MEA in a press release. .
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an 11-day visit to the United States from Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly, participate in several plurilateral and trilateral meetings and hold talks with senior officials from the Biden administration. Jaishankar will also host a ministerial meeting of the G4 group which, apart from India, includes Brazil, Japan and Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing its visit.
The minister will also take part in the “high-level meeting” of the L.69 group on “the revival of multilateralism and the achievement of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council”. The L.69 group is made up of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and small island developing states, focused on UN Security Council reforms. “During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), “said the MEA in a press release. .
The theme of the 77th UNGA is “A Decisive Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interrelated Challenges”. “To commemorate and highlight Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will host a special event ‘[email protected]: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action’ on September 24, which will highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South cooperation,” WEA said.
The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA as well as Foreign Ministers of several Member States and the UNDP Administrator. The MEA said Jaishankar will also participate in Quad, IBSA and BRICS plurilateral meetings as well as meetings in trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. . “He will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of G20 member states and the UN Security Council, among others,” the MEA said.
Jaishankar’s speech at the high-level session of the 77th UN General Assembly is scheduled for the morning of September 24. At the end of engagements related to the 77th UNGA, Jaishankar will travel to Washington from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. “His program includes, among other things, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior US administration officials, US business leaders, a roundtable focused on science and technology and the interaction with the Indian diaspora,” the MEA said.
“The Foreign Minister’s visit would allow for a high-level review of the multi-faceted bilateral agenda and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues to further cement the strategic partnership between India and the United States,” did he declare.
News
The latest iPhone 14 features have been on Android for years
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the “breakthroughs” announced by Apple during its reveal an event. But for those using Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
Blame it on Apple’s vaunted “reality distortion field.” It’s also a reminder not to take every complaint at face value. Whereas iPhone 14 reviews and the iPhone 14 Pro are solid, it’s best to consider any upcoming major purchase decision – the Pro starts at $999 – with proper context.
Here’s a breakdown of all the iPhone 14 features that were on Android first.
Android did it before iPhone 14: Pixel binning
The iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to feature a 48-megapixel camera. The pixel count is four times that of the standard iPhone 14 and last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. But with more pixels packed onto a tiny smartphone camera sensor, it’s hard for each pixel to get enough light to produce a nice image.
To counter this, phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, as well as budget Android phones, will group groups of pixels together to make them act as one large pixel. This workaround, called pixel binning, allows sensors to process incoming light while maintaining high resolution.
During Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation, product manager Vitor Silva was careful to say that Apple is bringing a “whole new class of camera to the iPhone” and not that the company was the first. to use this technique.
Android did it before the iPhone 14: video stabilization
Shaky video has long been a problem in smartphone videography. While phone makers have gotten better at reducing shaky video over the years, it hasn’t been to this level of GoPro-style action camera. Thanks to advances in stabilization methods and post-processing, phones like Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 of 2020 had Active Stability and Super Steady modes that helped people take smooth GoPro-like videos in motion. .
All iPhone 14 models will get Apple’s new Action mode, which should make for some interesting shots when filming on the run. It seems the mode punches through the image for tighter cropping, as is often the case with other stabilization methods. Either way, Apple is behind the game on this.
Android did it before iPhone 14: always-on display
Some versions of always-on display technology have been around on Android for years. The feature was standard on the now defunct Lumia Windows Phone range when it was introduced in 2013. LG pioneered the feature in its smartwatches even before Samsung. Always-on allows essential information, such as the time or calendar events, to always be visible, without having to press or touch the device.
Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, said the LTPO technology in the iPhone 14 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display allows the screen to run at a slower refresh rate of 1 Hz and consume less power, although it is not the first to do so. That honor goes to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from earlier this year, which featured the same display technology.
Android did it before iPhone 14: pill-shaped selfie camera cutout
A defining feature of recent generations of iPhones has been the large notch that sits at the top of the screen. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is following Android by going beyond the notch to a pill-shaped cutout instead.
When Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, Samsung was quick to poke fun at the odd design decision. Quickly, Android makers were looking for ways to limit their own selfie camera notches by making much smaller incisions in the screen or opting for punch-hole cutouts instead. The OnePlus 7 Pro went so far as to add a mechanism for the selfie camera to pop out of the frame, leaving the screen entirely unobstructed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 opts for an under-display selfie camera, which makes the inner screen nearly unobstructed.
Either way, Apple is years behind in moving away from the notch. The new pill-shaped cutout is also noticeably wide. At least with the addition of Dynamic Island, a software feature that better integrates the cutout into the phone’s user interface with unique animations, it makes the black hollow palatable.
Apple deserves some credit
Not everything Apple showed with the iPhone 14 emulated previous Android ideas. The A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro is a beast of a mobile processor and will likely remain king of the smartphone world unless Google knocks it down with the Pixel 7 later this year. The Super Retina XDR display offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, surpassing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at 1,750 nits. The Emergency SOS Satellite Service feature is reserved for large satellite phones, but gives iPhone 14 users a way to call for help in the event of a dangerous situation in the United States or Canada. And the TrueDepth front camera will give selfies a more natural bokeh effect.
That said, whenever a tech company flaunts its products, it’s always good to have some skepticism.
News
Mike Lupica: Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll and Giants have chance to turn hope into a win streak
The Giants started their season with a win on the road against a Titans team that thought it was on its way to the AFC Championship game last season until Ryan Tannehill, well, turned into the guy the Giants beat in Nashville last Sunday.
So Daniel Jones didn’t lose the game, at least partially because Brian Daboll didn’t give him a chance at the end, letting Jones throw just three passes on the game-winning drive, the longest for seven yards. Saquon Barkley won the game by running for 164 yards, and so did Daboll, by going for the win when it was 20-19, and putting the ball in Barkley’s hands one last time on a two-point conversion. So Barkley had gone into Nashville and played the way Derrick Henry has played for the Titans for years, winning that kind of game for the Giants.
It was the best Sunday the Giants have had in a long time. And was just one Sunday, of course. But what if the Giants can have another one, at home this time, against the Panthers?
What if the Giants, who haven’t gotten off to a good start in years, get to 2-0 against Baker Mayfield, as they’re favored to do? If they do, and it’s hardly crazy to think they can, what is to stop them from getting to 3-0 at home against the Cowboys without Dak Prescott?
And if they do that, their next game is also at home against the Bears, on the first Sunday of October.
Did I think the Giants were going to do much or be much this season? I did not. Nor did some of the best Giants fans I know, including ones in my own family. Every Giants fan I know still has a right to wonder if Jones is still going to be the quarterback next season, after he plays for his job, and his Giants career, this season. He managed the game against the Titans, he threw that one big ball to Sterling Shepard, then on the drive that ended up winning the game he mostly let Barkley run when he wasn’t running himself. Teams are going to stack the line and make him throw the ball down the field, probably starting with the Panthers Sunday.
Again: We’re just talking about one upset win in September. It was still something to see. Barkley made some entrance into the season, and was the best back in the league on the opening Sunday. Daboll made just as much of an entrance, rolling the dice and rolling with Barkley the way he did on the conversion. The Giants usually lose openers. This time they did not. They came from behind in the second half, on the road, and won.
The Giants got to 1-0. They won on a day when the Eagles won and the Commanders did the same and the only team in the NFC East that lost was the Cowboys. Who also lost their quarterback for a couple of months.
Does that mean they win three home games in a row to get to 4-0, which would have been a bananas idea going into the Titans game? It does not. But the Panthers, even with the comeback they made in their opener at home against Jacoby Brissett and the Browns, lost on a 58-yard field goal by a kid named Cade York. The Cowboys did nothing against the Bucs even before Prescott got hurt. The Bears beat the 49ers in the rain, 19-10, but did this on a day when they got 121 passing yards from Justin Fields and their three top rushers gained 65 fewer yards than Barkley did.
The game for the Giants to get is the one on Sunday against Carolina, one that would show their fans, the ones looking for anything to give them hope that this might at least be an October that matters, that the upset of the Titans wasn’t a fluke. If the Giants can get another professional effort this week from Jones and Barkley and Wink Martindale’s defense, they can provide some real hope for the first time in years, no matter how low we set the bar for them coming into the season.
