Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Amidst Market Turns To Red
Price fluctuations are a daily occurrence in the crypto markets now. Since the fight against inflation began, the overall financial markets have tanked. Nowadays, asset prices swing without warning, and the continuing crypto winter only heightened the volatility.
The recent event expected to boost market recovery has been completed. Ethereum is now operating on a proof-of-stake mechanism as planned. But after the successful launch, crypto asset prices dipped, and losses spilled over to the next 24 hours.
Currently, almost all the assets are red in price movements. The leading crypto Bitcoin has lost 2.95% in 24 hours. Ethereum, the center of attention during this period, has also lost 1.70% in 24 hours and 15.73% in 7 days.
But not all hope is lost. Some cryptocurrencies are rallying impressively, and the top leader in this category is Chainlink LINK.
Chainlink LINK Gains 9.03% Amid Market Pullback
Chainlink LINK is one of the cryptocurrencies currently gaining each hour on September 16. As of the time of writing, the LINK price stands at $7.71, representing an 8.19% gain in 24 hours. The price movement on September 16 has been very encouraging. LINK recorded some dips in its 24 hours trading, but not the red lines. The coin saw an intraday high of $7.759 and an intraday low of $7.4948. The next low point during the day was a dip to $7.60 before regaining its upward momentum.
If the price continues upwards, LINK might grow considerably higher before the market closes. This gain is a welcome development for the crypto as its 7 days price growth sits at 2.23%.
What Could Be Pushing Chainlink Post-Merge
Chainlink has proven useful in the crypto space. The network has eliminated the struggle with oracles in smart contracts. It created a decentralized pool of oracles to provide real-time, accurate information for on-chain transactions. Smart contracts using Chainlink oracles can operate with reliable information.
A few months back, an analyst Austin Arnold, a crypto analyst, addressed some key factors capable of pushing a crypto project’s value. He aimed to help his 1.24 million YouTube subscribers pick the right crypto to invest in during the raging bearish trend.
The analysts picked four popular projects, of which Chainlink LINK was the first. According to Arnold, five factors will drive LINK’s future growth after the crypto winter.
The first is the right team with capable skills in controlling the network. Other factors include adequate funding, strategic partnerships, solutions for real-life problems in blockchains, and network positioning in verticals.
Arnold pointed out that the Chainlink network has these five characteristics. He noted how the Oracle network had improved BNB Chain BNB and Polygon MATIC, showing developers’ adoption.
Even during the crypto winter bloodbath in the market, Chainlink LINK maintained its price range between $6+ and $8+. It recorded a spike to $9.28 on June 10 but later dipped to $8.05. The lowest price LINK recorded between May to September 16 was $5.97 on July 13 before bouncing back to $6.18 the next day.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Lido DAO (LDO) Struggles At $1.8 After Ethereum Merge, What Next?
Lido DAO (LDO) showed so much strength as the price rallied from $0.5 to a region of $3, creating a new all-time high against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated “Ethereum Merge.” Lido DAO (LDO) benefited from the relief bounces across the crypto market as it continues to top the chart week in and week out but has since struggled after the merge. (Data from Binance)
Lido DAO (LDO) Token Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
LDO saw a decline in price from $3 to $1.8, setting its price up for a new all-time high despite the difficult market conditions. The price of LDO has since struggled to discover the mojo that helped LDO outperform so many altcoins, as many are confused if it is out of steam.
The price of LDO on the daily chart faced resistance at $2.2 as the price got rejected severally. LDO’s price formed a symmetric triangle as the price continued to range with two options available; an uptrend continuation or a break to the downside to test lower support.
For LDO’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break out of the triangle and rally to the upside. With good volume, the LDO price would have to break and hold above $2.2, acting as strong resistance preventing the price from the upside. If the price of LDO fails to break to the upside, we would expect the price of LDO to retest the support area at $1.4-$1.
Daily resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2.
Daily support for the price of LDO – $1.4-$1.
Price Analysis Of LDO On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The 4H timeframe for LDO prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside of key support of $1.8 as price struggles to reclaim this region for a chance to trend higher. If LDO fails to reclaim this zone, we expect the price to retest lower support zones of $1.7-$1.5.
On the 4H timeframe, the price of LDO is currently trading at $1.79 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for LDO price. The price of $1.9 and $2 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of LDO. The price of LDO needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $2.2. If LDO fails, the price of LDO will look for support below this area.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LDO is below 50 on the 4H chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Four-Hourly resistance for the LDO price – $1.9-$2.
Four-Hourly support for the LDO price – $1.7-$1.5.
Featured Image From Coinmarketcal, Charts From Tradingview
LBank Ventures Into the Metaverse to Educate and Propel Crypto Adoption
The purported ‘future of the internet,’ Web3, has set the building block for innovative use cases on the metaverse. As such, trading platforms like LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, are primed to present their users with unlimited access to the latest feat of blockchain technology.
LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, is set to launch a decentralized metaverse universe on Bloktopia where users can immerse themselves in the Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) 3D environment.
Users will also be able to explore the LBank virtual office, giving them a distinct view of the HeadQuarters of the world’s leading exchange. In addition, the crypto community can rest assured of a space where they can interact, host meetings, and learn.
LBank also partnered with Radio Caca to build virtual billboards in the metaverse that includes an NFT of the exchange’s official new logos, videos, and pictures. With this collaboration, LBank community members can participate in various social activities, and projects can put their ads on the billboards, which will be located in places with good traffic in the metaverse.
LBank aims to encourage more education and adoption by captivating the interests of the next generations and people with access to the internet in the interactive space yet to be fully tapped.
“The major factor behind this project is to educate and increase adoption. LBank’s goal is to help users to better understand cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and its potentials through an interactive metaverse space,” Allen Wei, CEO of LBank, states.
He adds that “the metaverse will be truly immersive. It will give users a sense of ownership and could subsequently drive adoption as more people notice how it can fundamentally alter the way we view things, interact with one another, and collaborate.”
In the future, LBank hopes to bring even more utility into the metaverse as the multi-billion sector continues to capture the minds of users globally. It is anticipated that the LBank metaverse will become a hub for users to experience the best of cryptocurrency and the virtual world all at once.
Furthermore, the synergy between cryptocurrency and the virtual world will be brought to the fore as the trading platform builds a truly transparent infrastructure that will impact society. By doing this, cryptocurrency could break into the mainstream as more people get involved and utilize all the possibilities the metaverse has to offer.
About LBank
LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.
The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.
Cosmos (ATOM) In Green While Entire Market Bleeds
A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism.
But right now, the reverse is the case. For instance, the number one crypto has remained red in its 1 hour, 24 hours and 7 days price gains. Currently, the Bitcoin price is $19.659.95 representing a 2% loss in 24 hours.
September 16 data shows that Bitcoin lost 0.61% in 1 hour, 1.88% in 24 hours and 6.26% in 7 days.
Apart from Bitcoin, Ethereum has lost more. ETH’s price is currently at $1,451.49, showing a move away from the previous $1700+. The Merge hasn’t resulted in the price push as many expected.
But while many cryptos are recording pullbacks in prices, Cosmos ATOM has continued its gains.
Cosmos ATOM Gains Amid Price Crash
Cosmos ATOM price currently stands at $16.16 after adding 11.49% in the last 24 hours. The coin ranks number 20 on the CoinMarketCap crypto ranking. ATOM has recorded some price growth in this period, even when others struggle.
Its price chart today, September 16, showed a continuous rise in green. There were some dips, but not to the red zone. For instance, ATOM’s price stopped at $14.65 on September 15. This morning, it rose to $14.73 and continued climbing until its current price of $16.16 at press time.
Analysts studying the price movement have noted that ATOM highs and lows remained within the ascending channel trendlines. Also, the price recorded a bull break outside the channel and tapped a 200-day moving average before correcting to the midline and 20-MA, confirming each support.
After testing the support, ATOM price continued its uptrend and is trading in the current range topside. Analysts believe it might retest the 200-day MA to flip its level to support.
What Factors Are Pushing Cosmos Coin
Many factors could be linked to the growth of ATOM. One such event is the move of many protocols from Terra to Cosmos Hub SDK. In early September, Delphi Digital announced it would build new projects on the Cosmos network.
As more DeFi protocols and decentralized apps (DApps) flood the ecosystem and participate in its interchain security system, ATOM value skyrockets. The AMMs, DeFi, and DApps operating on the network boost staking and fees, thereby increasing stakers rewards.
Data reveals that ATOM offers 17.75% APY, and 66.75% of the coins in circulation are staked. Also, Cosmos is planning to launch a liquid staking feature that will increase buy pressure on ATOM when deployed in DeFi platforms across blockchains.
All these increased activities in the ecosystem are pushing ATOM prices upwards. Analysts expect to see more gains as the network grows.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
Funding Rates Recover
Over the last couple of weeks, bitcoin funding rates have been consistently below neutral. This coincided with the times when the market was struggling, ushering in a new bear trend. But with the last week’s events, there has been a remarkable recovery in the funding rates.
Toward the end of last week, the funding rates had returned to neutral levels for the first time in one month. It followed the recovery in bitcoin’s price last Friday before it slid back down. The bitcoin funding rates have since lost their footing at the neutral territory but continue to maintain higher levels before the BTC recovery on Friday.
Funding rates return to neutral | Source: Arcane Research
What this shows is that there is still demand for both bitcoin longs and shorts. This means that while it does look to be swinging in the favor of the bulls due to the elevated levels, it is still an uncertain market. Additionally, last week’s recovery to neutral levels did not really change much about the current trend, as funding rates have now spent nine consecutive months at or below neutral levels.
