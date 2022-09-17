Chainlink (Link) Outperforms Despite Market Turning Red

- The coin reached a top of $8.034 and a low of $7.4948 during the day.
Prices in the cryptocurrency market have been swinging and experiencing ups and downs daily. Since the battle against inflation began, global finance has likewise collapsed. Asset values are now bouncing about without warning, and the continuing crypto winter has affected the volatility.
The recent event that was intended to boost market recovery has concluded. Ethereum is now using the anticipated proof-of-stake mechanism. However, following the successful launch, crypto asset prices fell, and losses continued for the next 24 hours.
Almost all assets are currently trading in the red in terms of price movement. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, currently trading in the $19,000 range within 24 hours. Ethereum, which has received a lot of attention recently, is also down by 2.08% in 24 hours and 16.76% in 7 days.
But all hope is not lost. Some cryptocurrencies are performing admirably, and Chainlink (LINK) is the evident leader in this category.
In the downtrend: Chainlink trading high at 4.91%
Chainlink is one of the gaining cryptocurrencies and at the time of writing it is trading at $7.891 and representing a gain of 4.91% in 24 hours. The price movement was quite positive. LINK saw multiple declines over the 24-hour trading period, but no red lines. The coin reached a top of $8.034 and a low of $7.4948 during the day. The next session’s low was $7.60 before regaining momentum.
If the price rises further, LINK could reach new highs before the market shuts. The rise is a pleasant development for the cryptocurrency, which has gained 2.23% in the last seven days.
