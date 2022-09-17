News
Chelsea ‘will compete with Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham’ as Todd Boehly plots £100m signing for new manager Graham Potter next summer
Chelsea have reportedly lined up a £100m bid for Jude Bellingham to compete with Liverpool and Manchester United next summer.
The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is set to become one of Europe’s hottest properties at the end of the current campaign.
Dortmund were reluctant to sell in the last transfer window after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City – but there are growing expectations that Bellingham will return to England in 2023.
The former Birmingham star has shone in the Bundesliga and the Champions League since his £20m move to Germany in 2020.
He scored Dortmund’s first goal in their 2-1 loss to City on Wednesday.
Many expect the England sensation to start for Gareth Southgate’s side at the 2022 World Cup this winter – which could see his stock rise further.
Liverpool are seen as the favorites for his signature, as the Reds look to rejuvenate an aging and injury-prone midfielder.
Manchester United are also linked with Bellingham – and now The Sun is reporting that Chelsea will enter the fray.
educated
Klopp and Tuchel’s protege lined up by Brighton to replace Potter
BETTER
Dortmund chief sees ex-star Haaland as a ‘burden’ over recent months at club
BIG
Wolves start talks for Stuttgart striker who Rangnick told not to join Man United
FRIEND
Desire Segbe Azankpo passes from Oldham flop to friend Mane at Bayern Munich
DUO
Scamacca signs five-year contract with West Ham, while Kostic is in advanced talks
FRANC
Haaland opens up with explosive interview and reveals why he loves watching the Premier League
New co-owner Todd Boehly spent a record £271m over the summer and sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just weeks after the window closed.
It is understood that new Blues boss Graham Potter is a big fan of Bellingham and Boehly is already preparing a £100m offer.
Asked about his future earlier this week, Bellingham declined to comment out of respect for Dortmund.
He said: “The club have done a lot for me and made me feel welcome since I arrived and given me the opportunity to develop even more.
“Looking beyond that and into the future would be disrespectful.”
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
“America’s Got Talent”, the US Open and the Emmys celebrate Arab women. Ultimately.
On Wednesday night, all-female Lebanese dance group Mayyas were crowned winners of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. On Monday, Cherien Dabis walked the red carpet in Los Angeles as the first Palestinian female director to be nominated for an Emmy Award, for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Ons Jabbeur became the first Arab woman to reach the US Open final on Saturday.
Although Arab women do not seek validation from the West, seeing them finally recognized on a global scale is an inspiring and much-needed corrective to the stereotypes that have plagued them. For too long, narratives have focused either on their appearance and bodily form, or on their supposed role as submissive women to authoritarian husbands (unless they are portrayed as terrorists).
The “America’s Got Talent” judges celebrated the beauty of the Mayyas’ exceptional routine with all the right words to a perfectly choreographed dance routine using feathered props, handheld lights and intricate timing to wow the audience.
“Amazing” said Simon Cowell. Sofia Vergara was even more expansive: “There’s nothing I can say because you’re the best thing that ever walked through that stage on ‘AGT’.”
But it was judge Howie Mandel’s comment that best captured the group’s triumph: “It’s great for women, women’s empowerment, your culture.” He is right. Seeing Arab women flourish on the small screen, showcasing their talents and breaking the assumption that they are oppressed is very meaningful.
For too long, narratives have focused either on their appearance and bodily form, or on their supposed role as submissive women to authoritarian husbands (unless they are portrayed as terrorists).
At the same time, it’s a shame that it took so long for the Western world to wake up to this reality. From Fatima al-Fihri founding the world’s first university in 859 to Zekra Alwach becoming Iraq’s first female mayor in 2015, Arab women have long proven they deserve more than objectification.
This does not mean that Arab women live in a utopia in the Middle East. Last month, for example, a Saudi woman was sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter. Nadim Cherfan, the choreographer of Mayyas, chose to have an all-female crew because he “wanted to convey a message about empowering women…because Arab women are still called upon as dancers.” With this philosophy, the Mayyas showed that Arab women can take control of their destiny – but such achievements are often overlooked in the West.
“Reel Bad Arabs” author Jack Shaheen points out how Hollywood marginalizes Arab women. Shaheen calls them “packages in black” because their roles are usually “in the background, in the shadows – submissive”. Although no statistical data on Arab women in Hollywood seems to exist, data on Muslim women can be an indicator of their portrayal, as the media often (incorrectly) confuses being Arab with being Muslim.
