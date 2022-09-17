- Before was 81.2
- Current conditions 58.9 vs. 60.8 expected (55.5 previously)
- Expectations 59.9 vs. 59.7 expected (previously 54.9)
- 1-year inflation 4.6% vs. 5.0% previously – lowest since last September
- 5-10 years inflation
Inflation
2.8% vs. 3.0% previously – lowest since July 2021
The stock was close to expectations, but the market is likely to react to the inflation expectation numbers. The drop there will offer some comfort to the Fed as it seeks to combat rising prices. This underscores the Fed’s credibility (as well as lower gas prices) and gives them some breathing room.
There was a small supply in the belly of the Treasury curve after the data. That said, there was no movement in the 25% implied probability of a 100 basis point hike next week.
The graph presented in the report underlines the uncertainty regarding inflation.