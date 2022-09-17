Former Forest Lake shop teacher sentenced to a year in jail for sexual contact with students

A former Forest Lake middle school teacher convicted of sexually abusing two of his students was sentenced Friday to one year in jail followed by 25 years of supervised probation.

James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was sentenced via Zoom by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both felony charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.

A jury convicted Carter of the charges on June 10. He was found not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.

Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, would employ former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, told officials in August 2020 that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions over the previous two years after developing close friendships with them.

Washington County prosecutors asked that Carter be given one year in jail, which was the maximum allowed under presumptive guidelines.

“There are absolutely no mitigating factors present here to warrant the defendant being sentenced to anything less than a year in jail,” Assistant County Attorney Keshini Ratnayake said in court Friday. “The factors the defense will no doubt argue about his career in teaching and role in the community are the strongest arguments against serving less than a year in a jail, as the defendant’s abuse of those positions of authority enabled him to sexually abuse these children.”

Carter’s attorney, Paul Engh, argued for probation only, telling the judge that the label of being a convicted sex offender is a punishment that “never goes away.”

Carter’s sentence also includes a four-year prison term the judge stayed in lieu of 25 years of probation, with conditions that include the completion of a sex offender treatment program, and no contact with minors unless approved by the court, a probation officer and a therapist trained in the treatment of sex offenders.

Carter must report to the Washington County jail by Sept. 25 to begin serving his sentence. He will be given credit for four days already served in custody.

CHARGES

The 16-year-old boy told police he met Carter after getting into a fight in school that resulted in him being required to complete community service. He was given the option of completing his community service work helping Carter “clean his classroom and doing other odds and ends,” the complaint states. Carter became the boy’s advisory teacher and “would often take (him) out to restaurants and would always pay for him,” according to the complaint.

On six separate occasions, starting in the spring of 2019 and ending in early August 2020, Carter inappropriately touched the boy while giving him a “massage” in the basement of his house. Carter told the boy that “this is between us,” and he would get in trouble if anyone knew, the complaint states.

The 17-year-old told police that Carter inappropriately touched him while giving him a “massage” on New Year’s Eve 2018. The massage lasted between 10 and 15 seconds and ended when the boy got up and told Carter: “Don’t ever let that happen again.”

From 2018 until present time, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the 17-year-old, including a dirt bike, riding gear/clothing, a fishing-depth finder, expensive work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 mower for the boy to use for his lawn-mowing job.

The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged males — “worked” for Carter on various projects.

ALSO INVOLVED IN CHURCH

Carter worked in the Forest Lake school district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.

Carter also had volunteered and taught confirmation classes at St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake, according to court documents.

A mother of one of the two victims said in her victim impact statement she read in court that Carter was her son’s sponsor during his Confirmation process, in addition to being his shop teacher. “J.C. used his position in the community and his religious faith as a front to lure children to meet his needs,” she said.

A father of the one of the victims said it is yet unknown “the extent of damage our son or the other victim in this case will incur in the future” because of the abuse. He said the victims reported the abuse “to protect others.”

“Most victims do not come forward out of shame and embarrassment among other reasons,” the father said. “These two male victims did so with courage and with their own sense of right and wrong that the convicted did not have.”

Before receiving his sentence, Carter apologized to his victims and others in a brief statement he read to the court.

“I realize that the decisions that I have made, along with my lack of appropriate boundaries, have caused pain to many, many people, including the boys and their families, as well as my own family and my friends,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for any harm that I have caused, and I never, ever meant to hurt anyone.”