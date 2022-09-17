News
High school football roundup: White Bear Lake edges Mounds View in overtime
White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14, OT: Chris Heim’s 4-yard rushing score — his second touchdown of the game — in overtime was the difference in a back-and-forth affair that saw White Bear Lake improve to 2-1.
Twice the Bears took touchdown leads over Mounds View (0-3), and both times the Mustangs rallied via Owen Wark scoring strikes, the second going to Langston Hall on a 29-yard connection to knot the game with 3 minutes, 52 seconds to play.
Rayshaun Brakes recorded five catches for 131 yards and a score for the Bears.
Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7: Chance Swansson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Rosemount’s 3-0 start to the season on ice with a win over the rival Panthers (1-2).
The Irish led 14-7 on the road at half before Jackson Ganser extended the lead to 21-7 with a 10-yard touchdown run, which preceded Swansson’s return by less than two minutes.
Rosemount hosts the presumptive new No. 1 in Class 6A, Eden Prairie, next week.
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7: Max Shikenjanksi was 16 of 19 through the air for 272 yards and four scores, with two of those going the way of Joseph Hoheisel. Tanner Schmidt added five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Ponies (3-0).
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23: The Eagles (1-2) rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit via a 17-point, third-quarter explosion that featured touchdown runs from Ian Haueter and Lando Collins, as well as a safety.
Bloomington Jefferson (0-3) scored a touchdown in the final frame, but the ensuing conversion was no good. The win is Apple Valley’s first under new head coach Pete Usset.
Burnsville 28, Anoka 24: Eric Kilgore ran for two touchdowns and Raymond Belton returned an interception 52 yards for a score as the Blaze built a 28-3 lead en route to a 2-1 start to their campaign.
News
latest news Newsom challenges Florida’s DeSantis to debate
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday challenged his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, in a televised debate, stepping up his criticism of Republican governors’ mass transport of migrants to liberal strongholds as “reprehensible” and possibly illegal.
“Hey [DeSantis]you are clearly struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon. “Since you have only one primary need – attention – let’s pick this up and debate. I’ll bring my styling gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.
On Wednesday night, DeSantis airlifted a group of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts playground for wealthy liberals. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a group of nearly 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., escalating a tactic GOP governors have turned to in recent months in protest. against illegal immigration.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified by the images of migrants being loaded onto buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom said in a letter to US Atty on Thursday. Gen. Merrick Garland, urging the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’ actions.
Some of the migrants said they were falsely told they would be flown to Boston, where they could receive work permits, Newsom said.
Asked about the letter at an event on Friday, DeSantis responded with a joke about Newsom’s hair.
“I think her hair gel is interfering with her brain function,” he said.
Newsom took the opportunity to issue his challenge to DeSantis, sharing an August tweet in which former CBS News anchor Dan Rather raised the idea of a potential prime-time debate between the two governors, both fueled by presidential ambitions.
“I bet the ratings would be huge. Who would have the courage to show themselves? said Rather, who published an article on Friday calling DeSantis and Abbott’s migrant transports a “disgraceful stunt.”
DeSantis had not responded publicly Friday night.
For months, Newsom had a habit of pitting California’s policies against those of Texas and Florida.
This summer, his re-election campaign aired a television ad in Florida criticizing that state’s restrictive abortion policies and a law banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third year.
“I urge you all to live in Florida and join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom – freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom to hate, and freedom to love,” he said. Newsom in the ad. .
Newsom has repeatedly denied he is considering a presidential run, but many political watchers are skeptical, especially as he takes aim at DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP nominee.
News
Millennial nostalgia sells. Ask these influencers who make a living from it.
Erin Miller has mastered the art of unlocking the foundational memories of millennials.
Miller, 33, attracted more than 1.7 million people to TikTok by posting videos recreating relatable – sometimes goofy – moments they may also have experienced in the late 90s and early 2000s .
Like frying her bangs with a flat iron before a garage party — because that was the cool hairstyle back then (and nobody knew better). Or have her classmates sign their plain white T-shirts with a sharpie on the last day of college (Miller’s caption on the video reads, “Who else remembers this?”).
Tapping into that millennial nostalgia has become how Miller and many other creators with similar returning content pay their bills.
