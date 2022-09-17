News
Details of Lao-Hmong National Memorial, honoring Vietnam-era service, to be unveiled
Details about a Lao-Hmong national memorial will be revealed at a weekend event featuring traditional music, food, entertainment, artwork and the display of a restored T-28 warplane representative of the aircraft flown by Hmong pilots during the Vietnam era.
During the Saturday open house at Fleming Field in South St. Paul, the National Lao-Hmong Memorial committee will unveil the artwork and design of the memorial.
An actual T-28 fighter-bomber will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial when it is created, officials said. Hundreds of Hmong pilots flew the planes in the “Secret War” in Laos during the Vietnam War from 1960 to 1975.
Their mission was to prevent the Viet Cong and their allies from using the Ho Chi Minh Trail through Laos to supply American adversaries in South Vietnam.
More than 35,000 Hmong soldiers were killed during their efforts to support the United States in the war.
The open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fleming Field, 1725 Henry Ave. in South St. Paul. The event is open to the public.
News
Truck crash stops eastbound I-70 ramp on C-470
Join the conversation
We invite you to use our feedback platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable information or material to us, and to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy the law. . , regulation or government request. We may permanently block any user who abuses these terms. As of June 15, 2022, comments on DenverPost.com are powered by Viafoura, and you may need to log in again to start commenting. Learn more about our new feedback system here. If you need help or are having trouble with your feedback account, please email us at [email protected]
denverpost
News
As India joins China in move away from Russia, Putin warns of escalation
After India’s prime minister said now was not the time for war, an increasingly isolated Putin threatened “more serious” action in Ukraine while insisting that he was ready for talks.
nytimes Eur
News
Tesla ordered to notify fired workers of lawsuit • TechCrunch
A U.S. district court has ordered Tesla to notify employees of a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated federal and state law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements.
Two former Tesla employees filed suit in July, alleging the company forced them to sign releases in exchange for less severance pay than federal and California state law. Lawyers asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to stop the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight required by law.
More than 500 other employees have been laid off from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that a coming economic downturn will force the company to lay off 10% of its workforce employees. The court order issued on Friday protects workers laid off as of June 19.
The lawsuit — brought by two employees fired in June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, and another from Tesla’s Palo Alto store — claims the company violated California Labor Code Section 1400, as well as federal regulations on worker adjustment and retraining. Notification Act by firing workers without 60 days notice.
“Plaintiffs allege that the separation agreements signed after this lawsuit was filed are coercive, abusive and misleading because Tesla does not inform terminated employees/potential class members of “the pending litigation and the rights ‘they potentially give up,’” according to the court order.
Tesla filed a motion in August to dismiss the claims. On Friday, the court ruled that the company must continue to notify its employees of the lawsuit “until the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims are resolved in federal court or in arbitration proceedings.”
The Court denied the plaintiffs’ compensation and benefits claim for the 60-day notice period.
techcrunch
News
Democrats outraged but had no problem dumping migrants in the middle of the night
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has pointed to great hypocrisy on the radical left as she expresses outrage at the DeSantis administration sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, noting they apparently don’t have the same problem when the Biden administration secretly dropped off immigrants in red jurisdictions in the middle of the night.
Members of the left are unhappy that the DeSantis administration sent dozens of migrants to the elite island this week. Many Florida Democratic lawmakers, who ironically voted in favor of the state’s Freedom First budget – which allocates $12 million to create a program within the Florida Department of Transportation “to make it easier to transport foreigners not allowed outside of Florida” – have judge the “disgusting”, “cruel” and “shameful” movement.
The outrage is not new, however, as other Democratic leaders have also expressed how disturbed they are by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) ferrying migrants to blue towns such as New York, Chicago and Washington, DC. But migrants coming to their own cities have Democratic leaders, such as Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), urging the federal government to “step up” and help — a seemingly bizarre request, given that these sanctuary cities have since boasted long of their willingness to care. for migrants.