A study assessing Muslim portrayal by the University of Southern California Annenberg found that only 23.6% of all Muslim characters in film and television between 2017 and 2019 were women. The roles they received, according to the Geena Davis Institute, were those of often overpowered wives or mothers.
Such stories have reinforced the idea that Arab women need saving, with interventions ranging from the military to clothing. Productions like Netflix’s “Elite” and Apple TV’s “Hala” showcase this “backup” by portraying oppressed Arab women as having identity crises culminating in a battle over their headscarves. The shows culminate in dramatic scenes of hijab removal presented as memorable acts of liberation. The implication is that these Arab women have no depth to their character other than their attire.
Although some women find it difficult to wear the headscarf, for others it is a choice. Not only is it inaccurate to reflexively use Arab women’s attire as a sign that they lack agency, but such radical portrayal has had real consequences as countries like France attempt to control how women dress up.
At the other extreme, Western filmmakers portrayed scantily clad Arab women as being equally controlled by men. In James Bond’s “The Spy Who Loved Me” the objectification of the characters was so extreme that they were unnamed credited as Arab Beauty 1, 2, 3 and so on. Disney’s “Aladdin,” meanwhile, has Princess Jasmine using her physical beauty to seduce the villain as a distraction. Such portrayals of Arab women have led to their hypersexualization, with many reporting how they are often fetishized as part of an exotic Jasmine-like fantasy.
Not only is it inaccurate to reflexively use the attire of Arab women as a sign that they lack agency, but such a radical depiction has had real-life consequences.
Equally common are images of Arab women living as concubines in harems waiting to please men. Elvis’ “Harum Scarum” portrayed this misogynistic stereotype. The reality, as Moroccan author Fatima Mernissi writes in “Scheherazade Goes West,” is that harems were a display of power for women. Mernissi clarifies that a harem in Arab culture is a “private space” but has been misinterpreted as a place of sexual fantasy by Western men. The way Scheherazade, literature’s most famous harem-dweller, disarms her husband by captivating him with her magical use of language — not her body.
A gradual shift in how the West portrays Arab women has begun, with nuanced Arab female characters struggling with the complexities of life through career choices, health issues, relationships and more. What’s important is that they don’t just answer calls from their husbands. This year, May Calamawy became the first Arab superhero in a Marvel series, while the Hulu comedy-drama release “Ramy” respectfully navigates the complexities of life as an Arab American.
It goes without saying that there is still a lot of progress to be made for Arab women in the Middle East and in their representation in Western media. But the achievements of the past week should help break stereotypes surrounding Arab women and inspire them to dream big.
nbcnews
News
The heat of the job market, soggy FedEx and the inhospitable island of Obama
Just for looks, you would have thought that one of the owners of Martha’s Vineyard would have offered to open their home to Shanghainese migrants on the island by Florida Governor Rick DeSantis. Instead, the migrants were sent to pack their bags at a military base on the mainland.
President Barack Obama, for example, has plenty of space. In 2019, Obama purchased a nearly 7,000 square foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that sits on 29 bucolic acres along Edgartown Pond on the island’s southeast shore. Its two neighbors to the immediate north have eleven beds between them, according to property records. The two neighbors to the south have ten beds between them. Thus, according to our calculations, the district could have accommodated more than half of the new arrivals.
Since this is the Breitbart Business Digest, we’ll point out that the former president’s investment in Martha’s Vineyard real estate has worked out extraordinarily well. The president reportedly paid $11.75 million for the place in 2019. Zillow estimates it is now worth $18.4 million, a gain of almost 57%.
I saw the fire…
The labor market remains incredibly hot. The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Sept. 10. This is the fifth consecutive week of declining requests. The four-week moving average, which dampens week-to-week volatility, fell to its lowest level since June.
This suggests that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease labor market tensions have not gained much traction. Employers are clearly retaining workers despite the downturn in retail and manufacturing. These low levels of layoffs point to another number of hot jobs for September. The tight labor market will give workers more leverage to push for higher wages. This will further fuel inflationary pressures.
The shift in consumer spending towards services is likely creating additional demand for workers, as much of the services side of the economy is labor intensive. Restaurant sales, for example, rose 1.1% in August, according to the Census Bureau.
…and I saw the rain…
FedEx delivered a rather dire view of the global economy, triggering a broad selloff in stocks. The company warned that a macroeconomic slowdown was reducing the volume of goods shipped around the world. During an appearance on CNBC on Thursday, the FedEx chief executive said he expects the global economy to slip into a recession. The company warned that earnings for the quarter including August would be about half of what Wall Street expected. FedEx shares fell 21% on Friday.
While FedEx’s size makes it a decent economic indicator, it’s not safe to assume that the US economy is in as dire a state as FedEx’s stock decline might suggest. First, much of the softness expected by FedEx comes from Asia and Europe, which have their own particular challenges. Second, FedEx has been a huge beneficiary of all consumer spending on goods during the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery. Now that spending is rebalancing towards services, this will hurt shipping volumes.
In the Census Bureau’s August retail sales report, online sales fell 0.7%. This is the first month-over-month decline since March and likely reflects a shift away from people ordering so much. (Though some of the drop may be a seasonal adjustment artifact that doesn’t properly account for Amazon’s Prime Day in mid-July.)
That said, the return to services is slower than expected. Remember that big jump in restaurant sales we talked about? Much of it was due to inflation rather than people eating out more often. The consumer price index for out-of-home food rose 0.9%. The actual increase was therefore only 0.2%. On an annual basis, sales rose 10.9%, but the price index rose 8%, leaving real growth at just under 3%.
…I’ve seen rate hike cycles that never seemed to end
The Federal Reserve is almost certain to announce a 75 basis point rate hike next week, although there is a slim chance that it could announce a 100 basis point hike. If the Fed acts as expected, however, investors will focus on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). We haven’t seen the points since the June meeting, and it’s very clear that they are now outdated.
The latest SEP saw the Fed Funds rate rise to 3.4% by the end of this year and 3.8% by the end of next year. We’ve since heard a number of Fed officials say they’d like the target to be around 4% early next year, which means the expected tightening hasn’t just accelerated 12 months, but also pushed up the terminal rate. This report also had an unemployment rate of 3.7% at the end of this year and 3.8% at the end of next year. Both are likely to be revised much higher in new estimates.
A big test will not only be the level to which the Fed Funds rate should rise, but how long it will stay there. The June SEP pushed the rate back down to 3.4 in 2024. If the Fed is serious about convincing the market that rates will stay higher for longer, officials could end the planned cut. The Fed still has some work to do to convince the markets that they won’t see lower rates anytime soon.
Breitbart News
News
AUDUSD continues its downward trend as global growth concerns weigh on the currency
AUDUSD traded to a new 2022 low at 0.6669 and in doing so, moved to the lowest level since late May/early June 2020.
This move brought the price into a swing zone dating back to before the pandemic in 2019 and after the pandemic slumped in March 2020. This zone lies between 0.6647 and 0.66809. Once again, today’s low price has stood at 0.6669 so far. The current price is trading at 0.6682 just above the high of this zone. Buyers lean in despite fresh 2022 lows.
Moving down to the hourly chart, the pair broke today below the September 6th lows at 0.66988 at the start of the Asian session, bounced higher and extended above the September 8th lows. September at 0.6713, but fell back in Europe. session that the currencies were sold in the US dollar was bought. This brought the price to the low at 0.66692.
Since then, the rebound has taken the price back to the September 7th low of 0.66989 (let’s call it 0.6700) but found early sellers against that level.
Going forward, the 0.6700 level is a close target to reach and cross if the bulls want to take more control in the near term. This would be a step in the right direction, but understand that there would be more work to do for the bulls to gain more control, including breaking above the 0.6713 level. The 100 and 200 hourly moving averages are currently around 0.6771. Ultimately, if the bulls want to take control, it would be necessary to break above these moving average levels (and the 38.2% retracement of the recent move lower just below them at 0.67633).
For now, in the short term, watch the 0.6700 level in the 0.6713 level as the first targets that should be breached if the bulls are to get back into the ball game.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is so good we might need improved planetary models
It has become overwhelmingly clear over the past few months that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is doing exactly what it set out to do. As its creators had hoped, the multibillion-dollar machine ‘unfolds the universe’ perfectly, revealing cosmic light we can’t see with our own eyes – and its excellent results have even astronomers most unlikely feel alive.
Because of this gold-plated telescope, Twitter once went wild over a murky red dot. For 48 hours, people around the world were gawked at a galaxy born shortly after the birth of time itself. It would seem that, thanks to the technological prowess of the JWST, humanity is united on stardust.
But here’s the thing.
