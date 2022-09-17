Crypto fees are high. The stock market may hold the answer.

SUMMARY
Since being sworn in as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. His numerous campaigns and initiatives have yielded results that have won him praise not only from within the country but also from other nations. Today, as he turns 72, let’s look at some of the international awards won by Narendra Modi.
Seoul Peace Prize | The Seoul Peace Prize was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It was awarded in recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s work to improve international cooperation and boost global economic growth. (Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter)
Champions of the Earth Award | In 2018, Narendra Modi received the Champions of the Earth award, the United Nations’ highest environmental honor. The United Nations Environment Program has recognized his “bold environmental leadership on the world stage”. (Image: @UNEP/Twitter)
The scarf of King Abdulaziz | Prime Minister Modi received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash Award, in 2016. The award is named after the founder of the modern Saudi state, Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Image: @gssjodhpur/Twitter)
Legion of Merit | Donald Trump, then President of the United States, presented PM Narendra Modi with the Legion of Merit award in 2020. The prestigious award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the form of achievements and service. Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: @WHNSC45/Twitter)
Zayed Price | The highest civilian honor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in 2019. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)