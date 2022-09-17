News
Former Forest Lake shop teacher sentenced to a year in jail for sexual contact with students
A former Forest Lake middle school teacher convicted of sexually abusing two of his students was sentenced Friday to one year in jail followed by 25 years of supervised probation.
James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was sentenced via Zoom by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both felony charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.
A jury convicted Carter of the charges on June 10. He was found not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.
Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, would employ former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, told officials in August 2020 that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions over the previous two years after developing close friendships with them.
Washington County prosecutors asked that Carter be given one year in jail, which was the maximum allowed under presumptive guidelines.
“There are absolutely no mitigating factors present here to warrant the defendant being sentenced to anything less than a year in jail,” Assistant County Attorney Keshini Ratnayake said in court Friday. “The factors the defense will no doubt argue about his career in teaching and role in the community are the strongest arguments against serving less than a year in a jail, as the defendant’s abuse of those positions of authority enabled him to sexually abuse these children.”
Carter’s attorney, Paul Engh, argued for probation only, telling the judge that the label of being a convicted sex offender is a punishment that “never goes away.”
Carter’s sentence also includes a four-year prison term the judge stayed in lieu of 25 years of probation, with conditions that include the completion of a sex offender treatment program, and no contact with minors unless approved by the court, a probation officer and a therapist trained in the treatment of sex offenders.
Carter must report to the Washington County jail by Sept. 25 to begin serving his sentence. He will be given credit for four days already served in custody.
CHARGES
The 16-year-old boy told police he met Carter after getting into a fight in school that resulted in him being required to complete community service. He was given the option of completing his community service work helping Carter “clean his classroom and doing other odds and ends,” the complaint states. Carter became the boy’s advisory teacher and “would often take (him) out to restaurants and would always pay for him,” according to the complaint.
On six separate occasions, starting in the spring of 2019 and ending in early August 2020, Carter inappropriately touched the boy while giving him a “massage” in the basement of his house. Carter told the boy that “this is between us,” and he would get in trouble if anyone knew, the complaint states.
The 17-year-old told police that Carter inappropriately touched him while giving him a “massage” on New Year’s Eve 2018. The massage lasted between 10 and 15 seconds and ended when the boy got up and told Carter: “Don’t ever let that happen again.”
From 2018 until present time, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the 17-year-old, including a dirt bike, riding gear/clothing, a fishing-depth finder, expensive work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 mower for the boy to use for his lawn-mowing job.
The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged males — “worked” for Carter on various projects.
ALSO INVOLVED IN CHURCH
Carter worked in the Forest Lake school district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.
Carter also had volunteered and taught confirmation classes at St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake, according to court documents.
A mother of one of the two victims said in her victim impact statement she read in court that Carter was her son’s sponsor during his Confirmation process, in addition to being his shop teacher. “J.C. used his position in the community and his religious faith as a front to lure children to meet his needs,” she said.
A father of the one of the victims said it is yet unknown “the extent of damage our son or the other victim in this case will incur in the future” because of the abuse. He said the victims reported the abuse “to protect others.”
“Most victims do not come forward out of shame and embarrassment among other reasons,” the father said. “These two male victims did so with courage and with their own sense of right and wrong that the convicted did not have.”
Before receiving his sentence, Carter apologized to his victims and others in a brief statement he read to the court.
“I realize that the decisions that I have made, along with my lack of appropriate boundaries, have caused pain to many, many people, including the boys and their families, as well as my own family and my friends,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for any harm that I have caused, and I never, ever meant to hurt anyone.”
Food delivery robot rolls casually through LA crime scene
It’s Law and Order, CPU.
A food delivery robot was casually captured at a crime scene in Los Angeles, baffling officers in a video that has gone viral.
The robot, nicknamed Connie, was driving down the sidewalk on its food delivery mission on Tuesday afternoon when it came across yellow tape surrounding Hollywood High School, which was under lockdown after gunfire was fired. reported in the area, USA Today reported.
The dedicated robot stopped in front of the crime scene tape, apparently calculating how to clear the obstacle, when a news cameraman lifted it, allowing Connie to walk through the crime scene.
As Connie rolled down the sidewalk, confused officers peeked in but didn’t stop the robot from continuing on its way.
Luckily, the cops determined that the call for gunfire they received was a hoax.
As for Connie, it is not known if she has arrived at her final destination, but the video shows her continuing her journey.
New York Post
Thousands of motorcyclists expected on Twin Cities roads this weekend
The state patrol is asking drivers to be cautious as thousands of motorcycle riders participate in the annual Fall Flood Run on Saturday along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers.
