Coast Guard helps seize $475 million in drugs from sea smugglers

A man who expressed his hatred for Merriam-Webster’s evolving definitions of gender pronouns and adjectives has pleaded guilty to uttering threats, prosecutors said this week.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, Calif., used the Merriam-Webster website’s comments and contact features to send several threatening messages about a year ago, prosecutors said.

Hanson admitted making the threats in writing as part of a plea deal on Wednesday, prosecutors said. He told the court that he often chooses the targets of his messages based on their sex, gender identity or sexual orientation, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

“Every member of our community has the right to live and exist authentically as themselves without fear,” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement Wednesday. “Threats of hate-motivated violence that violate this right are by no means tolerated in Massachusetts.”

Examples of his threats cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office appeared to show growing anger on Hanson’s part. He first posted a comment on October 2, 2021 that decried the dictionary definition of “woman” as “anti-science propaganda”.

The online version of the Merriam-Webster entry for the adjective states, in part, “Having a gender identity that is the opposite of man.”

“It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster is now telling blatant lies and promoting anti-science propaganda,” Hanson said. “There is no ‘gender identity’. The fool who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.

According to prosecutors, Hanson also sent a message through the site’s contact portal: “It would be poetic justice if someone stormed your offices and fired on the place, leaving none of you alive.”

Prosecutors said Oct. 8 that he threatened to “shoot and bomb” Merriam-Webster’s offices.

The company is based in Springfield, Massachusetts, about 90 miles west of Boston. Authorities said Hanson’s threats were chilling enough to prompt the publisher to close its Springfield and New York offices for five days.

Prosecutors also acknowledged sending similar missives to other recipients, including the president of the University of North Texas, the Walt Disney Co., Hasbro, Inc. in Rhode Island, the governor of California, the mayor of New York, ACLU. , Amnesty International, a rabbi from New York, and two professors at Loyola Marymount University.

An affidavit filed by an FBI agent in support of Hanson’s arrest warrant said he was furious at toymaker Hasbro’s announcement last year that he would downplay “Mr.” and “Mrs.” for its Potato Head range.

“Mr. Potato Head is a man,” he wrote via an online consumer feedback system, according to the affidavit.

An FBI agent interviewed Hanson’s mother, who said she supervised him. She told Officer Hanson that he was stressed by the pandemic, struggling with changes to a new drug regimen and had developmental disabilities, according to the document.

The filing reports that Hanson expressed regret and remorse over the threats.

Hanson was arrested on April 20 and released the same day on $25,000 bond and conditions including a location monitor, according to court documents. A federal grand jury indicted him on May 5. Rossmoor, where Hanson lived, is a community in northwest Orange County, just southeast of the Los Angeles county line.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of communicating threats across state lines, one for the Merriam-Webster messages and the other for threats sent to the president of Northern University. Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hanson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 5. Hanson could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, on each of the two counts.