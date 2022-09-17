Cost Basis, Long-Term Holders, And The Cyclical Bottom

In this month’s The Bitcoin Monthly, ARK Invest focused on Ethereum and the Merge. As a side dish, they did publish some premium and review-worthy stats that we’re about to cover. Never mind the market, the Bitcoin network keeps producing block after block regardless. The stats that this whole activity produces can be critical in understanding the market, though.
That’s where ARK Invest’s The Bitcoin Monthly comes in. The publication defines itself as “an “earnings report” that details on-chain activity and showcases the openness, transparency, and accessibility of blockchain data.” So, the data we’re about to cover is The Bitcoin Monthly’s reason to be.
The Bitcoin Monthly: 200-Week Moving Average And Investor Cost Basis
“After closing above its 200-week moving average in July,1 bitcoin’s price reversed and slipped below it in August. Currently at $22,680, the 200-week moving average now seems to be resistance.”
The center couldn’t hold. The price’s recovery was short-lived. Markets are red across the board and bitcoin is no exception. At the time of writing, bitcoin trades at $19,874. For those keeping score, that’s just below last cycle’s all-time high of $20K. Something that shouldn’t happen, but a few degrees of error are always understandable.
“Bitcoin currently trades above investor cost basis at $19,360, its strongest on-chain support level (…) Importantly, throughout bitcoin’s history, trading at investor price usually marks a bottoming process.”
Times are tough, but bitcoin still trades above investor cost basis. The Bitcoin Monthly clarifies, “Investor price is calculated by subtracting the cost basis of miners from the general cost basis of the market.” As we see it, The Bitcoin Monthly is calling the bottom. They didn’t say it in those exact words, but they certainly insinuated it.
Is the bottom really in, though?
BTC price chart for 09/17/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Bitcoin Monthly: Short-Term Holder Vs. Long-Term Holder
“The short-term-holder (STH) cost basis is approaching its longterm-holder (LTH) cost basis ––an event that has marked cyclical bottoms in the past. (…) Since the end of July, the difference between short- and long-term holders’ cost basis has shrunk from $5,840 to $2,500”
The Bitcoin Monthly sees it as a sign that “the market typically is capitulating and shifting back to long-term participation.” Bitcoin’s consolidation process might be ending soon. We could stay for a while in the bottom area, though. That has happened before. The point is, all of the indicators The Bitcoin Monthly highlighted this month point in the same direction. To the bottom.
“The supply held by long-term bitcoin holders is 34,500 coins away from reaching 13.55 million– its all-time high. Long-term-holder supply constitutes 70.6% of total outstanding supply.
This one is the most bullish of all the featured stats. To clarify, coins that haven’t moved in 155 days or more qualify as “long-term holder supply.” The tourists and the people with high hopes left a long time ago. And the lion’s share of the bitcoin supply is now in the true believers’ possession. A remarkable situation that doesn’t get mentioned enough.
About The Ethereum Merge
“In August, ether outperformed bitcoin by 7.6% (…) Historically, ether has outperformed bitcoin during “riskon” bull markets and underperformed during “risk-off” bear markets.”
The merge’s effects affected the market throughout the whole narrative. Even though we’re in a “risk-off bear market,” ETH took over and lead the market for a while there. They accomplished the mythical feat and… the market turned on them. After what seemed like mission accomplished, ETH’s price started to bleed.
Hidden behind a secret door, that’s what The Bitcoin Monthly contained.
Featured Image by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Grayscale has announced today that it has more than 3 million ETHW tokens.
Grayscale stated its “sole discretion” to sell or abandon the tokens in a filing.
Grayscale said in a press statement and SEC filing today that it intends to acquire and hold onto the rights to the new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens created by the Ethereum split after the merging, keep onto them, and potentially sell them or share their value to investors in the future.
This week saw the creation of a new cryptocurrency called ETHW as a consequence of a fork in the Ethereum network. This past Thursday, the second biggest digital asset by market size completed a long-awaited switch to proof of stake, thus doing away with the need for miners.
Consequence of the Split
However, a notable Chinese miner last month encouraged stragglers to keep mining, split Ethereum, and create a new proof-of-work cryptocurrency: ETHW. Grayscale manages a broad portfolio of digital assets, including Ethereum, and offers its clients the opportunity to acquire shares that closely match the price of cryptocurrencies. As a consequence of the split, it now has the rights to a number of ETHW tokens that is roughly equal to the number of ETH that it previously had.
Grayscale has announced today that it has more than 3 million ETHW tokens. When these tokens find a buyer, the asset management may pay out the cash value to its investors. According to CoinMarketCap, the current market price of ETHW is $9.30, valuing Grayscale’s position at more than $28.8 million.
Grayscale stated its “sole discretion” to sell or abandon the tokens in a filing and news statement on Friday. It also noted that there was no guarantee that digital asset custodians would accept the token and that the price of tokens may vary.
Recommended For You:
Grayscale Investments Unveiled Revised Portfolio For 2022 Q2
Celsius (CEL) has been on the headlines recently in line with hearing updates following its filing of bankruptcy and sale of stablecoins.