The run will take motorcyclists between the Twin Cities metro and Winona.
Authorities are asking drivers and riders to be careful and aware to prevent any serious or fatal crashes during the run. Law enforcement agents will be out in force to help keep riders and motorists safe.
According to the state patrol, motorcyclist fatalities in the state are the highest they’ve been in several years, with 70 motorcyclists killed so far this year. There were 56 deaths at this time last year, 48 in 2020 and 39 in 2019, according to the state patrol.
“The Fall Flood Run offers great views and a great time for a good cause. But to keep everyone safe, we need riders and motorists to look out for each other,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol. “With the heartbreaking pace at which motorcyclists are losing their lives on the road this year, we want riders to have fun but don’t ease up on safety.”
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer.
Sanders announced she had the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.
“Today I underwent successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and, by the grace of God, I am now cancer free,” Sanders said in a statement released by his campaign. “I want to thank the doctors and nurses of Arkansas for their world-class care, and my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.”
Sanders said she looks forward to resuming campaigning soon.
Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic candidate Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee.
A Sanders doctor said in a statement that he expects her to recover within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant radioactive iodine therapy and extended follow-up care.
“I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer-free, and I don’t expect that to slow her down,” Sims said.
yahoo
Ben McAdoo’s return headlines intriguing ties between Giants, Panthers
Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo returns to MetLife Stadium Sunday as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
McAdoo came back last December as a Dallas Cowboys consultant for a 21-6 win over his former team. Now he’ll try to beat them with his play calls into Baker Mayfield’s ear.
“Love New York,” McAdoo told reporters in Charlotte on Thursday. “Got a lot of great memories there. A lot of great people in that organization. Love the city. Love North Jersey.”
McAdoo is the only head coach to take a Giants team to the playoffs in the last decade. He did it as a rookie in 2016 with a great defense and an opportunistic offense led by Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.
Unfortunately, McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese were scapegoated and fired in the middle of the 2017 season after some players quit on the field and ownership signed off on Manning’s benching. McAdoo started Geno Smith in that fateful late-season loss at Oakland instead.
What did McAdoo learn from his time in New York?
“Probably having an experience is a lot greater than having an opinion,” he said. “You really get a chance to find out what’s important to you. I guess that’s something you could write about, you know?”
Manning remained the Giants’ starter for a 5-11 season in 2018 under new coach Pat Shurmur before being benched in Week 3 of 2019 and retiring after that year.
Smith beat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos head to head last Monday as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback.
McAdoo’s career was derailed. He returned to the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020, then worked for the Cowboys last year to climb back to an OC spot on Matt Rhule’s Panthers staff.
“You get an opportunity like I had in New York, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I had a chance to learn from a lot of great people. You go in and you apply things you think you really believe in. Then you figure out what you really believe in, when it’s a baptism by fire situation, your first chance to be a head coach in this league.”
“There’s nothing that really prepares you for it,” McAdoo added. “And usually you fall back on things you grow up with, and how you were raised, and a lot of it maybe from your high school coach.”
Giants receiver Sterling Shepard – one of only two players who were here in 2016, along with quarterback Davis Webb – oddly said when asked about McAdoo: “I’m trying not to think about any of that stuff anymore.”
McAdoo will try to give the Giants plenty to think about Sunday. But there are tons of other intriguing ties between the Panthers and Giants, two franchises who have been at similar stages of tear down, rebuild and irrelevance the past few years.
TOP THREE IN 2018
Mayfield, the Panthers’ starting QB, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Barkley went No. 2 to the Giants. Sam Darnold, an injured Carolina backup QB, went No. 3 to the Jets. That draft changed a lot of franchises’ fortunes for better and worse. Mayfield and Darnold now are on different teams. Barkley is in his fifth, contract year. “Yeah, they’re not on their original teams,” Barkley said this week. “That’s the nature of this league, but the guys who are able to get a second chance, you’ve got to find a light out of everywhere. Some people aren’t in the NFL right now … You’ve got to put that in perspective.”
QB DRAMA
Mayfield famously mocked the Giants’ No. 6 overall selection of Jones in the 2019 NFL Draft. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind,” Mayfield told GQ in the summer of 2019. “Some people overthink [QB evaluation] … They forget you’ve gotta win… Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team, or you don’t.” Mayfield insisted in Aug. 2021 that there was no lingering awkwardness. “We’re great,” Mayfield said of his relationship with Jones. “He came down to Austin when Colt [McCoy] was with the Giants. We all hung out. No, we’re good. Talked through that.” Mayfield beat McCoy and the Giants 20-6 with the Browns in 2020 at MetLife Stadium. Jones was hurt and didn’t play.