But as Democrats decry sending migrants to their own cities, Senator Blackburn pointed out they didn’t have the same reaction when the Biden administration ferried illegal immigrants to his state, and others, in the middle of the night.
“The Biden administration had no problem flying illegal migrants into cities across Tennessee in the dead of night without notifying local officials,” Blackburn said Friday. “Now they are suddenly outraged.”
The Biden administration had no problem transporting illegal migrants to Tennessee cities in the dead of night without notifying local authorities.
Now they are suddenly outraged.
— Senator Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 16, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilitated these thefts as part of its US taxpayer-funded Operation Catch and Release – ultimately releasing migrants inside the states. United, often without alerting the local authorities.
Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) sum this way earlier this year:
Their open border policies have caused illegal immigrants to flood our border by the thousands, and Biden’s DHS and [Health and Human Services] now secretly fly these immigrants across the country in the dead of night to be resettled in American communities – giving no notice to federal, state or local authorities of who they are or where they are going.
Democrats apparently had no problem relocating migrants to various US cities in the dead of night, and while they are now expressing great outrage at red state governors sending migrants to safe haven jurisdictions, these leftists, ironically , do not dispute the elites in Martha’s Vineyard relocates migrants less than two days after arriving on the island. In fact, they are now congratulating themselves for allowing them to stay less than two days before shipping them off to a nearby military base, despite to defend oneself as empathetic benefactors:
Buses arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House.
There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport people off the island. People with bags take selfies and kiss goodbye volunteers pic.twitter.com/wuauiZM4Y3
— Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 16, 2022
It remains unclear why the Obamas, or other elite residents, have not opened their multi-million dollar Martha’s Vineyard vacation homes to house the migrants they claim to care about.
Breitbart News
News
Wells Adams Presents ‘Best in Dough,’ Hulu’s Tasty New Reality Show
LOS ANGELES– If you’re hungry for a new cooking contest, Hulu has “Best in Dough.”
Award-winning pizza makers, influencers, students, BBQ masters and Italian grandmothers (the Nonnas) are among those showing off their pizza making skills and vying for a cash prize.
Host Wells Adams told On The Red Carpet that “Best in Dough” may make you want a slice, but it will also put a smile on your face. “The show has so much heart and I think it’s going to pass,” he said.
Adams, who is known as the bartender for “Bachelor in Paradise,” said the show was an experience like no other. “It was an absolute joy to come to work.”
Makes sense, considering they ate pizza in every episode! And with all the creative challenges the contestants have faced, Adams admitted his tastes have changed. “Maybe I’m being a little whimsical!” he’s laughing. “Now I’m going to go to a restaurant and I’m like, ‘I have to remember that the weirdest looking thing on this menu might be the best.’”
Head judge Chef Daniele Uditi was open to most toppings, but said one thing remained a big no-no for him: pineapple.
“Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza in Naples, where I’m from,” Uditi joked (we think) that they’d shoot you from afar if you put the tropical fruit on a pizza. “But in the show, there are so many things that go way beyond the pineapple. That pineapple was the least painful thing I’ve seen,” he added.
It’s a tasty tease!
