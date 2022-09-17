News
Frankie Montas blows 5-0 lead as his struggles in pinstripes continue, Yankees lose 7-6 to Brewers
MILWAUKEE — While the rest of the world is eagerly wanting to see Aaron judge chase history, the Yankees are still chasing wins. On the night the Astros became the first American League team to clinch a playoff berth, Judge did not homer and the Bombers blew a five-run lead to lose to the Brewers 7-6 on a Garrett Mitchell walk-off single at American Family Field.
The Yankees (87-57) lost for the first time in five games.
Hunter Renfroe led off the ninth with a double off Clay Holmes, the Yankees’ eighth pitcher of the night. He advanced to third on Kolten Wong’s ground out. The Yankees went with five infielders and two outfielders against Andrew McCutchen and Jace Peterson. Holmes walked McCutchen to put runners on the corners with one out and struck out Peterson. The Bombers went back to a basic alignment for Victor Caratini.
Josh Donaldson led off the top of the ninth with a game-tying home run off the left field foul pole. Oswaldo Cabrera followed up with a double. Isiah Kiner-Falefa bunted him to third with one out, but Miguel Andujar struck out and Kyle Higashioka flew out to strand him there.
Kiner-Falefa booted a ground ball with runners on the corners in the bottom of the eighth to allow the go-ahead run to score. Jonathan Loaisiga had some tough defensive plays not made behind him in that inning. Gleyber Torres could not corral a Mitchell ground ball and the Yankees could not turn a double play on Christian Yelich’s ground ball to keep the inning alive. Willy Adames, who had homered earlier, hit a sharp grounder to short, which Kiner-Falefa tried to backhand it and couldn’t pick it up, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
Judge reached base twice and scored two runs. He extended his season-high on-base streak to 16 games. He has reached base multiple times in 14 of those 16 games.
He singled in his first two at-bats and in his third, the slugger was intentionally walked with the crowd at American Family Field, hoping to watch him chase history, booing loudly. In the fifth, righty reliever Justin Topa struck Judge out after an eight-pitch at-bat and he grounded out to short in the eighth.
Frankie Montas was not sharp again. The right-hander, who was picked up at the trade deadline to solidify their playoff rotation, is 1-3 with a 6.41 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers. The Yankees sent promising young pitching to Oakland for Montas with the idea he could be their No. 2 starter in a playoff series, but so far he has not looked like a postseason starter at all.
Friday night, he allowed four runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out two in just 3.1 innings of work. The Yankees had to dip deep into the bullpen to cover the rest of the game, using seven relievers.
He got himself in trouble in the first, but got out of it unscathed. In the second, he led off by walking the No. 7 hitter and giving up a single to catcher Omar Narvaez. He struck out Mitchell and Yelich, before Adames crushed a slider 427 feet to left-center field to cut the Yankees lead to 5-3.
Montas got out of that inning and just allowed one base runner in the third, a walk to McCutchen, but quickly got in trouble in the fourth. He left after walking the Brewers’ No. 9 hitter in the fourth inning with one out and Lucas Luetge let the inherited runner score.
The Yankees spotted Montas a five-run lead after the first two innings.
Judge led off the game with a single and scored on Donaldson’s sacrifice fly. Torres, who had doubled, scored on Kiner-Falefa’s single. Marwin Gonzalez drove in Cabrera, who had walked.
Aaron Hicks led off the second with a single and scored on Donaldson’s ground out and a Brewers’ throwing error by Kolten Wong.
The Yankees’ chased Brewers’ righty Adrian Houser after just three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out one.
Just as the Yankees are hoping to become whole with Anthony Rizzo ramping up before the game, they might have taken some more losses. In the sixth, Cabrera replaced Gonzalez at first base, his first professional appearance there. Gonzalez left with an “illness,” according to the team. Also, catcher Jose Trevino left the game after getting hit in the right knee with a foul tip in the fifth inning. He was pinch hit for in the seventh. The team announced he suffered a right knee contusion.
()
News
Gunman followed 17-year-old dog before shooting her in Philadelphia
A gunman followed two people before fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl who was walking down a Philadelphia street with a friend and a dog, video broadcast this week by police broadcasts.
Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Police Department released security video of the shooting and the minutes leading up to it.
The video shows a dark-colored Dodge Challenger parked in a traffic lane with its hazard lights on as Johnson and another person drive by with a dog.