CEL price spikes 30% as seen in the past 24 hours
Price slumps 13.21% despite improvement in social media metrics
ETH Merge to impact CEL performance
Celsius Network has recently filed for bankruptcy in July and is now in Chapter 11 proceedings. More so, the network has also requested for court authorization on its plans to dispose its stablecoins to pump up liquidity needed for its operations.
Once this is approved by Martin Glenn, the U.S. presiding judge, the money pooled from the sale of stablecoins would serve as funding for Celsius operations.
The said hearing on the sale of stablecoins is set on October 6 in New York.
Agreement To Appoint An Independent Examiner
In September, The U.S. Trustee’s office together with Celsius’ committee consisting of creditors made an agreement to assign an independent examiner with the condition that they will restrict both the funding and time allotted to the examiner.
More so, the United States Trustee’s Office will be in charge of choosing the examiner. The judge has approved this on Wednesday.
In this connection, Celsius has recently posted a tweet on September 15 harping on their willingness to continue working with the U.S. Trustee and Unsecured Creditors Committee as well as their commitment to improve network efficiency in order to serve their customers better.
CEL Price Down 13.21% Despite Increase In Metrics
Triggered by the recent developments and hearing events, CEL price is observed to have spiked by 30% as seen in the past 24 hours. More so, CEL social media metrics has also accelerated.
Social media engagement also peaked at 1.2 billion showing a remarkable growth of 32.26%.
Despite the boost in social media engagement as well as a price rally, there are still some nagging issues surrounding CEL that make investors apprehensive about the altcoin.
According to CoinMarketCap, CEL price has nosedived by 13.21% or trading at $1.70 as of this writing.
The total market cap of CEL has slumped by 36.21% as seen in August. More so, market dominance also declined by as much as 41.25%. Uncertainty is creeping on the token, and investors are being extra cautious in making any move due to its high volatility.
The Ethereum merge also has a great impact on CEL performance. In fact, Celsius has posted a tweet stating that they are tracking the merge.
Investors also look at the short-squeeze movement as a warning because history shows that this movement can negatively impact investor portfolios.
Crypto total market cap at $927 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from LedgerInsights, Chart: TradingView.com
The latest information about the Lace wallet is included in the study.
The ADA weekly report informs readers that the polls for Project Catalyst Fund9.
Cardano ADA weekly update report for the week of September 16 is now available. Cardano provides an update on the progress of the forthcoming Vasil hard fork and provides different ADA data in this report.
Input Output’s vice president of community and ecosystem, Tim Harrison, has said that the forthcoming Vasil hard fork would “significantly” enhance the capabilities of the top proof-of-stake blockchain. Incorporating Plutus V2 scripts, the update will improve smart contract capabilities with better throughput and improved efficiency.
Recent Developments
This report states that the main net hard fork will occur on the 22nd, with the PreProduction environment hard forking on the 19th. Currently, more than 95% of SPO blocks are mined by the new node v.1.35.3, and the main DApp projects are also scheduled for the upgrade. Furthermore, liquidity on exchanges is now at 55%, with excellent progress being made toward the goal of 80%.
The latest information about the Lace wallet is included in the study. Cardano-wallet builds a typed API for Typescript from Haskell, and the development team is polishing up a proof of concept to demonstrate this. Adestria is also working on getting cardano-js-sdk ready for release.
The Hydra Team is also deploying a persistent network of Hydra nodes running a Hydra groupware programme. The group was helpful in identifying issues that may be addressed in further updates.
Last but not least, the ADA weekly report informs readers that the polls for Project Catalyst Fund9 will close on September 19. Users of Fund9 are now voting on over a thousand different projects. Each and every wallet that votes could receive a reward. According to the report, 1,100 teams are working on projects on the Cardano network. There have been more than 50 million transactions using Cardano.
Recommended For You:
Cardano Foundation Collaborates With the Georgian Wine Industry
SHIB is near the support level, a dip below can take it back to $ 0.000006603.
Over 50 million SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-coin is in decline over the past month and the Ethereum merge has fueled the descent. Many altcoins are stuck in the dropping and few are taking up remedial steps to overcome. One such attempt by SHIB is the Shibburn mechanism. The token is oscillating near the support level, a dip below can take it back to $ 0.000006603, a year back low.
Shibburn tweets:
The SHIB ecosystem is putting in all efforts to bounce back, daily the SHIB burn numbers are also very much significant. As per the Twitter account, Shibburn, over 50 million SHIB was burned in the last 24 hours.
Shibburn’s Remedial Measures
Recently, Shibburn has also submitted Alexa Skill for the Shibburn Radio app. The application is expected to be compatible with both iOS and Android. Shibburn Radio is designed to play music and hit songs 24/7. And the revenue acquired from the app will be employed for burning Shiba Inu tokens.
Shibburn tweets:
We just submitted the Alexa Skill for Shibburn Radio. In a few hours we will submit the station’s app for iOS and Android for approval. The long-awaited app for Shibburn (main app) is also on it’s way. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4wMTUXhRgt
The developers expect the SHIB’s exposure to be more post the radio app launch. The ads and sponsorships will all be put into increasing the token burning. Parallelly, the Shibburn team is also worried about the expenses behind licensing and ownership-related struggles in the music industry.
