Dozens of Airbnb rentals available on Martha’s Vineyard to house migrants amid ‘housing crisis’
Dozens of rental properties were available over the weekend to house migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, according to online listings, despite locals’ claims of a “housing crisis” on the exclusive island.
A quick search of Airbnb reveals that at least 45 homes or private rooms were available on the island for a stay for a guest from Friday to Sunday, with rentals on the liberal enclave ranging from $200 to $10,000 per night .
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ferried 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, throwing the island into chaos and infuriating many locals who said their arrival sparked a “humanitarian crisis”.
On Friday morning, the National Guard was called in and the new arrivals were flown to the mainland and taken to Joint Base Cape Cod.
On the island, migrants have been housed in Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s “Ag Hall”, but the facility has no beds or showers. Feeding the migrants has also posed a problem for the islanders.
Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro told local news on Thursday that the migrants will have to be moved elsewhere, saying the island simply doesn’t have the infrastructure to support them.
“At some point they have to move from here to another place,” Belcastro said. “We can’t, we don’t have the services to support 50 immigrants.”
“We are in a housing crisis like we are on this island,” Belcastro said. “So we can’t, we can’t house everyone who lives here and works here.”
The island is a renowned vacation destination for the rich and famous, including former President Barack Obama who bought a massive $11.75 million vacation home there in 2019. Oprah Winfrey and Larry David also own properties. properties on the island.
Islanders have pointed the finger at deep-pocketed neighbors for not opening their doors to their off-season vacation estates to help with what the Martha’s Vineyard tourist board described as a ‘humanitarian crisis’.
New York Post
Yankees Notebook: Scott Effross pitches live batting practice to Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader could arrive in Bronx next week
MILWAUKEE — It was a good afternoon for the Yankees, even before the first pitch against the Brewers. Scott Effross threw a live batting practice, including facing Anthony Rizzo. Both came through it ready to take their next steps.
“Everything’s feeling really good,” Effross said after throwing at American Family Field before Friday’s opener of the three-game series. “So pretty happy with the way the ball is coming out and just kind of meeting the next milestone as far as coming back. Hopefully, [I’ll] respond well to it tomorrow and kind of go from there.”
Effross, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 22 with a right shoulder strain, is scheduled to make a rehab appearance on Sunday. Rizzo, who has been out since Sept. 3 with a back issue and headaches, could be even sooner.
“Rizzo’s good,” manager Aaron Boone said. . “Heavy workday today obviously getting some at-bats off Effross. He’s gonna come and hit early tomorrow again, have a lighter day, but still get after a little bit and there’s a chance he would be in play on Sunday.”
Rizzo has had the nagging back issue since early July, when he missed four games because of it. He was shut down for five games again at the beginning of August and then tried to play through it. He hit .212/.297/.394 with three homers over the 19 games before he had to be shut down again. Rizzo saw renown orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in California at the end of August and had an epidural, which caused headaches and required him to go on the IL.
“I think what I’m excited about is how good he feels,” Boone said. “He feels like he’s been grinding with that back I think before he went on the IL for the better part of three, four weeks. This seems to, in his mind, to have done the trick. So I think that he’s feeling so good is really encouraging. Hopefully, that allows him to impact us even more.”
Overall this season, Rizzo has hit 30 homers and driven in 71 RBI.
BADER CLOSE
Harrison Bader, the center fielder the Yankees acquired in the deadline deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals, may make his Bronx debut as soon as Tuesday.
“He’ll play the outfield tomorrow and Sunday [in a minor league rehab game] and we’ll make a decision there,” Boone said. “Either another [minor league] game Tuesday or a good chance to just be with us Tuesday.”
Bader had been out with plantar fasciitis since June when the Yankees made the trade, but they were so eager for his defense they pulled the trigger.
“We’re getting a premium, one of the best defensive center fielders in the league,” Boone said. “So that’s what we’re looking forward to getting a significant player to our lineup.”
SEVERINO BACK IN THE BRONX
Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since mid-July, will slot back into the rotation Wednesday against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
“He was an excellent year for us in his first full year back and I’m really excited to get him back,” Boone said. “He can match up with a lot of other really good pitchers in the league. So to get back at this time is hopefully going to be something that’s big for us.”
CARPENTER RUNNING OUT OF TIME?
After he fractured his foot, Matt Carpenter had been adamant that he would return this season, but he might not be able to get back for the regular season. The slugger is still not able to do baseball activities.
“I am not sure,” Boone said when asked if he can still get back. “I think it kind of depends on when they X-Ray next and then what that allows him to do from a ramp up standpoint.
“I mean, his last X-Ray was whatever, a week ago or so 10 days. I don’t know how long it’s been. But he showed improvement but not to the point where it needs to be.”
Andrew Benintendi, who had surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist, is also racing the clock.
“Benny’s just on day 10 now, so he’s doing well,” Boone said. “But he’s still in the early stages. He was just moving around the weight room and things like that, but kind of start to have a better idea probably in the next 10 days on him.”
CHAPMAN EARNING HIS WAY BACK
Aroldis Chapman, who had been on the IL since late last month with an infection in his leg after getting a tattoo, was activated before the game. The closer has struggled this season and will have to work his way back into high-leverage situations.
“Hopefully he comes in and throws the ball well,” Boone said. “I thought he looked really good in his rehab outing the other day. So he’s got to earn certain spots there. And try to get him in there. But hopefully he can be successful and throw the ball like he’s capable of this, because physically it’s there.”
()
3 things we learned from Chicago Cubs win, including Jared Young’s ‘surreal’ major league debut and Adbert Alzolay set to return
The wave of cheers was impossible to miss from second base, even as Jared Young tried to soak up the moment in front of 31,775 fans at Wrigley Field.
His two-out double to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday gave the 27-year-old Canadian his first major league hit.
“It’s probably the loudest building I’ve ever been in,” Young said afterwards. “So that was pretty cool. I really enjoyed that. It was a surreal day.
“I was 0-for-3, but that’s baseball. I felt like the first two drummers, I was like, ‘Oh, I need this, I need to do something here.’ But if you press in baseball, it normally doesn’t go your way. So relax and take them as they come.
Young’s personal cheering section included 15 friends and family, most of whom made the trip from his hometown of Prince George, British Columbia. Young, a 15th round pick of the Cubs in 2017, has worked hard to get there. He first reached Triple-A Iowa last season, spending half the year there, and returned to Des Moines for 2022, hitting .228 on .310 on-base percentage and .723 OPS in 108 games.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Young said, “but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Rafael Ortega’s season-ending broken left ring finger created a roster opening for Young to look back on over the past three weeks. He showed his glove work on Friday, twice delivering a smooth scoop on throws to first base. He recovered a jump from shortstop Christopher Morel, who made a deft play to his left, spun and threw a pitch to Young for the first out of the sixth inning.
The streak kept Marcus Stroman’s no-hitter intact until two batters later, when Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a home run to center field.
“Those are shifters, especially for me when I see my defense bringing that energy, it makes me want to be even better on the mound, so I kind of feed off of that,” said Stroman, whose the 14 strikes called with his lead was his second most with the field since the start of 2018. ball in play. I don’t accumulate strikeouts like that. So there’s usually low contact or ground balls going through or blocked shots, but that’s not necessarily something I focus on.
Here are two more things we learned on Friday.
1. Adbert Alzolay’s season debut is approaching
Alzolay never imagined his right shoulder strain would put his entire season in jeopardy.
The problem emerged on a pitch during his final bullpen session before reporting for spring training in March. It was the second time in his career that Alzolay suffered from the injury, and the Cubs took a cautious approach to ensure his shoulder is fully healed and the injury does not resurface. This left Alzolay with limited time to build big league innings for 2023. The time constraint means Alzolay will come out of the bullpen rather than try to prepare him for the workload of a starter .
On Friday, Alzolay had not been activated from the 60-day injured list, but he confirmed that he would join the active list in the coming days. His relief at finally being fully healthy was palpable, describing it as a “huge takeaway” heading into the offseason.
However, Alzolay isn’t looking too far to find out if he will be in the 2023 rotation.
“To be honest, at this point I’m not even thinking about it because it’s best for the team,” Alzolay said. “We are building something. We’re trying to win, so for me, if my role is best out of the bullpen, being a long guy, being a guy who can throw eighth or close again or whatever, I have the feel like I have the arms to do this. … I feel like there are a lot more options out there and that allows the team to keep going and be aggressive in the offseason.
Alzolay embraces the role of the bullpen, something he tasted for the whole of September last year. He’s learned to always be aggressive, an approach he plans to channel again.
“When you have hard pitches and you know your pitches are crisp, you don’t have to go around hitters or try to set up hitters,” Alzolay said. “You just go straight after them, which allows you to throw your breaking balls late in the count and have them chase the ball.”
2. Injuries persist for Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner
Manager David Ross sounded optimistic during the Cubs’ trip to New York earlier this week that Contreras (left ankle) and Hoerner (right triceps) would be ready to return to the lineup after Thursday’s bye.
Instead of starting on Friday, their deadlines are uncertain. Contreras, who is on the injured list, continues to make slow progress since spraining his left ankle. Ross estimated the receiver is about a week away from returning, which would leave him with about 10 games to play this season.
Hoerner hasn’t played since Sunday when he left the game with a strain in his right triceps. The shortstop had an MRI on Thursday and was scheduled to meet with a doctor Friday afternoon to discuss the results.
“He feels better every day, he just takes it a little more cautiously,” Ross said.
Right-hander Alec Mills’ season is over. He underwent lower back surgery on Monday to remove part of a disc.
Seiya Suzuki’s X-ray on his left hand was negative after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s game. He didn’t start on Friday but entered the game in the bottom of the ninth as a defensive backup in right field. Suzuki told the Tribune after Friday’s game that the swelling in his hand had gone down and he was feeling better every day.
“I told Rossy that I feel like I’m at the point where I can play in right field right now,” Suzuki said through performer Toy Matsushita. “That’s why I was there and I didn’t take sticks.”
()
denverpost sports
How to Calculate Your Student Loan Forgiveness Tax Bill
If you expect relief from President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, you could be subject to state income tax, depending on where you live.
As legislation evolves, seven states — Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin — may require student loan forgiveness, according to analysis by the Tax Foundation.
It depends on the state’s compliance with federal laws, including the 2021 U.S. bailout provision that makes student loan forgiveness federally tax-free through 2025.
Learn more about personal finance:
These States May Tax Student Loan Forgiveness
When to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness – 4 Key Dates to Know
Millions could get refunds for student loan payments made amid Covid
“For states that don’t comply, things could definitely change,” said Annette Nellen, CPA and spokesperson for the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. “There’s going to be some pressure.”
How State Income Taxes Work
While some states charge a flat percentage for income tax, others have a progressive system, increasing your rate as income increases.
Generally, state taxes begin with your federal taxable income or adjusted gross income, explained certified financial planner Larry Harris, director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.
After that, state tax returns apply adjustments or subtractions before multiplying your income by the state tax rate, he said.
Of course, you will need to include the $10,000 or $20,000 of canceled student debt as taxable income.
How to estimate your state tax liability
In a flat-tax state, you can multiply the loan forgiven amount by the state income tax rate for a quick estimate, Harris said. But it’s trickier in states where rates are graduated, he said.
For graduated rates, you can incorporate the 2022 numbers into the calculation of your 2021 state tax return for an estimate of where your income may fall, Harris suggested.
“It may not be precise, but it will give you an idea,” he said.
How much you might owe for student loan forgiveness
Generally, the tax rate only applies to the portion of income that falls within each bracket. And in some places, you may also need to consider local income taxes. Here is a breakdown for each state.
Arkansas
With progressive tax rates of 2% to 4.9% for 2022, state taxes in Arkansas depend on your income, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration. Arkansas.
“The taxable amount on $10,000 of student loan relief in Arkansas could range from $200 to $490 depending on overall taxable income,” they said.
California
San Francisco
Noah Clayton | Getty Images
California residents also have tiered rates based on taxable income, with percentages ranging from 1% to 12.30%, although higher tiers may exceed income limits for student loan forgiveness.
“For example, if a single person has taxable income of $40,000, their next dollar of income is taxed at 6%,” said Nellen of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Indiana
Since Indiana has a flat tax rate of 3.23% for 2022, borrowers can multiply that percentage by $10,000 or $20,000 for an estimated state tax of $323 or $646, a said a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Revenue.
However, Indiana residents may also have to pay a county tax, depending on their jurisdiction. There’s a breakdown by county here.
Minnesota
Minnesota income tax rates are also graduated, ranging from 5.35% to 9.85% for 2022. The state Department of Revenue is working on an example to share with borrowers, according to a gatekeeper. word.
Mississippi
As of 2022, there is no state income tax on the first $5,000 of taxable income in Mississippi. However, a 5% flat rate applies to taxable income over $10,000, according to the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.
By multiplying 5% by $10,000 or $20,000 forgiveness, borrowers can estimate $500 or $1,000 in tax payable.
North Carolina
With a flat tax rate of 4.99% for 2022, $10,000 or $20,000 of canceled debt can result in a tax liability of $499 or $998, respectively, said Harris of Parsec Financial.
Wisconsin
Farm near Madison. Wisconsin
Ron and Patty Thomas | E+ | Getty Images
Another state with graduated rates, potential tax liability in Wisconsin depends on income, with rates ranging from 3.54% to 5.3%.
For example, a single taxpayer with taxable income of $50,000 would have a top rate of 5.3%, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue explained.
“If they have $10,000 in canceled student loans, their taxable income would go up by $10,000 and their tax would go up by $530 if they had no credit to claim against their liability,” they said.
“Be prepared” if your state qualifies for a tax rebate
If you live in a state that can mandate student loan forgiveness, you need to “be prepared” and try to put the money aside, suggested CFP Ethan Miller, founder of Planning for Progress, which specializes in student loans at Washington, DC, Region.
Worst-case scenario: If you save money and student loan forgiveness isn’t taxable in your state, you’ll have additional savings, he said. “Prevention is better than cure,” Miller added.
cnbc
Coon Rapids man accused of making death threats against U.S. senator
A Coon Rapids man was indicted for allegedly making interstate threats against a U.S. senator, federal prosecutors announced Friday in Minneapolis.
Court documents show that on June 11, Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, left two voice-mail messages for a senator located outside the state of Minnesota. The senator’s identity was not included in the news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office.
According to Luger’s office, both messages contained threats of violence.
In the first message, Daugherty said, “You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice (expletive) day; can’t wait to kill ya.”
In the second, Daugherty said, “I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals.”
On Sept. 2, FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home. According to court documents, he admitted making the calls and said he did so because the senator was “doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured.”
Daugherty is charged with one count of threatening to murder a federal official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.
Portuguese triathlete Vasco Vilaca attacked by a seal in Malibu during a training session at Zuma Beach, according to the Super League Triathlon
MALIBU, Calif. — A Portuguese triathlete was attacked by a seal in California during a training session – and it was all caught on camera.
Vasco Vilaca, a 22-year-old who finished second in the Super League Triathlon in Munich last weekend, was in Malibu training when he said the seal bit his arm.
He said he tried to get the animal down safely without distressing it.
“I was just swimming in the ocean and had the misfortune of swimming towards where a seal was,” he said in a report of the incident published on the Super League website. Triathlon. “He started swimming towards me and got really close and I felt like a dog was smelling me.”
A Super League Triathlon team filmed the athlete and captured the attack.
“I tried to push him back slowly, not doing anything aggressive, and at some point there was a strong wave that pushed him against me, then I pushed him back more aggressively because he was on top of me, then he got scared and bit my arm and I didn’t let go,” Vilaca said.
He said he tried to grab the seal’s teeth and open his mouth to remove it.
“I didn’t know what to do with the seal because I thought if I let go it would bite me again,” he said.
He added: “When he bit me, I was wearing a wetsuit, but one of the teeth went through and pierced the skin. When I grabbed the teeth from below and grabbed the mouth, that’s when I had a few cuts on my hands. I’m glad I’m fine.”
Vilaca was able to swim to shore after a big wave finally knocked the seal off.
Super League Triathlon officials said he was treated by lifeguards on the beach before being taken to a medical facility for an assessment.
He has since been cleared to race this weekend.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
