Former avalanche center, Nazem Kadri’s Wash Park house for sale for $4 million

With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the “breakthroughs” announced by Apple during its reveal an event. But for those using Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.

Blame it on Apple’s vaunted “reality distortion field.” It’s also a reminder not to take every complaint at face value. Whereas iPhone 14 reviews and the iPhone 14 Pro are solid, it’s best to consider any upcoming major purchase decision – the Pro starts at $999 – with proper context.

Here’s a breakdown of all the iPhone 14 features that were on Android first.

Android did it before iPhone 14: Pixel binning

The iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone to feature a 48-megapixel camera. The pixel count is four times that of the standard iPhone 14 and last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. But with more pixels packed onto a tiny smartphone camera sensor, it’s hard for each pixel to get enough light to produce a nice image.

To counter this, phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, as well as budget Android phones, will group groups of pixels together to make them act as one large pixel. This workaround, called pixel binning, allows sensors to process incoming light while maintaining high resolution.

During Apple’s ‘Far Out’ presentation, product manager Vitor Silva was careful to say that Apple is bringing a “whole new class of camera to the iPhone” and not that the company was the first. to use this technique.

Android did it before the iPhone 14: video stabilization

Shaky video has long been a problem in smartphone videography. While phone makers have gotten better at reducing shaky video over the years, it hasn’t been to this level of GoPro-style action camera. Thanks to advances in stabilization methods and post-processing, phones like Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 of 2020 had Active Stability and Super Steady modes that helped people take smooth GoPro-like videos in motion. .

All iPhone 14 models will get Apple’s new Action mode, which should make for some interesting shots when filming on the run. It seems the mode punches through the image for tighter cropping, as is often the case with other stabilization methods. Either way, Apple is behind the game on this.

Android did it before iPhone 14: always-on display

Some versions of always-on display technology have been around on Android for years. The feature was standard on the now defunct Lumia Windows Phone range when it was introduced in 2013. LG pioneered the feature in its smartwatches even before Samsung. Always-on allows essential information, such as the time or calendar events, to always be visible, without having to press or touch the device.

Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, said the LTPO technology in the iPhone 14 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display allows the screen to run at a slower refresh rate of 1 Hz and consume less power, although it is not the first to do so. That honor goes to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from earlier this year, which featured the same display technology.

Android did it before iPhone 14: pill-shaped selfie camera cutout

A defining feature of recent generations of iPhones has been the large notch that sits at the top of the screen. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is following Android by going beyond the notch to a pill-shaped cutout instead.

When Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, Samsung was quick to poke fun at the odd design decision. Quickly, Android makers were looking for ways to limit their own selfie camera notches by making much smaller incisions in the screen or opting for punch-hole cutouts instead. The OnePlus 7 Pro went so far as to add a mechanism for the selfie camera to pop out of the frame, leaving the screen entirely unobstructed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 opts for an under-display selfie camera, which makes the inner screen nearly unobstructed.

Either way, Apple is years behind in moving away from the notch. The new pill-shaped cutout is also noticeably wide. At least with the addition of Dynamic Island, a software feature that better integrates the cutout into the phone’s user interface with unique animations, it makes the black hollow palatable.

Apple deserves some credit

Not everything Apple showed with the iPhone 14 emulated previous Android ideas. The A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro is a beast of a mobile processor and will likely remain king of the smartphone world unless Google knocks it down with the Pixel 7 later this year. The Super Retina XDR display offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, surpassing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at 1,750 nits. The Emergency SOS Satellite Service feature is reserved for large satellite phones, but gives iPhone 14 users a way to call for help in the event of a dangerous situation in the United States or Canada. And the TrueDepth front camera will give selfies a more natural bokeh effect.

That said, whenever a tech company flaunts its products, it’s always good to have some skepticism.