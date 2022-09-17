News
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit New York for the 77th UN General Assembly
“During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), “said the MEA in a press release. .
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an 11-day visit to the United States from Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly, participate in several plurilateral and trilateral meetings and hold talks with senior officials from the Biden administration. Jaishankar will also host a ministerial meeting of the G4 group which, apart from India, includes Brazil, Japan and Germany, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing its visit.
The minister will also take part in the "high-level meeting" of the L.69 group on "the revival of multilateralism and the achievement of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council". The L.69 group is made up of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and small island developing states, focused on UN Security Council reforms.
The theme of the 77th UNGA is “A Decisive Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interrelated Challenges”. “To commemorate and highlight Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will host a special event ‘[email protected]: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action’ on September 24, which will highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South cooperation,” WEA said.
The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA as well as Foreign Ministers of several Member States and the UNDP Administrator. The MEA said Jaishankar will also participate in Quad, IBSA and BRICS plurilateral meetings as well as meetings in trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. . “He will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of G20 member states and the UN Security Council, among others,” the MEA said.
Jaishankar’s speech at the high-level session of the 77th UN General Assembly is scheduled for the morning of September 24. At the end of engagements related to the 77th UNGA, Jaishankar will travel to Washington from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. “His program includes, among other things, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior US administration officials, US business leaders, a roundtable focused on science and technology and the interaction with the Indian diaspora,” the MEA said.
“The Foreign Minister’s visit would allow for a high-level review of the multi-faceted bilateral agenda and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues to further cement the strategic partnership between India and the United States,” did he declare.
News
The latest iPhone 14 features have been on Android for years
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the “breakthroughs” announced by Apple during its reveal an event. But for those using Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
Blame it on Apple’s vaunted “reality distortion field.” It’s also a reminder not to take every complaint at face value. Whereas iPhone 14 reviews and the iPhone 14 Pro are solid, it’s best to consider any upcoming major purchase decision – the Pro starts at $999 – with proper context.
Here’s a breakdown of all the iPhone 14 features that were on Android first.
Android did it before iPhone 14: Pixel binning
The iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to feature a 48-megapixel camera. The pixel count is four times that of the standard iPhone 14 and last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. But with more pixels packed onto a tiny smartphone camera sensor, it’s hard for each pixel to get enough light to produce a nice image.
To counter this, phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, as well as budget Android phones, will group groups of pixels together to make them act as one large pixel. This workaround, called pixel binning, allows sensors to process incoming light while maintaining high resolution.
During Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation, product manager Vitor Silva was careful to say that Apple is bringing a “whole new class of camera to the iPhone” and not that the company was the first. to use this technique.
Android did it before the iPhone 14: video stabilization
Shaky video has long been a problem in smartphone videography. While phone makers have gotten better at reducing shaky video over the years, it hasn’t been to this level of GoPro-style action camera. Thanks to advances in stabilization methods and post-processing, phones like Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 of 2020 had Active Stability and Super Steady modes that helped people take smooth GoPro-like videos in motion. .
All iPhone 14 models will get Apple’s new Action mode, which should make for some interesting shots when filming on the run. It seems the mode punches through the image for tighter cropping, as is often the case with other stabilization methods. Either way, Apple is behind the game on this.
Android did it before iPhone 14: always-on display
Some versions of always-on display technology have been around on Android for years. The feature was standard on the now defunct Lumia Windows Phone range when it was introduced in 2013. LG pioneered the feature in its smartwatches even before Samsung. Always-on allows essential information, such as the time or calendar events, to always be visible, without having to press or touch the device.
Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, said the LTPO technology in the iPhone 14 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display allows the screen to run at a slower refresh rate of 1 Hz and consume less power, although it is not the first to do so. That honor goes to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from earlier this year, which featured the same display technology.
Android did it before iPhone 14: pill-shaped selfie camera cutout
A defining feature of recent generations of iPhones has been the large notch that sits at the top of the screen. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is following Android by going beyond the notch to a pill-shaped cutout instead.
When Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, Samsung was quick to poke fun at the odd design decision. Quickly, Android makers were looking for ways to limit their own selfie camera notches by making much smaller incisions in the screen or opting for punch-hole cutouts instead. The OnePlus 7 Pro went so far as to add a mechanism for the selfie camera to pop out of the frame, leaving the screen entirely unobstructed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 opts for an under-display selfie camera, which makes the inner screen nearly unobstructed.
Either way, Apple is years behind in moving away from the notch. The new pill-shaped cutout is also noticeably wide. At least with the addition of Dynamic Island, a software feature that better integrates the cutout into the phone’s user interface with unique animations, it makes the black hollow palatable.
Apple deserves some credit
Not everything Apple showed with the iPhone 14 emulated previous Android ideas. The A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro is a beast of a mobile processor and will likely remain king of the smartphone world unless Google knocks it down with the Pixel 7 later this year. The Super Retina XDR display offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, surpassing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at 1,750 nits. The Emergency SOS Satellite Service feature is reserved for large satellite phones, but gives iPhone 14 users a way to call for help in the event of a dangerous situation in the United States or Canada. And the TrueDepth front camera will give selfies a more natural bokeh effect.
That said, whenever a tech company flaunts its products, it’s always good to have some skepticism.
News
Mike Lupica: Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll and Giants have chance to turn hope into a win streak
The Giants started their season with a win on the road against a Titans team that thought it was on its way to the AFC Championship game last season until Ryan Tannehill, well, turned into the guy the Giants beat in Nashville last Sunday.
So Daniel Jones didn’t lose the game, at least partially because Brian Daboll didn’t give him a chance at the end, letting Jones throw just three passes on the game-winning drive, the longest for seven yards. Saquon Barkley won the game by running for 164 yards, and so did Daboll, by going for the win when it was 20-19, and putting the ball in Barkley’s hands one last time on a two-point conversion. So Barkley had gone into Nashville and played the way Derrick Henry has played for the Titans for years, winning that kind of game for the Giants.
It was the best Sunday the Giants have had in a long time. And was just one Sunday, of course. But what if the Giants can have another one, at home this time, against the Panthers?
What if the Giants, who haven’t gotten off to a good start in years, get to 2-0 against Baker Mayfield, as they’re favored to do? If they do, and it’s hardly crazy to think they can, what is to stop them from getting to 3-0 at home against the Cowboys without Dak Prescott?
And if they do that, their next game is also at home against the Bears, on the first Sunday of October.
Did I think the Giants were going to do much or be much this season? I did not. Nor did some of the best Giants fans I know, including ones in my own family. Every Giants fan I know still has a right to wonder if Jones is still going to be the quarterback next season, after he plays for his job, and his Giants career, this season. He managed the game against the Titans, he threw that one big ball to Sterling Shepard, then on the drive that ended up winning the game he mostly let Barkley run when he wasn’t running himself. Teams are going to stack the line and make him throw the ball down the field, probably starting with the Panthers Sunday.
Again: We’re just talking about one upset win in September. It was still something to see. Barkley made some entrance into the season, and was the best back in the league on the opening Sunday. Daboll made just as much of an entrance, rolling the dice and rolling with Barkley the way he did on the conversion. The Giants usually lose openers. This time they did not. They came from behind in the second half, on the road, and won.
The Giants got to 1-0. They won on a day when the Eagles won and the Commanders did the same and the only team in the NFC East that lost was the Cowboys. Who also lost their quarterback for a couple of months.
Does that mean they win three home games in a row to get to 4-0, which would have been a bananas idea going into the Titans game? It does not. But the Panthers, even with the comeback they made in their opener at home against Jacoby Brissett and the Browns, lost on a 58-yard field goal by a kid named Cade York. The Cowboys did nothing against the Bucs even before Prescott got hurt. The Bears beat the 49ers in the rain, 19-10, but did this on a day when they got 121 passing yards from Justin Fields and their three top rushers gained 65 fewer yards than Barkley did.
The game for the Giants to get is the one on Sunday against Carolina, one that would show their fans, the ones looking for anything to give them hope that this might at least be an October that matters, that the upset of the Titans wasn’t a fluke. If the Giants can get another professional effort this week from Jones and Barkley and Wink Martindale’s defense, they can provide some real hope for the first time in years, no matter how low we set the bar for them coming into the season.
Or they lose the home opener. And because Giants fans have really been conditioned to expect the worst over the decade since their last Super Bowl, they will immediately start to worry about how quickly this year could turn into last year.
They know how it has gone. They know about Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, the coach that Giants fans thought of as the wrong Judge around here. They have watched the Giants turn into the Knicks or, worse, the Jets. It wasn’t ever supposed to be that way after the second Super Bowl over the Patriots. But that is the way it has been.
But then they made a little noise against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley ran all over the place and the coach made as big an entrance as any new Giants coach has ever made, and just like that there was a little light to go with the noise.
A little hope.
Here is how Barkley described the moments before the Giants went for two:
“He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F—k yeah.’ We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he’s going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it’s definitely going to make you go out there and fight for him and execute in those situations.”
In that moment, game on the line, Daboll became every bit as much of a star of that game as Barkley had been. Here is what the coach said about his decision:
“We’re going to be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I could [live] with it. I thought that was the right decision…I trusted Saquon Barkley.”
He did. More importantly, Barkley and everybody else on Daboll’s team trusted their coach. Of course everything is different, starting with the conversation about the Giants, if Barkley had gotten stuffed. But he didn’t. The Giants put themselves in position to get a game like this on the road and they didn’t settle for overtime on this day. Seized it instead. Ask any Giants fan you know when the last time was they came away from any regular-season game feeling like this.
Now we see and they all see if they can do it again this week. The old basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Anybody can win one in a row.” But wouldn’t two be something for the ‘22 Giants? You know what it’s been like. What other way is there to root?
ROGER DELIVERS A PERFECT GOODBYE, FACTS AREN’T ON SALEH’S SIDE & PRIME TIME FOR AL AND KIRK …
The sport of tennis, the world of sports, says goodbye to the great Roger Federer after next weekend’s Laver Cup matches in London.
He was not simply the most elegant player in the history of men’s tennis.
He is as popular a player as men’s or women’s tennis has ever produced, a champion whose career was defined not just by his 20 majors and not just by his rivalries with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but by what Pete Hamill once described as an old-fashioned thing called grace.
He was like Jack Nicklaus in this way:
He knew how to lose every bit as well as he knew how to win.
And try telling the millions of Federer fans around the world that anybody else was the best men’s player of them all, even if Nadal and Djokovic have won more majors than he did.
By the way?
If you haven’t yet seen the statement he made on Instagram announcing his retirement, go find it and watch it.
It was merely perfect, the way his tennis so often was.
Francisco Lindor is not just the best shortstop the Mets have ever had, he is the one who is going to end up knocking in 100 runs this season.
What took Gleyber Torres so long to go the other way?
I appreciate Robert Saleh’s belief in himself, I do, and Saleh seems like a really good guy.
But facts are stubborn things, and the facts on Saleh is that he has won four out of his first 18 games coaching the NYJ.
Speaking of which:
That fixing of the offensive line thing that general manager Joe Douglas has been promising for three years — how we lookin’ on that?
You’re going to like my friend James Patterson’s new novel (with Brendan DuBois), “Blowback.”
It’s about what could happen to the country if the greatest threat to it becomes a president who’s had, shall we say, a break with reality.
Where or where does Patterson get ideas like that?
My friend Barry Stanton says that it sure is lucky for Daniel Snyder that Adam Silver isn’t commissioner of the NFL.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit sounded like they’d been working together for years during their first game on Amazon Prime Thursday night.
Finally today:
Happy birthday to our oldest, Christopher.
In addition to all the joy he’s brought to us since he was the first child of our four, his life only get better in a few months, when he and his wife will welcome their own first child into the world.
It seems like about twenty minutes ago that he was making 3-pointers in high school basketball.
Now he’s going to be a dad.
Life comes at you fast.
But, man, has it been worth it with our oldest.
* * *
Mike Lupica’s new Jesse Stone novel made its debut this week at No. 38 on the USA Today Best Seller list, which includes fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.
News
Alaska braces for historic storm, bringing flooding and high winds
Alaskans were preparing for a powerful and historic storm on Saturday.
Forecasters have warned that impacts from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok could cause flooding, high waves, coastal erosion and power outages.
In the Bering Sea, hurricane-force winds were forecast.
In the communities of Elim and Koyuk, Alaska, water levels could reach up to 18 feet above the normal high tide line.
ITALY FLOODS KILL 10
Flood warnings were in effect through Monday for northwestern parts of the state.
The National Weather Service’s Fairbanks office said water from the “manual” storm had almost completely covered the old Golovin track and was still expected to rise a few feet.
The agency’s Twitter account in Alaska said the storm’s speed was slowing, which would not let high water levels drop soon after they peaked.
It comes as a low pressure system was expected to drop from the Gulf of Alaska and sit off the northern California coast, producing winds and rain on Saturday.
WEATHER PATTERN TO BRING RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE PLAINS
Heavy rain is possible over northern and central California on Sunday and Monday.
The rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff.
While wet weather is needed in the drought-stricken Golden State, the winds could potentially spread the Mosquito Fire.
The Mosquito Fire is the state’s largest wildfire this year.
Little to no rain is expected across most of Southern California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Seal Appears in Beverly’s Shoe Pond
Local
Passersby first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon Thursday, according to Constable Michael Boccuzzi, a police spokesman.
Shoe Pond in Beverly has an unexpected new resident.
Passers-by first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon Thursday, according to Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a Beverly Police spokesman.
City officials said after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the recommendation was to “let the seal be.”
“The seal does not appear to be in distress and has the ability when ready to return to the river,” Beverly Animal Control said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The [are] lots of fish and water in Shoe Pond for the seal to hang out for a while.
The message urged residents to stay outside the fence surrounding the pond and refrain from feeding the seal.
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
DOLPHINS (1-0) at RAVENS (1-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 1-0 in his first season as a head coach; John Harbaugh, including playoffs, is 149-96 in his 15th head coaching season overall and leading the Ravens.
Series: The Dolphins trail the all-time series with the Ravens 10-7, including playoffs. Miami won its last meeting with Baltimore, in 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium, but is 2-8 in the teams’ past 10 pairings. The Dolphins last won in Baltimore in 1997, a four-game road losing streak to the Ravens.
Weather: 84 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 44.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: TE Cethan Carter (concussion); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (toe), DT Christian Wilkins (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe), RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Hunter Long (ankle); Reserve/PUP: Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Ravens — Doubtful: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), WR James Proche II (groin); Questionable: CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), DT Travis Jones (knee), DB Brandon Stephens (quadriceps); Injured reserve: CB Kyle Fuller (knee), OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles), LB Vince Biegel (Achilles) among six players on IR.
Noteworthy: After a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots in their opener, the Dolphins go on the road for the first time in 2022. …
Although topping the Ravens 22-10 last season at home, Miami has had its recent difficulties in Baltimore and against the Ravens overall. Their three prior meetings were losses by a combined 122 points. Two of the Dolphins’ last three playoff games were losses to the Ravens (2008 wild card, 2001 wild card). …
With a win, McDaniel would become just the second Dolphins coach to start his tenure 2-0 (Jimmy Johnson, 1996). …
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad, looks for a bounce-back performance against the Dolphins after their blitz-heavy approach held him and the Baltimore offense to just one touchdown in last year’s Thursday night upset. Jackson was 26 of 43 for 238 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 39 rushing yards after, in his first meeting with his hometown team, he threw for five touchdowns in a 59-10 Baltimore win.
News
Colorado couple who met in high school got married in hospital while groom was being treated for cancer – see photos from their special ceremony
A Colorado couple held their wedding ceremony at a local hospital where the groom was receiving cancer treatment in April.
Zach Stroup, 26, and Madison Stroup, 24, received viral attention after the latter posted a TikTok video in August showing their engagement photos, which were taken before Zach learned of the cancer he had. he had already fought had returned. The clip, which also shared Zach’s cancer recovery journey and their hospital wedding, has had over 22 million views at the time of writing.
The couple told Insider they first met in high school in 2015, but were just friends. They said their romantic relationship began in 2018 when Zach messaged Madison on Facebook asking for a date – the pair attended a Clay Walker concert and became inseparable.
“We’ve been together every day since. I think the only time we’ve been apart was when he was in the hospital,” Madison said, referring to Zach’s cancer diagnosis.
In November 2020, Zach was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or NHL). This form of cancer starts in the lymph nodes, particularly along the neck, armpits and groin, and affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells, which play a vital role in the functioning of the immune system.
If not detected early, it can spread to other organs outside of the lymphatic system and become more difficult to treat. The American Cancer Society has estimated that in 2022, about 80,470 people will be diagnosed with NHL, representing about 4% of all cancers, and about 20,250 people will die from it.
After a few tough rounds of chemotherapy, Zach told Insider he went into remission in March 2021. Two weeks later, in April, he proposed to Madison on the beach in Florida.
“He told me when he was younger he never believed in soul mates — and then he met me,” Madison said.
Zach’s cancer recurrence tested and strengthened the couple’s relationship, they said
During Zach’s first experience with the NHL, Madison said doctors reassured them that while the relapse rate was high, the survival rate was also high.
What the doctors hadn’t anticipated was that Zach’s NHL would return in December 2021 and target his central nervous system, which the couple said was rare.
“It was in his thoracic spine and the tumor was growing aggressively,” Madison said. “He was so big it cut all feeling from his chest down.”
This recurrence, coupled with a pre-existing diagnosis of Crohn’s disease in 2020, caused Zach to lose 112 pounds (he previously weighed 240 pounds) and all but 10% mobility on his right side.
“I couldn’t shower on my own. I needed help with everything,” Zach said, adding that he also suffered from a perforated bowel that required surgery.
Madison said she became a “24/7 caregiver” for Zach, which was “emotionally and physically” taxing but brought them closer at the same time. Zach said they had lost so much to cancer, like sleeping in the same bed, traveling, and due to nerve damage, it was even too painful for him to touch.
“It shows a lot that we made it through it all and our love for each other hasn’t changed,” he added, noting that it sowed the seed for a lifelong relationship.
The couple refused to let cancer ruin their chance to get married
At the height of their struggle, the couple said they were pressured by a social worker to marry: “You’ve lost so much. Don’t let cancer take your marriage away from you,” Madison recalled.
They said they planned their wedding in 48 hours with Choices Foundation, a charity for young adults with cancer which funded their ceremony. The association provided a cake, artificial flowers, decorations and gifts. Madison said she had already bought a wedding dress shortly after getting engaged but, due to the rush, she didn’t get a chance to cut it.
Still, even if the dress was too big for her, she told Insider it didn’t matter because the couple “didn’t want to lose the opportunity to be able to get married.”
Madison said the legal ceremony took place in April at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. She said the nurses came on their day off to do her hair and makeup, and other medical professionals from the hospital showed up to be their wedding party. While their parents were allowed to attend in person, other friends and family watched on FaceTime due to COVID-19 restrictions to protect patients receiving chemotherapy.
“I’m so happy that I was able to marry the love of my life. There were many times when I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do this or not,” Madison said, adding that their ceremony gave them the strength to carry on. “I know he fought a lot for me and that’s a gift I can never repay.”
With Zach now in remission and gaining weight and strength every day, the couple say they hope to renew their vows in front of those who couldn’t be with them the first time around. They also want to get back to the beach for a long-awaited honeymoon, but for now they’re just focusing on the fun of being married.