Nostalgia sells, according to some marketing experts. And brands know that partnering with such creators, who have specifically built their followers around nostalgic content, can help them gain more visibility with a desired demographic.
“It’s a psychological thing. You feel comfortable when you go back in time,” said Lisa Sciulli, professor of marketing and department head at the Eberly School of Business at Indiana University in Pennsylvania, of marketing related to nostalgia. “You remember when times were simpler.”
Miller shared a similar perspective, saying she and her audience know there’s “something so heartwarming about nostalgia.”
“There are so many universal experiences that we didn’t know we were all having,” she said.
For example, says Miller, “everyone has a first period horror story.” That’s why it was easy for him to create content for Tampax, whose products Miller grew up with.
In the video Miller released as part of his trademark deal with Tampax, Miller depicts his mother teaching him how to use a tampon for the first time. “Mom, I think I’m going to die!” There’s blood under there! she exclaims as herself in 2002. “Honey, you’ve started your period,” the bespectacled version of her mother calmly explains.
It’s no surprise that nostalgic content has become so popular – as the old saying goes, everything old is new again. Y2K fashion, which once made millennials cringe, is now a major influence on Gen Z style and wider culture. Items like bucket hats, babydoll t-shirts and controversial low-rise jeans have all seen a resurgence among younger consumers in recent years. This has led to a savings boom among younger generations.
Some brands are even bringing back discontinued items and partnering with nostalgic designers to do so.
Pop-Tarts, a Kellogg’s brand, teamed up with nostalgic designer Jenna Barclay this year to promote the re-release of the discontinued Frosted Grape Pop-Tart flavor.
By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes the life cycle of your product and extends your brand.
-Lisa Sciulli, Eberly School of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
“By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes your product life cycle and extends your brand,” said Sciulli of Indiana University in Pennsylvania.
Other brands are trying to jump on the nostalgia trend, even though they didn’t exist back in the days that many people are nostalgic about.
For example, Nancy Putignano, a nostalgic designer with more than 232,000 followers on TikTok, recently partnered with Poshmark, an e-commerce platform founded in 2011.
Putignano, 35, said being able to earn money while connecting with other millennials was mind-blowing.
“When I started, I didn’t think I would ever have so many fans,” she said. Now, “people contact me to work with me, and it’s really nice.”
It’s also a win for brands, especially because millennials are a highly engaged audience, said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Obvious.ly.
The nostalgic content feels authentic and plays on shared experiences, which helps it work well with Gen Z and millennials, Karwowski said.
“It’s a sure way [of marketing] while creating really fun content that makes your brand relevant again,” Karwowski said.
Sometimes millennial nostalgia also leads to celebrity partnerships.
In a video, Miller collaborated with singer and 2000s idol Jesse McCartney to promote his US tour.
In another, she danced with 1990s icon and former N’SYNC member Lance Bass. The video, however, they made just for fun.
nbcnews
News
China pushes for ‘early’ nuclear deal with Iran as Europe and US lament unreasonable demands
The Iran nuclear deal appears nearly dead this week, with everyone from the Biden administration to European diplomats denounce Iran for its outrageous demands and refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
China, however, pressed the United States to agree to these Iranian demands at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday.
As reported by China’s state-owned company world times, the deputy chief of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, Wang Chang, argued that America should give in to Iran’s demands and “promote a quick agreement” because the United States was “initiating” the crisis “.
Wang did not think Iran should give an inch on anything because pressuring Tehran to make concessions “would not help solve outstanding issues or defuse the current crisis”.
The Chinese diplomat was particularly dismissive of the complaint that Iran refuses to answer questions from the IAEA on the traces of uranium discovered at three undeclared nuclear sites.
“It is important to note that Iran’s outstanding safeguards issues point to possible nuclear activities that took place decades ago, if at all. There is neither urgency nor risk of proliferation. Also, the question of the possible military dimensions of Iran’s nuclear program was already settled in 2015,” Wang said.
China and Russia were the only members of the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors to oppose a June 8 resolution Express “deep concern” over Iran’s lack of cooperation with inspectors.
On Wednesday, two thirds of the governors of the IAEA vote in favour a non-binding statement submitted by the US, UK, France and Germany that urged Iran to immediately explain the uranium traces.
On Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi say again his demand for the unconditional and “sustainable” lifting of all sanctions against Iran, and the abandonment of the investigation into the traces of uranium.
Raisi questioned the “sincerity” of the United States for reviving the nuclear deal, complaining that the United States was imposing new sanctions on Iran during the negotiations. The two most recent sanctions were in response to Iran sale military drones to Russia, and Iranian state-linked hackers launching a huge cyber attack on Albania.
The FinancialTimes On Friday, Iran argued that Iran may have overstated the Biden administration’s desperation to restore the nuclear deal, especially in the run-up to the US midterm elections, the White House nervous about appearing weak again after a series of foreign policy disasters and with US allies across the Middle East expressing misgivings about what Tehran’s masters of terror might do with the financial windfall of a agreement restored:
There is a palpable sense of relief in parts of the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq, where many are suffering from the violence of Iran’s proxy militias. There are endless talks in Beirut and Baghdad about the billions of dollars that would be poured into Tehran if sanctions were lifted, and how much that would bolster both its hard and soft power. Iran has been stung by the backlash against its influence in Iraq – new funds would help appease disgruntled allies. In Lebanon, where the economy has been in free fall for three years, Hezbollah has come under increasing criticism for failing to provide basic necessities to its supporters.
Analysts said CNBC Tuesday that China’s enthusiasm for restoring the nuclear deal is very self-centered, as Beijing needs sanctions lifted before it can expand economic ties with Iran.
“Chinese producers are heavily dependent on exports to the West, for which they must abide by unilateral US sanctions, even if they assure their Iranian counterpart that they consider them unfair,” explained the economics professor from Virginia Tech, Javad Salehi Isfahani.
Breitbart News
News
Justice Department asks Court of Appeals to block Judge Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ruling – NBC Chicago
The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that bars him from using thousands of pages of government documents seized from the former president’s home in Mar- a-Lago, including hundreds of pages of classified documents.
The Justice Department has previously argued that any delay in its investigation into Donald Trump’s handling and retention of government records, including classified records, could result in “irreparable harm” to the government and the public.
On Thursday night, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied her request to allow the FBI to continue using the hundreds of pages of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago on August 8.
Before declining to comment on the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who claimed his stores of classified documents had in fact been declassified. “I just want you to know that I declassified everything in the world. I can do that, I’m president,” Biden joked. “Come on.”
For more on this story, head to NBC News.
NBC Chicago
News
High school football: Eden Prairie ends No. 1 Lakeville South’s 23-game win streak
Programs like Eden Prairie don’t lose a lot of games, and the Eagles certainly don’t lose many the way they did against Lakeville South a year ago.
But this is a new season, and senior defensive back Devin Jordan and his teammates entered play Friday night determined things would turn out differently this time around.
Jordan’s long interception return in the first quarter helped make that happen, setting the Eagles up for their first touchdown and a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 21-6 win over the Cougars at Eden Prairie High School.
“Last year, we got embarrassed,” said Jordan, whose team fell 42-7 at Lakeville South in 2021. “This year, we came out ready to go, and we played a great game.”
The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the defending Class 6A state champion Cougars (2-1), who entered play ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 6A state poll. The Eagles (3-0) entered play tied for No. 2.
“Lakeville South deserves everything they’ve gotten,” Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant said. “They’ve done a great job, and they’re a great team. We’re a championship program. They’re a championship program. And that’s what you saw tonight – two championship programs that played a tough, physical game.”
The Eagles’ defense certainly brought the physicality, holding a Cougars team that rushed for 343 yards in last week’s 34-0 win over Lakeville North to just 140 yards on the ground Friday.
Lakeville South finished with just 180 yards of total offense.
“Our defense tackled well and we had a great plan that our defensive coaches put in,” Grant said. “Our scout teams ran a lot of their offense against us this week, so we were ready for what they were going to run.”
And Jordan’s interception got things rolling.
It was part of a wild three-play sequence in which the Cougars recovered a fumbled snap and returned it to the Eden Prairie 26 before Jordan picked off the pass from senior quarterback Jacob Royse and returned the ball all the way back to the Lakeville South 4.
On the very next play, junior Dominic Heim scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles ran for the two-point conversion to jump on top 8-0.
“That was huge,” said Eden Prairie senior quarterback Nick Fazi, who finished 4 of 5 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. “Our team always has each other’s backs. Our defense is incredible.
They came up with that play and put us back in the game.
“From there, we were clicking on all cylinders.”
The Eagles struck again early in the second quarter when Fazi connected with classmate Michael Gross on an 85-yard touchdown pass. This time, the two-point conversion failed, but the Eagles led 14-0 with 10:02 to play in the first half.
Lakeville South sprung back to life on its next possession, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Royse to junior Jay Winters on 4th-and-6. But the extra point was blocked, and the Eagles took a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Cougars coach Ben Burk said. “They’re a great team, and when you play a great team, you have to minimize your mistakes. We didn’t do that.”
Eden Prairie expanded its margin to 21-6 when senior Tyler Walden – who carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards – scored on a 1-yard run with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars threatened to score in the fourth, but a huge sack by the Eagles defense on 4th-and-long at the Eden Prairie 18 gave their team the ball back.
The Eagles then ran out the clock to seal the win.
Eden Prairie plays at Rosemount (3-0) next Thursday. Lakeville South returns to action next Friday at Farmington (1-2).
“A lot of people may have thought we weren’t going to win this game, but I think we all felt we could,” Jordan said. “We were ready for this one for sure.
“We all played our keys and I think everyone did a great job,” he continued. “Obviously, there were a few plays that snuck through, but overall we played great.”
News
latest news First Lady Jill Biden visits Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles
Mario Lundes welcomed First Lady Jill Biden to the Homeboy Industries bakery on Friday afternoon, eager — but nervous — to share her story of redemption.
“It’s difficult, but if I did it, they can do it too,” Lundes said.
For the past 11 years, he has worked for the renowned Los Angeles social enterprise, which provides rehabilitation and reintegration services to thousands of formerly incarcerated or gang-affiliated individuals. It helped him find “light at the end of the tunnel” after serving his sentence, said Lundes, who now works as a substance abuse disorder intake coordinator.
“It was an honor to meet her and welcome her to the Homeboy Bakery,” he said. “I talked to him a bit about what they were doing there.”
Biden’s visit was brief, stopping for a tour of the nonprofit’s bakery and cafe after speaking earlier in the afternoon at a nearby fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, but she said she was happy to be able to go.
“I’ve heard so much about this place,” Biden said after listening to stories from other “homies” and helping bake some pastries. “All it takes is for someone to believe in you.
President Biden visited the organization in 2015 when he was vice president, which Emily Chapa fondly remembered as she and others gathered outside the Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown to watch Jill Biden’s motorcade drive off .
“I really believe we have a friend in the White House,” said Chapa, who works in case management for the nonprofit. “They know us; we have the impression that they respect what we do…. There is a relationship between the Bidens and the Homeboys.
Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe are two of Homeboy Industries’ sprawling social enterprises, which focus on an 18-month rehabilitation program that helps people re-enter the workforce with job training and wraparound services.
Founded by Father Gregory Boyle more than three decades ago, the nonprofit now serves hundreds of interns in Southern California each year.
“Homeboy really represents this hope that people can change their lives, and that the First Lady of the United States will come to us and be a part of our community…it’s just exciting for all of us here, especially our interns” said Tom Vozzo, CEO of Homeboy Industries.
Homeboy is 90% privately funded, Vozzo said, but support from local and federal governments can make a big difference. The nonprofit recently received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor aimed at supporting young people who have gone through the criminal justice system, and the Biden administration recently introduced “incarceration to employment” as a priority.
“They’re here and they’re trying to put more money into workforce development for people who have been incarcerated before, and that’s the population we serve,” Vozzo said. “Having a consistent set of government contracts will allow us to serve many more people.”
Eugene Walker, Homeboy’s Workforce Development Manager, told the first lady that he was mentoring others who were now going through what he had been doing, transitioning from prison through the program of Homeboy training.
“What’s the secret sauce?” We build relationships,” Walker told Biden. “We meet you where you are…. Homeboy magic happens every day.
Chapa couldn’t speak to Biden, but she said it still meant a lot to her knowing the first lady came and heard from some of the “people on the fringes” that Homeboy aims to serve.
“The things that we stand for, that are part of our mission,” Chapa said, “it’s nice to see some of those same policies and beliefs with a president and people in those positions.”