Looking at the current status of the SHIB token, the price is $0.00001166, and the trading volume is $222.35 M. The market capitalization is over $6 B, with a 0.76% decrease in the last 24 hours.
The total energy demand for Ethereum is now only 2,600 MW hours per year.
Ethereum’s annual CO2 emissions reduced by over 11 million tons.
The long-awaited Ethereum merge has finally completed. It was designed to consume less energy, and the network has drastically reduced the overall energy consumption of the blockchain network. According to the initial report, Ethereum’s energy requirements and carbon footprints have both decreased even more than predicted.
The Merger Leads to Reduced Energy Usage
And, according to an analysis commissioned by Ethereum-centric software company ConsenSys from the Crypto Carbon Rating Institute (CCRI), Ethereum currently consumes 99.99% less energy than before the merge. It also implies that the blockchain’s carbon footprint has decreased by more than 99.99%.
The ETH Foundation previously stated that the merge will reduce the network’s energy consumption by 99.95%. Citing energy consumption estimates from Digiconomist, a site run by famous crypto critic Alex de Vries. This week, Digiconomist claimed that the true figure would be 99.98%.
As per the CCRI analysis, ETH overall energy demand is now only 2,600 megawatt hours per year, down from 23 million megawatt hours before the merge. Ethereum’s annual CO2 emissions reduced from over 11 million tons to just under 870 less than the combined total of 100 ordinary American houses, according to the EPA.
In a statement, CCRI co-founder and CEO Uli Gallersdörfer stated
“That Ethereum’s ecological cred is now on a level with those of other energy-efficient blockchain networks that began with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism rather than switching to one as Ethereum recently did.” ConsenSys also claimed the “biggest decarbonization in technology history.”
While Ethereum claims to have reduced its environmental effect significantly. Many former ETH miners, that is, people who used expensive computers to protect the network and earn ETH rewards have simply gone on to mine money on other networks. Miners have moved their powerful rigs to other blockchain networks to mine. Including Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN), and Ergo (ERG).
In Numeraire (NMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about NMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Numeraire (NMR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Numeraire (NMR) is$16.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,040,964 at the time of writing. However, NMR has decreased by nearly 3.3% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Numeraire (NMR) has a circulating supply of 6,064,788 NMR.
Currently, Numeraire (NMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token. Numeraire is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain. NMR is the Erasure protocol’s token, on which programmes like Numerai’s classic tournament and Numerai Signals are constructed. It is built on Ethereum in line with the ERC20 token standard.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022
Numeraire (NMR) holds the 251st position on CoinGecko right now. NMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Numeraire (NMR) laid out the Symmetric Triangle pattern, Symmetric Triangle pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows. Currently, Numeraire (NMR) is in the range of $16.70. If the pattern continues, the price of NMR might reach the resistance levels of $19.83, $24.85 and $31.13. If the trend reverses, then the price of NMR may fall to $16.41 and $13.86.
Numeraire (NMR) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Numeraire (NMR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Numeraire (NMR).
Resistance Level 1
$33.86
Resistance Level 2
$63.80
Resistance Level 3
$101.18
Support Level 1
$14.30
Support Level 2
$7.56
NMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Numeraire (NMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $101.18
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Numeraire (NMR) might plummet to almost $7.56 , a bearish signal.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Numeraire (NMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, NMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of NMR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NMR is 43.13. This means that Numeraire (NMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of NMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Numeraire (NMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Numeraire (NMR). Currently, the ADX of NMR lies in the range of 37.57 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Numeraire (NMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of NMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Numeraire (NMR) is at 43.13 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of NMR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Numeraire (NMR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions NMR is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of NMR decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of NMR increases.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Numeraire (NMR)might probably attain $110 by 2023.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Numeraire (NMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, NMR might rally to hit $115 by 2024.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2025
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, NMR would rally to hit $120.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2026
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, NMR would rally to hit $125.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2027
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, NMR would rally to hit $130.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2028
If Numeraire (NMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, NMR would hit $135 in 2028.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Numeraire (NMR), it would witness major spikes. NMR might hit $140 by 2029.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Numeraireecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in NMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Numeraire (NMR) might hit $145 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Numeraire network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for NMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) in 2022 is $101.18. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) price prediction for 2022 is $7.56.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Numeraireecosystem, the performance of NMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $93.15 very soon. But, it might also reach $105 if the investors believe that NMR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token that is used to pay for services. Numerai is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Numeraire (NMR)?
Numeraire (NMR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which includeBinance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
3. Will Numeraire (NMR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Numeraire Platform, NMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Numeraire (NMR)?
On May 16, 2021 Numeraire (NMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $93.15.
5. Is Numeraire (NMR) a good investment in 2022?
Numeraire (NMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Numerairein the past few months, NMR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Numeraire (NMR) reach $105?
Numeraire (NMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Numeraire (NMR) will hit $105 soon.
7. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2023?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $110by 2023.
8. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2024?
Numeraire (NMR)price is expected to reach $115 by 2024.
9. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2025?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $120 by 2025.
10. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2026?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $125 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.