Chainlink (Link) Outperforms Despite Market Turning Red

ApeCoin (APE), the Bored Ape Yacht Club token, has been rallying over the past week with gains registering at a peak of 4.3% and trading at the $5.12 level.

Coin impacted by general crypto slump

US inflation also weighing down on crypto price

APE is a busy bee and apparently, the recent uptick enjoyed by APE is said to have been ushered by current projects or developments in the network.

The Ape Foundation has recently rolled out a couple of recommendations in line with the Decentralized Autonomous Structure (DAO) election procedure. In the event that these proposals are approved, there would be a rolling election instead with an election of council members every three months.

ApeCoin Recent Developments Contributed To Its Surge

With the rest of the other altcoins having a hard time breaking through, quite the opposite is happening for ApeCoin. APE price has surged and looking bullish.

However, the plunge in the value of crypto is dubbed to be of the reasons why APE isn’t gaining traction.

ApeCoin has recently posted on Twitter stating that this provides an increasingly stable ecosystem to haul in new members and so far, ensures the consistency of the DAO to manage and transfer knowledge and expertise to the community.

Community members have been recommending broader representation from individuals who do not have existing affiliations with crypto-backed organizations to avoid any conflict of interests.

Currently, the Ape Foundation is composed of Amy Wu (FTX Ventures), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Alexis Ohanian (Reddit), Maaria Bajwa (Sound Ventures), and Dean Steinback (Horizon Labs).

Crypto Market Experiencing Downtrend

According to CoinMarketCap, ApeCoin’s price had nosedived by 4.05% or trading at $4.73 as of this writing.

The crypto market has been experiencing a downtrend recently with the total market cap sliding to below $1 trillion as observed in the past 24 hours.

Evidently, the king of crypto, Bitcoin, failed to climb or show any improvement as it trades at roughly $20,000 yesterday.

U.S. inflation seems to be severely impacting crypto prices. So, it is indeed the crypto market’s overall dilemma that prevents ApeCoin from moving further up north.

Another factor that is preventing the gains of ApeCoin is the current dollar strength. The U.S. dollar is on an upward trend since Thursday as it shoots through previous highs in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve trying to tame inflation.

Their efforts are seen to work with the U.S. dollar remaining stable at 109.84. More so, the risk-off market sentiment has also helped the U.S. dollar, increasing the demand for fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

Judging by the technical side, APE seems to have gained support at the $4.95 zone and a breach below this mark could allow the coin to capsize further until it touches the support zone of $4.35.

On the other hand, the daily timeframe revealing an upward trendline is beneficial to altcoins.

On the flip side, a breach at the $4.35 level could trigger a downtrend for the APE/USD pair to funnel down to as low as $3.12.

APE total market cap at $1.46 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from The VR Soldier, chart from TradingView.com