The car turns around the corner and parks for 2 minutes until Johnson and the friend pass, as seen in the video.
After that, a person is seen in the video crossing the street. Person crouches, hides behind van and looks around, shows video.
Video taken from another angle appears to show the person gesture towards the Challenger, which pulls up alongside. The person gets on the passenger side and the vehicle drives a short distance before the car comes to a stop, the video shows.
A person gets out of the passenger side, opens fire and runs towards the car, appears to show the video.
Police said the shooter fired six times, hitting Johnson twice, NBC Philadelphia reported. She tried to run, but collapsed.
The other person she was with was not physically injured, police told the station.
Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she died, police said.
Police Inspector DF Pace said the victim and shooter did not appear to know each other, the station reported. A motive was not known.
Of more than 1,700 victims of gun violence this year, 164 — or 10% — are under the age of 18, according to data from the Comptroller’s Office.
There were 387 homicides in the city Thursday, up 3% from 376 this time last year, according to police department data.
nbcnews
News
Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu’s paths cross again after NFL draft debate
Faced with two identical grades, the Giants got extra credit for doing their homework.
After no offensive tackle was selected in the top four picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted he could skillfully manipulate the board by drafting passing thrower Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and awaiting an offensive tackle at No. 7. The luxury of having Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal ranked “side by side” was the comfort the Giants could allow the needy Panthers to choose between the two at No. 6 (they picked Ekwonu) and pick up the other, which they did when they picked Neal.
The Giants even turned down an opportunity to trade up to No. 6, make back-to-back picks and secure the offensive tackle of their liking when the Panthers tried to make a deal in the first round of the draft, several said. sources. This phone call suggests that, like the Giants, the Panthers saw no separation between two offensive tackles – whether it was Ekwonu and Neal or Ekwonu and Charles Cross, who went to the Seahawks at No. 9.
Neal and Ewkonu’s paths will converge on Sunday when Ekwonu will be at left tackle for the Panthers as they visit the Giants, who will have Neal at right tackle.
“I don’t measure up to anyone. I don’t like comparing myself to anyone but myself,” Neal told the Post. “But I will obviously follow these guys and follow their success. We are all in the same field.
Neal’s NFL debut (two quarterback pressures allowed) went smoother than Ekwonu’s (four pressures, including two sacks), but only Ekwonu was thrown into the fire against the two-time All-Pro Myles Garrett.
“He got better as the game went on,” Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said. “He went through a tough time in the middle but he kept fighting.”
Neal’s mission will get tougher on Sunday against Carolina’s Brian Burns, who is coming off consecutive nine-sack seasons.
“Playing against first teams, I could tell the guys had a bit more experience playing the ball,” Neal said. “It was probably half a step faster [than the preseason], but I was ready to do my best to help my team win. Carolina has a fast group that can get up on you. Brian Burns is a really talented guy – a long, sneaky, elusive guy, so I’m excited to go to war with him.
Both Neal and Ekwonu were mentioned as potential No. 1 overall picks, but the Jaguars opted for defensive lineman Travon Walker instead.
With the Panthers on the clock, Neal braced himself for the possibility of hearing his name. Instead, he was forced to wait another 10 minutes. The financial difference between the No. 6 and No. 7 picks is around $3 million over the length of a four-year contract.
“I was ready for anything,” Neal said. “I just came in with the mindset that whatever hand was dealt to me, I was going to be happy. I’m thrilled to be here. New York is so different from what I’m used to. from a small country town [in Florida]. It was a nice change to come here.
The consensus among NFL scouts was that Ekwonu is the best run blocker, the best finisher and a potential All-Pro guard if he ever moves. Neal was considered the best pass blocker, able to play tackle on either side of the line and more ready for the pros.
Neal checked head coach Brian Daboll’s three key boxes before the draft: Smart. Hard. Sure. How did he do in Week 1?
“He communicated well with his teammates up front,” Daboll said. “I thought it was a good start. Definitely, things to build on. He’s out there, usually blocking a peak first rusher, so there’s an element of speed that he has to adapt to, like all the recruits. But I think he did a good job.
Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson added, “I was really impressed with the way he kept his composure.”
If the Panthers had preferred Neal, well, the Giants saw a lot of upside in Ekwonu.
“I had a very good experience with him in the draft process, both as a person and as a player,” Daboll said. “I think he’s going to be a good player for a long time.”