Or they lose the home opener. And because Giants fans have really been conditioned to expect the worst over the decade since their last Super Bowl, they will immediately start to worry about how quickly this year could turn into last year.
They know how it has gone. They know about Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, the coach that Giants fans thought of as the wrong Judge around here. They have watched the Giants turn into the Knicks or, worse, the Jets. It wasn’t ever supposed to be that way after the second Super Bowl over the Patriots. But that is the way it has been.
But then they made a little noise against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley ran all over the place and the coach made as big an entrance as any new Giants coach has ever made, and just like that there was a little light to go with the noise.
A little hope.
Here is how Barkley described the moments before the Giants went for two:
“He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F—k yeah.’ We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he’s going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it’s definitely going to make you go out there and fight for him and execute in those situations.”
In that moment, game on the line, Daboll became every bit as much of a star of that game as Barkley had been. Here is what the coach said about his decision:
“We’re going to be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I could [live] with it. I thought that was the right decision…I trusted Saquon Barkley.”
He did. More importantly, Barkley and everybody else on Daboll’s team trusted their coach. Of course everything is different, starting with the conversation about the Giants, if Barkley had gotten stuffed. But he didn’t. The Giants put themselves in position to get a game like this on the road and they didn’t settle for overtime on this day. Seized it instead. Ask any Giants fan you know when the last time was they came away from any regular-season game feeling like this.
Now we see and they all see if they can do it again this week. The old basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Anybody can win one in a row.” But wouldn’t two be something for the ‘22 Giants? You know what it’s been like. What other way is there to root?
ROGER DELIVERS A PERFECT GOODBYE, FACTS AREN’T ON SALEH’S SIDE & PRIME TIME FOR AL AND KIRK …
The sport of tennis, the world of sports, says goodbye to the great Roger Federer after next weekend’s Laver Cup matches in London.
He was not simply the most elegant player in the history of men’s tennis.
He is as popular a player as men’s or women’s tennis has ever produced, a champion whose career was defined not just by his 20 majors and not just by his rivalries with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but by what Pete Hamill once described as an old-fashioned thing called grace.
He was like Jack Nicklaus in this way:
He knew how to lose every bit as well as he knew how to win.
And try telling the millions of Federer fans around the world that anybody else was the best men’s player of them all, even if Nadal and Djokovic have won more majors than he did.
By the way?
If you haven’t yet seen the statement he made on Instagram announcing his retirement, go find it and watch it.
It was merely perfect, the way his tennis so often was.
Francisco Lindor is not just the best shortstop the Mets have ever had, he is the one who is going to end up knocking in 100 runs this season.
What took Gleyber Torres so long to go the other way?
I appreciate Robert Saleh’s belief in himself, I do, and Saleh seems like a really good guy.
But facts are stubborn things, and the facts on Saleh is that he has won four out of his first 18 games coaching the NYJ.
Speaking of which:
That fixing of the offensive line thing that general manager Joe Douglas has been promising for three years — how we lookin’ on that?
You’re going to like my friend James Patterson’s new novel (with Brendan DuBois), “Blowback.”
It’s about what could happen to the country if the greatest threat to it becomes a president who’s had, shall we say, a break with reality.
Where or where does Patterson get ideas like that?
My friend Barry Stanton says that it sure is lucky for Daniel Snyder that Adam Silver isn’t commissioner of the NFL.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit sounded like they’d been working together for years during their first game on Amazon Prime Thursday night.
Finally today:
Happy birthday to our oldest, Christopher.
In addition to all the joy he’s brought to us since he was the first child of our four, his life only get better in a few months, when he and his wife will welcome their own first child into the world.
It seems like about twenty minutes ago that he was making 3-pointers in high school basketball.
Now he’s going to be a dad.
Life comes at you fast.
But, man, has it been worth it with our oldest.
* * *
Mike Lupica’s new Jesse Stone novel made its debut this week at No. 38 on the USA Today Best Seller list, which includes fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.