Amid personal awe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists warn we should consider a crucial scientific consequence of having a superhero telescope.
If the JWST is like a zero-to-100 range upgrade, they wonder, is it possible that our science models also need a zero-to-100 reboot? Are the datasets that scientists have been using for decades unable to match the power of the device and therefore fail to reveal what it is trying to tell us?
“The data we will get from the JWST will be incredible, but … our knowledge will be limited if our models don’t match in quality,” said Clara Sousa-Silva, a quantum astrochemist at Harvard’s Center for Astrophysics. & Smithsonian, told CNET.
And, according to a new study she co-authored, published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy, the answer is yes.
Specifically, this paper suggests that some of the light analysis tools scientists normally use to understand exoplanet atmospheres are not fully equipped to handle the exceptional light data from the JWST. In the long term, such an obstacle can have the most impact massive Everyone’s JWST Quest: The Hunt for Alien Life.
“Currently, the model we use to decipher the spectral information is not up to par with the accuracy and quality of data we have from the James Webb Telescope,” said Prajwal Niraula, a graduate student in the science department of Earth, Atmosphere and Planets from MIT and co-author of the study, said in a statement. “We have to improve our game.”
Here’s one way to think about the riddle.
Imagine pairing the newest and most powerful Xbox console with the very first iteration of a television. (Yes, I know the extreme hypothetical nature of my scenario). The Xbox would try to give the TV great high-res, colorful, beautiful graphics to show us – but the TV wouldn’t have the ability to compute anything.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the TV exploded. But the fact is you wouldn’t to know which is what Xbox is trying to give you, unless you get an equally high resolution TV.
Similarly, in the vein of exoplanet discoveries, scientists feed a bunch of light or photon data from deep space into models that test “opacity.” Opacity measures how easily photons pass through a material and differs depending on factors such as the wavelength of light, temperature and pressure of the material.
This means that each such interaction leaves behind a signature that tells about the properties of the photon and, therefore, in the case of exoplanets, the type of chemical atmosphere that these photons passed through to reach the light detector. This is how scientists somehow calculate backwards, from light data, what the atmosphere of an exoplanet is made up of.
In this case, the detector linkage is on the James Webb Space Telescope – but in the team’s new study, after testing the most commonly used opacity model, the researchers saw the data lights from JWST hit what they call a “precision wall”. ”
The model wasn’t sensitive enough to analyze things like whether a planet has an atmospheric temperature of 300 or 600 Kelvin, the researchers say, or whether a certain gas occupies 5% or 25% of the atmosphere. Such a difference is not only statistically significant, but according to Niraula, “it is also important for allowing us to constrain planetary formation mechanisms and reliably identify biosignatures.”
That is, evidence of extraterrestrial life.
“We need to work on our interpretive tools,” Sousa-Silva said, “so we don’t end up seeing something amazing through JWST and not knowing how to interpret it.”
Additionally, the team also found that its models somehow concealed its uncertain readings. A few adjustments can easily hide the uncertainty, judging the results as a good fit when they are incorrect.
“We found that there are enough parameters to change, even with a bad model, to get a good fit, meaning you wouldn’t know your model is wrong and what it’s telling you is wrong. “, Julien de Wit, assistant professor at MIT’s EAPS and co-author of the study, said in a press release.
Going forward, the team urges that opacity models be improved to accommodate our dramatic revelations from the JWST – calling in particular for cross-sectional studies between astronomy and spectroscopy.
“There are so many things that could be done if we fully understood how light and matter interact,” says Niraula. “We know that pretty well around Earth conditions, but as we move into different types of atmospheres, things change, and that’s a lot of data, of increasing quality, that we risk misinterpreting.”
De Wit compares the current opacity model to the old Rosetta Stone language translation tool, explaining that so far this Rosetta Stone has worked well, like with the Hubble Space Telescope.
“But now that we’re taking Webb’s precision to the next level,” the researcher said, “our translation process will prevent us from capturing important subtleties, such as those that make the difference between a habitable planet or not.”
As Sousa-Silva puts it, “it’s a call to improve our models, so that we don’t miss the intricacies of the data.”
CNET
News
“He didn’t get off to a good start”
Jamie Carragher’s reaction sums up how many people felt after Todd Boehly’s recent suggestions.
Chelsea’s new owner has floated the idea of a Premier League All-Star Game, as they do in American sports.
This was met with much ridicule, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even giving a sarcastic response.