“Best In Dough” premieres Sept. 19 on Hulu.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
How CHSAANow’s top 10 teams fared in Week 4 – The Denver Post
Class 5A
1. Cherry Creek (2-1) vs. Arvada West, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs n°2 Régis Jésuite, 7 p.m. on September 22
2. Regis Jesuit (2-2) lost to No. 4 Ralston Valley, 29-28. Quarterback Exander Carroll ran in a pair of touchdowns and connected with D’andre Barnes on another to help give the Raiders a 28-10 lead with less than 12 minutes left. But the Mustangs responded with 19 unanswered points to pull off a stunning comeback. Next week: at No. 1 Cherry Creek, 7 p.m. on September 22
3. Columbine (3-0) vs. Arapahoe, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: in Fort Collins, 7 p.m. on September 23
4. Ralston Valley (3-1) won at No. 2 Regis Jesuit, 29-28. Trailing 28-10 minutes into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs scored three unanswered touchdowns to eliminate the No. 2 team in the CHSAANow standings for the second straight week. Josh Rillos set up the winning TD with a long overhand grip from Logan Madden at Regis 1, and the Mustangs hit it from there. Next week: at n°5 Valor Christian, 7 p.m. on September 23
5. Valor Christian (2-1) at Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. No. 4 Ralston Valley, 7 p.m. September 23
6. Grandview (3-1) won at 4A No. 4 Fruita Monument, 38-37 (OT). In a back-and-forth affair that included seven lead changes and two draws, Grandview’s Donovan Vernon scored his second touchdown of the night in overtime and quarterback Liam Szarka ran in the two-point conversion that followed to give Wolves a walk-out win. on the western side. Next week: vs. Pomona, 7 p.m. Sept. 22
7. Legend (3-0) at 4A No. 1 Ponderosa, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Legacy, 7 p.m. Sept. 23
8. ThunderRidge (4-0) won against Chatfield, 28-13. The Grizzlies scored their 28 points in the second half to overturn a 7-0 halftime deficit and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2018. Next week: at Chaparral, 6 p.m. on September 22
9. Pine Creek (2-1) at Denver East, 4 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Mullen, 6 p.m. Sept. 22
10. Mountain Vista (3-1) lost to Legacy, 41-28. Lightning quarterback Kullen Lerma threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 25 passes, and rushed for 106 additional yards on 17 carries in the upset victory. Kylan Studebaker also had a pair of assists for Legacy, who won two in a row after starting the season 0-2. Next week: at the university (Orlando, Florida), 7:00 p.m. on September 22
Class 4A
1. Ponderosa (3-0) vs. Legend, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 2 Palmer Ridge, 7 p.m. September 23
2. Palmer Ridge (3-0) at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Ponderosa No. 1, 7 p.m. Sept. 23
3. Broomfield (3-0) vs. No. 10 Erie, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: in Brighton, 7 p.m., September 23
4. Fruita Monument (3-1) lost to 5A No. 6 Grandview, 38-37 (OT). Nick Huskey’s 27-yard field goal sent the game into overtime and Corben Rowell scored on a four-yard run in the opening possession of the extra frame to give the Wildcats a 37-30 lead. But the defense couldn’t keep Wolves out of the end zone at the other end, and Liam Szarka’s two-point conversion sealed the deal. Next week: vs. Bear Creek, 4 p.m. Sept. 22
5. Loveland (2-1) at Thompson Valley, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Greeley Central, 7 p.m. Sept. 23
6. Denver South (3-0) at Golden, 4 p.m. Friday. Next week: at Cheyenne Mountain, 7 p.m. on September 23
7. Pueblo West (3-1) goodbye. Next week: at Far Northeast, 6 p.m. on September 23
8. Montrose (1-2) at Palisade, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at 3A #2 Lutheran, 7 p.m. September 23
9. Dakota Ridge (1-2) at Rampart, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: in Chatfield, 7 p.m. on September 23
10. Erie (1-2) at No. 3 Broomfield, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: c. Windsor, 7 p.m. September 23
denverpost sports
Details of Lao-Hmong National Memorial, honoring Vietnam-era service, to be unveiled
Truck crash stops eastbound I-70 ramp on C-470
As India joins China in move away from Russia, Putin warns of escalation
Tesla ordered to notify fired workers of lawsuit • TechCrunch
Democrats outraged but had no problem dumping migrants in the middle of the night
Wells Adams Presents ‘Best in Dough,’ Hulu’s Tasty New Reality Show
How CHSAANow’s top 10 teams fared in Week 4 – The Denver Post
latest news Santa Cruz County cold case solved using DNA after 39 years
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Deep tech VC First Star plots third $40 million fund TechCrunch
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags