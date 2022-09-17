News
Coon Rapids man accused of making death threats against U.S. senator
A Coon Rapids man was indicted for allegedly making interstate threats against a U.S. senator, federal prosecutors announced Friday in Minneapolis.
Court documents show that on June 11, Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, left two voice-mail messages for a senator located outside the state of Minnesota. The senator’s identity was not included in the news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office.
According to Luger’s office, both messages contained threats of violence.
In the first message, Daugherty said, “You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice (expletive) day; can’t wait to kill ya.”
In the second, Daugherty said, “I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals.”
On Sept. 2, FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home. According to court documents, he admitted making the calls and said he did so because the senator was “doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured.”
Daugherty is charged with one count of threatening to murder a federal official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.
Portuguese triathlete Vasco Vilaca attacked by a seal in Malibu during a training session at Zuma Beach, according to the Super League Triathlon
MALIBU, Calif. — A Portuguese triathlete was attacked by a seal in California during a training session – and it was all caught on camera.
Vasco Vilaca, a 22-year-old who finished second in the Super League Triathlon in Munich last weekend, was in Malibu training when he said the seal bit his arm.
He said he tried to get the animal down safely without distressing it.
“I was just swimming in the ocean and had the misfortune of swimming towards where a seal was,” he said in a report of the incident published on the Super League website. Triathlon. “He started swimming towards me and got really close and I felt like a dog was smelling me.”
A Super League Triathlon team filmed the athlete and captured the attack.
“I tried to push him back slowly, not doing anything aggressive, and at some point there was a strong wave that pushed him against me, then I pushed him back more aggressively because he was on top of me, then he got scared and bit my arm and I didn’t let go,” Vilaca said.
He said he tried to grab the seal’s teeth and open his mouth to remove it.
“I didn’t know what to do with the seal because I thought if I let go it would bite me again,” he said.
He added: “When he bit me, I was wearing a wetsuit, but one of the teeth went through and pierced the skin. When I grabbed the teeth from below and grabbed the mouth, that’s when I had a few cuts on my hands. I’m glad I’m fine.”
Vilaca was able to swim to shore after a big wave finally knocked the seal off.
Super League Triathlon officials said he was treated by lifeguards on the beach before being taken to a medical facility for an assessment.
He has since been cleared to race this weekend.
Twins’ outfield depth takes another hit; Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner joins team on taxi squad
Situated near the entrance to the visitor’s clubhouse Friday was a locker bearing a nameplate that read “Wallner.”
No, the Twins have not yet called up the Forest Lake native, but they did bring him to Cleveland to serve as a member of the taxi squad as their outfield group continues to be thinned by injuries. Kyle Garlick was the latest casualty, landing on the injured list with a left wrist sprain after magnetic resonance imaging showed what manager Rocco Baldelli called “some signal.”
“I don’t know if it’s going to be 10 days. I don’t know if it’s going to be a little longer than that or for the rest of the year,” Baldelli said. “We’re just going to have to treat him and kind of assess this as time goes on.”
Garlick became the fourth outfielder to land on the injured list, joining Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach. Max Kepler, who is dealing with wrist soreness, is not on the injured list, but he has not played since Sunday.
To fill Garlick’s spot on the roster, the Twins called up Mark Contreras, leaving them with a starting outfield of Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino and Mark Contreras to begin the most important series of the season.
“Most teams deal with injuries, and we’ve dealt with probably more — we knew they’d be coming, but we’ve probably dealt with more than we’ve even anticipated so far this year, and the outfield’s definitely a part of our team that’s felt it,” Baldelli said.
Had rosters not been expanded earlier this month, giving the Twins more bench spots to use, Kepler probably would be on the injured list by this point, too, Baldelli said.
“We’re just going to continue to treat Kep right now,” Kepler said. “We’re going to try to get him in the cage, see if he can swing the bat a little bit and see where he’s at.”
As for Wallner, Baldelli said they don’t have anything “stamped and ready to go with him,” but he could be a potential option for them, particularly if Kepler’s injury lingers. Wallner, the 39th overall pick in the 2019 draft, is hitting .277 with 27 home runs and a .953 OPS this season between Double and Triple-A.
“If we need to make a move and we need to add another bat potentially to the lineup, Wallner’s a guy that could be that guy,” Baldelli said. “That’s why we brought him.”