CAROLINA TIES
Gettleman, the former Panthers and Giants GM, drafted McCaffrey No. 8 overall for Carolina in 2017 and Barkley No. 2 overall for New York in 2018. Both franchises experienced downturns or continued irrelevance off of numerous poor personnel decisions. But McCaffrey and Barkley also remain two of the most talented players who will take the field on Sunday.
McCaffrey only had 14 touches for 57 yards and a TD in Week 1 for Carolina, compared to McAdoo said the Panthers know he’s “unique” and “special player. “We do have to get the ball in his hands,” he said. Barkley had 24 touches for 194 yards, a TD and a two-point conversion.
IKEM EKWONU AND EVAN NEAL
The Giants drafted pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux No. 5 overall in April. It’s believed GM Joe Schoen would have been comfortable taking either tackle Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal at No. 7. The Panthers drafted Ekwonu, now their starting left tackle, at No. 6. The Giants then drafted Neal, their starting right tackle. Brian Daboll said of Ekwonu:
“Had a really good experience with him in the draft process both as a person and a player. I think he’s gonna be a good player for a long time.” O-line coach Bobby Johnson said of Neal’s debut: “Evan did a good job. Everybody wants him to be perfect. No lineman will ever play a perfect game, especially a rookie. But I think he did a good job. I was really impressed with how he kept his composure and stayed in the moment.”
ALMOST HEAD COACH
Carolina put on a full-court press for head coach Matt Rhule in Jan. 2020. Rhule’s interview with the Giants never happened. They hired Joe Judge. After year one, Carolina hired a new GM Scott Fitterer to create alignment. Rhule is in year three. The Giants retained Gettleman in an arranged marriage with Judge.
They fired both after Judge’s second year and hired Schoen and Daboll this past winter … In the 2019 draft, the Panthers took pass rusher Brian Burns (No. 16) one pick before the Giants selected DT Dexter Lawrence.
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Giants took left tackle Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall, three picks ahead of Panthers DT Derrick Brown and five ahead of Carolina corner C.J. Henderson (picked at No. 9 by Jacksonville). The Giants also grabbed safety Xavier McKinney (36) two picks before Carolina pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (38) … Former Giant safety Sean Chandler is on Carolina’s active roster, and former Giant Madre Harper is on their practice squad.
GIANTS GAME STATUSES VS. PANTHERS
OUT: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) … Doubtful: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) … Questionable: WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)
()
Michael Jordan’s Jersey Sells For Over $10 Million, Setting New Record: NPR
Sotheby’s
A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan has sold for $10.1 million, becoming the most expensive sports memorabilia ever purchased at auction.
The item sold Thursday at Sotheby’s “INVICTUS,” a two-part auction of sports artifacts. The bright red shirt with the words “Bulls 23” amassed 20 bids, Sotheby’s told NPR.
Jordan wore the jersey in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1998. His team, the Chicago Bulls, would go on to win the championship series against the Utah Jazz.
A record day. Michael Jordan’s iconic 1998 NBA Finals “The Last Dance” jersey sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, all game-worn sports memorabilia and the most valuable. #MichaelJordan item never sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW
—Sotheby’s (@Sotheby’s) September 15, 2022
The season is widely known as Jordan’s “Last Dance” as it capped a historic winning streak for the Bulls in the 1990s that included six NBA championships. Jordan took temporary retirement in 1999. In 2001, he returned to play for another two years. Jordan officially retired in 2003 at age 40.
The jersey broke the game’s previous collectibles record – a jersey worn by the late soccer player Diego Maradona during the 1986 World Cup sold for $9.28 million.
A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card still holds the title of generally most valuable sports memorabilia sold at auction, with a price tag of $12.6 million.
The jersey is also considered the most valuable Jordanian item ever sold at auction. In 2021, a pair of sneakers he wore in his first season with the Bulls sold for nearly $1.5 million.
Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, told NPR that Jordan’s jersey has sparked enthusiasm among sports fans and avid collectors.
He said “the record result, with 20 stunning offers, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving that his name and unrivaled legacy are just as relevant as they were nearly 25 years ago.”
NPR News
Chris Perkins: Quietly, Dolphins’ Chase Edmonds had team-best 16 touches in opener and was most effective as a receiver
Buried beneath all the Dolphins’ offensive chatter about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, tight end Mike Gesicki and the offensive line is this nugget: running back Chase Edmonds had 16 touches in the opener against New England, the most of any player.