Johnson added, “He talks about the good stuff, which is why he was on our board at the level he was at.”
Two paths will diverge again after the game. Neal’s only concern is an upward trajectory.
“I feel we are lucky to be a very good line,” he said. “We’ve shown that in spurts, but we have to build on that.”
New York Post
News
Chicago White Sox suffer a stinging 3-2 defeat to the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings, falling 4 back — and 5 in the loss column — in the AL Central
Every win and loss is magnified in a September race.
The Chicago White Sox suffered a stinging defeat Friday to the Detroit Tigers.
The Sox staged a late rally, leading to extra innings. But they didn’t execute offensively or defensively in the 10th, and Victor Reyes’ sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 3-2 victory in front of 16,355 at Comerica Park.
The Sox couldn’t carry over the momentum from Thursday’s 8-2 road win against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. Friday’s loss, combined with the Guardians’ comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins, dropped the Sox four games back in the American League Central and five in the loss column with 17 games left.
“We cannot be thinking about Cleveland and Minnesota,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “We have to think about us winning the game. If we concentrate on our games, everything we can take care of. They’ve got to worry about their game. We’ve got to think about winning games here.”
José Abreu’s two-out, two-run double in the eighth tied the game at 2.
It stayed that way, thanks in part to a head’s up play when Sox reliever Joe Kelly flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who tagged out Javier Báez at the plate for an ending-inning double play in the eighth. Báez was attempting to score when the ball bounced back toward the mound after Kelly struck out Spencer Torkelson.
The score was tied at 2 heading to the 10th.
The Sox began the inning with pinch runner Luis Robert at second. He remained there when Alex Lange struck out Josh Harrison, Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada.
“If I would have bunted right there (with Harrison) to move it over, Lange is nasty,” Cairo said. “We’ve got Andrus coming up and (Moncada). He throws a lot of sliders. You’re the visitor so I want to be aggressive. It didn’t work out.
“He’s got a nasty slider and we know him. I wouldn’t change anything that I did. You’ve got to trust your hitters and (Lange) did his job. We didn’t.”
The Sox went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
“Their pitchers, (Tigers starter Matt Manning) threw good,” Cairo said. “It was a good game, bottom line. We’ve got two runs. We didn’t score enough.”
The Tigers elected to bunt and Willi Castro moved Ryan Kreidler to third with a sacrifice. Castro was safe at first on a throwing error by closer Liam Hendriks.
“I thought I had a play at third,” Hendriks said. “But there was no one there. Just the second error of my career, I think. So it’s unfortunate that it happened in this situation.
“(Moncada) was charging in case that ball was to him. It’s exactly the play. But yeah, it was just unfortunate. It is what it is. I need to make a better throw no matter what.”
Hendriks struck out Riley Greene, with Castro taking second.
The Sox had a meeting on the mound to discuss the next move.
“It doesn’t matter who is up,” Hendriks said. “I’m going to face whoever is up. It’s something they know. They were coming to double check that. Who do you want and I don’t care who is on deck or anything like that. I want the guy at the plate.”
Hendriks got ahead of Reyes 1-2. Reyes hit the next pitch to center. Adam Engel raced back and made the catch, but it was hit plenty deep for Kreidler to score the winning run.
“At the end of the day I need to throw a better pitch than that last one,” Hendriks said. “He swung through two fastballs at the top of the zone and then I decide to try to do the same thing and just missed down. He put a good swing on it.
“It is what it is now. That one hurts a little bit. We clawed back in the eighth and that was something we’ve been doing a little bit of late. We weren’t able to squeak this one out.”
The Sox look to turn the page Saturday.
“We’re in a position where we have to win a lot of games in a short period of time, regardless of how Cleveland is playing or Minnesota is playing,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4⅔ innings.
“That really is the focus. We have to come prepared to win every single day for each game here down the stretch.”
()
News
Why are we ignoring the disturbing allegations against ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae?
Lee Jung-jae won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at Monday night’s Emmys for his role in Netflix’s global hit squid gamesurpassing the tastes of You better call Saulis Bob Odenkirk and Successionis Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. In the process, he made history as the first Asian male to win the Emmy for Lead Actor.
For his role as Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father and heavily indebted gambler who is lured into a deadly game of survival with a huge cash prize, Lee became the star of squid game, which still ranks as Netflix’s most-watched series (even though it had a storied career in Korea for decades, including Grand Bell and Baeksang awards). Lee is arguably the most recognizable Korean actor in the world right now – and his star will soar even higher after landing a starring role in The Acolytenext one star wars To display.
But if we’re going to use Lee to celebrate all that’s great and different about Korean TV, we also have to recognize all that he stands for, including how, like in the West, Korean male stars reap the benefits of an industry that leans backwards to protect and preserve their image.
In 1999, Lee was arrested by Gangnam police for driving under the influence and causing a collision with another driver, a 23-year-old woman. His blood alcohol level was 0.22% (in South Korea, the limit is 0.05%). Lee refuted the charge, saying his manager was driving. Three years later, he was charged with the same offence.
The most horrifying scene of “Blonde”: the rape of Marilyn Monroe by JFK
That same year, 1999, he and a friend attacked another drunk man and were charged with assault. He was again charged with assault the following year after he allegedly dragged a 22-year-old woman from a nightclub in Busan and kicked her, causing injuries that took two weeks to recover from. to the hospital.
Fast forward to 2013 where, in an interview with vogue korea, Lee appeared to his friend and prominent stylist, Woo Jong-wan, shortly after his suicide. Before dying, Lee claimed, “I told [him], ‘You should stop being gay. Haven’t you been enough like that? He went on to describe Woo’s homosexuality as an “inconvenience.” The quotes were later taken from online versions of the interview.
Fans claim it was so long ago that it doesn’t matter. Indeed, we should recognize and encourage the growth if We see it. But we didn’t. Lee has not fought the allegations in interviews or shared information about the steps he has taken to rehabilitate; instead, they were all but swept under the rug. We also don’t know if it’s the sum of Lee’s past. We can only judge by what we see, and as you can probably tell from the disappearance of these quotes, what we see of Korean stars is heavily organized – by the film and television industry, by the media and by the fans.
Much of what we see from many Korean artists is a heavily curated image that eliminates imperfections to create an idealized avatar. It’s more evident in K-pop. Groups like BTS and Oh My Girl are carefully managed by labels. Group members live in dormitories, sometimes sharing rooms. Their performances are tightly controlled, both on and off stage. No improvisation; nothing improvised. They become brands – a perpetual reality show that fans can’t tear themselves away from.
It’s not entirely unique to Korea. It is, in many ways, universal for modern celebrities. But while this kind of reputation smoothing in the West often focuses on humanizing celebrities, in Korea it’s about cementing an unrealistic and ambitious ideal that cannot be compromised.
After all, when we recognize public figures as human beings, it is easier to relate their transgressions to them. In Korea, red flags are neatly concealed under layers of markings that may be impossible to dislodge, at least if you’re male.
The leeway Lee enjoyed on these reports has been compared to Johnny Depp. It’s the same kind of fabricated, entrenched image that allows Depp fans to completely dismiss the overwhelming evidence of his abuse, if not punish it.
Likewise, Lee’s fans casually ignore reports of his assaults and homophobia. We do not care? they ask, much more interested in the image they’ve helped build over the years. This kind of violence just doesn’t fit the Lee Jung-jae they’ve convinced themselves they know, driven by the sprawling tendrils of misogyny that protect men in the film and television industry across the globe.
The same misogyny that isolates Lee from these reports means that in Korea, men can survive accusations of sexual harassment and assault, while rumors of bullying can derail Seo Ye-ji’s career, or that Song Ji-a wearing fake designer clothes makes her wear the mark. dishonest and kicked out of social media.
This same misogyny allows Depp to continue garnering endorsements and acting gigs while Amber Heard may never work in the industry again – and other men use it as a way to vilify their own. accusers.
It’s easy for Western audiences to forget all of this while watching Korean TV, getting lost in a culture that many of us know very little about. But if we’re going to engage with Korean TV (and we should, it’s amazing), we have to understand that what we’re seeing is a carefully constructed fabrication of what Korea should look like, where everything that could being considered a flaw is censored off the shows. And its stars are also isolated from ideas that run counter to Korean ideals – for example, that one of Korea’s biggest stars might not be as sharp as managers, assistants and goalies want him to appear. .