Bitcoin Open Interest Say ‘Short Squeeze’
Despite the decline in the bitcoin price, the open interest has not had a hard time of it like the rest of the market. Instead, BTC-denominated open interest has hit multiple new all-time highs this year, leading to various short squeezes in the market.
Open interest continued to see favorable market conditions as it hit a new all-time high of 421,000 BTC last Wednesday. Even the short squeeze that was recorded on Friday did not do much to bring down the open interest, which remained elevated at 418,000 BTC at the start of this week.
The depressed market sentiment suggests that this elevated trend is unlikely to continue for very long. Bitcoin’s price decline also points to this, given that the elevated open interest coincided with a period of price recovery. It also means that bears have been in control of the market for the period where the open interest has been high. Bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 is a testament that short traders continue to control the market.
Featured image from PYMNTS, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
ApeCoin (APE) Community Plans Separate NFT Marketplace
- Earlier, NFT marketplace Magic Eden suggested building the ApeCoinDAO marketplace.
- The DAO will not bear the burden of the reduced transaction fee of 0.75%.
There are now three proposals up for vote in the ApeCoin community that would create a dedicated NFT marketplace for APE. Earlier, NFT marketplace Magic Eden suggested building the ApeCoinDAO marketplace for the ApeCoin community in order to reduce transaction costs, improve the user experience, and expand the usefulness of APE.
The “AIP 93: A Marketplace for Apes, by Apes, built by Magic Eden – Brand Decision” proposal from Solana’s NFT marketplace Magic Eden is up for voting from September 16-22.
Magic Eden Rejected
ApeCoin (APE) holders will be able to trade ApeCoinDAO NFTs like BAYC, MAYC, BAKC, and Otherside Otherdeeds on the proposed ApeCoinDAO marketplace. The DAO will not bear the burden of the reduced transaction fee of 0.75%.
As a whole, ApeCoin users have decided they don’t want Magic Eden to create an NFT marketplace. The idea has been rejected by 85% of users and has been awarded a total of 99K APE. However, the positive votes totaling almost 15% have earned the proposition $17,000 in APE. As a result, this shows that people are generally opposed to the plan.
Meanwhile, there has been a lot of buzz about “AIP-98: A Community-First ApeCoin DAO Marketplace Proposal – Brand Decision” by Snag Solutions. Additionally, 99.73 percent of voters support the initiative, while just 0.27% are opposed to it. The cost savings compared to Magic Eden’s plan is 50%.
In addition, from September 16-22, the ApeCoin community will vote on “AIP-87: NFT + IP Marketplace / Yuga Labs + Otherside Partner NFT Collections – Ecosystem Fund Allocation.” The proposal’s proposed market would include NFT collections from Yuga Labs and Otherside Partners.
The developers want to integrate intellectual property features with the NFTs, and have already created a marketplace (apecoin.x.xyz). There were 56.66 percent of those who voted “no” on the plan, while 43.34 percent voted “yes.”
ApeCoin (APE) Price Surges Over 15% Amid Market Rebound
Chainlink Remain Strong As Alligator Flashes Relief, Is $10 Possible?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied to $52, cracking up an all-time high, the price of Chainlink (LINK) saw a decline to its present value of $7 against tether (USDT). Despite the uncertainties about where the market would be headed, only a few have shown strength as Chainlink (LINK) remains in the spotlight. (Data from Binance)
Chainlink (LINK) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
LINK saw a decline in its price from its all-time high of $52 to around $6, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high despite having good fundamentals. The price of LINK has since struggled to have a relief bounce from its weekly low.
The price of LINK bounced off after touching a weekly low of $6, and the price rallied to $10 before suffering a setback in price as it faced rejection, and the price has continued to range in this region.
LINK’s price maintained a downtrend structure with a downtrend line acting as resistance for the price of LINK, but this resistance has been broken with what seems to be a glimpse of hope, possibly to the upside of the price.
The price of LINK continues to face resistance to break higher at around $8, a break and close for LINK price in the region of $8-$9 acting as resistance; we could see the price of LINK rally to a high of $10-$12.
If LINK fails to break above these resistances, we could see the price retesting the support at $6, acting as a demand zone for LINK prices.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $8-$9.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.
Price Analysis Of LINK On The Four-hourly (4H) Chart
On the four-hourly timeframe, the price of LINK continues to show great strength as the price breaks above the William Alligator indicator showing a possible trend reversal.
The price of LINK broke to the upside of the indicator with strong volume as the price has continued to hold above the indicator. The three moving averages of the Alligator Indicator support the price of LINK in the 4H timeframe.
The price of $7.5 that correspond to the indicator acts as a support for the price of LINK, preventing it from retesting lower support on the 4H chart. If the price of LINK fails to hold this support, we could see the price retesting the support at $7.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LINK is above 50 on the daily chart, indicating moderate buy order volume.
Daily resistance for the LINK price – $9-$10.
Daily support for the LINK price – $7.5-$7.
With LINK getting partnerships and developers continuing to build, this will help the price of LINK hold strong in the current market condition.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From Tradingview
