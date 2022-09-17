News
High school football: St. Thomas Academy pushes past Cretin-Derham Hall
Facing a 4th-and-2 from the Cretin-Derham Hall 17-yard-line early in the second quarter of a scoreless contest, St. Thomas Academy’s Love Adebayo knew his path to a first down — directly behind Cody Packer.
Adebayo stuck to his fullback like glue, almost pushing Packer forward, and the two trudged together for a 4-yard gain and a fresh set of downs. Three more Adebayo runs later, and the Cadets had finally broken through for the game’s first score.
That was about the type of effort it took for St. Thomas Academy’s vaunted rushing attack to break through the Raiders’ defensive front in the second meeting in as many years between the two historic rivals.
St. Thomas Academy’s offense faced far more resistance than it experienced in its two blowout victories to open the season. But persistence paid off in the running game, as Adebayo and Savion Hart ran for two touchdowns apiece in the Cadets’ 34-0 home victory.
Both backs scored in the second quarter to make it 14-0 at the break. That’s where the score stood until early in the final frame, when the floodgates opened.
St. Thomas Academy took over an early fourth quarter possession on the Cretin-Derham Hall 19-yard line after a punt return. Shortly thereafter, Adebayo scored on a 7-yard run. The Cadets’ defense then tallied interceptions on back to back Raiders possessions, leaving St. Thomas Academy short fields that resulted in touchdown runs by Hart and Daniel Dahl.
While Cretin-Derham Hall’s defense was good for much of the night, the Cadets’ defensive unit was truly great. St. Thomas Academy held Cretin-Derham Hall well south of one yard per carry. The defense has allowed just seven points through three games, as the Cadets have outscored their three opponents 127-7.
While the stage didn’t quite match last year’s meeting between the two teams at the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center, Friday rivaled it as closely as possible. It was the Homecoming and Tackle Cancer game for the Cadets. That, paired with the rivalry, led to a sellout. Cars were parked a mile down the road every which way. Local radio station KDWB was on site prior to the game, a flyover took place pregame, and a fireworks show comparable to anything you’d see at your local town days went off at halftime.
The Raiders fall to 0-3 in Steve Walsh’s first year heading the program. That’s a product, primarily, of Cretin-Derham Hall playing the toughest Class 5A schedule in the state through the first three weeks of the season. The Raiders opened the campaign with three matchups against teams that entered the week ranked in the top 10 of the state’s 5A rankings.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s schedule gets more manageable moving forward, and Friday’s defensive effort suggests success could soon follow.
Biden tells Putin not to use nukes as his forces are pushed back in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has warned Vladmir Putin to avoid using nuclear weapons as his forces are pushed back into Ukraine or face “consequences”.
In a preview for this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked the president what words he would have for his Russian counterpart if he considered using tactical chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Biden replied, “No.” Don’t. Don’t. You will change the face of war like never before since World War II.
When Pelley pushed the president on America’s response if Putin crossed the line, Biden declined to comment on a specific plan, saying only that the United States would act if nuclear weapons were put on the line.
“It will be consequential,” Biden said. ‘[Russia] will become more of an outcast in the world than they ever have been.
“And depending on the extent of what they do, that will determine what response would occur.”
President Joe Biden has warned Vladimir Putin that Russia will face ‘consequences’ if it decides to use nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine
The warning came as Russia suffered yet another defeat from Ukrainian forces backed by Western military aid. Pictured: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the newly recaptured town of Izium on Wednesday
Ukrainian forces, backed by military aid from the West, have managed to push back Russia in key towns as the Kremlin frontline retreats east
Biden’s response comes a day after his administration pledged an additional $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, which successfully recaptured another major city from Russian forces on Wednesday.
The White House said it was the 21st time the Department of Defense has removed weapons and other equipment from shelves for delivery to Ukraine.
The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that helped Ukrainian forces push back Russian forces in parts of the east and south.
More recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped raise his country’s flag over the newly retaken Russian stronghold of Izyum as he celebrated a stunning counterattack that routed Putin’s forces in the north of the country. .
“Ukraine is coming back to its own,” a military spokesman says, as growing hope for a comprehensive victory against Putin’s forces begins to spread across the country following the latest Russian humiliation on the battlefield.
Zelensky (pictured in Izyum) had used an overnight address to praise his troops’ advances, amid growing sentiment that pushing Russian troops out of the country is possible
As Russian news outlets tried to downplay Ukraine’s success, Zelensky (right) was back in Kyiv on Friday to present the Lifesaving Hero of the Year awards to strengthen the nation’s unity.
