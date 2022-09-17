Crypto fees are high. The stock market may hold the answer.

If you received a HelloFresh meal kit with ground beef between July 2 and July 21, you should discard that meat. The ground beef, which comes in a 10-ounce vacuum pack, was eaten by six people who ended up in hospital. So far, the disease has affected people in six states: Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

You can check if your package is contaminated by looking for the label “85% lean/15% fat ground beef” and has “EST.46841” inside the USDA inspection mark and “EST#46841 L1 22 155 or “EST#46841”. L5 22 155″ on the side of the package.

Experts are investigating whether another ground beef is contaminated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The CDC added that you should discard any frozen ground beef and wash surfaces and containers it has touched. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. They usually start within three to four days of consuming the bacteria.

Seven cases of illness have been recorded so far, although the CDC noted that “it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

HelloFresh said in an emailed statement that this “affects a small portion of HelloFresh customers in the United States who received ground beef from a specific vendor.”