VARLAND RETURNS
The Twins will turn to a pair of rookies in Saturday’s pivotal doubleheader, starting Louie Varland in the first game and Josh Winder in the nightcap. The St. Paul native, who debuted on Sept. 7 at Yankee Stadium with 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, will be the team’s 29th man.
In preparation for this start, the Twins sent Varland to their facility in Fort Myers, Fla., rather than returning him to the Saints. The reasoning was to help him keep on a five-day schedule. With the Saints off on Monday, he instead went to Florida and threw a simulation game, facing both Larnach and Ryan Jeffers, who were down there rehabbing.
“I knew what I had to do to get myself ready,” Varland said. “Having that in mind, like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be back up here next Saturday,’” was good for all that.”
BRIEFLY
Randy Dobnak cleared outright waivers and has accepted his assignment to Triple-A, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster. Dobnak has spent this season — and much of last — dealing with and rehabbing from a finger injury on his throwing hand. With his allotted rehab time running up — pitchers be on a rehab assignment for 30 days — the Twins made the move rather than add him to their active roster. … Jorge Polanco played second base during a rehab assignment on Friday in St. Paul. Jeffers served as the Saints’ designated hitter in his first rehab game at Triple-A. Larnach, who is also there rehabbing, had an active recovery day. … Austin Martin, one of the prospects included in the José Berríos trade, will headline the group of Twins prospects headed to the Arizona Fall League.
latest news Two suspects charged with burglary of Rep. Karen Bass’s home
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the Los Angeles home of Rep. Karen Bass and stealing two handguns, prosecutors said.
Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm, the county attorney’s office said. of Los Angeles in a statement. The two men were arrested on Wednesday.
Bass’s home in Baldwin Vista, where the neighborhood has numerous signs informing visitors that the area has 24-hour video surveillance, was burglarized on September 9. After the burglary, the LA congresswoman and mayoral candidate said the assailant took two guns, but left money and electronics behind.
Bass later confirmed that the weapons, handguns that belonged to him, had been stored in a hidden safe in his closet. She said she had the guns for her protection.
The weapons were identified as .38 caliber revolvers in the criminal complaint filed Friday.
Munoz and Espinoza each gave false names during their arrest on Wednesday, police said, prompting more questions about their identities and the crime.
The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the suspects’ car was seen at Bass’s home during the crime.
Police found the car in the Hazeltine Avenue and Sylvan Street area of Van Nuys on Tuesday, watched the suspects get into the car and drive away, then stopped the vehicle, the statement said.
Espinoza was held without bail and Munoz was held on $500,000 bail, police said.
Espinoza was on parole for burglary and had a warrant for a parole violation, LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said.
Suspects arrested on suspicion of burglary are typically held on $35,000 bail, far less than the bond set for Munoz. It was not immediately clear why Munoz’s bail was so high.
Both men were to be arraigned on Friday, according to the district attorney’s office.
“Everyone deserves to be safe in their home. Residential burglary is a breach of that security in the most fundamental way,” Dist. Atti. George Gascón said in a statement. “Gun thefts have increased since the start of the pandemic. Many of these stolen weapons are then used to commit violent crimes.
A spokesperson for Bass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Times writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.
Minneapolis man arrested for attempting to solicit sex with a minor
A 38-year-old Minneapolis man allegedly used social media to arrange a meeting for sex with a person he believed was a minor, but who was actually an undercover agent posing as one, authorities said.
David Crevier was arrested in Ham Lake on Tuesday and booked into the Anoka County jail. Authorities say he will be charged with felony attempting to solicit a minor for sex.
The Sept. 13 sting operation was the joint effort of investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
“Every time we can stand between a child and someone who wants to victimize them, it’s a win,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “Our task force and partner agencies will continue working to be that shield so every child can live in safety.”
Authorities ask anyone who is in danger of being trafficked, or is aware of anyone else in danger, to call 911. People can also call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email [email protected] if they suspect a trafficking situation. Trafficking victims can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.
Court rules in favor of Texas social media regulation law
AUSTIN, TX — A federal appeals court ruled Friday in favor of a Texas law targeting big social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.
But the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans likely won’t be the final word in a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas, and could impact how some of the The world’s biggest tech companies regulate their users’ content.
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year, has been challenged by tech trade groups who warn it would block platforms from suppressing extremism and hate speech. A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeals court.
The final word will likely come from the United States Supreme Court, which earlier this year blocked the Texas law while the trial unfolded.