Carragher had his head in his hands while discussing these left field proposals and felt it was arrogant of Boehly to be trying to shake up the Premier League already.
Speaking on CBS, the Liverpool legend said: “I’m going to be honest with you. When I look at that statement, I think it’s incredibly arrogant to talk about a league you don’t know.
“I don’t think we should ever discard ideas. The Premier League is an international league with owners, managers and players. That’s what makes it the best.
When asked if he would like an all-star game, Carragher replied, “No. I don’t particularly like those ideas, but coming to talk like that when he hasn’t even proven he can run a Premier League club well yet. He sacked a manager after three games and spent £250million.
“Right away, it’s not good. He didn’t get off to a good start and talk like that when you’ve been somewhere for six weeks and talk about how you’re going to “bring what we do into American sports.”
DIRECT
Villa 1-0 Southampton LIVE reaction: Ramsey goal relieves pressure on Gerrard
Wrong
‘Messi, Ronaldinho, Maradona, Pelé… Gallas?!’ – Carroll’s No. 2 jersey is controversial
problem
Arsenal pick up another injury and defender faces race to be fit for Tottenham game
RESPECT
Beckham joins thousands queuing for 12 hours to see ‘special’ Queen lying in state
FRIENDS
David Dein reveals close ties to Spurs and admits their stadium is the best in the world
Candid
Trippier explains why he left Atletico for Newcastle and discusses wages
“I just think how the American public would feel if an English Premier League football owner then went to the NFL and said ‘we’re doing this in the Premier League’. It would be incredibly arrogant to say that.
“Maybe if he comes up with ideas to improve the league. Look, there’s nothing wrong with ideas. But I don’t think many people agree with them.
“To speak like that when you’ve only been in the country for a short time, he hasn’t even proven himself to be a good Chelsea owner.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 3: WIN A $25,000 JACKPOT BY PLAYING FOX BET SUPER 6
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
college football Week 3 is here, so it’s time for us to get back into the game to try to win big!
FOX bet Super 6 gives you another chance to hit a $25,000 jackpot.
So if you had plans for Saturday, it’s time for you to cancel them. Your New Commitment Saturday? Get your Super 6 picks before the games kick off and after the contest.
If you are new to Super 6, download the free app now for a chance to win this weekend’s grand prize. And if you’re a returning player, we’re happy to have you back on the team.
Gotta play to win, right?
Let’s dive into our College Football Week 3 predictions.
Number 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 46-38-3. Is another victory imminent for the Sooners?
Coach Brent Venables’ era at Norman got off to a perfect 2-0 start. The Scott Frost era in Nebraska, on the other hand, ended before we could advise you to auto-dismiss the now fired Cornhuskers coach.
Bettors currently have Oklahoma as the road favorite with 10.5 points in Saturday’s game against Nebraska. And considering how the Cornhuskers fell to the hands South Georgia Eagles of the Sun Belt Conference last weekend, it’s surprising the Sooners aren’t favored by more.
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph will do his best against Oklahoma to stifle criticism following the team’s dismal 1-2 start. But we think the Sooners are too tough a game for the Cornhuskers as they work to get their season — and program — back on track.
And remember, this Sooners team has scored on all eight red zone opportunities this season.
Boom!
Prediction:
Oklahoma by 14 to 17 points
No. 12 BYU @#25 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
To tell the truth, these two teams are fascinating. Oregon was routed by the national champion Georgia Bulldogs 49-3 in Week 1. Although they didn’t play like that, the Ducks entered the game against Georgia as the No. 12 ranked team. week 2 against Eastern Washington University with a 70-14 victory. But the Dawgs and Eagles are at two very opposite ends of the talent spectrum.
Do we really know who Oregon is?
And then there’s BYU. Cougars beat Baylor in Week 2, holding them to just 289 yards of offense. However, it took a thrilling overtime period for the Cougs to take the win. But a win is a win, right? And BYU beat FUS in Week 1 quite easily with a 50-21 win. But just like with the Ducks, the jury is still out on whether BYU is the real deal.
Currently, bettors have Oregon as a 3.5 point favorite. A good note to remember is that Oregon’s new head coach, Dan Lanning, comes from Nick Saban. Alabama coaching tree via Kirby Smart and UGA. Unless you live completely off the grid, you know that everything Saban touches ultimately turns into success.
With that in mind, like the bettors, we’re going to give the Ducks the edge.
Prediction:
Oregon 10 to 12 points
No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
The Nittany Lions hit the highway, heading south to take on the Auburn Tigers. And we’ll just go ahead and say it exactly like they say in Jordan-Hare.
Damn war eagle!
We take into consideration James Franklin’s reputation as a coach who can’t close big games for this pick. In 2021 alone, Penn State lost to No. 3 IowaNo. 5 ohio stateNumber 6 Michigan, No. 12 state of michigan and, for good measure, number 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Based on this record, these Leos are more cowardly than brave.
And when it comes to big games, a look at this year’s standings shows Auburn haven’t even cracked the Top 25. So, is this game really a big game? To us, this looks like another opportunity for Franklin to fail.
Unranked Auburn plays in the ultra-competitive SEC West. So any opponent facing an SEC West team is likely ready for a battle. Yes, Penn State dominated Auburn last year, but it was a home game for the Nittany Lions. And that’s when they faced a Tigers team with a not-so-spectacular quarterback Bo “Intercept” Nix under the center.
Prediction:
Auburn 14 to 17 points
Toledo @#3 ohio state (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Ohio State is currently on track to make another College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal appearance. The Buckeyes might even be on the road to another championship. But it’s only week 3, so we’ll try not to rush too much.
MAC-West’s Toledo Rockets absolutely won’t match the firepower of Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. So the question here is not whether Ohio State will win but by how much. How soon will Ryan Day give reps to his second-team squad on Saturday? Well, that depends on how long it takes Ohio State to put this game out of Toledo’s reach.
Ohio State has won each of the three meetings between these teams, and the combined score is 115-22. So look for the Buckeyes to view basketball scores in this game as well.
Prediction:
Ohio State by 28 to 35 points
No. 11 state of michigan @ Washington (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Spartans and Huskies. The story of two broken teams.
Spartan Security Xavier Henderson is sidelined with a leg injury and the team’s starting linebacker Darius Snow is out all year also because of a leg injury. The Huskies are without a linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and security Vincent Nuley. Both teams are undefeated at 2-0.
However, we are riding with the road underdog Spartans in this contest.
They’ve won 13 of their last 15 games and they lead FBS with 12 sacks this season. Michigan State is also the only Big Ten team that hasn’t allowed for 25 yards or more this season.
Prediction:
Michigan State by 7 to 9 points
Fresno State @#7 USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Since 2005, the Trojans have won four consecutive games against the Bulldogs.
And call it confidence or arrogance, but we’d bet the Hollywood Hills that SoCal’s favorite sons win and win big against Fresno State this weekend.
USC has been the subject of many college football conversations since Lincoln Riley was named head coach in the spring of this year. Was Lincoln Afraid of the SEC? Can Riley bring USC back to dominance? Will be Caleb Williams be the quarterback answer the Trojans need to be competitive again?
Maybe Lincoln Riley left OU because he didn’t want to face the SEC gauntlet once the Sooners joined Alabama and Georgia. Who knows, but who cares? All that matters now is that he proves in real time that SoCal has something to say in the Pac-12 and college football.
And with decisive wins over Rice and Stanford, it looks like some of those pressing questions are getting answered.
Trojan QB Williams has passed for 590 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions this season. And so far, USC’s offense is tied for third in the nation in offense.
The Trojans of yesteryear might have kept Fresno State in a game like this. Think back to 2019 when USC barely beat the Bulldogs 31-23. But this year is different.
This year for Les Troyens will be special.
Prediction:
USC by 18 to 21 points
Now it’s time for you to get in the game. Go to the FOX Bet Super 6 App, make your selections and don’t forget to submit your picks before matches kick off on Saturday. Share your choices with us on social media by tagging @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and using #EricaSuper6.
Let’s win big for Week 3 of College Football!
Download the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events every week! Make your choice and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
Fox
Chelsea ‘will compete with Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham’ as Todd Boehly plots £100m signing for new manager Graham Potter next summer
Cardano ADA Releases Weekly Report Confirming Hard Fork
“America’s Got Talent”, the US Open and the Emmys celebrate Arab women. Ultimately.
The heat of the job market, soggy FedEx and the inhospitable island of Obama
AUDUSD continues its downward trend as global growth concerns weigh on the currency
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is so good we might need improved planetary models
“He didn’t get off to a good start”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 3: WIN A $25,000 JACKPOT BY PLAYING FOX BET SUPER 6
Republican lead on generic ballot shrinks to one point
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Defensive Schemes for Retrieval
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags