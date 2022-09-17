El Salvador President Declares Running For Re-election

NFTs are all the rage today. Among their multiple use cases, NFTs in games are one of the most popular utilities. Various industries, including games, music, sports, and more, are using NFTs for a wide range of purposes. NFTs can potentially change how users interact with each other within or outside the gaming world. Let’s find out how the top projects in the blockchain industry are leveraging NFTs and more about the Nine Chronicles NFT project.

How is the Gaming Industry using NFTs?

Game NFTs have multiple use cases. For one, they help ascertain ownership of in-game assets. This might be a sword a player has crafted, a character they have created, or even an artifact found while playing. The NFTs are stored on the blockchain and immutable, and players can sell or transfer them.

In other words, in a traditional game, when a game shuts down, the players will lose everything they have earned. But that doesn’t happen here. Instead, the game-based NFTs are part of the blockchain, so players will have access to the NFTs they own, no matter the status of the game.

And because these in-game assets are stored on the blockchain, it is also easier to gauge and prove their authenticity and rarity. Rare NFTs of course attract a higher price than common ones.

Lastly, the decentralized games working with NFTs are interoperable. In traditional games, in-game purchases can only be used in that specific game. However, in the case of decentralized games, the assets of one game may be used in other games.

Decentralized Platforms Using NFTs

The blockchain industry has a lot of platforms and games using NFTs for several purposes in addition to in-game assets. While there are many platforms leveraging NFTs and their capabilities, three notable organizations are using NFTs across their platforms: Sandbox, Decentraland, and Silks. Sandbox is a decentralized metaverse space where people can buy land, create and buy buildings, and more. The collectible NFTs in the Sandbox space are called ASSETs used for in-game activities. Users can either acquire these ASSETs from the metaverse or create them with the VoxEdit tool. On the same lines, there is Decentraland, which is also a metaverse space allowing people to interact with in-game elements.

Lastly, there is Silks, a play-to-earn metaverse game that has a rich world of virtual assets, all of which can be turned into NFTs. The player avatars and the horses players use for playing are both NFTs. They are tradeable and transferable on the blockchain.

Nine Chronicles and the NFT Project “D:CC”

Nine Chronicles has recently launched its NFT project, De:Centralized Cat (D:CC).. These PFPs are more than just profile pictures unique to every player and give them an alternative identity in the multiverse ruled by the one true Cosmic Cat God the Grrreat. In addition, each NFT grants its holders exclusive perks and in-game utilities.

These NFTs are designed by Sangmi Seon (Caesty), an Art Director and NFT Creative Director with over a decade of experience in game art and design at top game companies including Nexon and Capcom.

Nine Chronicles has recently announced its NFT minting date as the 21st of September. With this, they will get access to rewards, benefits, and unique in-game items. In total, there are 3000 NFTs to be minted. Of these, 2800 will go to the players accepted into the Pionyan programs. In addition, 200 will be allocated to the team.

All NFT owners will automatically become members of the D:CC. Besides the in-game benefits, the NFT ownership also gives owners governance rights, which they can use to vote on future decisions.