“Today, we reject the idea that corporations have the right to freely censor what people say,” U.S. Circuit Court Judge Andrew Oldham wrote.
NetChoice, one of the groups challenging the law, expressed disappointment in a statement pointing out that the decision was the opposite of the decision made in the lawsuit against the Florida law.
“We remain confident that when the United States Supreme Court hears any of our cases, it will respect the First Amendment rights of websites, platforms and apps,” said Carl Szabo, Vice President and General Counsel of NetChoice.
Republican lawmakers in several states have backed laws like those enacted in Florida and Texas that sought to portray social media companies as generally liberal and hostile to ideas outside that view, particularly from the political right.
Judge Samuel Alito wrote in May that it was unclear how past High Court First Amendment cases, many of which predate the internet age, apply to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other digital platforms.
The Florida law, as enacted, would give the Florida Attorney General the power to prosecute companies under the state’s deceptive and unfair trade practices law. It would also allow individual residents to sue social media companies for up to $100,000 if they believe they have been treated unfairly.
Texas law only applies to the largest social media platforms that have more than 50,000 active users.
Aaron Boone says he hopes to give Judge a day off soon, slugger will bat leadoff against Brewers Friday
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge has played in every Yankee game since the beginning of last month — and the slugger who is chasing history isn’t likely to sit anytime soon. It’s not the chase for 61 that has the Bomber pushing, it’s winning the American League East and clinching their best playoff position.
“I feel like physically he’s in a really good spot,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon before the Bombers opened a three-game interleague series against the Brewers at American Family Field. “I hope we get to a point where I can give him a day. Having three off days and eight days is part of the equation, though and very beneficial, I think at this point.
“There were those couple of days where I was able to get you know, all DHs for like three games in there, including the doubleheader, but I feel like he’s doing really well, physically really, as good as he’s been at any time at this point in the season,” Boone continued. “So it’s something I’ll continue to be mindful of and watch. Like I said, hopefully we get to a point from a victory standpoint that I can give him a day.
“Right now it’s pedal down.”
The Yankees went into Friday night’s game with a magic number of 13 to win the division and seven to clinch a playoff spot. Judge went into Friday night’s game with a major league-leading 57 home runs, four shy of the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Already, Judge is making this a special season. His 57 homers are already the fourth most by a Yankee in a single season, trailing only Maris’ 61 and Babe Ruth’s 60 in 1927 and 59 in 1921. He is just the 12th player in the history of the big leagues to hit at least 57 homers and just the third in the majors over the last 20 years to hit 57 in a single season.
But it’s just kind of come to be expected anymore by those around him.
“I think I’ve ceased being amazed,” Boone said. “So it’s a remarkable season for a remarkable player. But anything that he does I don’t think it’s amazing to me anymore.”
That’s because everyone, including those here in Milwaukee are expecting history. Before the Yankees came into town, the Brewers’ grounds crew were reminded multiple times, including in a memo, that Judge is on the precipice of history and that if he were to hit No. 61 or 62 at American Family Field that ball would be an important part of the story.
The memo told staff that the Yankees’ experienced security staff would be in charge of tracking down the ball.
Judge is on pace to hit 65 homers, which would smash the American League record and bring him tantalizingly close to more recent and tainted history.
With his 57 homers, Judge is the first Yankee and just the fourth major leaguer to hit at least 57 homers in the clubs first 143 games, joining Barry Bonds (60 in 2001), Mark McGwire (60 in 1998) and Sammy Sosa (59 in 1999 and 58 in 2998). Bonds had 63 through 144 games.
And like Bonds, who Judge has said he considers the record holder with his 72 home runs even though it was tainted by the suspicion of PED use, the Yankees slugger is finding it harder and harder to get pitches to hit. He has been walked intentionally 16 times this season, just one of five Yankees to reach that mark in a single season, joining Mickey Mantle (23 in 1957 and 18 in 1964), Don Mattingly (18 in 1989), Bernie Williams (17 in 1999) and Robinson Canó (16 in 2013).
So Friday night, he was back at the top of the lineup, where Boone hoped the Brewers would have to pitch to him.
“I mean, he’s leading off the game. I think they’re gonna pitch to him,” Boone said. “Yeah. I mean, I’m sure there’s a situation where a base is open and [Judge] can beat him, I’m sure a lot of teams are gonna walk him in those spots.
“I am trying to get him in a position where, yeah, they gotta go after him a little bit more,” Boone added. “That’s part of it.”