The victory came just a week after Ukraine liberated the town of Balakliya, as soldiers were seen cheering on local residents freed from Russian control.
The towns of Izyum, Kupyansk and Vovchansk, which formed the staging post for the Kremlin’s attacks in the region and contain essential railway lines to bring munitions and other supplies to its soldiers, are now under Ukrainian control.
Moscow’s recent rout in northeastern Ukraine was its biggest military defeat since the withdrawal of Russian troops from areas near Kyiv more than five months ago.
In a statement on the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “With admirable courage and determination, the Ukrainian people are defending their homeland and fighting for their future.
“The capabilities we provide are carefully calibrated to make the biggest difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.”
Pictured: Rubble in the town of Izyum, which was devastated by outgoing Russian forces as Ukrainian soldiers liberated the people
The conflict in Ukraine remains bloody, with government officials counting 440 separate graves for the conflict in Izyum on Friday.
The United States has committed an additional $600 million in military assistance to help Ukraine, with the total United States contribution amounting to $15.9 billion.
The decision to move quickly to new aid – on the heels of an injection of nearly $2.9 billion in aid and financial support announced last week and more than $3 billion announced at the end of August – underlines the intention of the United States to ensure that Ukraine can sustain its staggering counterattack that was launched earlier this month.
This most recent funding included $2.2 billion in long-term military funding that Blinken announced during a visit to Ukraine last week, and a $675 million weapons package announced by the Secretary of State. Defense Lloyd Austin in Europe on the same day.
The $2.2 billion announced by Blinken in Kyiv is earmarked for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, who potentially risk future Russian aggression, it said. United States.
The latest set of weapons systems brings total US aid to Ukraine to nearly $15.9 billion since Biden took office.
US officials watching the counteroffensive were careful not to declare victory premature, noting that Russia still has substantial troops and resources.
And they are wary of what Putin might do to reverse the trend.
But US leaders have also made clear that precision weapons and rocket systems supplied by the United States and its allies – including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and the Anti-Radiation Missile at high speed, or HARM – were essential for the radical change in momentum.
Daniel Vogelbach hits bomb against former team, Mets beat Pirates 4-3
A second straight win, a wish fulfilled, a team that looks to be discovering itself again.
All of those things were on display at Citi Field on Friday night. The Mets took care of the Pirates 4-3 after knocking them around on Thursday. They answered their fans’ pleas for good, normal baseball after getting surprisingly swept by the Cubs earlier in the week and they did many of the things that made them so hard to beat all season.
The Mets got at least seven innings from Taijuan Walker for his second consecutive start. Amid a troubling second half (which was something that Walker dealt with in 2021 as well), many wondered if games against the Marlins and Pirates would straighten him out. With 10 strikeouts over his seven innings in Miami, then two earned runs in his 7.1 against the Pirates, Walker has answered that question.
In his last two times out, Walker has looked much more like the reputable pitcher he was in the season’s early going than the one who posted 7.03 ERA in his six previous starts. He had a great curveball on Friday and used it to exploit the Pirates, who have the National League’s worst offense by wRC+. His last pitch of the night put the Mets’ backs up against the wall, though. Pittsburgh’s gargantuan shortstop Oneil Cruz summoned all of his strength to hit a dead center field home run, bringing the Pirates within one run in the eighth inning and ending Walker’s night.
Walker’s counterpart, Pittsburgh righty Mitch Keller, wasn’t bad by any means. There are definitely some moments from this game that he would like back, though. After retiring his first seven hitters, Keller walked Eduardo Escobar in the bottom of the third inning. Buck Showalter then called for a hit and run with Tomas Nido at the plate, one of the team’s best players at handling the bat. Nido mostly used that skill for sacrifice bunts — he had 12 of them entering play on Friday, one more than Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo for the MLB lead — but in this spot he got to execute a different old school play.
Escobar ran on an 0-1 sinker and even though the pitch was up and inside, Nido did an exemplary job of staying inside the ball and hitting it to the opposite field. It’d be hard to draw up a better hit and run, especially with Escobar’s above-average speed. The man who led the major leagues in triples in 2019 is still fairly fleet of foot and he scored on Nido’s jam shot to give the Mets an early lead. While the pitch was located well and he got no help from his defense on the play, Keller will regret that walk to Escobar that let the whole thing play out.
Keller’s only other real mistake was leaving a ball up and over the plate to Daniel Vogelbach. The mercurial designated hitter knew exactly what to do with it, driving it to left-center field for a solo home run that traveled 399 feet at 102.5 miles per hour.
The home run was Vogelbach’s first against his former team, who kept him in the yard while the Mets were at PNC Park. On defense, the Mets got a sensational play that might have helped keep the Pirates in the yard. Making just his fifth start of the season in right field, Jeff McNeil sized up a Cruz fly ball in the fifth inning that looked like it grew wings.
As the ball kept going and going, so did McNeil, who eventually ran out of room and had to make a jump for it. When he landed back on the warning track, McNeil immediately raised his glove to signal that he had made the best outfield catch of his career. It’s hard to say whether the ball would have cleared the wall or hit the top of it, but either way, McNeil added another feather to his versatile cap.
The final score — which was fastened into place by Edwin Diaz’s five-out save — may have been a little snug for the Mets’ liking. But wins are wins at this point of the year and even with the tight margin, the Mets did many things well. They got good starting pitching, timely, well-executed hits and even stole three bases.
Your 2022 New York Mets now have 91 wins for the first time since 2006, a year where they fell one win shy of a World Series berth.
Stephen Strasburg doesn’t know if he will play in MLB again
Stephen Strasburg is not sure whether to play in the major leagues again.
The former Nationals ace detailed his career-threatening injuries and rehab that limited him to just one start this season with The Washington Post.
“I feel like every time I’ve had an injury, I felt like I was going to be the best coming back,” Strasburg told the outlet. “…That’s the one that definitely remains a big question mark.” I realize that time is running out. It’s been almost three years since I’ve been able to pitch competitively, and it’s not like I’m getting any younger.
Now 34, Strasbourg has not thrown for more than three months. He had a rib and two neck muscles removed during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that notably derailed the career of Matt Harvey, in the summer of 2021. He returned to do a start in June of this season, but quickly fell back on the injured. list with a stress reaction in his ribs.
Injuries have plagued Strasbourg’s once ultra-promising career. After helping lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, posting an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in the regular season and earning World Series MVP honors – then signing a $245 million contract extension dollars over seven years — he’s only made eight starts in three seasons.
Surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis preceded his surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome the previous summer in 2020, but Strasbourg now believes carpal tunnel surgery could have delayed the more serious diagnosis, he told the log.
As early as 2018, Strasbourg said he felt the first signs of thoracic outlet syndrome, including persistent tightness in the neck. The team took smaller measures that initially seemed to work, such as a Botox injection in his neck, which allowed him to perform at a high level in 2019.
The issues continued to persist in subsequent seasons, however. In 2021, after his carpal tunnel surgery, he experienced stiff neck and shoulder pain, which numerous cortisone injections did not seem to alleviate, according to the report. He ended up quitting it after five starts and had thoracic outlet surgery.
“I did very little exercise and saw improvements in my shoulder position,” said Strasburg, who is at Nationals Park for every home game and coordinates with medical staff at the stadium. team when the club is on the road. “But I feel like the strength isn’t quite there, and I don’t really know what the future holds.”
Strasbourg has suffered multiple setbacks in the 14 months since the operation, raising his new doubts about his career. More recently, he had a nerve problem with his upper brachial plexus, which he is unable to strengthen. All he can do is wait.
“All the way down my arm there was trauma,” Strasburg said. “You can’t do much. It’s not like you can train your nervous system to work better.
“IF only I could. … There is still a strong desire to figure out this puzzle.
Orioles allow 3 homers in 6-3 loss to Blue Jays to open crucial series between wild-card contenders
Jordan Lyles was one pitch away from getting out of the fifth inning unscathed. Instead, the full-count curveball left the bat of Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer in a hurry, sailed over the outfield fence and brought the Rogers Centre crowd to its feet, creating the kind of noise few Orioles players have experienced thus far in their careers.
That it was a three-run homer had plenty to do with the surge of energy. But the implications attached to this series in Toronto had even more to do with it.
Here they are, the Blue Jays and the Orioles, battling for postseason positioning in mid-September. One team expected to be here; the other far more of a surprise. And the first game of this critical series Friday night went the way of Toronto, 6-3, moving it six games ahead of Baltimore in the American League wild-card race.
Springer’s 422-foot blast was the major blow, ending Lyles’ evening with four runs allowed on five hits through five innings. Lyles had allowed a leadoff single to Matt Chapman and a walk to Raimel Tapia in the fifth before a lineout and strikeout left him on the verge of escaping with Baltimore’s lead intact.