I want people to fall in love with Korean TV – it’s a rewarding love story – and hail the success of its stars in a global market. But we also need to understand that beneath ostensibly positive stories of men like Lee Jung-jae achieving global stardom, there can be as much darkness as there is in places like Hollywood.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 2: Chargers’ Herbert escapes serious injury
UPDATE: 11:21 p.m. Friday
We’re about 24 hours ahead of the Sunday kickoffs, but the most pressing NFL injury news of the moment has nothing to do with anyone playing tomorrow.
The talk of the league is the battering of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Thursday night in Kansas City and whether Los Angeles would have to do without its injured star for the foreseeable future.
Well, the news isn’t too bad. Herbert has broken rib cartilage and has been described by coach Brandon Staley as “day to day.” Pretty good considering Herbert looked like he was being tortured in the final minutes against the Chiefs.
Speaking of broken, that could be a good way to describe the Tampa Bay receiving corps. Chris Godwin has already been ruled out this week, and the rest of their top wideouts, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, are all listed as questionable. Could be a long, long day for Tom Brady on Sunday in New Orleans.
The most prominent player also ruled out in recent days is Arizona WR Rondale Moore, but there are a ton of questionables. They include running backs (De’Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins), receivers (Michael Pittman, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney), a star tight end (George Kittle) and at least one QB (Jameis Winston).
ORIGINAL POST: 11:59 p.m. Wednesday
Welcome back to life, Saquon Barkley!
One week in, and it appears that the Giants’ star running back, The Artist Formerly Known as Saquads, is back to his all-pro form.
There have been three clear signs:
— Barkley tallied 194 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ shocking victory over Tennessee late Sunday in Nashville.
— Barkley got 24 touches, including the game-winner on New York’s daring two-point conversion in the final seconds.
— Barkley was the first guest Monday night on the season-opening edition of ESPN’s Manningcast.
And just like that, the former Penn State standout is again a must-start first-rounder.
Barkley was not the only Lazarus to rise in Week 1. He had plenty of company:
James Robinson (Jaguars RB) –– So much for Travis Etienne taking his work load. Robinson proved healthy with 66 rushing yards, a touchdown catch and a TD run. He worked up a sweat as opposed to Etienne, who had only six touches.’
Michael Thomas (Saints WR) — Yep, it looks like the NFL record holder is back in form after two seasons of injury. He caught two second-half TD passes, tallied 57 receiving yards … and nearly left in tears The Loop, who left Thomas on his bench.
Jarvis Landry (Saints WR) — Speaking of New Orleans pass catches. Landry snagged seven for 114 yards. As good as that looked for the old pro, it looked bad for fans of young Chris Olave, who was targeted a mere three times.
Julio Jones (Buccaneers WR) — Who’s going to replace Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as Tom Brady’s Fossil Favorite? It looks like the longtime Falcons star, who not only caught three passes for 69 yards, he RUSHED twice for 17 more.
Matt Ryan (Colts QB) — Only Patrick Mahomes had more than Ryan’s 352 passing yards in his Indianapolis debut, despite several critical drops by Colts receivers. But he appears to have a good connection with Michael Pittman, The Next Big Thing among NFL wideouts.
Carson Wentz (Commanders QB) — No quarterback was given up for dead more than this former Bison idol, starting for his third team in 22 months. But his District debut was good for 313 yards, four TDs and one inaugural win for the newly-named Commanders.
SITTING STARS
Don’t get carried away. Feel free to leave alone last week’s two-touchdown wonders. It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat from Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard, Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay or Houston tight end O.J. Howard. … We think the Vikings’ improved defense, along with the Eagles’ play calling in the red zone, will severely limit Miles Sanders. … Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson is apparently still a relevant fantasy RB, just not this week against the rebounding Rams … For the second week in a row, you need not use any Patriots against Pittsburgh. … Since Houston still seems to have a thing for Rex Burkhead, you should keep rookie RB Dameon Pierce out of your lineup against Denver. … And don’t even THINK you might see a repeat of Geno Smith’s miraculous performance as Seattle quarterback on Monday night.
MATCHUP GAME
Speaking of two-TD wonders, Washington’s Jahan Dotson is one to keep, and to start against Detroit. … Running backs we expect to improve on their Week 1 showings include Saints’ Alvin Kamara vs. the Buccaneers, Cincy’s Joe Mixon vs. Dallas and Buffalo’s Devin Singletary against the Titans. … We liked the Vikings’ Adam Thielen last week, and we like him even more as Philadelphia will move heaven and earth Monday night to cover Justin Jefferson. … And as mediocre as they looked last week, we like the QBs in San Francisco (Trey Lance vs. Seattle) and Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers vs. his arch-enemy Bears).
