In Texas case, appeals court rules against Big Tech’s ability to regulate online speech

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars big social media companies from banning or censoring users based on “viewpoint,” a setback for tech industry groups that have argues that the Republican-backed measure would turn the platforms into bastions of dangerous content.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling establishes the ability for the Supreme Court to rule on the law, which conservatives and right-wing commentators say is necessary to stop ‘Big Tech’ from repress their opinions.

The Texas law was passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature and signed by its Republican governor.

Tech groups that lost out in Friday’s decision include NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube among their members.

Social media companies have sought to preserve the rights to regulate users’ content when they believe it may lead to violence. They have raised concerns that unregulated platforms will allow extremists such as Nazi supporters, terrorists and hostile foreign governments.

Some conservatives have called their practices abusive, pointing to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump by Twitter shortly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of supporters of the former president. Twitter had cited “the risk of further incitement to violence” as the reason for the decision.

Texas law, known as HB20, prohibits social media companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from acting to “censor” users based on their “viewpoint,” and allows users or the Texas Attorney General to sue for enforcement.

Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Signing the bill last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “There is a dangerous move by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values. It’s wrong and we won’t allow it in Texas.

Industry groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the law, challenging it as a violation of companies’ free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Because the 5th Circuit ruling conflicts with part of an 11th Circuit ruling, aggrieved parties have a stronger case for asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.

In May, the 11th Circuit found that most of a similar Florida law violated companies’ free speech rights and could not be enforced.