But Lyles, who threw two other curveballs to Springer in that at-bat, finally hung one in the wrong spot. Springer launched it, bringing his OPS against the Orioles to .979 in his career — the second highest against any team in which he has at least 100 plate appearances.
The Orioles fell further behind when Chapman crushed the second homer of his night off right-hander Joey Krehbiel to drive in two more. The third baseman had gone deep off Lyles in the second inning, with another full-count mistake pitch coming back to haunt him.
But the Orioles’ pitching staff had little room to maneuver, not with an offense that was limited to five hits during the Blue Jays’ bullpen game. Outfielder Cedric Mullins broke through in the fourth, becoming Baltimore’s first base runner with a triple into the right-center field gap off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Then rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hit a line-drive homer for his first long ball as a right-handed hitter this season.
But that breakthrough against Kikuchi was short-lived; the Blue Jays retired the next 11 Orioles in order before rookie Gunnar Henderson’s seventh-inning single. And while Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo reached base in the eighth, Baltimore didn’t capitalize.
Henderson found a way to momentarily quell the noise inside Rogers Centre with two outs in the ninth inning, hitting a solo homer of his own. But the noise picked up a moment later as the Blue Jays took care of business in the first game of a critical weekend series full of playoff implications.
Around the horn
- Grayson Rodriguez, in his first start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk since recovering from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain, threw five scoreless innings on 72 pitches. Rodriguez allowed just two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Considered the top pitching prospect in baseball, Rodriguez has worked back through three shorter rehab outings, including two last week for Double-A Bowie.
- Infielder Jordan Westburg hit his 27th home run this season Friday, the most of any Orioles minor leaguer. He finished with five hits for the second time this season. For Bowie, infielder Connor Norby followed with his 26th homer. It’s the first time since 2017 two hitters in Baltimore’s farm system have posted at least 25 homers in a season.
- Left-hander Alexander Wells cleared outright waivers after recovering from a UCL strain and was assigned to Norfolk.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 3:07 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Bear in tree on Colorado State University campus is safely removed and released into the wild.
A bear in a tree on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins has been safely removed from the school environment by wildlife officers, who moved the animal to a natural environment.
The bear, a subadult sow weighing about 200 pounds, was spotted around 6 a.m. Friday wandering the Old Town neighborhood, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release. Around 7:30 a.m., the bear was spotted on the CSU campus.
Wildlife officers arrived and tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree and moved the sow to its natural habitat on Friday afternoon.
Today our wildlife officers moved a bear from the CSU Fort Collins campus to its natural habitat.
Officers received a call early this morning and when they arrived on the scene, they found a 200 pound juvenile bear in a tree. pic.twitter.com/16Xrie0eAe
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 16, 2022
The bear does not appear to have suffered any injuries, although exhausted from his excursion. Bear activity increases in late summer when the animals are fattening up for winter hibernation.
Colorado black bears are going into hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to prepare for winter, the statement said.
CPW reminds Coloradans to properly store all garbage and to lock windows and doors accessible to bears. Here are some tips and precautions to help prevent human-wildlife conflict that can save a bear’s life:
- Take out the garbage the morning of the pick-up.
- Clean trash cans regularly to keep them free of food odors.
- Use a bear-proof trash can or dumpster.
- Remove bird feeders from outdoor areas.
- Secure compost heaps. Bears are attracted to the smell of rotting food.
- Clean the grill after each use.
- Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
“As bears begin to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas,” said Brandon Muller, CPW’s deputy wildlife director, in the press release. “When bears become too comfortable with humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety.”
Love Is Blind’s Shaina defends her friendship with Shayne
Set the record straight for everyone to see.
That’s what Love is blindit is Shaina Hurley wants us to know amid speculation that she and another cast member Shayne Jansen have brewed a secret romance. Shayne’s ex from the show, Nathalie Leeof course seemed to think so.
Before the September 16 premiere Love is Blind: After the AltarShaina closed the claims, telling US Weekly, “The thing with me and Shayne — and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they’ve sort of seen it before — it was strictly platonic. Like, we’re buddies. We’re gonna watch each other, you know what I mean?
The Netflix personality went on to explain, “We never hung out alone or anything. There’s no validity to it.”
Shayne also addressed the charges in after the altar, saying, “I don’t quite understand what was outrageous about me and Shaina DMing us, you know, I see a story and I’m commenting,” he told the cameras. “As far as Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would probably be ‘outrageous’. She never got to move on. Ever.”