Even more encouraging is that Edmonds, who rushed for 25 yards on 12 carries, had four receptions for 40 yards, and that’s an area the Dolphins could exploit Sunday at Baltimore.
“That’s something that I feel like is kind of my niche,” Edmonds said. “I feel like I can separate myself around other running backs in the NFL just with my ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Edmonds, the fifth-year player who teams with Raheem Mostert to comprise the main components of the Dolphins’ rushing attack, is an excellent receiver. Last season he had 43 receptions for 311 yards with Arizona, and in 2020 he had 53 receptions for 402 yards and four touchdowns with Arizona.
“Running backs get different matchups than other players as an offensive skill position player,” coach Mike McDaniel said, “and they can really open up your offense if you can involve your halfback in the passing game.”
Three of Edmonds’ four receptions against New England were on third down. There was an 11-yard reception on third-and-7 in the second quarter, a 7-yard reception on third-and-11 in that same drive, and a 15-yard reception on third-and-9 in the fourth quarter.
“It happened to be third down this past game,” McDaniel said of Edmonds’ receptions. “On first and second down, it opens up your offensive playbook as well. It allows you to feature people and also make your offense a little more multiple with your formations and presentations.”
McDaniel said among the things that make Edmonds a quality receiver out of the backfield are his ball skills, understanding of space, route running and timing with the quarterback.
“He’s a very cerebral, calculated player that also happens to be athletic and a matchup issue for opposing defense,” McDaniel said.
Edmonds said he knows he poses a matchup problem for defenses as a receiver because they already have to worry about wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds.
Keep an eye on Edmonds against Baltimore.
By the numbers
The significance of a 2-0 start, which would come with a Dolphins victory over Baltimore on Sunday, is intriguing.
A 2-0 start in a 17-game season with seven teams in each conference making the playoffs means that team has a 67% chance of earning a postseason berth, according to the NFL.
Those numbers were figured prior to last year’s playoffs, but you get the point. Clearly it’s too early for a postseason guarantee with a 2-0 start, but the numbers are in your favor.
New for everyone
McDaniel and Tagovailoa talked about the play-calling process being slow at times last week. McDaniel said Tagovailoa saved them a couple of times. The play-calling process will take time, such as many aspects of this offense. It should run more smoothly this week at Baltimore.
McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith, quarterback coach Darrell Bevell and Tagovailoa were working their first regular season game together in their roles last week.
“For the first game, it was good for us to learn one another and to be able to do that in a game where you win the game,” Bevell said.
“But our game operation is definitely something that we can work on from the head coach, to the quarterback, to the line making calls — the whole orchestration, moving around with all of the motions that we’re doing. We can continue to get better at that.”
Protecting Tua’s blindside
There should be concerns about protecting Tagovailoa’s blind side Sunday. It’s not necessarily because right tackle Greg Little will replace Austin Jackson (ankle), it’s because of Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston (three tackles, 1.0 sacks, two quarterback hits), who graded 16th among edge defenders last week, according to Pro Football Focus.
By comparison, the Dolphins’ Melvin Ingram (two tackles, one for loss, one recovered fumble, TD) and Emmanuel Ogbah (four tackles, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits), who both had strong games, graded 20th and 22nd, respectively.
Tagovailoa was pressured on 41.7% of his dropbacks last week, fourth-highest percentage in the league behind Arizona (61.4%), Kansas City (58.5%) and the New York Giants (57.1%).
Brandon Jones’ aggression
You already know the Dolphins have perhaps the NFL’s best young safety duo with Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. It’ll be interesting to see how they use Jones against the Ravens.
Last week, Jones’ aggression led to a team-best 11 tackles, including the strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones that led to an Ingram 6-yard touchdown.
Against New England, Jones was in the box 59% of the time and on the line of scrimmage 14% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, Jones was in the box 42% of the time and on the line 19% of the time.
Jones was on the line for the strip-sack, which came in 2.13 seconds, fastest in the league.
“His game speed is crazy,” Holland said. “He’s like an energy bunny. He’ll just be flying around 100 miles an hour, and he’s a great tackler. He always brings the juice. That’s big.”
Point, counterpoint
The Ravens are aware of how often Jones is in the box and on the line of scrimmage. They’re looking to take advantage of that aggression with big plays.
“If they’re going to basically roll the dice on having everyone up [in the box] and whatnot, you have to be able to hit them,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “I think that’s definitely something you look forward to.”
Jackson had a 55-yard dart to Rashod Bateman among his three touchdown passes last week.
()