INJURY WATCH
The Dak Prescott injury has dominated the headlines, as his thumb injury will sideline him far longer than Jerry Jones pretends it will. Fortunately for Prescott’s fantasy backers, there are plenty of quarterbacks who can be a more adequate replacement than the Cowboys have (Cooper Rush? Really?) … San Francisco has lost No. 1 running back Elijah Mitchell for a month or two, so Jeff Wilson will be filling that role with modest success. … Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot) says he expects to play against New England. … That same optimism goes for Tampa WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins (concussion), who could also play this week. … Not so for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), who will likely sit out Thursday night’s game in Kansas City. … As for guys who missed Week 1, it’s still not looking great for Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins or Green Bay WR Allen Lazard.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we never really noticed Tennessee rookie wideout Kyle Phillips. But the fifth-round pick out of UCLA looks like a draft day steal. He had a team-leading nine targets and six catches for 66 yards. That included a nifty catch on the Titans’ final pass to move into field-goal range. Who knew he’d be the guy to replace the traded A.J. Brown instead of Treylon Burks (3 catches) or Robert Woods (1 catch).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chargers at Chiefs (-3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 6
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
The Commonwealth seems on the verge of shrinking after the death of the Queen, under Charles
“Whatever you think of the Commonwealth – a relic of the colonial era or an institution of modernization – I don’t think the Queen’s commitment to the organization can really be doubted,” Christopher Prior, associate professor of history colonial and postcolonial at the University of Southampton in the UK, said in an email to NBC News.
But in recent years, Britain’s former colonies, particularly countries where black residents were enslaved by their colonial masters, have held the royal family to account, which became fabulously wealthy on the backs of slaves.
So while there were tributes to the Queen across the Commonwealth – on Thursday hundreds of people gathered at an Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital of Kampala for a service in honor of Elizabeth – there there was also simmering discontent.
In March, the now heir to the throne, Prince William, his wife, Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were met with protests and demands for reparations for slavery during a royal tour of the Caribbean who took them to former colonies. Jamaica, Belize as well as the Bahamas.
Many locals were especially furious that their countries were helping to pay for the royal tour.
“Why are we footing the bill for a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ has been fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonization (sic) and degradation of the inhabitants of this earth?” said the Bahamas National Reparations Committee in an open letter. “Why are we still being charged?”
In Australia, a Commonwealth country where many revered Queen Elizabeth, the government of newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already raised the possibility of holding a referendum to get rid of Charles and the monarchy and become a republic.
The same is true for Canada, where support for a foreign head of state has also eroded.
“I prefer someone from Windsor than the House of Windsor” to be head of state, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada, told Reuters after Elizabeth’s death.
Windsor is a Canadian city just across the Detroit River from Motown.
The sun was already setting on the British Empire when Elizabeth took the throne in 1953. And during her 70-year reign, 17 countries abandoned monarchies and became republics – the latest being the small island nation of Barbados earlier this year – although it continues to be part of the Commonwealth.
With Charles now king, that trend is set to continue, Prior said. And he can’t do much about it.
“I don’t think these conversations that are happening around the world are conversations that the new king would have much control over,” Prior said. “If we have Commonwealth nations becoming republics, that obviously removes even more some of the old Imperial-era ties that originally bound the Commonwealth together.”
After World War II, with many countries gaining independence from Britain, the modern Commonwealth was born.
nbcnews
Frankie Montas blows 5-0 lead as his struggles in pinstripes continue, Yankees lose 7-6 to Brewers
Gunman followed 17-year-old dog before shooting her in Philadelphia
Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu’s paths cross again after NFL draft debate
Chicago White Sox suffer a stinging 3-2 defeat to the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings, falling 4 back — and 5 in the loss column — in the AL Central
Why are we ignoring the disturbing allegations against ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae?
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 2: Chargers’ Herbert escapes serious injury
The Commonwealth seems on the verge of shrinking after the death of the Queen, under Charles
Migrants got a free trip ‘to a rich island’ through abortion – Marines behind Biden liked his line on using people as props
Chicago family faces constant grief after losing 2 sons to gun violence – NBC Chicago
High school football roundup: White Bear Lake edges Mounds View in overtime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags