In Texas case, appeals court rules against Big Tech’s ability to regulate online speech
A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars big social media companies from banning or censoring users based on “viewpoint,” a setback for tech industry groups that have argues that the Republican-backed measure would turn the platforms into bastions of dangerous content.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling establishes the ability for the Supreme Court to rule on the law, which conservatives and right-wing commentators say is necessary to stop ‘Big Tech’ from repress their opinions.
The Texas law was passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature and signed by its Republican governor.
Tech groups that lost out in Friday’s decision include NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube among their members.
Social media companies have sought to preserve the rights to regulate users’ content when they believe it may lead to violence. They have raised concerns that unregulated platforms will allow extremists such as Nazi supporters, terrorists and hostile foreign governments.
Some conservatives have called their practices abusive, pointing to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump by Twitter shortly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of supporters of the former president. Twitter had cited “the risk of further incitement to violence” as the reason for the decision.
Texas law, known as HB20, prohibits social media companies with at least 50 million monthly active users from acting to “censor” users based on their “viewpoint,” and allows users or the Texas Attorney General to sue for enforcement.
Signing the bill last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “There is a dangerous move by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values. It’s wrong and we won’t allow it in Texas.
Industry groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the law, challenging it as a violation of companies’ free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.
Because the 5th Circuit ruling conflicts with part of an 11th Circuit ruling, aggrieved parties have a stronger case for asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.
In May, the 11th Circuit found that most of a similar Florida law violated companies’ free speech rights and could not be enforced.
nbcnews
News
Coast Guard helps seize $475 million in drugs from sea smugglers
The US Coast Guard offloaded $475 million worth of drugs seized from smugglers in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said.
The Coast Guard offloaded the huge cargo in Miami Beach on Thursday after two of its vessels, a United States Navy ship and a Royal Netherlands Navy ship intercepted the drugs, the Coast Guard said.
A total of 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana were recovered during the operation.
“I’m proud of the crew’s continued dedication to duty that made this unloading possible,” said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare, a 270-foot Coast Guard Cutter stationed in Virginia.
“Through the coordinated efforts of teams from Legare, LEDET, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James and USS Billings, we have contributed significantly to the counter-narcotics mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations. The drugs seized through this coordinated effort will result in a significant decrease in drug-related overdoses. »
The Coast Guard said stopping drug smugglers on the high seas may require significant coordination with other agencies and other nations, including the Netherlands which has three territories in the Caribbean: Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten.
New York Post
News
USDJPY keeps the lid on the pair near the converged 100/200 hourly MA
USDJPY below 100/200 hourly MA
USDJPY traded above and below the 100/200 hourly MAs today with the most recent move lower.
The MA is converged at 143.29. In the early hours of the New York session, the price briefly extended above this level to 143.34, but could not sustain any momentum.
The price has since moved back below the 143.00 level to hit a so far low of 142.85. This low was within 3 pips of the Asian session low at 142.82.
Technically, a move to a new session low would open the door to Wednesday’s low at 142.509. Beneath that is a swing zone of recent lows between 142.01 and 142.30 (see numbered red circles). Move below this level and the 38.2% upside move from the August 23rd low would be highlighted at 141.475.
Ultimately, if the price cannot go below this level, the sellers are not winners in the medium term.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Putin tells Modi he will ‘stop’ Ukraine invasion he ordered ‘as soon as possible’ after Indian leader slams Russia’s war opposite
-
Modi explicitly criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine during his meeting with Putin on Friday.
-
“Today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi said.
-
“I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible,” Putin told Modi.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday during a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin while the two were in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Putin, according to Reuters.
Putin told the Indian leader: “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.”
The Russian president’s remarks to his Indian counterpart echoed comments about Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine he had made to Chinese leader Xi Jinping the day before. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi at the summit in Uzbekistan.
“We understand your questions and concerns in this regard,” Putin added. “During today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have already spoken about it before.”
China and India have close ties with Moscow – and have continued to buy its oil, gas and coal as Western countries moved to cut purchases – but foreign policy experts and Russia watchers claim that the war in Ukraine seems to cause a major discrepancy in reports.
“Having been beaten on the battlefield, Putin is also getting beaten up at the conference table. It doesn’t take much foresight to see that Xi, Modi and others are deeply annoyed by Russia’s war fallout in Ukraine Staggering Erosion of Russia—and Putin—Diplomatic Stance,” Hal Brands, Professor of Global Affairs at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, said in a tweet.
“Nobody likes losers, and now they’re losing in Ukraine,” Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, said during an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday.
Putin’s phrase, “as soon as possible,” might just be rhetoric to appease a trading partner. Putin has tried to justify the invasion as a war of necessity and alluded to it as a conquest of territory that is rightfully Russian amid intermittent attempts at diplomatic resolution that Western diplomats have dismissed as window dressing. Inside Russia, authorities are tackling those who protest or even describe the effort as a war — Putin has made it illegal to spread “fake news” about the military — despite the number of casualties the U.S. estimated at 80,000 troops.
Russia has suffered devastating troop losses in Ukraine, and its forces have recently been forced into retreat following a blistering Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east of the country, and as a wider effort to retake the territory in the south is gaining momentum. Meanwhile, Russia has been widely accused of war crimes, as it faces crippling economic sanctions during the war. The war caused an energy crisis and contributed to rising inflation around the world.
“I think what you’re hearing from China, from India, reflects concerns around the world about the effects of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, not just the Ukrainian people,” the official said on Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reporters. by Al Jazeera, adding: “I think this increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Man who swore to bomb Merriam-Webster for gender-neutral entries pleads guilty
A man who expressed his hatred for Merriam-Webster’s evolving definitions of gender pronouns and adjectives has pleaded guilty to uttering threats, prosecutors said this week.
Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, Calif., used the Merriam-Webster website’s comments and contact features to send several threatening messages about a year ago, prosecutors said.
Hanson admitted making the threats in writing as part of a plea deal on Wednesday, prosecutors said. He told the court that he often chooses the targets of his messages based on their sex, gender identity or sexual orientation, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
“Every member of our community has the right to live and exist authentically as themselves without fear,” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement Wednesday. “Threats of hate-motivated violence that violate this right are by no means tolerated in Massachusetts.”
Examples of his threats cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office appeared to show growing anger on Hanson’s part. He first posted a comment on October 2, 2021 that decried the dictionary definition of “woman” as “anti-science propaganda”.
The online version of the Merriam-Webster entry for the adjective states, in part, “Having a gender identity that is the opposite of man.”
“It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster is now telling blatant lies and promoting anti-science propaganda,” Hanson said. “There is no ‘gender identity’. The fool who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.
According to prosecutors, Hanson also sent a message through the site’s contact portal: “It would be poetic justice if someone stormed your offices and fired on the place, leaving none of you alive.”
Prosecutors said Oct. 8 that he threatened to “shoot and bomb” Merriam-Webster’s offices.
The company is based in Springfield, Massachusetts, about 90 miles west of Boston. Authorities said Hanson’s threats were chilling enough to prompt the publisher to close its Springfield and New York offices for five days.
Prosecutors also acknowledged sending similar missives to other recipients, including the president of the University of North Texas, the Walt Disney Co., Hasbro, Inc. in Rhode Island, the governor of California, the mayor of New York, ACLU. , Amnesty International, a rabbi from New York, and two professors at Loyola Marymount University.
An affidavit filed by an FBI agent in support of Hanson’s arrest warrant said he was furious at toymaker Hasbro’s announcement last year that he would downplay “Mr.” and “Mrs.” for its Potato Head range.
“Mr. Potato Head is a man,” he wrote via an online consumer feedback system, according to the affidavit.
An FBI agent interviewed Hanson’s mother, who said she supervised him. She told Officer Hanson that he was stressed by the pandemic, struggling with changes to a new drug regimen and had developmental disabilities, according to the document.
The filing reports that Hanson expressed regret and remorse over the threats.
Hanson was arrested on April 20 and released the same day on $25,000 bond and conditions including a location monitor, according to court documents. A federal grand jury indicted him on May 5. Rossmoor, where Hanson lived, is a community in northwest Orange County, just southeast of the Los Angeles county line.
He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of communicating threats across state lines, one for the Merriam-Webster messages and the other for threats sent to the president of Northern University. Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Hanson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
His sentencing is scheduled for January 5. Hanson could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, on each of the two counts.
nbcnews
News
Fetterman campaign issues ‘wake-up call’ after being spent by Oz
John Fetterman’s campaign issued a “wake-up call” after being overtaken by Mehmet Oz and other Republican Super PACs backing Oz’s bid for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, according to an internal memo obtained by Politico.
Although Fetterman has had a consistent advantage over Oz in the polls for months, his campaign is worried about a surge in pro-Oz campaign spending.
“I write with a wake-up call,” Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips wrote. “In the past three weeks alone, Republicans have spent nearly $12 million, which is significantly beyond us and hitting the airwaves. We cannot allow this to continue unabated. »
McPhillips’ concerns are valid, as recent data shows Oz and the Republican Super PACs are ahead of Fetterman’s campaign in television spending and the number of ads aired.
As Politico detailed:
And the GOP has indeed enjoyed a television advantage in recent weeks in Pennsylvania. An analysis of data from AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm, shows that Oz and GOP’s combined TV ad spend outside of groups began to exceed Fetterman’s and Democratic allies’ combined totals the week of Aug. 23. . Republicans are poised to spend more than Democrats $24 million to $17 million between then and the first full week of October.
The GOP also beat Democrats during this period in terms of the total number of ads shown, as well as the amount of dollars spent on advertising, according to AdImpact.
During the week of Oct. 4, however, Democrats booked more TV ads than Republicans — though new ad placements by then could change that.
McPhillips’ memo also warned that a recent internal poll showed Fetterman polling “neck and neck with Oz.”
The internal poll lines up with a recent Trafalgar Group poll that found Oz trailing Fetterman by less than two points.
Other Pennsylvania Democrats are also worried about massive spending by Oz and pro-Oz super PACs, with one Democratic media consultant calling Democratic groups in Washington “dumber than a box of rocks.”
Pennsylvania Democratic media consultant Doc Sweitzer told Politico:
Democrats should spend on this because they’re going to look like complete fools if they blow this race, because Fetterman did everything right and put it on the line. And if they hold back because they’re spending money somewhere else or they get arrogant or whatever, shame on them. So many of these Washington groups are dumber than a box of pebbles.
McPhillips’ memo also warned that “[f]Likewise, attacks on John’s record threaten to stifle our message.
McPhillips could be referring to recent Oz attack ads that criticize Fetterman for claiming that law-abiding Pennsylvanians would be “no less safe” if a third of the state’s prison population were released onto the streets.
Fetterman, who has had speech problems since suffering a stroke in May, has agreed to debate Oz next month on October 25, two weeks before the midterm elections and more than a year. months after Pennsylvanians began voting early.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
10 landmark decisions that changed India
mini
Over the past eight years, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions that have transformed India, including the demonetization of Indian currencies and the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As Modi turns 72 on September 17, here’s a look at his 10 big decisions.
Narendra Modi was first sworn in as Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, after the Bhartiya Janata party-led National Democratic Alliance won a mandate in the 2014 general election. He was re-elected for a second term in 2019. Over the past eight years, the government under Prime Minister Modi has taken several historic decisions that have transformed India. These included Demonetization and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
As he turns 72 on September 17, here’s a look at his top 10 decisions.
To the surprise of the nation, the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes on November 8, 2016, from public use, creating a huge stir in the country. Modi had defined three main objectives for this sudden decision: to fight against black money, to fight against corruption and to contain the financing of terrorism. Some political pundits say the decision didn’t have the impact it was meant to have.
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission was one of the most important government campaigns under Modi. Launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2014, the campaign aimed to eliminate open defecation and improve the solid waste management system.
After being in the works for 17 years, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) went into effect on July 1, 2017. The indirect tax reform replaced the multiple taxes levied by the Center and the states. States were assured of compensation for loss of revenue due to the implementation of the GST under the provisions of the GST (States Compensation) Act 2017 for five years.
On August 1, 2019, the government passed the Triple Talaq Bill despite resistance from the opposition. The ruling brought huge relief to Muslim women who were forced to end a relationship by their husbands by saying the talaq three times.
Repeal of section 370
The government struck down Articles 370 and 35(A) of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019, which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status and the mandate to define its rules of domicile. The government followed it with the bifurcation of the old state into two union territories. According to Modi, there has been unprecedented peace and progress in the region since this historic decision. However, many political parties opposed the decision and a number of leaders were placed under house arrest. The internet had been down for months in both union territories.
On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian Army soldiers were killed in a sudden attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on a military base at Uri in Kashmir. Following the attack, the Indian government ordered a surgical strike to be carried out in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over 40 terrorists were killed in the surgical attack and all terrorist launch pads were destroyed.
In another major terrorist attack against the Indian Army in 2019, terrorists killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama. This time, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on February 26, and bombed terrorist launch pads there. However, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crash-landed at PoK and was taken prisoner by Pakistani forces. He was later released by Pakistan.
The government announced the merger of 10 public banks on April 1, 2020 to form four major banks. The purpose of this decision was to alleviate the rise in non-performing assets (NPA) and better banking facilities for consumers. The merged banks included United Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank.
The government implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 10, 2020. This decision sought to change the definition of illegal immigrant for Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh , who lived in India without papers. There have been numerous protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Relief for the telecom sector
In a big boost for the cash-strapped telecommunications sector, the government has approved a massive relief package for service providers in 2021, including a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues and allowing 100% foreign direct investment through the automatic route.
cnbctv18-forexlive
