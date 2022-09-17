College Football Week 3: Win A $25,000 Jackpot By Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

college football Week 3 is here, so it’s time for us to get back into the game to try to win big!

FOX bet Super 6 gives you another chance to hit a $25,000 jackpot.

So if you had plans for Saturday, it’s time for you to cancel them. Your New Commitment Saturday? Get your Super 6 picks before the games kick off and after the contest.

If you are new to Super 6, download the free app now for a chance to win this weekend’s grand prize. And if you’re a returning player, we’re happy to have you back on the team.

Gotta play to win, right?

Let’s dive into our College Football Week 3 predictions.

Number 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 46-38-3. Is another victory imminent for the Sooners?

Coach Brent Venables’ era at Norman got off to a perfect 2-0 start. The Scott Frost era in Nebraska, on the other hand, ended before we could advise you to auto-dismiss the now fired Cornhuskers coach.

Bettors currently have Oklahoma as the road favorite with 10.5 points in Saturday’s game against Nebraska. And considering how the Cornhuskers fell to the hands South Georgia Eagles of the Sun Belt Conference last weekend, it’s surprising the Sooners aren’t favored by more.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph will do his best against Oklahoma to stifle criticism following the team’s dismal 1-2 start. But we think the Sooners are too tough a game for the Cornhuskers as they work to get their season — and program — back on track.

And remember, this Sooners team has scored on all eight red zone opportunities this season.

Boom!

Prediction:

Oklahoma by 14 to 17 points

No. 12 BYU @#25 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

To tell the truth, these two teams are fascinating. Oregon was routed by the national champion Georgia Bulldogs 49-3 in Week 1. Although they didn’t play like that, the Ducks entered the game against Georgia as the No. 12 ranked team. week 2 against Eastern Washington University with a 70-14 victory. But the Dawgs and Eagles are at two very opposite ends of the talent spectrum.

Do we really know who Oregon is?

And then there’s BYU. Cougars beat Baylor in Week 2, holding them to just 289 yards of offense. However, it took a thrilling overtime period for the Cougs to take the win. But a win is a win, right? And BYU beat FUS in Week 1 quite easily with a 50-21 win. But just like with the Ducks, the jury is still out on whether BYU is the real deal.

Currently, bettors have Oregon as a 3.5 point favorite. A good note to remember is that Oregon’s new head coach, Dan Lanning, comes from Nick Saban. Alabama coaching tree via Kirby Smart and UGA. Unless you live completely off the grid, you know that everything Saban touches ultimately turns into success.

With that in mind, like the bettors, we’re going to give the Ducks the edge.

Prediction:

Oregon 10 to 12 points

No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

The Nittany Lions hit the highway, heading south to take on the Auburn Tigers. And we’ll just go ahead and say it exactly like they say in Jordan-Hare.

Damn war eagle!

We take into consideration James Franklin’s reputation as a coach who can’t close big games for this pick. In 2021 alone, Penn State lost to No. 3 Iowa No. 5 ohio state Number 6 Michigan, No. 12 state of michigan and, for good measure, number 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Based on this record, these Leos are more cowardly than brave.

And when it comes to big games, a look at this year’s standings shows Auburn haven’t even cracked the Top 25. So, is this game really a big game? To us, this looks like another opportunity for Franklin to fail.

Unranked Auburn plays in the ultra-competitive SEC West. So any opponent facing an SEC West team is likely ready for a battle. Yes, Penn State dominated Auburn last year, but it was a home game for the Nittany Lions. And that’s when they faced a Tigers team with a not-so-spectacular quarterback Bo “Intercept” Nix under the center.

Prediction:

Auburn 14 to 17 points

Toledo @#3 ohio state (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Ohio State is currently on track to make another College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal appearance. The Buckeyes might even be on the road to another championship. But it’s only week 3, so we’ll try not to rush too much.

MAC-West’s Toledo Rockets absolutely won’t match the firepower of Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. So the question here is not whether Ohio State will win but by how much. How soon will Ryan Day give reps to his second-team squad on Saturday? Well, that depends on how long it takes Ohio State to put this game out of Toledo’s reach.

Ohio State has won each of the three meetings between these teams, and the combined score is 115-22. So look for the Buckeyes to view basketball scores in this game as well.

Prediction:

Ohio State by 28 to 35 points

No. 11 state of michigan @ Washington (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Spartans and Huskies. The story of two broken teams.

Spartan Security Xavier Henderson is sidelined with a leg injury and the team’s starting linebacker Darius Snow is out all year also because of a leg injury. The Huskies are without a linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and security Vincent Nuley . Both teams are undefeated at 2-0.

However, we are riding with the road underdog Spartans in this contest.

They’ve won 13 of their last 15 games and they lead FBS with 12 sacks this season. Michigan State is also the only Big Ten team that hasn’t allowed for 25 yards or more this season.

Prediction:

Michigan State by 7 to 9 points

Fresno State @#7 USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Since 2005, the Trojans have won four consecutive games against the Bulldogs.

And call it confidence or arrogance, but we’d bet the Hollywood Hills that SoCal’s favorite sons win and win big against Fresno State this weekend.

USC has been the subject of many college football conversations since Lincoln Riley was named head coach in the spring of this year. Was Lincoln Afraid of the SEC? Can Riley bring USC back to dominance? Will be Caleb Williams be the quarterback answer the Trojans need to be competitive again?

Maybe Lincoln Riley left OU because he didn’t want to face the SEC gauntlet once the Sooners joined Alabama and Georgia. Who knows, but who cares? All that matters now is that he proves in real time that SoCal has something to say in the Pac-12 and college football.

And with decisive wins over Rice and Stanford, it looks like some of those pressing questions are getting answered.

Trojan QB Williams has passed for 590 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions this season. And so far, USC’s offense is tied for third in the nation in offense.

The Trojans of yesteryear might have kept Fresno State in a game like this. Think back to 2019 when USC barely beat the Bulldogs 31-23. But this year is different.

This year for Les Troyens will be special.

Prediction:

USC by 18 to 21 points

Now it’s time for you to get in the game. Go to the FOX Bet Super 6 App , make your selections and don’t forget to submit your picks before matches kick off on Saturday. Share your choices with us on social media by tagging @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and using #EricaSuper6.

Let’s win big for Week 3 of College Football!